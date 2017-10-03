₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Finstar: 10:52am
Naija guys got no chills lol
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by MhizzAJ(f): 10:56am
They can't nah
See question
Nigerian men can not love whole heartedly
16 Likes
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Amajerry83(m): 10:59am
Can she live without dating another man for the rest of her life if the guy dies eventually?
50 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by madridguy(m): 10:59am
Yes I can.
2 Likes
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by akinade28(f): 11:01am
Wait oo, so all these guys cannot take bullet for us, and they'll keep telling us "baby, i can do anything for u". So it is all lies
madridguy:Bros r u sure?
If d thing happen now, u go say "somebody cannot joke again"
15 Likes
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by segunojo866: 11:03am
I can only take a bullet for my child and not some crazy menstruation bitch
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by herzern(m): 11:04am
MhizzAJ:Love does not entails stupid act such as this.Cool to protect your girlfriend if the needs arise but extremely dumb to deliberately receive a bullet in her place...okay,yeah??
4 Likes
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Isaac1988: 11:11am
that's the dumbest thing any guy would ever do. some Nigerian girls are not even worth it ,immediately u die they jump to the next guy while u re chilling in ur grave.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by madridguy(m): 11:14am
I'm more than sure sister. Those guys are only joking.
akinade28:
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by IamKashyBaby(f): 11:15am
Men indeed!!!
But when the song GRENADE by Bruno Mars hit the radio for 12 consecutive weeks, these the same men kept serenading their gf with that specific song matching with actions
Mtcchew
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Pynkylypz(f): 11:20am
madridguy:Hmmm
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by onyeezeigbo: 11:20am
I be bullet proof ?
6 Likes
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by IamSINZ(m): 11:26am
IamKashyBaby:
1 Like
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by kmaxx(m): 11:43am
Lol.
I no fit laugh abeg...
1 Like
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by chiraqDemon(m): 11:47am
Common bullet, I will even crush weed and put inside be4 taking it
1 Like
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by chiraqDemon(m): 11:49am
Isaac1988:If na Yankee babe u go sure small. Naija girl go just go ur house to carry ur TV and stuff go sell then move to the next guy. All these b4 ur parents even know say u don die that evening
14 Likes
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Lomprico2: 12:10pm
MhizzAJ:
Will u take a bullet for ur boyfriend?
4 Likes
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by MhizzAJ(f): 12:11pm
Lomprico2:
Do u expect me to answer this question
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by ShawttySoFyne(f): 12:11pm
I wouldn't take a bullet for him either
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Lomprico2: 12:12pm
MhizzAJ:
Considering ur earlier post,YES!
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by makydebbie(f): 12:13pm
His mummy can, I'll let her.
1 Like
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by MhizzAJ(f): 12:14pm
Lomprico2:
So that he will go and follow another woman after taking the bullet for him bah
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Lomprico2: 12:15pm
MhizzAJ:Hahahahaha!
So that means u are also guilty of what u posted.
1 Like
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by MhizzAJ(f): 12:17pm
Lomprico2:
Am not guilty
I can't take a bullet for a man that can't love heartedly
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by drunkcow(m): 12:23pm
Shebi na pesin we don chop de stand 4 bullet
1 Like
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by AleksAndria(f): 1:00pm
Philippians 4 : 13 (NKJV) - I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Guys, where art thy faith??
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Topestbilly(m): 1:07pm
AleksAndria:
So if I die for her now, how will I be able to do all things? Since it's not thing.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Mujaheeeden: 1:13pm
madridguy:Because you know you will get 72 virgins somewhere in Ajanah.
I ll advise your gf not to allow you take a bullet for her rather we should all enjoy bubu Change
3 Likes
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Cypmeni(m): 1:37pm
I don't even have a girlfriend talk more of taking a bullet for her.
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Biggty(m): 1:38pm
Capital NO, when am dead she will still go ahead to date other dudes
|Re: Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction by Lomprico2: 1:40pm
MhizzAJ:
Like wise he wont take it for a girl that cant love whole heartedly
2 Likes 2 Shares
