₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,066 members, 3,833,536 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 08:57 AM

Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order (6139 Views)

Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) / FG Orders Discos To Meter High Consumers Before Nov 30 / Buhari, Order Immediate Arrest Of Okonjo-Iweala & Emefiele - By Ilesanmi Omabomi (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by doneyor(m): 11:05pm On Oct 04
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for refusing to appear before it.

The committee had, several times, invited Magu to appear before it on a petition by former first lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

It said that Magu should be arrested and presented before it on November 7, after his failure to appear before the panel despite several invitations.

Mrs. Jonathan had some of her accounts frozen by some banks following an investigation launched by the EFCC; but a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordered that all her bank accounts should be unfrozen.


The former first lady consequently sent a petition to the House against the EFCC, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, among others, alleging harassment from them.

At the continuation of sitting on the petition in Abuja, the committee, which gave Magu up to October 4 to appear, lamented that the EFCC chairman was nonchalant concerning the matter.


The panel, chaired by Rep Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (Abia-PDP), said it had sent several letters inviting the EFCC chairman to appear before it and clear the air on the directive the commission gave some banks to freeze Mrs. Jonathan’s accounts.

A member of the committee, Rep Kingsley Chinda ( PDP-Rivers), consequently moved that a bench warrant be issued against Magu to appear before the panel on the next adjourned date.

All the members of the committee present at the sitting supported the motion.

The chairman of the committee then ruled that a bench warrant be issued against Magu.

Meanwhile, the committee has directed Mrs. Jonathan’s lawyers to sit with the management of Zenith Bank, Eco Bank, First Bank and Fidelity Bank to address the issue of the court order asking the banks to unfreeze her accounts.

The committee also discharged Union Bank as it fully complied with an earlier directive to unfreeze Mrs. Jonathan’s accounts.


The committee had, a fortnight ago, directed all the affected banks to unfreeze Mrs. Jonathan’s bank accounts that do not have any pending court orders or official communication from the EFCC to do so. (NAN)

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/arrest-and-present-efcc-boss-magu-before-november-7-reps-order/amp/

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by anuoluwapo884: 11:24pm On Oct 04
Power pass Power mama de mama

13 Likes

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by engrMikemd(m): 11:39pm On Oct 04
yeye dey smell

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by menstrualpad: 4:58am
engrMikemd:
yeye dey smell
You are suffering from CPD Chronic Painment Disease

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by clevvermind(m): 5:45am
GOD WILL PUNISH AS MANY THAT WANT TO COMPLETELY SINK THIS COUNTRY.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by ArewaWatch: 6:39am
lol
Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by chernest2002: 7:45am
Government of Vendetta .

11 Likes

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by tuniski: 7:56am
They will end up with a no case against PEJ. Efcc is only an attack dog not a true anti corruption institution currently.

A vendetta leader and his instrument of vengeance!

11 Likes

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by PatriotTemidayo: 8:08am
They Yaff come again!

But on another look, if not that the chief Dullardihos back this guy, does he have the right to not honour Assembly summons?

I dont think so.

But I smell Vendetta!

5 Likes

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by SLIDEwaxie(m): 8:21am
Something that won't happen!

Why the drama Everytime sef?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by RichFoundation(m): 8:22am
Ho

1 Like

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by loading425(m): 8:22am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by burg: 8:22am
If u arrest him nko wetin u wan do for hi!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by dedons: 8:22am
I can see how APC as a party has finally succeeded in making jest of the once giant of Africa.

May it never be well with all supporters of this evil party.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Johndekd: 8:23am
The trials of brother Magu... Season III

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by free2ryhme: 8:23am
grin

Awon clowns

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by dedons: 8:23am
Sarrki, Omenkalives and madridguy should be arrested too.

4 Likes

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Chukason1(m): 8:23am
cheesy listening to phyno ft olamide ... Augment cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by talk2percy(m): 8:23am
Him no dey fear face ni?[b][/b]
Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:24am
No level
Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by dedons: 8:24am
engrMikemd:
yeye dey smell
zombie

2 Likes

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Intellad(m): 8:24am
what is *arrest and efcc boss*? what kind of school u folks attend in that Nigeria?

5 Likes

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by santopelele(m): 8:24am
good development, they should arrest Pa BUBU and BARU join together before that Nov 7

1 Like

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by samyyoung1(m): 8:25am
Cool

2 Likes

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by ORACLE1975(m): 8:25am
WHAT NEXT
Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by adem30: 8:26am
Mumu jobless people. Oya go and arrest him na
Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Bari22(m): 8:26am
wahala dey

1 Like

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by skulgen: 8:26am
Lie lie
Once he is with APC, hes a saint.
Just watching how d NNPC saga will go silent soon.
They think we don't keep records.
A day is coming. Books shall be opened.
The arrestor today will be arrested tmrw.
Wht goes around comes around.
Only patience.
#Sabali

1 Like

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by magoo10: 8:26am
Magu is a robot used to fight perceived political opponents while the real looting goes on under is nose .
He really is of no use to the Nigerian anti corruption crusade other than molesting the former first Lady .

2 Likes

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by omooba969: 8:27am
Sometimes you just have to question the credentials of these posters, common self explanatory heading is a problem for some. undecided

Nonsense ! cool

Ohshocked , Op has done the needful...wehdon sir. grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Factfinder1(f): 8:27am
grin
Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Mskay(m): 8:28am
Pls How Much Can International Passport Cost For Now And Renewal

(0) (1) (Reply)

Impeachment: When Will Our Governors Learn To Be Responsible? / Can Nigeria Ever Hold A Free And Fair Election? / A War That Foreshadowed Africa's Misery Haunts Nigeria Again

Viewing this topic: beycity(m), Triton1996(m), phayvoursky(m), Victory1989, article1, femani(m), austinauto(m), Ay4christ2010(m), suavetony(m), coolcars3, newtayo, loading425(m), OGBENIIFE, blaise00700, beeveepee, mbz101, doneyor(m), mizmia, MaziOmenuko, Bobby808, franugo(m), Talkloaded, beewhy009(m), senator2b, MrPdtech, ookesanjo(m), GetMeRight, ibemeekene, Donvic4u(m), Chrisx1x(m), TheSpellChecker, zolatokunbo(m), Soulsymbol99, kingjoe(m), Eibams60(m), Analog95(m), baganas, hadura29(m), carrydeygo(m), sharpboyus(m), tansho(m), Barezzi(m), Sluganmorris, 9japrof(m), Naaseer01(m), carsonchuks(m), annie74(f), Adijerry(m), Jobabori(m), innab, fulaniHERDSman(m), mmag(m), micolozico(m), LordKO(m), hitman22(m), Neatb(m), notttty(m), UmuEri(m), PMPhoenix(m), daniska3yaro(m), valentineuwakwe(m), gbeguse, hamadek(m), emmanuelabadi, funola, adegbindin247, realw, Kenmoris22, Mickybricks, Profitcost, keletex2000(m), RALPHOW(m), adesinakayode, mmilinaliugwu, Pauldanas, Michaellegend(m), yusuf99(m), Divinerace(m) and 149 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.