They shared these makeup free photos with their heads tied as they attended Mountain of Fire’s 7 hours of praise and worship Lekki phase 1.



Yellow paw-paws

That's the church I will attend for prayers when I need a husband like DANGOTE 1 Like

The other day it was Ini Edo quoting scriptures upandan



Pastor Tonto Dike is in one corner doing her own

And now these ones...That's how they will be running from church to church

biacan:

Why not going there and pray to be as rich as Oprah Winfrey instead of praying for a wealthy husband that may not value and appreciate you!

I see... there is time for everything, abi?

Tolexander:

Why not go there and pray to be as rich as Oprah Winfrey instead of praying for a wealthy husband that may not value and appreciate you!





Will you shut up...... Will you shut up......

their clothes to church turn them to foreign witches.

biacan:





Will you shut up...... nope!



nope!

Don't look down on yourself lady, it can be better for you if you believe. Instead of relying on a matrimonial benefits.

they need it



adaeze is naija based now, she will join nollywood soon

Tolexander:

nope!



Don't look down on yourself lady, it can be better for you if you believe. Instead of relying on a matrimonial benefits.

Go hustle before I take you serious

biacan:





You haven't taken your life serious, so I don't need you taking me serious.

Biity queens everywhere...

Tolexander:

You haven't taken your life serious, so I don't need you taking me serious.

Don't conclude yet......because am a star yet to be unveil

They are all brighter than their futures

biacan:





Make trips to the cemeteries, you will see numerous stars yet to be unveiled lying in perfect peace there.

may God answer their prayers. After all, nobody holy pass.

Tolexander:

Why not going there and pray to be as rich as Oprah Winfrey instead of praying for a wealthy husband that may not value and appreciate you!





If she gets it like Oprah Winfrey, who go marry her again. Now you will be shouting go and marry on her like Toke Makinwa

This one is news too.



OP and Mod do not hesitate miss the 72 hours section for you to have sense.

Prayer changes situations.

Hmmm

Beautiful people.

biacan:

That's the church I will attend for prayers when I need a husband like DANGOTE



biacan:

That's the church I will attend for prayers when I need a husband like DANGOTE

Dummy Dummy