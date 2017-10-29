₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 11:42am On Oct 03
Find the answers at the end to check whether you’re a true genius.
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 11:48am On Oct 03
That was easy. Try this
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 11:54am On Oct 03
And this
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:06pm On Oct 03
And this...
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by PencilBox: 12:07pm On Oct 03
1. IRAN
5. NOTHING
6. Henry. :p
9. He got BORN AGAIN(rebirth) 1995.
11. 838
12. number 3 column has the odd colour
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by sonofthunder: 12:07pm On Oct 03
ChuksDaVinci:Iran
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:08pm On Oct 03
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by sonofthunder: 12:08pm On Oct 03
ChuksDaVinci:Henry
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:10pm On Oct 03
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by sonofthunder: 12:11pm On Oct 03
11 people are in the library.
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:12pm On Oct 03
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:14pm On Oct 03
#drumrolls... ... ...
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:15pm On Oct 03
This one is tricky
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:18pm On Oct 03
Aaaah finally
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:24pm On Oct 03
@PencilBox @sonofthunder
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by chinedubrazil(m): 9:50pm On Oct 03
1.iran
2. letter G
3. Air
4. give it out as a loan and charge with interest.
5. nothing
6. Henry
7. by taking the blind to the deaf's house
8. 10 PEOPLE
9. if he is born in 1995 and is 33 years old today, then it is possible if today is 2028
10. it is because it is impossible to see a man with a wooden leg
11. 838
12. 3
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by chinedubrazil(m): 9:53pm On Oct 03
ChuksDaVinci:do some confirmation below
chinedubrazil:
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by Adaomalight(f): 11:00pm On Oct 21
ChuksDaVinci:
Henry
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by vivie01(f): 6:02am On Oct 22
This is really interesting
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 4:33pm On Oct 28
@Adaomalight & @vivie01
U gals were late to the party. still u could exercise ur mind before taking a peep at the answers.
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by DaQueen7: 5:50pm On Oct 28
ChuksDaVinci:Do another one na
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by chinedubrazil(m): 7:28pm On Oct 28
DaQueen7:you wan think away ur sorrow?
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by chinedubrazil(m): 7:37pm On Oct 28
another riddle for genius
=
in a room, there are two doors, a table and a chair and there is also 6inches round hole at the ceiling.
ade want to escape from that dungeon(room), one door leads to a hungry lion and the other door leads to a glass tunnel with high radiation from sun which would even kill ade if he mistakenly open that door.
so how can he escape from that room?
=
Daqueen7, vivie01, chuksDavinci oya take it
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by vivie01(f): 10:29pm On Oct 28
chinedubrazil:
shervydman, orgzeyn, your attention is required here
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by DaQueen7: 10:33pm On Oct 28
chinedubrazil:
I'm not sure cause I have a feeling the two doors has something to do with it but I think he'll just put the chair on the table and get out through the hole in the ceiling. That is if the hole doesn't lead to the roof.
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by shervydman(m): 10:37pm On Oct 28
vivie01:
na wa for u o v.v. let ade climb the table to reach the ceiling now. its as simple as ABC.
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by vivie01(f): 10:40pm On Oct 28
shervydman:
Yeah, let Ade carry the chair and put on the table so he can escape through the ceiling.
I just say make my ogas on top speak first ni o
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by T0MMY: 6:27am
...
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by Criis(m): 6:28am
1. Iran
2. g
3.
4.
Put it in front of a mirror
5. Nothing
6. Henry
7.
8. 11
9.
10.
11.838
12.1,3,5
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by VickyRotex(f): 6:31am
|Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by seguno2: 6:33am
chinedubrazil:
The answer to number 8 should be 11 people i.e. 10 + 1.
