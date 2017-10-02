Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES (1324 Views)

Obiano kick start reelection campaign. Live from Awka.

Mother of all political gatherings.

Same people will still occupy APC and PDP rallies... 2 Likes

Obiano arrives at the occasion.

And its even in biafran colours. Obiano all d way. typing from ekwueme square Awka. 1 Like

lemme jst walk in n den walk out

Ekwueme Square packed out. Physically challenged people were not left out.

Any fool who votes for Obiano who supervised the brutal massacre of igbo youths in his state by buhari is cursed already....



Ofor ka anyi ji

UPP ejebe go 3 Likes

Election boycott!

Your head dey their together.

Obiano kick start reelection campaign. Live from Awka.

This paid crowd can't save Obiano.

Sunny nwanne I mana mu na gi adika. I no go lie you, these are willful voters that came out to support Obiano.

i dont believe it when some say igbos like money, but am changing my view with this now..



most of all this crowds u see here are not really for obiano, they came to feed their pockets for the mean time..it will surprise u to see that on that election day, no body wil come out..

they are using sense to follow politicians this time around..





remember may 30th. 1 Like

Largest crowd ever recorded in the history of Nigeria.



APGA bu nke anyi

Support This Current Governor.



Let Him Finnish The Work Peter Obi Started and Complete The Projects He Initiated.





Give Him Another Term To Fulfill The Tasks Ahead. 1 Like

Any fool who votes for Obiano who supervised the brutal massacre of igbo youths in his state by buhari is cursed already....



Ofor ka anyi ji

IPOB terrorist spotted.

Says who?

IPOB terrorist spotted.

Akpa Amu mpa gi terrorist

This crowd alone can give him the ticket come Nov 18, this is not an IPOB state

Support Current Governor.



Let Him Finnish The Work Peter Obi Started and Complete The Projects He Initiated.





Give Him Another Term To Fulfill The Tasks Ahead. I hope you are not talking to Anambra people

I hope you are not talking to Anambra people

Please face afonjas who will vote him

Are you trying to patronize him, let them continue ranting on air and online, ndi Anambra will do it the way it must be done and not dictated by IPOB

i dont believe it when some say igbos like money, but am changing my view with this now..



most of all this crowds u see here are not really for obiano, they came to feed their pockets for the mean time..it will surprise u to see that on that election day, no body wil come out..

they are using sense to follow politicians this time around..





Were you there at the square?

This crowd alone can give him the ticket come Nov 18, this is not an IPOB state I don't blame you for supporting Obiano

A man who aligns with your agenda



I don't blame you for supporting Obiano

A man who aligns with your agenda

But Anambra people will vote

Come and go and report to radio Biafra what you are 'sawing' here.

I don't blame you for supporting Obiano

A man who aligns with your agenda



Dont be deceived by IPOB rants, PDP, APC and others, ndi Anambra have made up their mind for Obiano already

OK.. We will see

Your head dey their together. waiting for pdp and apc rally then.. Let tony nwoye and obaze pull half this crowd



waiting for pdp and apc rally then.. Let tony nwoye and obaze pull half this crowd

Lalasticlala

Election boycott! From what am seeing, ur election boycott is already failed. This Anambra election will prove to people that Kanu is a nobody when it comes in deciding the future of people in the south east. The Igbo elites alone will destroy him, there won't even be a need for central government intervention

