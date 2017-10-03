₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Amagite: 9:26am
The friendship between ex-beauty queen, Anna Banner, Adaeze Yobo and actress Caroline Danjuma and becoming solid as they now go to events and hang out together lately.
They shared these makeup free photos with their heads tied as they attended Mountain of Fire’s 7 hours of praise and worship Lekki phase 1.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Kobicove(m): 9:28am
Yellow paw-paws
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by biacan(f): 9:32am
That's the church I will attend for prayers when I need a husband like DANGOTE
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by MhizzAJ(f): 9:33am
The other day it was Ini Edo quoting scriptures upandan
Pastor Tonto Dike is in one corner doing her own
And now these ones...That's how they will be running from church to church
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Tolexander: 9:37am
biacan:Why not going there and pray to be as rich as Oprah Winfrey instead of praying for a wealthy husband that may not value and appreciate you!
5 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Benjom(m): 9:37am
I see... there is time for everything, abi?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by biacan(f): 9:39am
Tolexander:
Will you shut up......
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by dollytino4real(f): 9:41am
their clothes to church turn them to foreign witches.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Tolexander: 9:41am
biacan:nope!
Don't look down on yourself lady, it can be better for you if you believe. Instead of relying on a matrimonial benefits.
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by majamajic(m): 9:43am
they need it
adaeze is naija based now, she will join nollywood soon
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by biacan(f): 9:52am
Tolexander:
Go hustle before I take you serious
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Tolexander: 9:55am
biacan:You haven't taken your life serious, so I don't need you taking me serious.
2 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Partnerbiz3: 9:55am
Biity queens everywhere...
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by biacan(f): 9:57am
Tolexander:
Don't conclude yet......because am a star yet to be unveil
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Homeboiy(m): 9:58am
They are all brighter than their futures
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Tolexander: 10:00am
biacan:Make trips to the cemeteries, you will see numerous stars yet to be unveiled lying in perfect peace there.
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by adadike281(f): 10:02am
may God answer their prayers. After all, nobody holy pass.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by olasaad(f): 10:30am
Tolexander:
If she gets it like Oprah Winfrey, who go marry her again. Now you will be shouting go and marry on her like Toke Makinwa
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Dronedude(m): 10:50am
This one is news too.
OP and Mod do not hesitate miss the 72 hours section for you to have sense.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by modelmike7(m): 10:51am
Prayer changes situations.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Ayoswit(f): 10:52am
Hmmm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Strongbest(m): 10:53am
Beautiful people.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by Firstcitizen: 10:53am
biacan:
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by ivolt: 10:54am
biacan:
Dummy
|Re: Caroline Danjuma, Anna Banner & Adaeze Yobo Attend Mfm’s ‘7 Hours Of Praise’ by SlayQueenSlayer: 10:55am
Someone should tell these women that Christianity is not superficial.
