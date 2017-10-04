Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "I'm Going Crazy" - Fans Scream Over Oyinyechi Hair Extensions Studio (12029 Views)

"I Will Marry You" - Oyinbo Man Tells Busty Nigerian Lady Frying Puff Puf Online / Massively Busty Instagram Model Shows Off Her Big Boobs And Big Body / Boyfriend Kisses And Gropes His 14-Year-Old Girlfriend & Posts Pics On Facebook (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The well endowed lady who is the owner Oyinyechie Hair Extensions Studio and Continent Creatives is one confident woman as she is always flaunting her mammary glands and fans who could not help themselves whenever they see her pics are always quick to react in shock Below are some reactions...



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/im-going-crazy-fans-scream-over-massively-busty-igbo-beauticians-pics-on-ig Onyinyechie, a pretty, plus sized and hugely Busty Nigerian lady on Instagram has been sending some men into an imaginary journey of no return with her irresistible look.The well endowed lady who is the owner Oyinyechie Hair Extensions Studio and Continent Creatives is one confident woman as she is always flaunting her mammary glands and fans who could not help themselves whenever they see her pics are always quick to react in shock Below are some reactions...





SEE ALL HER TOPLESS PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/im-going-crazy-fans-scream-over-massively-busty-igbo-beauticians-pics-on-ig Some men can give up their destinies over big boobs

Mehn... Those boobs can make one forget a topic of discussion for while 3 Likes 1 Share

I feel like throwing up.... 16 Likes

I think we are having lots of stupid people signing up on Instagram...



That lady is fat, and it is normal for fat ladies to have fat filled bossom.



So what is making her so called fans go crazy? I hope she uses her boobs to become a celeb already. 12 Likes





Ara Nwanyi Asaba!!! Ara Nwanyi Asaba!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Over flow of flesh 1 Like

Guys love to crush over mumu tins sha 9 Likes 2 Shares

the "twins" are huge though...

Going Crazy Over Some fat Ass. Dont make Me throw Up

I need something like this. Who has her phone number. Honestly, this is too much o

BiafranBushBoy:

I think we are having lots of stupid people signing up on Instagram...



That lady is fat, and it is normal for fat ladies to have fat filled bossom.



So what is making her so called fans go crazy? I hope she uses her boobs to become a celeb already. I have seen a lot of fat ladies that has small and tiny boobs I have seen a lot of fat ladies that has small and tiny boobs 7 Likes

nwakibe:



I have seen a lot of fat ladies that has small and tiny boobs

Likewise I have seen lots of cars that run on water. Likewise I have seen lots of cars that run on water. 4 Likes

Amarabae:

Guys love to crush over mumu tins sha

Yeap... That's true ooo...



So your husband crushes on Mumu things? Yeap... That's true ooo...So your husband crushes on Mumu things? 1 Like

Oh jigbi jigbi... 1 Like

where's thepussyhunter ... he needs to see this



At the end of the day all breast must sag



Some guys will come here now and pretend like those ones above



They will act as if they don't like it whereas most of them will save the pix on their phone. God has really blessed herAt the end of the day all breast must sagSome guys will come here now and pretend like those ones aboveThey will act as if they don't like it whereas most of them will save the pix on their phone. 2 Likes

Which of them is she selling? The hair extensions or the bobbi?

Amarabae:

Guys love to crush over mumu tins sha

I see no reason for me to crush and wow for a breast like that.. Even if I kill myself over it, I won't still touch it.. So no need for crushing over it I see no reason for me to crush and wow for a breast like that.. Even if I kill myself over it, I won't still touch it.. So no need for crushing over it

Going crazy because of a deployed airbag? SMH. Some guys are really 5tupid. When she gets old if she will ever be those boobs will resemble the balls of a dead elephant. 3 Likes





Are those for real Jesus!Are those for real

julietkcee:

Jesus!

Are those for real are your own that small are your own that small 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

God has really blessed her

At the end of the day all breast must sag



Some guys will come here now and pretend like those ones above



They will act as if they don't like it whereas most of them will save the pix on their phone.





Believe it or not...some don't like it at all...infact, a complete turn off...like WTH!!!! Believe it or not...some don't like it at all...infact, a complete turn off...like WTH!!!! 1 Like

Miliki...need my protein!



I am sure if she b00bfvcks me...i would speak fluent Igbo. CHINEKE!







These jugs no sabi tribalism....I'm an amala eater with tiger clawed face



Let there be peace....say No to tribalism

Another Cossy...great





My love mgbe nwa. Lol.Onyii don reach NL.My love mgbe nwa.

Just fat that is all excessive fat

At least her customers can lean back and have an "everything soft" experience while getting their hair done!

Turn off

looks photoshopped.

My goodness!!!!