|Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by ChijyWills(m): 3:50pm
Fellow Nairalanders who do you think is the best rapper in Nigeria ?
mine is M I
comment yours
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Kennyprince: 4:19pm
Ruggedman
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Kennyprince: 4:20pm
Rugged man
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by selfmadeOLX(m): 4:55pm
V.E.C.T.O.R
Might not have a successful carrier, YET, but that guys flows is tight like a timing belt
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by MediumStout(m): 5:33pm
SERIKI OMO OWO
Even though he's under rated, dude flows better and has comical ryhmes than all those popular noise makers you call rappers
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Chiscomax(m): 5:33pm
Erigga
and what makes a good rapper?
1. Word Play
2. Story Telling
3. Puns
4. Rhyme
Erigga has all of them 98 on a scale of 100. Although he lacks the required recognition now but he sure is the best rapper in Nigeria
other good rappers are Yung6ix and vector.
MI is old story. his time has passed and can not be rated for now.
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by lekjons(m): 5:34pm
I don't know what happened to Ice prince..
A nairalander "Giyazz", though not famous yet, the guy is lyrically bad..
Even though i prefer foreign rappers, his track "Good life" stayed on my replay for weeks..
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:34pm
when u here it DREMO!!!
BY THE WAY D GUY PAY ME GAN NII
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by extol187: 5:34pm
None
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by phayvoursky(m): 5:34pm
ILL BLISS ILLIGATI
THAT MAN DROPS MATURE LINES
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by AheadMarket(m): 5:34pm
Uzikwendu!
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by enesexy(f): 5:34pm
Cocoice
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by kingkoboko: 5:34pm
It's
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by HYOTHi(m): 5:34pm
Mr Incredible
Yunno !
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by mattyobrian(m): 5:34pm
Definately Vector. The guy na baba
Dremo is doing well for himself too. I like him
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by danduj(m): 5:34pm
Without putting popularity into consideration? Jesse jagz
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by StRichard(m): 5:34pm
D
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by lelvin(m): 5:34pm
This guy
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by holluwai(m): 5:35pm
Vector
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Afam4eva(m): 5:35pm
I think i'll just play safe with MI.
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by StRichard(m): 5:35pm
Speed Darlington
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by fortunechy(m): 5:35pm
let me google it first
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by charlzcavanni101(m): 5:35pm
Mode 9 anytime any day
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Yello1(m): 5:35pm
Anybody that thinks he can rap and thinks he is d best is the best. Rapping ain't food
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Santinojr: 5:35pm
For now I like Dremo.. He's got a nice voice too
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by MICHEALADEX(m): 5:35pm
CDQ yeye
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by LesbianBoy(m): 5:35pm
Yung6ix
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Bibidear(f): 5:36pm
Mode 9
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Eagle360: 5:36pm
Sam klef
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by smartty68(m): 5:36pm
smartty68
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by handsomeclouds(m): 5:36pm
Terry G
|Re: Who Is The Best Nigerian Rapper? by Darkseid(m): 5:36pm
I'll give it to Vector.
