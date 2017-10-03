₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by kirajustice: 5:52pm
A member of the dreaded Boko Haram sect captured in Ondo state has confessed that he had planned to launch an attack in the state before his arrest.
Mohammed Bashir, who was paraded before newsmen in Akure, confessed to his plans and revealed serious details into the activities of the dangerous terrorist group. He was arrested on Isua road, Akoko South LGA of the state.
PoliticsNGR learned that Bashir stated that certain wealthy northerners from Maiduguri and Nassarawa supplied Boko Haram with weapons. The 40-year-old criminal explained that he was a Fulani herdsman before being forced into the sect in Nassarawa in 2016. He claims he has killed only two people including a child.
Speaking in Hausa, he said;
“I only killed two people. The first person was a little child who I murdered inside the bush while the second one was an adult I killed by the roadside. I ran into Ondo State from Nasarawa after the military launched a manhunt for us (Boko Haram) in the North. When I arrived in the state, I went straight to see my younger brother and decided to walk on the streets of the community.
I had planned to strike but first wanted to eat by the roadside when I was arrested by the police patrol team and moved down to their station. Some of our members who ran from the military are still scattered around the local communities in Ondo State," he said.
The police commissioner in Ondo state, Adeyanju Gbenga said that Bashir was a native of Niger republic adding that he was a follower of one Daffo, a close confident of the dreaded Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/03/arrested-boko-haram-member-planned-launch-bomb-attack-ondo-photos/
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by Gbade60: 7:22pm
The dude is even still smiling, make dem hand over am to army jor
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by veekid(m): 8:13pm
Shoot him in the head while he's eating
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by frankanyiks(m): 8:14pm
Naija is a scam
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:14pm
..That head looks Flat to me
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 8:14pm
Dem wan carry their stupidity enter southwest abi...make dem commot the were balls abeg.
Wasted akamu.
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by eddieguru(m): 8:15pm
This guy free Oh!
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by hola106(m): 8:15pm
which way
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:15pm
Buhari has become a double
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by KingsJohnson(m): 8:15pm
Which way Nigeria
Buhari will not see his brothers the main terrorist
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by KingsJohnson(m): 8:16pm
Gbade60:
Cus he knows that he is covered
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by OboOlora(f): 8:16pm
Did he pierce his ear? This one Na gangsta BH o hahahaha
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by greatiyk4u(m): 8:16pm
Radicalism is too bad
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by jajaokpo: 8:17pm
thank God for xcap
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by willian10: 8:17pm
Blood of Zachariah
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by Danny287(m): 8:17pm
He should be shot na what are the keeping him for
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:18pm
Buhari's brother at work.
These Almajiris wanna destroy naija because of religion?
They prefer to mingle with Chadian than to make friends with Yoruba Christians
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by Jezyfreezman(m): 8:19pm
Gbade60:
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by Dearlord(m): 8:19pm
I don't buy a lame craps.
A terrorist can't be caught alive.
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by manci(m): 8:20pm
this guy is beautiful
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by olempe(m): 8:23pm
That's my backyard o, chai
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by awa(m): 8:24pm
Just a warning shot fired for the Afonjas to know that they have a greater Enemy than the IPOB they are have been masturbating with on a every Post on Nairaland
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by iLoveConductor4: 8:24pm
Zoo media wants me to belive that they sighted an haboki and instantly recognized him as a Boko Haram member.
Make una lie for una zombies small small
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by KemjikaEme: 8:25pm
For those Yorubas that worship their Northern masters instead of uniting with other Southerners.
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by oshe11(m): 8:27pm
Why
Well.....
From this moment I'd stop any hatred towards Buhari
Though I never liked Goodluck nor Obj bt I never hated Them as much as I hate this govt bt this hatred is tryna change the real me. Hence I'm gonna try as much as possible to stop it or quit talking abt this govt or Nigeria if need be....
This govt cnt n wont change me, cos I'm gradually hating on Innocent Fulanis cos of Buhari's failure n religious bigotry!
I'm hereby declaring my love for the FULANIS, IGBOS, YORUBAS, ET AL
#NOMOREHATE
#MUCHLOVE
#BACKTOTHEOLDME
#PEACE
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by awa(m): 8:27pm
Gbade60:
To Army? Okay no wahala....
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by DrChukzy(m): 8:28pm
KendrickAyomide:Flat like your own. Abi na ur brother
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by madridguy(m): 8:29pm
Leave Yorubas alone, they're not uniting with you. Unity beggar.
KemjikaEme:
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by rajiraymond(m): 8:29pm
To hell with you and may your soul rest in pieces in advance.
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by madridguy(m): 8:29pm
Slaughter the bastard and stop giving him relevance.
|Re: Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) by free2ryhme: 8:32pm
kirajustice:
He is trying to put a final stunt
E no fit do Jack
