Lauretta Onochie who is President Buhari's personal assistant on social media, took to her twitter handle to reply Mrs. Jonathan. See her tweets below



"EFCC is only attracted to those who have stolen items"- presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, replies Patience Jonathan





SINCE NA MAMA PEACE, MOUTH SEALED. MY RESPECT FOR THE WOMAN IS UNSHAKABLE. I CAN BET WITH MY REAL MADRID JERSEY THAT NA OGA JONA INFECT MAMA PEACE.

Another lost soul 2 Likes

Choi, Savage to d core... Lauretta biko have mercy on mama peace. 6 Likes 1 Share

Thus Lauretta mouth go kill her one day

Mynd44

1 Like

Yes, Patience Jonathan has to be brought to account but that should apply to everyone else on the wrong side of the law. No selective justice. A situation where some animals are more equal than others (eg Babachir Lawal and Oke if NIA) is not acceptable. 4 Likes

Yes, but selected thieves 2 Likes

Yet she keeps winning you in court cases while you continue to win her through media trial with propaganda and lies. what a shame from incompetent bunch of dullards who want to turn Nigeria to a one party state by allowing looters of other parties into their fold and making the apc a safe heaven. 16 Likes

Thid was harsh.







Truth is savage.

This woman lacks class. 6 Likes

i so pity this lauretta woman she is no match for mama peace...ask amechi...buhari wont be in power forever



i warn you lauretta ..mama peace will destroy you



efcc is attracted to the enemies of this government



if they have any case against mama peace..follow due process and invite her,charge her to court and let the judge do the needful instead of all this daily rant on social media



apc only win corruption war online



bloody dumbos 7 Likes

That prostitute has no respect 2 Likes

Bitch plssssss! Your selective war on corruption is not fooling anybody....propaganda business is failing. 4 Likes

This Woman does not understand that one day her tenure will expire





PGEJ over her anytime 6 Likes

Efcc and Dss are only after Buhari's perceived enemies. Can someone tell these cow to keep quietEfcc and Dss are only after Buhari's perceived enemies. 7 Likes

Bitch Buhari won't be power forever. Get ready, wonder who will save then 5 Likes

this woman again 3 Likes

What now..!!! 'what mama Dame are do for you now "



There is GOD ooooo

EFCC is only a political tool in the hands of whoever that is in power.



Lauretta I hope you can boldly repeat the same when another party takes over 3 Likes

Deeldorado:

Some animals are higher than others snap out of the illusion. Not only in Nigeria it is everywhere, a white man committed an Act of Terror but the US believed he 'snapped'