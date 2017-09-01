Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Man Dies 2 Months After Writing About His Own Death (Photos) (14014 Views)

I am speechless. A little above two months after you made this historic heavenly statement about yourself, death hounded you from this world. Our path crossed in 2011/2012 when we were serving in Brass, Bayelsa State. You are such an affable, generous man with a pure heart. With Kayode, no sad moment on Brass Island. May the Lord forgive your sins and grant your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.



In that sensational July 5 post, which I screen grabbed below, you wrote:



"One day Mr joshua kayode. will be no more either u believe it or not, People who love me will cry,People who never wished me well,Will yet feel bad, my pictures will be used on FaceBook, BBM, Whatsapp and Twitter, Instagram, There will be thousands of comments on them from people who knew me and from people who really wished they came in contact with me. There will be no more status update,No more broadcast, Dp will not be changing again. You will call my phone and I will never pick up, drop thousands of text that will be unread by me, then there will no longer be me. If you loved me,How wud you feel that day ?? If you HATED me,How wud you feel ? If I had PLEAD for help from you, and you turned me down,Tell me, how you will feel? If we had unsettled dispute, what would you be crying for Looking at the happenings in the world, I think we should live right & Be right, love, care n support one another. We all got no duplicate. Make peace always, because you never know when your last"Breath"will be. PLEASE HAVE A RETHINK! ... MAY WE ALL LIVE LONG AND NOT DIE UNTIMELY... AMEN"



May his soul RIP

R.I.P. See you at the other side 100years from now.

so bad RIP......... 2 Likes

Rip

Death is inevitable. it's coming for everyone sooner or later...

Death is inevitable, it must surely come.

The most painful thing about death is not death but dying....



RIP, ALL OF US ALIVE WILL DIE AT SOME POINT but not untimely. Amen

sad things....... I feel bad now















He predicted his own death. Wow! 1 Like







The future is just old age and illness and pain.... I must have peace and this is the only way." Good I love that!The future is just old age and illness and pain.... I must have peace and this is the only way." 1 Like

The last part of his write up though...



It's Sad, he finally did not LIVE LONG. 1 Like

Eya, the man who saw tomorrow. 1 Like

Rip

Wow Wat a statement he dropped b4 death came... Rip sir

He died without seeing a modern nigeria.



Anyway, one nigeria can never be a modern country.

Everyone must die. RIP

dude really, someone being a man city fan is all you could think of........ pathetic

The sweetest thing about life is that we all must die�

Wetin killam 1 Like

Everyone will die, but what matters is the TIMING. We just pray we will not die before our time. AMEN. RIP TO THE DEAD. 1 Like

He is popularly called "Kala Machine"..The whole of Apete and environs shook to its foundation when he passed away last week..It was more or less like a celebrity that died..He is a friend..Knew him personally through a friend of his..He was a friend to all..He only complained of little headache which led him to the hospital..Infact he took a bike himself to the hospital together with a friend of his..Only for him to pass away hours later..He was just 37..



Rest in Peace Kala Machine..Never ever knew I would read the news of your death on nairaland.. 5 Likes 1 Share

Before death knocks on the door, he sends a messager. He got a hint, but he wasn't very sure what it meant. Those who died by whatever means got a hint, just they they never lived to tell the story. Nevertheless, death is not something to be feared. It's merely a doorway. It's just like letting go of an old cloth and putting on another. This water spacesuit called body is dead, but the real man lives. Wishing him fulfillment and ultimate realisation of his earth's purpose. 3 Likes

We worked together at shoprite cocoa mail dugbe, ibadan from DEC 2016 to Jan this year.

I don't believe this post.

He finished from polytechnic Ibadan sometimes around 2008 or so.

He stays somewhere around apete.

No I don't believe this .

I have to call his number or someone I know.

Kolejebe 5 Likes

Very deep. So touching. R.I.P 1 Like

Rip ..winter is coming ... The night king is coming for all of us... He's the true enemy 1 Like

Kolejebe Death is a respecter of no man... Death is a respecter of no man...

