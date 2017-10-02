₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 1:38pm
Obiano kick start reelection campaign. Live from Awka.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 1:39pm
Mother of all political gatherings.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by MurderEnglish(m): 1:42pm
Please don't make racist or tribalistic comments on this section
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Tolexander: 1:44pm
ruggedized1:Where are the father and children to complete the nuclear family?
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by mosalab(m): 1:45pm
Same people will still occupy APC and PDP rallies...
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 1:47pm
Obiano arrives at the occasion.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by adadike281(f): 1:53pm
And its even in biafran colours. Obiano all d way. typing from ekwueme square Awka.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by oshe11(m): 1:54pm
lemme jst walk in n den walk out
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 1:54pm
Ekwueme Square packed out. Physically challenged people were not left out.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by zombieHUNTER: 2:07pm
Any fool who votes for Obiano who supervised the brutal massacre of igbo youths in his state by buhari is cursed already....
Ofor ka anyi ji
UPP ejebe go
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by gidgiddy: 2:10pm
Election boycott!
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by sunnyb0b0(m): 2:11pm
mosalab:
Your head dey their together.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by sunnyb0b0(m): 2:12pm
ruggedized1:
This paid crowd can't save Obiano.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 2:14pm
sunnyb0b0:
Sunny nwanne I mana mu na gi adika. I no go lie you, these are willful voters that came out to support Obiano.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by unohbethel(m): 2:24pm
i dont believe it when some say igbos like money, but am changing my view with this now..
most of all this crowds u see here are not really for obiano, they came to feed their pockets for the mean time..it will surprise u to see that on that election day, no body wil come out..
they are using sense to follow politicians this time around..
remember may 30th.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by ruggedized1: 2:28pm
Largest crowd ever recorded in the history of Nigeria.
APGA bu nke anyi
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by NCP: 2:29pm
Support This Current Governor.
Let Him Finnish The Work Peter Obi Started and Complete The Projects He Initiated.
Give Him Another Term To Fulfill The Tasks Ahead.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:29pm
zombieHUNTER:IPOB terrorist spotted.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:30pm
gidgiddy:Says who?
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by zombieHUNTER: 2:31pm
Yyeske:
Akpa Amu mpa gi terrorist
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:31pm
sunnyb0b0:This crowd alone can give him the ticket come Nov 18, this is not an IPOB state
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by zombieHUNTER: 2:33pm
NCP:I hope you are not talking to Anambra people
Please face afonjas who will vote him
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:33pm
ruggedized1:Are you trying to patronize him, let them continue ranting on air and online, ndi Anambra will do it the way it must be done and not dictated by IPOB
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:35pm
unohbethel:Were you there at the square?
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by zombieHUNTER: 2:35pm
Yyeske:I don't blame you for supporting Obiano
A man who aligns with your agenda
But Anambra people will vote
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:37pm
zombieHUNTER:Come and go and report to radio Biafra what you are 'sawing' here.
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by Yyeske(m): 2:39pm
zombieHUNTER:Dont be deceived by IPOB rants, PDP, APC and others, ndi Anambra have made up their mind for Obiano already
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by zombieHUNTER: 2:43pm
Yyeske:OK.. We will see
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by globemoney: 3:45pm
sunnyb0b0:waiting for pdp and apc rally then.. Let tony nwoye and obaze pull half this crowd
Lalasticlala
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by victorvezx(m): 3:59pm
gidgiddy:From what am seeing, ur election boycott is already failed. This Anambra election will prove to people that Kanu is a nobody when it comes in deciding the future of people in the south east. The Igbo elites alone will destroy him, there won't even be a need for central government intervention
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by victorvezx(m): 4:01pm
Cc: mynd44
|Re: Obiano Begins Re-Election Campaign: Live At Ekwueme Square - PICTURES by lordimmaogidi(m): 4:15pm
ruggedized1:Y are you of the opinion that obiano will win this election, after he connived with de fg to kill numerous innocent souls in nkpor,Onitsha n other environs?.... Sorry am so disappointed that some Igbo's don't have conscience
