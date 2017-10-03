Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Arrested Boko Haram Member Planned To Launch Bomb Attack In Ondo (photos) (11178 Views)

Mohammed Bashir, who was paraded before newsmen in Akure, confessed to his plans and revealed serious details into the activities of the dangerous terrorist group. He was arrested on Isua road, Akoko South LGA of the state.



PoliticsNGR learned that Bashir stated that certain wealthy northerners from Maiduguri and Nassarawa supplied Boko Haram with weapons. The 40-year-old criminal explained that he was a Fulani herdsman before being forced into the sect in Nassarawa in 2016. He claims he has killed only two people including a child.



Speaking in Hausa, he said;



“I only killed two people. The first person was a little child who I murdered inside the bush while the second one was an adult I killed by the roadside. I ran into Ondo State from Nasarawa after the military launched a manhunt for us (Boko Haram) in the North. When I arrived in the state, I went straight to see my younger brother and decided to walk on the streets of the community.



I had planned to strike but first wanted to eat by the roadside when I was arrested by the police patrol team and moved down to their station. Some of our members who ran from the military are still scattered around the local communities in Ondo State," he said.



The police commissioner in Ondo state, Adeyanju Gbenga said that Bashir was a native of Niger republic adding that he was a follower of one Daffo, a close confident of the dreaded Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.



The dude is even still smiling, make dem hand over am to army jor 1 Like

Shoot him in the head while he's eating 3 Likes

Naija is a scam 16 Likes 1 Share

..That head looks Flat to me 3 Likes

Dem wan carry their stupidity enter southwest abi...make dem commot the were balls abeg.



Wasted akamu.

This guy free Oh!

which way

Buhari has become a double

Which way Nigeria



Buhari will not see his brothers the main terrorist 2 Likes

Gbade60:

The dude is even still smiling, make dem hand over am to army jor



Cus he knows that he is covered Cus he knows that he is covered 11 Likes

Did he pierce his ear? This one Na gangsta BH o hahahaha 4 Likes

Radicalism is too bad

thank God for xcap

Blood of Zachariah

He should be shot na what are the keeping him for

Buhari's brother at work.





These Almajiris wanna destroy naija because of religion?



They prefer to mingle with Chadian than to make friends with Yoruba Christians 2 Likes

Gbade60:

The dude is even still smiling, make dem hand over am to army jor

I don't buy a lame craps.

A terrorist can't be caught alive. 4 Likes

this guy is beautiful 1 Like

That's my backyard o, chai 1 Like

Just a warning shot fired for the Afonjas to know that they have a greater Enemy than the IPOB they are have been masturbating with on a every Post on Nairaland 5 Likes 1 Share





Make una lie for una zombies small small Zoo media wants me to belive that they sighted an haboki and instantly recognized him as a Boko Haram member.Make una lie for una zombies small small 14 Likes

For those Yorubas that worship their Northern masters instead of uniting with other Southerners. 6 Likes









Well.....





From this moment I'd stop any hatred towards Buhari

Though I never liked Goodluck nor Obj bt I never hated Them as much as I hate this govt bt this hatred is tryna change the real me. Hence I'm gonna try as much as possible to stop it or quit talking abt this govt or Nigeria if need be....



This govt cnt n wont change me, cos I'm gradually hating on Innocent Fulanis cos of Buhari's failure n religious bigotry!



I'm hereby declaring my love for the FULANIS, IGBOS, YORUBAS, ET AL



#NOMOREHATE

#MUCHLOVE

#BACKTOTHEOLDME

Gbade60:

The dude is even still smiling, make dem hand over am to army jor

To Army? Okay no wahala.... To Army? Okay no wahala....

KendrickAyomide:

..That head looks Flat to me Flat like your own. Abi na ur brother Flat like your own. Abi na ur brother





KemjikaEme:

For those Yorubas that worship their Northern masters instead of uniting with other Southerners. Leave Yorubas alone, they're not uniting with you. Unity beggar. 1 Like

To hell with you and may your soul rest in pieces in advance. 1 Like 1 Share

Slaughter the bastard and stop giving him relevance. 1 Like 1 Share