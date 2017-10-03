Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys, Can You Take A Bullet For Your Girlfriend? See Funny Reaction (11440 Views)

Fabregas Had An Erection While Kissing Girlfriend - See John Terry's Reaction / Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria / When I Visited My Girlfriend, See What Happened (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Naija guys got no chills lol

They can't nah

See question

Nigerian men can not love whole heartedly 16 Likes

Can she live without dating another man for the rest of her life if the guy dies eventually? 50 Likes 4 Shares

Yes I can. 2 Likes



madridguy:

Yes I can. Bros r u sure?

If d thing happen now, u go say "somebody cannot joke again" Wait oo, so all these guys cannot take bullet for us, and they'll keep telling us "baby, i can do anything for u". So it is all liesBros r u sure?If d thing happen now, u go say "somebody cannot joke again" 15 Likes

I can only take a bullet for my child and not some crazy menstruation bitch 26 Likes 4 Shares

MhizzAJ:

They can't nah

See question

Nigerian men can not love whole heartedly Love does not entails stupid act such as this.Cool to protect your girlfriend if the needs arise but extremely dumb to deliberately receive a bullet in her place...okay,yeah?? Love does not entails stupid act such as this.Cool to protect your girlfriend if the needs arise but extremely dumb to deliberately receive a bullet in her place...okay,yeah?? 4 Likes

that's the dumbest thing any guy would ever do. some Nigerian girls are not even worth it ,immediately u die they jump to the next guy while u re chilling in ur grave. 19 Likes 1 Share





akinade28:

Wait oo, so all these guys cannot take bullet for us, and they'll keep telling us "baby, i can do anything for u". So it is all lies



Bros r u sure?

If d thing happen now, u go say "somebody cannot joke again" I'm more than sure sister. Those guys are only joking.











But when the song GRENADE by Bruno Mars hit the radio for 12 consecutive weeks, these the same men kept serenading their gf with that specific song matching with actions



Mtcchew Men indeed!!!But when the song GRENADE by Bruno Mars hit the radio for 12 consecutive weeks, these the same men kept serenading their gf with that specific song matching with actionsMtcchew 7 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

I'm more than sure sister. Those guys are only joking.



Hmmm Hmmm

I be bullet proof ? 6 Likes

IamKashyBaby:











But when the song GRENADE by Bruno Mars hit the radio for 12 consecutive weeks, these the same men kept serenading their gf with that specific song matching with actions



Mtcchew Men indeed!!!But when the song GRENADE by Bruno Mars hit the radio for 12 consecutive weeks, these the same men kept serenading their gf with that specific song matching with actionsMtcchew 1 Like

Lol.

I no fit laugh abeg... 1 Like

Common bullet, I will even crush weed and put inside be4 taking it 1 Like

Isaac1988:

that's the dumbest thing any guy would ever do. some Nigerian girls are not even worth it ,immediately u die they jump to the next guy while u re chilling in ur grave. If na Yankee babe u go sure small. Naija girl go just go ur house to carry ur TV and stuff go sell then move to the next guy. All these b4 ur parents even know say u don die that evening If na Yankee babe u go sure small. Naija girl go just go ur house to carry ur TV and stuff go sell then move to the next guy. All these b4 ur parents even know say u don die that evening 14 Likes

MhizzAJ:

They can't nah

See question

Nigerian men can not love whole heartedly

Will u take a bullet for ur boyfriend? Will u take a bullet for ur boyfriend? 4 Likes

Lomprico2:





Will u take a bullet for ur boyfriend?

Do u expect me to answer this question Do u expect me to answer this question

I wouldn't take a bullet for him either 6 Likes 2 Shares

MhizzAJ:





Do u expect me to answer this question

Considering ur earlier post,YES! Considering ur earlier post,YES!

His mummy can, I'll let her. 1 Like

Lomprico2:





Considering ur earlier post,YES!

So that he will go and follow another woman after taking the bullet for him bah So that he will go and follow another woman after taking the bullet for him bah

MhizzAJ:





So that he will go and follow another woman after taking the bullet for him bah



Hahahahaha!



So that means u are also guilty of what u posted. Hahahahaha!So that means u are also guilty of what u posted. 1 Like

Lomprico2:



Hahahahaha!



So that means u are also guilty of what u posted.

Am not guilty

I can't take a bullet for a man that can't love heartedly Am not guiltyI can't take a bullet for a man that can't love heartedly

Shebi na pesin we don chop de stand 4 bullet 1 Like

Philippians 4 : 13 (NKJV) - I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.



Guys, where art thy faith??

AleksAndria:

Philippians 4 : 13 (NKJV) - I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.



Guys, where art thy faith??

So if I die for her now, how will I be able to do all things? Since it's not thing. So if I die for her now, how will I be able to do all things? Since it's not thing. 4 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Yes I can. Because you know you will get 72 virgins somewhere in Ajanah.





I ll advise your gf not to allow you take a bullet for her rather we should all enjoy bubu Change Because you know you will get 72 virgins somewhere in Ajanah.I ll advise your gf not to allow you take a bullet for her rather we should all enjoy bubu Change 3 Likes

I don't even have a girlfriend talk more of taking a bullet for her.

Capital NO, when am dead she will still go ahead to date other dudes