₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,814 members, 3,832,663 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 07:13 PM

Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? (7820 Views)

The 10 Best Nigerian Albums Of 2015 / FINALLY!! One Of The Best Wedding Songs In 2016 By A Nigerian Rapper Drops. / Opinion: King Kong Remix Is The Best Nigerian Rap Song (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by ChijyWills(m): 3:50pm
Fellow Nairalanders who do you think is the best rapper in Nigeria ?

mine is M I
comment yours

24 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Kennyprince: 4:19pm
Ruggedman

4 Likes

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Kennyprince: 4:20pm
Rugged man

3 Likes

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by selfmadeOLX(m): 4:55pm
V.E.C.T.O.R

Might not have a successful carrier, YET, but that guys flows is tight like a timing belt grin grin cool

125 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by MediumStout(m): 5:33pm
SERIKI OMO OWO


Even though he's under rated, dude flows better and has comical ryhmes than all those popular noise makers you call rappers cool

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Chiscomax(m): 5:33pm
Erigga

and what makes a good rapper?

1. Word Play

2. Story Telling

3. Puns

4. Rhyme


Erigga has all of them 98 on a scale of 100. Although he lacks the required recognition now but he sure is the best rapper in Nigeria

other good rappers are Yung6ix and vector.

MI is old story. his time has passed and can not be rated for now.

68 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by lekjons(m): 5:34pm
I don't know what happened to Ice prince..



A nairalander "Giyazz", though not famous yet, the guy is lyrically bad..

Even though i prefer foreign rappers, his track "Good life" stayed on my replay for weeks..

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:34pm
when u here it DREMO!!!

BY THE WAY D GUY PAY ME GAN NII

8 Likes

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by extol187: 5:34pm
None
Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by phayvoursky(m): 5:34pm
ILL BLISS ILLIGATI

THAT MAN DROPS MATURE LINES

30 Likes

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by AheadMarket(m): 5:34pm
Uzikwendu!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by enesexy(f): 5:34pm
Cocoice

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by kingkoboko: 5:34pm
It's
Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by HYOTHi(m): 5:34pm
Mr Incredible
Yunno !

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by mattyobrian(m): 5:34pm
Definately Vector. The guy na baba
Dremo is doing well for himself too. I like him

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by danduj(m): 5:34pm
Without putting popularity into consideration? Jesse jagz

123 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by StRichard(m): 5:34pm
D
Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by lelvin(m): 5:34pm
This guy

16 Likes

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by holluwai(m): 5:35pm
Vector

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Afam4eva(m): 5:35pm
I think i'll just play safe with MI.

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by StRichard(m): 5:35pm
Speed Darlington

23 Likes

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by fortunechy(m): 5:35pm
let me google it first

2 Likes

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by charlzcavanni101(m): 5:35pm
Mode 9 anytime any day

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Yello1(m): 5:35pm
Anybody that thinks he can rap and thinks he is d best is the best. Rapping ain't food

1 Like

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Santinojr: 5:35pm
For now I like Dremo.. He's got a nice voice too
Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by MICHEALADEX(m): 5:35pm
CDQ yeye

9 Likes

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by LesbianBoy(m): 5:35pm
Yung6ix

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Bibidear(f): 5:36pm
Mode 9

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Eagle360: 5:36pm
Sam klef
Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by smartty68(m): 5:36pm
smartty68 smiley

2 Likes

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by handsomeclouds(m): 5:36pm
Terry G

1 Like

Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Darkseid(m): 5:36pm
I'll give it to Vector.

11 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)

Where To Download Yoruba Evergreen Songs / Lil' Jojo's Vid: Nigerian Kid Rapper / If Notorious B.I.G. Was Alive: Would Jay-z Be King?

Viewing this topic: pyrex23(m), sorextee(m), percyshelu(m), Ihsan6(m), closerange, dyze, mike234, ironkurtain(m), DAVE41(m), ikorodureporta, delxmaverick(m), cristen(m), dtrend(m), DoubleSixMUZIK(m), Abudu2000(m), opeyehmmy(m), ayzero6487(m), Mvalentine70(m), mobosteve, Obumiyk(m), kenzindax(f), biobab23(m), dolapo74, misteradigun, talk2riel, whoisboj(m), olumydey(m), melejo, RETIREDMUMU(m), Atinuke123(f), HolyHero, lymelyte(m), MNDY(m), Porsches30, BENEAMATA, Dyt(f), flawedkay(m), seyilabi(m), Matri10(m), Nikbaebrown(f), Khameal007(m), kycilae, emmayayodeji(m), IbBarham(m) and 55 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.