12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 11:42am On Oct 03
Find the answers at the end to check whether you’re a true genius.

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 11:48am On Oct 03
That was easy. Try this grin

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 11:54am On Oct 03
And this

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:06pm On Oct 03
And this...

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by PencilBox: 12:07pm On Oct 03
1. IRAN grin

5. NOTHING

6. Henry. :p

9. He got BORN AGAIN(rebirth) 1995. grin

11. 838 grin

12. number 3 column has the odd colour

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by sonofthunder: 12:07pm On Oct 03
Iran

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:08pm On Oct 03
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by sonofthunder: 12:08pm On Oct 03
Henry

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:10pm On Oct 03
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by sonofthunder: 12:11pm On Oct 03
11 people are in the library.

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:12pm On Oct 03
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:14pm On Oct 03
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:15pm On Oct 03
This one is tricky grin grin grin

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:18pm On Oct 03
Aaaah finally cheesy

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 12:24pm On Oct 03
@PencilBox @sonofthunder

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by chinedubrazil(m): 9:50pm On Oct 03
1.iran
2. letter G
3. Air
4. give it out as a loan and charge with interest.
5. nothing
6. Henry
7. by taking the blind to the deaf's house
8. 10 PEOPLE
9. if he is born in 1995 and is 33 years old today, then it is possible if today is 2028
10. it is because it is impossible to see a man with a wooden leg
11. 838
12. 3

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by chinedubrazil(m): 9:53pm On Oct 03
do some confirmation below
chinedubrazil:
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by Adaomalight(f): 11:00pm On Oct 21
Henry
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by vivie01(f): 6:02am On Oct 22
This is really interesting cool

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by ChuksDaVinci: 4:33pm On Oct 28
@Adaomalight & @vivie01
U gals were late to the party. still u could exercise ur mind before taking a peep at the answers.
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by DaQueen7: 5:50pm On Oct 28
Do another one na
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by chinedubrazil(m): 7:28pm On Oct 28
grin you wan think away ur sorrow?
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by chinedubrazil(m): 7:37pm On Oct 28
another riddle for genius
=
in a room, there are two doors, a table and a chair and there is also 6inches round hole at the ceiling.
ade want to escape from that dungeon(room), one door leads to a hungry lion and the other door leads to a glass tunnel with high radiation from sun which would even kill ade if he mistakenly open that door.
so how can he escape from that room?
=
Daqueen7, vivie01, chuksDavinci oya take it
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by vivie01(f): 10:29pm On Oct 28
shervydman, orgzeyn, your attention is required here
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by DaQueen7: 10:33pm On Oct 28
I'm not sure cause I have a feeling the two doors has something to do with it but I think he'll just put the chair on the table and get out through the hole in the ceiling. That is if the hole doesn't lead to the roof.
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by shervydman(m): 10:37pm On Oct 28
na wa for u o v.v. let ade climb the table to reach the ceiling now. its as simple as ABC.

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by vivie01(f): 10:40pm On Oct 28
Yeah, let Ade carry the chair and put on the table so he can escape through the ceiling.
I just say make my ogas on top speak first ni o smiley

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by T0MMY: 6:27am
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by Criis(m): 6:28am
1. Iran
2. g
3.
4.
Put it in front of a mirror
5. Nothing
6. Henry
7.
8. 11
9.
10.
11.838
12.1,3,5

Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by VickyRotex(f): 6:31am
Re: 12 riddles Only A true Genius Can Solve by seguno2: 6:33am
chinedubrazil:
1.iran
2. letter G
3. Air
4. give it out as a loan and charge with interest.
5. nothing
6. Henry
7. by taking the blind to the deaf's house
8. 10 PEOPLE
9. if he is born in 1995 and is 33 years old today, then it is possible if today is 2028
10. it is because it is impossible to see a man with a wooden leg
11. 838
12. 3

The answer to number 8 should be 11 people i.e. 10 + 1.

