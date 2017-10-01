₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,212 members, 3,830,565 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 at 06:53 PM

Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries (12827 Views)

3 Die In Mysterious Well In Anambra, Rescuer Receives Strange Slap / Rape Laws In Islamic Pakistan / 7 Strange Laws In The Nigerian Constitution That Could Land You In Jail (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by FlirtyKaren(f): 4:18pm
So a Twitter user, @Ikechhi did a compilation of top 11 strange laws in African countries, and it's quite interesting. His tweets are below;












http://www.lailasblog.com/guys-checkout-top-11-strange-laws-african-countries/

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by mikool007(m): 4:22pm
Ok
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Abudu2000(m): 4:38pm
Following
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Aristotle96(m): 5:12pm
...
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by designer01(m): 5:13pm
In Nigeria you can contest for presidential post with a NEPA BILL

44 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Aristotle96(m): 5:13pm
..
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by 9jakohai(m): 5:13pm
In south africa it is illegal to purchase a TV without a licence from the govt.

I see nothing wrong with that. In the UK, the same rule applies.

In fact, a lot of the BBC's funding comes from licence fees paid by TV owners. Without those fees, BBC would be broke in weeks.

Nigeria should bring in a TV licence fee. Maybe a good source of income for nta.

Other countries with TV licence fees listed here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Television_licence

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by SOLMICHAEL(m): 5:13pm
That number 10 would make sense in Nigeria. grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Iamnobody: 5:13pm
Funny

34 Likes

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by mangala14(m): 5:13pm
Mad continent
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Lawalemi(m): 5:13pm
Issorite
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by registration(m): 5:14pm
Nahh
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by wawale(m): 5:14pm
Hmmmmmm
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by ladyF(f): 5:14pm
Hmm... No comment.

It's LadyF again. grin grin grin
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Austema(m): 5:14pm
You mean it is illegal to take a photograh in chad without government's permit? And we are here in Nigeria taking selfEE, groupfEE, friendfEE, anywere in the country including the so called Aso rock

1 Like

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by SoftP: 5:14pm
.
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by themonk(m): 5:14pm
grin
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Jexyme(f): 5:14pm
Hahaha....strange indeed.
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by kheart(m): 5:14pm
This guy don suffer 4 nairaland

25 Likes

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Iseoluwani: 5:14pm
Bhhari

4 Likes

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by soberdrunk(m): 5:15pm
............and we wonder why Africa is still behind...... angry

1 Like

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by devigblegble: 5:15pm
Funny �
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by napoleonbaba(m): 5:15pm
B
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by rawpadgin(m): 5:15pm
In Nigeria it is illegal to name ur dog 'buhari', u might be jailed without trail



On nairaland, it is illegal for non Muslim to comment on Muslim thread, if I have to comment u must swear an oat first

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by wokemzine: 5:15pm
smiley
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by shikshark: 5:15pm
remove that No 8 abeg, infact anything illegal in nigeria is indirectly legal, i have seen watermelon in shoprite, and "product of south africa" is written in the sticker, ordinary water melon

1 Like

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by Dollarship(m): 5:15pm
grin in my house its is illegal to bring a lady into the compound without telling the neighbors angry

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by johnstar(m): 5:15pm
Odi egwu

1 Like

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by mrborntodoit: 5:16pm
Awkward !

Wonder why we are where we are today ?

Wonder no more grin

1 Like

Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by MhizzAJ(f): 5:16pm
Africa s still backward
Re: Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries by TECHN9e: 5:16pm
Arrant nonsense! The twitter user just added some memes to unfounded claims and called it laws.

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Man Charged With Stabbing Co-Tenant Over Bathroom Usage / Court Hears Kidnapper Evans’ Case Against Police On July 13 / 50 Youths Denounce Cultism In Ogoja, Cross River State. Photos

Viewing this topic: carperlar(m), victorbrock(m), meedx, pharmagba, ghettowriter(m), NORSIYK(m), VINZ1(m), Agadsman(m), leffects(m), obicaddy(m), talk4free, Ore000, omega2128(m), SaAbbas(m), Amastermovic(m), ola2olaide(m), ZaraBrown, Tookool(m), GoldenBoi111, klins4213(m), rikatrina, DeRuggedProf, JohnnieZM(m), Justinvent, philkay(m), MalcoImX, daprince098(m), dolypsodollypee(m), xtremeTall(m), Filmewell(f), Mosesbutez, OrestesDante(m), yinparc, lawrenzy247, Mosespaul(m), layezee1, oluboyo04(m), MikkieEl, Jasperro(m), EmpressEnnie(f), Tripleanthony(m), he1845, nonyceezy(m), MrPdtech, hardex14(m), edunwosu(m), MMMuazu(m), CornelWealth(m), cheal(f), ikennaf1(m), Sikay19, mbuoty1(m), denjjy(m), kenny1911, dust144(m), Bobo121(m), snowland(m), Lilbvlgari733(m), brogxy, ancestorial(m), JamesReacher(m), Tintinnoty(m), Esepayan(m), topetalks(m), jydeskill1(m), Assurance1000(f), kayceeD2(m), podium(m), alawodebig9(m), queenpin, jayraster, Waley23, ucheemmadu18(m), Austyno4(m), Bishopbones007(m), bodmas119(m), yudi25, Deolaw, Charlescobi(m), swaggss, Redomi(m), osas03(m), Bold11, uzedo1(m), izzvic(m), monddy25, osiamerica, Rawlings120(m), Perfectdanny(m), turawafett(f), gragraboy, Genea(f), mangala14(m), chrisley(m), bukason212(m), hebex12(m), Ajeyo(m), Murainah1(m), charloski(m), tamertery(m), xender(m), 1mmanuel(m), hsim247(m), Tolexander, Mercykayy(m), makay200(m), bossrillboss, Solstao(m), Dvicman(m), centsays1, AYODEJI4LOVE(m), JoeMaddog and 98 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.