|Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by Factfinder1(f): 9:34am
On Monday, October 2nd, former first lady, Patience Jonathan, released a statement in which she accused the anti-graft agency of witch-hunting her and her family. In the statement signed by her chief press secretary, Belema Meshack-Hart, Mrs. Jonathan said she is the most vilified first lady in the history of Nigeria just because she campaigned for her husband in the 2015 general elections. Mrs. Jonathan in the statement, asked President Buhari to call EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to order. Read here.
Lauretta Onochie who is President Buhari's personal assistant on social media, took to her twitter handle to reply Mrs. Jonathan. See her tweets below
"EFCC is only attracted to those who have stolen items"- presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, replies Patience Jonathan
http://ogashub.com.ng/efcc-attracted-stolen-items-lauretta-onochie-replies-patience-jonathan/
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by madridguy(m): 9:37am
SINCE NA MAMA PEACE, MOUTH SEALED. MY RESPECT FOR THE WOMAN IS UNSHAKABLE. I CAN BET WITH MY REAL MADRID JERSEY THAT NA OGA JONA INFECT MAMA PEACE.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by aolawale025: 9:43am
Another lost soul
2 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by agbangam: 9:43am
Choi, Savage to d core... Lauretta biko have mercy on mama peace.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by Samusu(m): 10:05am
Thus Lauretta mouth go kill her one day
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by Factfinder1(f): 10:10am
Mynd44
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by chucs: 10:19am
1 Like
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by Deeldorado: 10:30am
Yes, Patience Jonathan has to be brought to account but that should apply to everyone else on the wrong side of the law. No selective justice. A situation where some animals are more equal than others (eg Babachir Lawal and Oke if NIA) is not acceptable.
4 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by Originality007: 10:36am
Yes, but selected thieves
2 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by Generalkaycee(m): 10:36am
.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by magoo10: 10:36am
Yet she keeps winning you in court cases while you continue to win her through media trial with propaganda and lies. what a shame from incompetent bunch of dullards who want to turn Nigeria to a one party state by allowing looters of other parties into their fold and making the apc a safe heaven.
16 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by sonofluc1fer: 10:36am
Thid was harsh.
Truth is savage.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by HumanistMike: 10:37am
This woman lacks class.
6 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by Harbeyg09(m): 10:37am
Lwkmd
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by cristianisraeli: 10:37am
i so pity this lauretta woman she is no match for mama peace...ask amechi...buhari wont be in power forever
i warn you lauretta ..mama peace will destroy you
efcc is attracted to the enemies of this government
if they have any case against mama peace..follow due process and invite her,charge her to court and let the judge do the needful instead of all this daily rant on social media
apc only win corruption war online
bloody dumbos
7 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by KingsCity: 10:37am
That prostitute has no respect
2 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by continentalceo(m): 10:38am
Bitch plssssss! Your selective war on corruption is not fooling anybody....propaganda business is failing.
4 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by SageTravels: 10:38am
This Woman does not understand that one day her tenure will expire
PGEJ over her anytime
6 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by iamJ(m): 10:38am
burning
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by BrutalJab: 10:38am
Can someone tell these cow to keep quiet
Efcc and Dss are only after Buhari's perceived enemies.
7 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by iykemoney90(m): 10:38am
Bitch Buhari won't be power forever. Get ready, wonder who will save then
5 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by Venica(f): 10:38am
this woman again
3 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by NaijaFutbol: 10:38am
ForHidden really
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by DavSagacity(m): 10:39am
What now..!!! 'what mama Dame are do for you now "
Chai!
Chai!!
Chai!!!
There is GOD ooooo
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:39am
EFCC is only a political tool in the hands of whoever that is in power.
Lauretta I hope you can boldly repeat the same when another party takes over
3 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by deepwater(f): 10:39am
Lol
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by OBAGADAFFI: 10:39am
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by ImpressionsNG: 10:40am
Funny, but uncharitable. Lauretta shouldn't ruffle the colourful feathers of our beloved Mama Peace
- - - -
Meanwhile, if you have 'network failure' problems in the bedroom, or you have high blood pressure, then you would be amazed at the miraculous effect of garlic and vitamin c combined. It is almost unbelievable how powerful this combination is. Read on to learn more...
http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by proudlyYoruba(m): 10:40am
Deeldorado:Some animals are higher than others snap out of the illusion. Not only in Nigeria it is everywhere, a white man committed an Act of Terror but the US believed he 'snapped'
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Slams Patience Jonathan: "EFCC Only Attracted To Thieves" by martineverest(m): 10:41am
savagery at its peak.....so subtly done
