Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 1:38pm
Obiano kick start reelection campaign. Live from Awka.

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 1:39pm
Mother of all political gatherings.

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by MurderEnglish(m): 1:42pm
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Tolexander: 1:44pm
ruggedized1:
Mother of all political gatherings.
Where are the father and children to complete the nuclear family?
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by mosalab(m): 1:45pm
Same people will still occupy APC and PDP rallies...

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 1:47pm
Obiano arrives at the occasion.

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by adadike281(f): 1:53pm
And its even in biafran colours. Obiano all d way. typing from ekwueme square Awka.

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by oshe11(m): 1:54pm
lemme jst walk in n den walk out
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 1:54pm
Ekwueme Square packed out. Physically challenged people were not left out.

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by zombieHUNTER: 2:07pm
Any fool who votes for Obiano who supervised the brutal massacre of igbo youths in his state by buhari is cursed already....

Ofor ka anyi ji
UPP ejebe go

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by gidgiddy: 2:10pm
Election boycott!
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by sunnyb0b0(m): 2:11pm
mosalab:
Same people will still occupy APC and PDP rallies...

Your head dey their together.

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by sunnyb0b0(m): 2:12pm
ruggedized1:
Obiano kick start reelection campaign. Live from Awka.

This paid crowd can't save Obiano.
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 2:14pm
sunnyb0b0:


This paid crowd can't save Obiano.


Sunny nwanne I mana mu na gi adika. I no go lie you, these are willful voters that came out to support Obiano.
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by unohbethel(m): 2:24pm
i dont believe it when some say igbos like money, but am changing my view with this now..

most of all this crowds u see here are not really for obiano, they came to feed their pockets for the mean time..it will surprise u to see that on that election day, no body wil come out..
they are using sense to follow politicians this time around..


remember may 30th.

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 2:28pm
Largest crowd ever recorded in the history of Nigeria.

APGA bu nke anyi

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by NCP: 2:29pm
Support This Current Governor.

Let Him Finnish The Work Peter Obi Started and Complete The Projects He Initiated.


Give Him Another Term To Fulfill The Tasks Ahead.

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:29pm
zombieHUNTER:
Any fool who votes for Obiano who supervised the brutal massacre of igbo youths in his state by buhari is cursed already....

Ofor ka anyi ji
UPP ejeme go
IPOB terrorist spotted.
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:30pm
gidgiddy:
Election boycott!
Says who?
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by zombieHUNTER: 2:31pm
Yyeske:
IPOB terrorist spotted.

Akpa Amu mpa gi terrorist
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:31pm
sunnyb0b0:


This paid crowd can't save Obiano.
This crowd alone can give him the ticket come Nov 18, this is not an IPOB state

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by zombieHUNTER: 2:33pm
NCP:
Support Current Governor.

Let Him Finnish The Work Peter Obi Started and Complete The Projects He Initiated.


Give Him Another Term To Fulfill The Tasks Ahead.
I hope you are not talking to Anambra people
Please face afonjas who will vote him

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:33pm
ruggedized1:



Sunny nwanne I mana mu na gi adika. I no go lie you, these are willful voters that came out to support Obiano.
Are you trying to patronize him, let them continue ranting on air and online, ndi Anambra will do it the way it must be done and not dictated by IPOB

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:35pm
unohbethel:
i dont believe it when some say igbos like money, but am changing my view with this now..

most of all this crowds u see here are not really for obiano, they came to feed their pockets for the mean time..it will surprise u to see that on that election day, no body wil come out..
they are using sense to follow politicians this time around..


remember may 30th.
Were you there at the square?
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by zombieHUNTER: 2:35pm
Yyeske:
This crowd alone can give him the ticket come Nov 18, this is not an IPOB state
I don't blame you for supporting Obiano
A man who aligns with your agenda

But Anambra people will vote
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:37pm
zombieHUNTER:


Akpa Amu mpa gi terrorist
Come and go and report to radio Biafra what you are 'sawing' here.
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:39pm
zombieHUNTER:

I don't blame you for supporting Obiano
A man who aligns with your agenda

But Anambra people will vote
Dont be deceived by IPOB rants, PDP, APC and others, ndi Anambra have made up their mind for Obiano already

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by zombieHUNTER: 2:43pm
Yyeske:
Dont be deceived by IPOB rants, PDP, APC and others, ndi Anambra have made up their mind for Obiano already
OK.. We will see
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by globemoney: 3:45pm
sunnyb0b0:


Your head dey their together.
waiting for pdp and apc rally then.. Let tony nwoye and obaze pull half this crowd

Lalasticlala

Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by victorvezx(m): 3:59pm
gidgiddy:
Election boycott!
From what am seeing, ur election boycott is already failed. This Anambra election will prove to people that Kanu is a nobody when it comes in deciding the future of people in the south east. The Igbo elites alone will destroy him, there won't even be a need for central government intervention
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by victorvezx(m): 4:01pm
Cc: mynd44
Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by lordimmaogidi(m): 4:15pm
ruggedized1:



Sunny nwanne I mana mu na gi adika. I no go lie you, these are willful voters that came out to support Obiano.
Y are you of the opinion that obiano will win this election, after he connived with de fg to kill numerous innocent souls in nkpor,Onitsha n other environs?.... Sorry am so disappointed that some Igbo's don't have conscience

