Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) (18727 Views)

See The Team Of Doctors Attending To A Gorilla Giving Birth In A Zoo(Photos) / The Escapades Of Doctors On Duty / Osun Baby Of The Year: Hospital Defrauds Family Of Baby’s Gifts (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



Nigerian man, Dr. Law shared photos of his wife, mother, brother, and sisters, who are also doctors.



One sister is a Family Nurse Practioner, another is a cardiologist, while the youngest daughter and son in the family are also in medical school.







SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/10/family-in-medicine-meet-nigerian-family.html?m=1 Nigerian man, Dr. Law shared photos of his wife, mother, brother, and sisters, who are also doctors.One sister is a Family Nurse Practioner, another is a cardiologist, while the youngest daughter and son in the family are also in medical school. 3 Likes 3 Shares

Mtccchhhheeeewwwwwwwww. 15 Likes

Family with brains. Nice one 26 Likes 1 Share





Other families would want to come and show off now. Family of mama-put, engineers, bricklayers, etc. Issokay sha...



It's LadyF again. Nice... Iz like he is still single o.Other families would want to come and show off now. Family of mama-put, engineers, bricklayers, etc. Issokay sha...It'sagain. 7 Likes

Lovely family just like my family we are all designers.



see my signature 3 Likes

Electric brains ... 1 Like

Ok

so lovely





nice one 1 Like

Lovely family 1 Like

Did they’ve a choice? 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one 1 Like

braimeddy:

Family with brains. Nice one



So the family that has mixed occupations dont have brains se bi





Berra becareful na before i decend on you So the family that has mixed occupations dont have brains se biBerra becareful na before i decend on you 43 Likes 3 Shares

I don't care if my family is Family of Doctor or family of farmer, all I want is Family of Billionaires!! Weda you be Doctor, lawyer or yahooboy sha carry money come house!!! 41 Likes 5 Shares

umu igbo afonjasssssss how market?

It is cool 2 Likes

diseases right now be like... 60 Likes 6 Shares

poverty too far from these ones..baba God pick my calls and all nairalanders calls too 13 Likes

Nice!!! 1 Like

Good one 1 Like

fidalgo19:

Mtccchhhheeeewwwwwwwww. sense fall on you sense fall on you 6 Likes 2 Shares

lovely family.

imagine a family where all of them are engineers...... 2 Likes

hmmm.. This is lovely, once they come to nigeria this dream might not be achieved as a result of poor infrastructure and medical facilities..







car owners in nigeria (dealers and private) you need this ..check it out >>>











Nice one car owners in nigeria (dealers and private) you need this ..check it out >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse Nice one 2 Likes

fidalgo19:

Mtccchhhheeeewwwwwwwww. I smell jealousy I smell jealousy 4 Likes





Really lovely having a house of intellectuals and Knowledge. Nothing like a house full of well educated minds.



Money and Intellect.... every house wants that. These are core parts of what build dynasties and empires...









On a lighter note...



Now I know someone already beat me to the joke... but I gotta repeat it in similar fashion.... lol



Surely stroke (one of the leading causes of death in the US) and his sibling medical conditions will be like....















But Lords of the medical conditions/diseases realm like Cancer and HIV/AIDs, Multiple Sclerosis, et al will be like.....



Akin to the Guytons of the U.S...Really lovely having a house of intellectuals and Knowledge. Nothing like a house full of well educated minds.Money and Intellect.... every house wants that. These are core parts of what build dynasties and empires...Now I know someone already beat me to the joke... but I gotta repeat it in similar fashion.... lolSurely stroke (one of the leading causes of death in the US) and his sibling medical conditions will be like....But Lords of the medical conditions/diseases realm like Cancer and HIV/AIDs, Multiple Sclerosis, et al will be like..... 3 Likes





Lovely.





www.nairaland.com/1798724/ This one is strong o.Lovely. 1 Like

This is what we call Private Practice 7 Likes

Later them go born DRUG ADDICT. 3 Likes

It is just survival instinct , if you are not in medical line in America, getting a good job is difficult. 7 Likes

cool 1 Like

Medical people get jobs easily in the US it is just survival mentality 1 Like