Find the answers at the end to check whether you’re a true genius. 3 Likes 1 Share

That was easy. Try this

And this

And this...





5. NOTHING



6. Henry. :p



9. He got BORN AGAIN(rebirth) 1995.



11. 838



ChuksDaVinci:

ChuksDaVinci:

11 people are in the library. 4 Likes

#drumrolls... ... ...

This one is tricky

Aaaah finally

@PencilBox @sonofthunder

1.iran

2. letter G

3. Air

4. give it out as a loan and charge with interest.

5. nothing

6. Henry

7. by taking the blind to the deaf's house

8. 10 PEOPLE

9. if he is born in 1995 and is 33 years old today, then it is possible if today is 2028

10. it is because it is impossible to see a man with a wooden leg

11. 838

12. 3 2 Likes

ChuksDaVinci:

do some confirmation below

chinedubrazil:

do some confirmation below

This is really interesting 2 Likes

@Adaomalight & @vivie01

U gals were late to the party. still u could exercise ur mind before taking a peep at the answers.

another riddle for genius

=

in a room, there are two doors, a table and a chair and there is also 6inches round hole at the ceiling.

ade want to escape from that dungeon(room), one door leads to a hungry lion and the other door leads to a glass tunnel with high radiation from sun which would even kill ade if he mistakenly open that door.

so how can he escape from that room?

=

Daqueen7, vivie01, chuksDavinci oya take it

shervydman, orgzeyn, your attention is required here

I'm not sure cause I have a feeling the two doors has something to do with it but I think he'll just put the chair on the table and get out through the hole in the ceiling. That is if the hole doesn't lead to the roof.

na wa for u o v.v. let ade climb the table to reach the ceiling now. its as simple as ABC.

...

1. Iran

2. g

3.

4.

Put it in front of a mirror

5. Nothing

6. Henry

7.

8. 11

9.

10.

11.838

12.1,3,5 2 Likes