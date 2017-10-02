Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Lied To Nigerians In His October 1 Speech – Junaid Mohammed (9437 Views)

Muhammed said the speech was “not realistic,” adding that some of the claims made by Buhari with regards to his policies were not true.



The Northern elder noted that if Buhari was articulate, the speech would have been an “avenue to mobilise and regain the confidence of the people.”



Speaking with Punch, Muhammed said, “Frankly speaking, the speech is not realistic. There is nothing and there was nothing meant to be spectacular or unique about the speech of the 57th anniversary.



“It is celebratory. Where we have a leader who is articulate or is in a firm control of the government, the speech could have been an avenue to mobilise and regain the confidence of the people.



“As far as I am concerned, there is nothing in the speech to energise, galvanise or persuade me.



“The government muddled up a speech that should be about matters of national importance with personal reminiscences of being a young officer. This romantic lamentation does not have a place in this speech.



“Some of the claims the President made were clearly dishonest. For example, he claimed that his agricultural policies have been a success. As far as I am concerned, that cannot be true because I don’t even know the policies.



“If I don’t, I am sure millions of other Nigerians don’t know too. When you see the functionality of a policy, you know it is working.”



Lalasticlala, abeg com escort me go front page supermarket .... i wan buy gala and lacasera for there We all know that already ... 2019 is not too far away. The wicked must be chased out and far away from the land. The people are exausted alreadyLalasticlala, abeg com escort me go front page supermarket .... i wan buy gala and lacasera for there 44 Likes 5 Shares

You are on point. 4 Likes

This one will not make front page because it's against Professor Buhari even though na buhari brother talk am 11 Likes 1 Share

This is hate speech. 12 Likes

Buhari's speech was empty just like his head is empty, 50 Likes 5 Shares

Sometimes this man is making so much sense. 14 Likes

Junaid Mohammed Is A Whinney Conservatroll Like Fani-kayode And Several Other Politically Narccistic Kleptomaniacs. The Inconsistencies And Incohenrence In All His Pontifications Portrays Him A Dullard Seeking Attention By Means Of Contrariety. This Same Fool Accused Osibanjo Of Underperforming During Buharis Absence. He Even Accused Buhari Of Lopsided Political Dispensations, Which He Claimed Favored Yorubas More When Compared To Other Ententes From The North And South.



We Will Bundle Him To Biafraland When Its Convenient To Define Nigerian Boundaries. 6 Likes

hmmm

I remember 2015 after Buhari won election, I held on to my heart and shouted "God bless Nigeria" with passion. I said to myself "If Nigeria were to be a woman, I will start thinking of marrying her". I was happy and hopeful that CHANGE has come to stay.



I then remembered yesterday 1st of October 2017, Facebook reminded me of my memories.



Now I am saying this. "If Nigeria were to be anything, it would be my toilet seat, where I can dump shiit and flush it off my sight!!



Stupid country, Useless Leaders and filled with majority of myopic citizens 24 Likes





At least those Ipob supporters have their identities in the open now. No room for criminal elements to disrupt our progress biko.



Anyone who sees him/herself as a slave should rather be thankful instead of making unnecessary noise.



Yorubas will say.. bi eru ba monu ro ni, adupe.



Shut up and give thanks He came out clean jare.At least those Ipob supporters have their identities in the open now. No room for criminal elements to disrupt our progress biko.Anyone who sees him/herself as a slave should rather be thankful instead of making unnecessary noise.Yorubas will say.. bi eru ba monu ro ni, adupe.Shut up and give thanks 1 Like

Even Muslims are now against Buhari, which is a call for alarm. 10 Likes 1 Share

Is Boo Boo lying or saying the truth?



which one we wan follow na?? 1 Like





Lie?



How can somebody (a Northerner at that) say that the almighty Buhari lied.



Please watch your back before you are tagged a terorist for making hate speech. 3 Likes

this man is a bastard this man is a bastard

Nikbaebrown:

Junaid Mohammed Is A Whinney Conservatroll Like Fani-kayode And Several Other Politically Narccistic Kleptomaniacs. The Inconsistencies And Incohenrence In All His Pontifications Portrays Him A Dullard Seeking Attention By Means Of Contrariety. This Same Fool Accused Osibanjo Of Underperforming During Buharis Absence. He Even Accused Buhari Of Lopsided Political Dispensations, Which He Claimed Favored Yorubas More When Compared To Other Ententes From The North And South.



We Will Bundle Him To Biafraland When Its Convenient To Define Nigerian Boundaries. Because he said the truth? why do you people like suffering? Because he said the truth? why do you people like suffering? 12 Likes 1 Share

"The government muddled up a speech that should be about matters of national importance with personal reminiscences of being a young officer. This romantic lamentation does not have a place in this speech."





Oh God! 9 Likes 1 Share

why you go say old man dey lie?

we know he is a liar and a fraud star...only his zombies will believe 6 Likes

so buhari Can lie?

ipobarecriminals:

this man is a bastard

Yur nickname tho'...lol Yur nickname tho'...lol 2 Likes

maestrojohn:

J maestrojohn:

J for jonny just come for jonny just come 1 Like

Prince081:

This is hate speech.

Expecting to be impressed by Buboo is akin to squeezing water from the rock.



He can't give what he doesn't have.



This isn't a hate speech but his antecedents confirmed no matter how a leopard tried it can't change its spots.



Patriotic Nigerians should ensure a change of government by 2019 and insist on restructuring whichever comes first. Expecting to be impressed by Buboo is akin to squeezing water from the rock.He can't give what he doesn't have.This isn't a hate speech but his antecedents confirmed no matter how a leopard tried it can't change its spots.Patriotic Nigerians should ensure a change of government by 2019 and insist on restructuring whichever comes first. 3 Likes

