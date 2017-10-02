Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What's The Most Traumatic And Scariest Event You Have Ever Witnessed? (4009 Views)

Mine was watching a child fall from the 3rd floor of a building. I was talking with some friends while the boy was in the 3rd floor of his parents playing then somehow, he fell off from such a huge distance. I watched in disbelief as people quickly rushed to the scene and had the child taken to the hospital immediately. Luckily the child survived.



Second was a beggar who lived on my street. He was starving and had no option but to beg for help. Each day going to work, I gave him what I could afford. Traveled for some weeks and I saw him down to just a bag of bones. Next day he was already dead. For about a week his body was still there and no one cared.



one of my scariest was when I almost had a head on collision with a tanker while traveling. Within a fraction of a second of colliding we somehow veered to the other side of the road. Worst still I was at the drivers seat where the damage would have been worse. Honestly I was seconds away from death..



Last on my most traumatic was witnessing a murder scene. I don't even want to talk about it.. 3 Likes

actually one of mine was how i witnessed a jungle justice on someine who stole to eat 4 Likes

the scariest even i have ever witnessed still haunts me whenever i travel



on my way back to school from my village since i decided to spend my holiday there, a car overtook us with a speed that we started raining abuses on the driver. just ahead i sighted a tipper loaded with gravel and this car was still trying to overtake the truck in split seconds the truck tilted and all the gravel poured on the car even with the drivers effort to reverse he just couldn't make it in time .. our driver stopped the car so we could all step out to help, we were desperate digging through the gravel with our hands but we couldn't in time it was too much .. everyone died in the car .. it was such a sad event





next one was watching a fight in the market on 23rd Dec 2014 .. went with my mum to buy xmas stuff for the house .. and these two guys were having a brawl all of a sudden a guy from the crowd just rushed to the scene with a knife and he stabbed one of the guys in the tummy and there was just blood everywhere 2 Likes

Scariest for me would be when I was in secondary school...JSS 2 or so...wanted to cross the Iwo road-Ojoo axis. I and two other girls playfully holding hands...we were not going or relating but we wanted to cross at the same time. I could still recall how I took the step and a voice just told me to go back...the two girls crossing went for the run across the road one was hit by a truck and her brain spilled out in an instant, right in front of me!



I could have been dead too!





My praise and gratitude to Jesus who has always been there, watching and keeping me away from seen and unseen dangers.



May his saving hands keep us all through the remainder of this year. Amen. 22 Likes

Mine was accident @ ikeja before the pedestrian bridge was built.

A lady tried to cross but got hit by a danfo bus. She died instantly. Brain was on the floor. Windscreen shattered. The driver tried to make a run for it. That was his folly. He was chased by several commuters. Beaten stripped Unclad. Bus was burnt. I had nightmare for days 1 Like

Mine was during labour, one woman who was also in labour was the one encouraging me, she was having her third child or so, she went into the delivery room but didn't make it, she had a pre existing medical condition (hospital had no maternal casualty in a year plus)....her mother's wail down the hall still sends shivers down my spine whenever I remember... no one deserves to loose a child...



I was so scared even with the pain and everything.... it was the scariest and most traumaticmoment in my adult life...



My daughter was sick at birth, I was scared to the marrows....I couldn't pray, I was just crying 9 Likes

Helplessly watching my mother die.Knowing I wouldn't be able to do a thing to save her.





Those hours,painful long hours, I'll never forget... 9 Likes

When the keke I boarded two years ago took a tumble and just kept on dragging on the floor without end...in the middle of the express way. I heard someone screaming manaically, and it was when the keke finally halted after what seemed like forever that I realised I was the person screaming.



That day, I emerged from the wreckage bruised, bloodied and with a sobering realisation that life is very very fragile. It is hanging on a thin thread and can snap in less than a second. 11 Likes

NCANpatroller:

Mine was accident @ ikeja before the pedestrian bridge was built.

A lady tried to cross but got hit by a danfo bus. She died instantly. Brain was on the floor. Windscreen shattered. The driver tried to make a run for it. That was his folly. He was chased by several commuters. Beaten stripped Unclad. Bus was burnt. I had nightmare for days Oh dear...this is just awful. Oh dear...this is just awful. 1 Like

A lady was abandoned in a government hospital by relatives. She was on conscious for about four days. It got to a point the nurse on duty was begging other patients to lend a drip for her. Until she slowly passed away. Some hours later the relative came. Hmm. 1 Like

Mine is reading some of the stories here 10 Likes

When one match spoils ticket, very very traumatic, I almost won 5million, I still regret picking Arsenal till today..... 11 Likes

Sneaking out to watch horror movies which was banned at home.





One of them was this dude. 9 Likes

As a kid the day i realized i was born a Nigerian. That shiit still gives me nightmares. 12 Likes

I held on to her while she passed!!! 3 Likes

1. Lagos Bomb blast 2002



2. It was during my internship at a construction company. A very heavy iron fell on a worker and died immediately. It was a gory scene. 3 Likes

The most traumatic event I ever witnessed was readin' sarrki's comments on NL. 8 Likes

to death right in my hands Loosing my bro and dadto death right in my hands 3 Likes

A little boy,knocked down by an on coming vehicle while returning from school. It was tragic!!! I get goose bumps each time I remember dat gory accident. 1 Like 1 Share

One day a man fell into a septic tank. Right up to the neck. He tried to get out desperately but he couldn’t. Then after sometime he started screaming, “Fire, fire, fire!” Neighbors heard the fire screams, called the fire brigade. The firemen came and looked everywhere, no fire. Then they found him in the septic tank, pulled him out and then they asked why were you screaming fire?’ Then he said, “If I said ‘poo, poo,’ would you have come?!” So just working hard will not do. You must do the right thing otherwise it doesn’t work. Action should be whichever way the situation demands. 8 Likes 2 Shares

When Tottenham cut my ticket. No greater trauma than that peeps. Imagine those idiots allow Burnley to equalize them. 6 Likes

.The day armed robbers slapped me, darn I saw stars.... 1 Like

The day I lost my child. I was carrying her when she died. Couldn't sleep for days. That was the first time seeing someone die 6 Likes

Hell of scary stories up there