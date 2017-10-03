₦airaland Forum

Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Finstar: 10:52am
Naija guys got no chills lol cheesy cheesy

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by MhizzAJ(f): 10:56am
They can't nah
See question
Nigerian men can not love whole heartedly

16 Likes

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Amajerry83(m): 10:59am
Can she live without dating another man for the rest of her life if the guy dies eventually?

50 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by madridguy(m): 10:59am
Yes I can.

2 Likes

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by akinade28(f): 11:01am
Wait oo, so all these guys cannot take bullet for us, and they'll keep telling us "baby, i can do anything for u". So it is all lies
madridguy:
Yes I can.
Bros r u sure?
If d thing happen now, u go say "somebody cannot joke again"

15 Likes

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by segunojo866: 11:03am
I can only take a bullet for my child and not some crazy menstruation bitch angry

26 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by herzern(m): 11:04am
MhizzAJ:
They can't nah
See question
Nigerian men can not love whole heartedly
Love does not entails stupid act such as this.Cool to protect your girlfriend if the needs arise but extremely dumb to deliberately receive a bullet in her place...okay,yeah??

4 Likes

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Isaac1988: 11:11am
that's the dumbest thing any guy would ever do. some Nigerian girls are not even worth it ,immediately u die they jump to the next guy while u re chilling in ur grave.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by madridguy(m): 11:14am
I'm more than sure sister. Those guys are only joking.

akinade28:
Wait oo, so all these guys cannot take bullet for us, and they'll keep telling us "baby, i can do anything for u". So it is all lies

Bros r u sure?
If d thing happen now, u go say "somebody cannot joke again"
Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by IamKashyBaby(f): 11:15am
angry


Men indeed!!!

But when the song GRENADE by Bruno Mars hit the radio for 12 consecutive weeks, these the same men kept serenading their gf with that specific song matching with actions undecided

Mtcchew

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Pynkylypz(f): 11:20am
madridguy:
I'm more than sure sister. Those guys are only joking.

Hmmm
Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by onyeezeigbo: 11:20am
I be bullet proof ?kiss

6 Likes

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by IamSINZ(m): 11:26am
IamKashyBaby:
angry


Men indeed!!!

But when the song GRENADE by Bruno Mars hit the radio for 12 consecutive weeks, these the same men kept serenading their gf with that specific song matching with actions undecided

Mtcchew

1 Like

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by kmaxx(m): 11:43am
Lol.
I no fit laugh abeg...

1 Like

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by chiraqDemon(m): 11:47am
Common bullet, I will even crush weed and put inside be4 taking it

1 Like

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by chiraqDemon(m): 11:49am
Isaac1988:
that's the dumbest thing any guy would ever do. some Nigerian girls are not even worth it ,immediately u die they jump to the next guy while u re chilling in ur grave.
If na Yankee babe u go sure small. Naija girl go just go ur house to carry ur TV and stuff go sell then move to the next guy. All these b4 ur parents even know say u don die that evening

14 Likes

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Lomprico2: 12:10pm
MhizzAJ:
They can't nah
See question
Nigerian men can not love whole heartedly

Will u take a bullet for ur boyfriend?

4 Likes

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by MhizzAJ(f): 12:11pm
Lomprico2:


Will u take a bullet for ur boyfriend?

Do u expect me to answer this question
Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by ShawttySoFyne(f): 12:11pm
I wouldn't take a bullet for him either

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Lomprico2: 12:12pm
MhizzAJ:


Do u expect me to answer this question

Considering ur earlier post,YES!
Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by makydebbie(f): 12:13pm
His mummy can, I'll let her. grin

1 Like

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by MhizzAJ(f): 12:14pm
Lomprico2:


Considering ur earlier post,YES!

So that he will go and follow another woman after taking the bullet for him bah
Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Lomprico2: 12:15pm
MhizzAJ:


So that he will go and follow another woman after taking the bullet for him bah

Hahahahaha!

So that means u are also guilty of what u posted.

1 Like

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by MhizzAJ(f): 12:17pm
Lomprico2:

Hahahahaha!

So that means u are also guilty of what u posted.

Am not guilty grin
I can't take a bullet for a man that can't love heartedly
Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by drunkcow(m): 12:23pm
Shebi na pesin we don chop de stand 4 bullet

1 Like

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by AleksAndria(f): 1:00pm
Philippians 4 : 13 (NKJV) - I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

Guys, where art thy faith??
Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Topestbilly(m): 1:07pm
AleksAndria:
Philippians 4 : 13 (NKJV) - I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

Guys, where art thy faith??

So if I die for her now, how will I be able to do all things? Since it's not thing.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Mujaheeeden: 1:13pm
madridguy:
Yes I can.
Because you know you will get 72 virgins somewhere in Ajanah.


I ll advise your gf not to allow you take a bullet for her rather we should all enjoy bubu Change

3 Likes

Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Cypmeni(m): 1:37pm
I don't even have a girlfriend talk more of taking a bullet for her.
Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Biggty(m): 1:38pm
Capital NO, when am dead she will still go ahead to date other dudes
Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Lomprico2: 1:40pm
MhizzAJ:


Am not guilty grin
I can't take a bullet for a man that can't love heartedly

Like wise he wont take it for a girl that cant love whole heartedly

2 Likes 2 Shares

