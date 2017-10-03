₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by father01: 4:28pm
UMUAHIA, Nigeria (Reuters) - A secessionist leader seeking independence from Nigeria has been missing since an alleged military raid more than two weeks ago left his house in the city of Umuahia riddled with bullet holes, its windows smashed and doors hanging off hinges.
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by Ninethmare: 4:31pm
Before any event happens in Nigeria these oyibo has seen it first
How can you kill innocent people and at the same time kidnap their leader and they keep quiet?
I am suspecting an uprising soon
Nigeria go boil
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by whitebeard(m): 4:44pm
Which tension...!! Abi dem dey Jones..!! omo Nigeria is peaceful again, now we can hear word...I'm in school come and beat me.
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by ipobarecriminals: 5:03pm
ipobs are confused and criminals set of people. Kalu told us that the ISIS trained TERRORIST don land for obodo London and now dis nitwit dey spew rubbish. Kanu is hiding within farmland there/may disguised as a mad man with a tyre around his neck just to escape. We don't buy Kalu Arabian nite tale .Kanu is still alive serving one olosho.
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by vedaxcool(m): 5:04pm
whitebeard:
Whoever wrote the article doesn’t know about the many coward cownu that are in the rank and file of ipob.
Cownu loking from afar
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by whitebeard(m): 5:07pm
vedaxcool:
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by gidgiddy: 6:18pm
Im happy that a world respectable News agent like Reuters ran this story, only shows that the Biafran story is reaching out worldwide. As much as the authorities want what happend in Abia state with operation python dance to be isolated, it has not been that way.
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by Finstar: 6:29pm
Honestly, I don't support IPod but sadly, the Nigerian Govt keep making NK popular everyday through their numerous mistakes. Please Biafrans, we won't survive in Nigeria without you guys.. Let's just wait till 2019 and vote that vegetable of a president out.. Yes! United we can..
The bitter truth is, Nigerians can't survive without the Igbos.. We won't survive without the Igbos.. I won't survive without the Igbos.. If you ask me, Igbos are the heartbeat of this nation.. Discard them and this nation will fall..
Please, don't quote me cause I won't reply.
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by scholes0(m): 6:30pm
Abeegi jare, Nnamdi kanu is in an underground bunker near Abiriba chilling everyday with smuggled in star lager and Ofe Nsala.
His wife isn't even talking.
E go do everybody like filmtrick when he emerges unscathed.
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by BornnAgainChild(f): 6:31pm
May the lost be found ijn
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by justuschi50: 6:31pm
nmandi KANU is not missing but protected from Nigeria
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by priscaoge(f): 6:31pm
If U read the whole epistle pls summerize
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by Boyooosa(m): 6:31pm
What is a Reuter?
It better no cobalise the remaining ones, small tym NPF go go round them off and claim they are doing investigation. Let the sleeping dog lie abeg.... We thank God that troublesome boy has been taken care off.
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by Ogonimilitant(m): 6:32pm
Good
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by bettercreature(m): 6:32pm
Beware when they call you separatist leader.You are very close to being called a terrorist
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by Obudupikin: 6:32pm
From happenings of that day I can't help but conclude that Nnamdi Kanu is being given the Zazaky treatment.
If he was not with the authority as claimed by the Nigerian government,knowing Kanu for his loquaciousness,he would have since commented on events that transpired that fateful day.
My conclusion,he's with the government and that may prove costly.
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by manikspears: 6:32pm
ipobarecriminals:
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by mccoy47(m): 6:32pm
What tension?
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by Alphasoar(m): 6:32pm
dem go hear? No!
Me I dey my side first dey observe with 3D eye glass . . .
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by LUGBE: 6:33pm
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by jaymejate(m): 6:33pm
EVANS where you de oo
either EVANS is at work or Python Dance working
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by free2ryhme: 6:33pm
father01:
E don go hide for UK after the little fraca with the Nigeria army
There is no tension anywhere in nigeria
Calm yourselves reuters
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by hucienda: 6:33pm
Where is NK?
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by Flexherbal(m): 6:34pm
Gangan!
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by Maydfourth: 6:34pm
No tension oooooo
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by adenine02: 6:35pm
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by soberdrunk(m): 6:36pm
No tension Dilector' is 'on tour' Malaysia to Uk.....
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by Nobleking1994(m): 6:36pm
C
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by steph2sweet(f): 6:36pm
Nigeria as a country is just a joke, with a senseless and tribalistic president.
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by nNEOo(m): 6:36pm
more international audience hmm
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by Celcius: 6:36pm
Yes o.
I'm sure the silence of the agitators is even more disturbing and worrisome. Hence the military has decided to start Operations whatever in all Southern regions.
|Re: Tension Grips Nigerian City As Separatist Leader Goes Missing - REUTERS by sandland: 6:38pm
What stopped Nnamdi Kanu brother from dieing too?
