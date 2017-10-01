₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by FlirtyKaren(f): 4:18pm
So a Twitter user, @Ikechhi did a compilation of top 11 strange laws in African countries, and it's quite interesting. His tweets are below;
http://www.lailasblog.com/guys-checkout-top-11-strange-laws-african-countries/
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by mikool007(m): 4:22pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Abudu2000(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Aristotle96(m): 5:12pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by designer01(m): 5:13pm
In Nigeria you can contest for presidential post with a NEPA BILL
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Aristotle96(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by 9jakohai(m): 5:13pm
In south africa it is illegal to purchase a TV without a licence from the govt.
I see nothing wrong with that. In the UK, the same rule applies.
In fact, a lot of the BBC's funding comes from licence fees paid by TV owners. Without those fees, BBC would be broke in weeks.
Nigeria should bring in a TV licence fee. Maybe a good source of income for nta.
Other countries with TV licence fees listed here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Television_licence
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by SOLMICHAEL(m): 5:13pm
That number 10 would make sense in Nigeria.
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Iamnobody: 5:13pm
Funny
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by mangala14(m): 5:13pm
Mad continent
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Lawalemi(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by registration(m): 5:14pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by wawale(m): 5:14pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by ladyF(f): 5:14pm
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Austema(m): 5:14pm
You mean it is illegal to take a photograh in chad without government's permit? And we are here in Nigeria taking selfEE, groupfEE, friendfEE, anywere in the country including the so called Aso rock
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by SoftP: 5:14pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by themonk(m): 5:14pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Jexyme(f): 5:14pm
Hahaha....strange indeed.
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by kheart(m): 5:14pm
This guy don suffer 4 nairaland
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Iseoluwani: 5:14pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by soberdrunk(m): 5:15pm
............and we wonder why Africa is still behind......
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by devigblegble: 5:15pm
Funny �
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by napoleonbaba(m): 5:15pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by rawpadgin(m): 5:15pm
In Nigeria it is illegal to name ur dog 'buhari', u might be jailed without trail
On nairaland, it is illegal for non Muslim to comment on Muslim thread, if I have to comment u must swear an oat first
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by wokemzine: 5:15pm
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by shikshark: 5:15pm
remove that No 8 abeg, infact anything illegal in nigeria is indirectly legal, i have seen watermelon in shoprite, and "product of south africa" is written in the sticker, ordinary water melon
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Dollarship(m): 5:15pm
in my house its is illegal to bring a lady into the compound without telling the neighbors
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by johnstar(m): 5:15pm
Odi egwu
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by mrborntodoit: 5:16pm
Awkward !
Wonder why we are where we are today ?
Wonder no more
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by MhizzAJ(f): 5:16pm
Africa s still backward
|Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by TECHN9e: 5:16pm
Arrant nonsense! The twitter user just added some memes to unfounded claims and called it laws.
