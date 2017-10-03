₦airaland Forum

Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Amagite: 9:26am
The friendship between ex-beauty queen, Anna Banner, Adaeze Yobo and actress Caroline Danjuma and becoming solid as they now go to events and hang out together lately.

They shared these makeup free photos with their heads tied as they attended Mountain of Fire’s 7 hours of praise and worship Lekki phase 1.

Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Kobicove(m): 9:28am
Yellow paw-paws grin
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by biacan(f): 9:32am
That's the church I will attend for prayers when I need a husband like DANGOTE

Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by MhizzAJ(f): 9:33am
The other day it was Ini Edo quoting scriptures upandan

Pastor Tonto Dike is in one corner doing her own
And now these ones...That's how they will be running from church to church
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Tolexander: 9:37am
biacan:
That's the church I will attend for prayers when I need a husband like DANGOTE
Why not going there and pray to be as rich as Oprah Winfrey instead of praying for a wealthy husband that may not value and appreciate you!

Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Benjom(m): 9:37am
I see... there is time for everything, abi? grin

Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by biacan(f): 9:39am
Tolexander:
Why not go there and pray to be as rich as Oprah Winfrey instead of praying for a wealthy husband that may not value and appreciate you!


Will you shut up......
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by dollytino4real(f): 9:41am
their clothes to church turn them to foreign witches.
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Tolexander: 9:41am
biacan:


Will you shut up......
nope!

Don't look down on yourself lady, it can be better for you if you believe. Instead of relying on a matrimonial benefits.

Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by majamajic(m): 9:43am
they need it

adaeze is naija based now, she will join nollywood soon
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by biacan(f): 9:52am
Tolexander:
nope!

Don't look down on yourself lady, it can be better for you if you believe. Instead of relying on a matrimonial benefits.

Go hustle before I take you serious
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Tolexander: 9:55am
biacan:


Go hustle before I take you serious
You haven't taken your life serious, so I don't need you taking me serious.

Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Partnerbiz3: 9:55am
Biity queens everywhere...
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by biacan(f): 9:57am
Tolexander:
You haven't taken your life serious, so I don't need you taking me serious.

Don't conclude yet......because am a star yet to be unveil
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Homeboiy(m): 9:58am
They are all brighter than their futures
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Tolexander: 10:00am
biacan:


Don't conclude yet......because am a star yet to be unveil
Make trips to the cemeteries, you will see numerous stars yet to be unveiled lying in perfect peace there.

Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by adadike281(f): 10:02am
may God answer their prayers. After all, nobody holy pass.
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by olasaad(f): 10:30am
Tolexander:
Why not going there and pray to be as rich as Oprah Winfrey instead of praying for a wealthy husband that may not value and appreciate you!


If she gets it like Oprah Winfrey, who go marry her again. Now you will be shouting go and marry on her like Toke Makinwa

Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Dronedude(m): 10:50am
This one is news too.

OP and Mod do not hesitate miss the 72 hours section for you to have sense.
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by modelmike7(m): 10:51am
Prayer changes situations.
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Ayoswit(f): 10:52am
Hmmm
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Strongbest(m): 10:53am
Beautiful people.
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Firstcitizen: 10:53am
biacan:
That's the church I will attend for prayers when I need a husband like DANGOTE

grin
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by ivolt: 10:54am
biacan:
That's the church I will attend for prayers when I need a husband like DANGOTE

Dummy
Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by SlayQueenSlayer: 10:55am
Someone should tell these women that Christianity is not superficial.

