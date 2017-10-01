Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Top 10 Strange Laws In African Countries (12827 Views)

http://www.lailasblog.com/guys-checkout-top-11-strange-laws-african-countries/ So a Twitter user, @Ikechhi did a compilation of top 11 strange laws in African countries, and it's quite interesting. His tweets are below; 4 Likes 1 Share

In Nigeria you can contest for presidential post with a NEPA BILL 44 Likes 2 Shares

I see nothing wrong with that. In the UK, the same rule applies.



In fact, a lot of the BBC's funding comes from licence fees paid by TV owners. Without those fees, BBC would be broke in weeks.



Nigeria should bring in a TV licence fee. Maybe a good source of income for nta.



Other countries with TV licence fees listed here: In south africa it is illegal to purchase a TV without a licence from the govt.I see nothing wrong with that. In the UK, the same rule applies.In fact, a lot of the BBC's funding comes from licence fees paid by TV owners. Without those fees, BBC would be broke in weeks.Nigeria should bring in a TV licence fee. Maybe a good source of income for nta.Other countries with TV licence fees listed here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Television_licence 5 Likes 2 Shares



That number 10 would make sense in Nigeria. 1 Like 1 Share

Funny 34 Likes

It's LadyF again. Hmm... No comment.It'sagain.

You mean it is illegal to take a photograh in chad without government's permit? And we are here in Nigeria taking selfEE, groupfEE, friendfEE, anywere in the country including the so called Aso rock 1 Like

Hahaha....strange indeed.

This guy don suffer 4 nairaland 25 Likes

Bhhari 4 Likes

............and we wonder why Africa is still behind...... 1 Like

In Nigeria it is illegal to name ur dog 'buhari', u might be jailed without trail







On nairaland, it is illegal for non Muslim to comment on Muslim thread, if I have to comment u must swear an oat first 14 Likes 1 Share

remove that No 8 abeg, infact anything illegal in nigeria is indirectly legal, i have seen watermelon in shoprite, and "product of south africa" is written in the sticker, ordinary water melon 1 Like

in my house its is illegal to bring a lady into the compound without telling the neighbors in my house its is illegal to bring a lady into the compound without telling the neighbors 9 Likes 2 Shares

Odi egwu 1 Like





Wonder why we are where we are today ?



Wonder no more Awkward !Wonder why we are where we are today ?Wonder no more 1 Like

Africa s still backward