Nigerian man, Dr. Law shared photos of his wife, mother, brother, and sisters, who are also doctors.One sister is a Family Nurse Practioner, another is a cardiologist, while the youngest daughter and son in the family are also in medical school.





Really lovely having a house of intellectuals and Knowledge. Nothing like a house full of well educated minds.



Money and Intellect.... every house wants that. These are core parts of what build dynasties and empires...









On a lighter note...



Now I know someone already beat me to the joke... but I gotta repeat it in similar fashion.... lol



Surely stroke (one of the leading causes of death in the US) and his sibling medical conditions will be like....















But Lords of the medical conditions/diseases realm like Cancer and HIV/AIDs, Multiple Sclerosis, et al will be like.....



