|A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by VastFinder: 3:13pm
Nigerian man, Dr. Law shared photos of his wife, mother, brother, and sisters, who are also doctors.
One sister is a Family Nurse Practioner, another is a cardiologist, while the youngest daughter and son in the family are also in medical school.
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/10/family-in-medicine-meet-nigerian-family.html?m=1
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by fidalgo19: 3:26pm
Mtccchhhheeeewwwwwwwww.
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by braimeddy: 3:49pm
Family with brains. Nice one
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by ladyF(f): 4:40pm
Nice... Iz like he is still single o.
Other families would want to come and show off now. Family of mama-put, engineers, bricklayers, etc. Issokay sha...
It's LadyF again.
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by designer01(m): 4:40pm
Lovely family just like my family we are all designers.
see my signature
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 4:40pm
Electric brains ...
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 4:41pm
Ok
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by superior494(m): 4:41pm
so lovely
nice one
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by Akinz0126(m): 4:41pm
Lovely family
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by aku626(m): 4:41pm
Did they’ve a choice?
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by Divay22(f): 4:41pm
Nice one
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:41pm
braimeddy:
So the family that has mixed occupations dont have brains se bi
Berra becareful na before i decend on you
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by GoldenBoi111: 4:41pm
I don't care if my family is Family of Doctor or family of farmer, all I want is Family of Billionaires!! Weda you be Doctor, lawyer or yahooboy sha carry money come house!!!
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by zanebaddo(m): 4:42pm
umu igbo afonjasssssss how market?
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by Hivazinc: 4:42pm
It is cool
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 4:42pm
diseases right now be like...
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by Dafreeguy(m): 4:43pm
poverty too far from these ones..baba God pick my calls and all nairalanders calls too
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by Omooniya1: 4:43pm
Nice!!!
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 4:43pm
Good one
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by designer01(m): 4:43pm
fidalgo19:sense fall on you
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by Vanmatrix(m): 4:43pm
lovely family.
imagine a family where all of them are engineers......
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by naijaisGOOD: 4:44pm
hmmm.. This is lovely, once they come to nigeria this dream might not be achieved as a result of poor infrastructure and medical facilities..
hmmm.. This is lovely, once they come to nigeria this dream might not be achieved as a result of poor infrastructure and medical facilities..

Nice one
Nice one
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by Dafreeguy(m): 4:44pm
fidalgo19:I smell jealousy
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by TheSuperNerd(m): 4:44pm
Akin to the Guytons of the U.S...
Really lovely having a house of intellectuals and Knowledge. Nothing like a house full of well educated minds.
Money and Intellect.... every house wants that. These are core parts of what build dynasties and empires...
On a lighter note...
Now I know someone already beat me to the joke... but I gotta repeat it in similar fashion.... lol
Surely stroke (one of the leading causes of death in the US) and his sibling medical conditions will be like....
But Lords of the medical conditions/diseases realm like Cancer and HIV/AIDs, Multiple Sclerosis, et al will be like.....
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by Strongbest(m): 4:44pm
This one is strong o.
Lovely.
This one is strong o.
Lovely.
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by lelvin(m): 4:44pm
This is what we call Private Practice
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by opeyehmmy(m): 4:44pm
Later them go born DRUG ADDICT.
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by ifyain: 4:45pm
It is just survival instinct , if you are not in medical line in America, getting a good job is difficult.
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:45pm
cool
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:47pm
Medical people get jobs easily in the US it is just survival mentality
|Re: A Nigerian Family Of Doctors Based In The US (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 4:47pm
so werrin maka do?
