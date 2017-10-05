₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,066 members, 3,833,536 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 08:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order (6139 Views)
Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) / FG Orders Discos To Meter High Consumers Before Nov 30 / Buhari, Order Immediate Arrest Of Okonjo-Iweala & Emefiele - By Ilesanmi Omabomi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by doneyor(m): 11:05pm On Oct 04
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for refusing to appear before it.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/arrest-and-present-efcc-boss-magu-before-november-7-reps-order/amp/
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by anuoluwapo884: 11:24pm On Oct 04
Power pass Power mama de mama
13 Likes
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by engrMikemd(m): 11:39pm On Oct 04
yeye dey smell
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by menstrualpad: 4:58am
engrMikemd:You are suffering from CPD Chronic Painment Disease
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by clevvermind(m): 5:45am
GOD WILL PUNISH AS MANY THAT WANT TO COMPLETELY SINK THIS COUNTRY.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by ArewaWatch: 6:39am
lol
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by chernest2002: 7:45am
Government of Vendetta .
11 Likes
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by tuniski: 7:56am
They will end up with a no case against PEJ. Efcc is only an attack dog not a true anti corruption institution currently.
A vendetta leader and his instrument of vengeance!
11 Likes
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by PatriotTemidayo: 8:08am
They Yaff come again!
But on another look, if not that the chief Dullardihos back this guy, does he have the right to not honour Assembly summons?
I dont think so.
But I smell Vendetta!
5 Likes
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by SLIDEwaxie(m): 8:21am
Something that won't happen!
Why the drama Everytime sef?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by RichFoundation(m): 8:22am
Ho
1 Like
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by loading425(m): 8:22am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by burg: 8:22am
If u arrest him nko wetin u wan do for hi!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by dedons: 8:22am
I can see how APC as a party has finally succeeded in making jest of the once giant of Africa.
May it never be well with all supporters of this evil party.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Johndekd: 8:23am
The trials of brother Magu... Season III
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by free2ryhme: 8:23am
Awon clowns
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by dedons: 8:23am
Sarrki, Omenkalives and madridguy should be arrested too.
4 Likes
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Chukason1(m): 8:23am
listening to phyno ft olamide ... Augment
1 Like
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by talk2percy(m): 8:23am
Him no dey fear face ni?[b][/b]
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:24am
No level
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by dedons: 8:24am
engrMikemd:zombie
2 Likes
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Intellad(m): 8:24am
what is *arrest and efcc boss*? what kind of school u folks attend in that Nigeria?
5 Likes
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by santopelele(m): 8:24am
good development, they should arrest Pa BUBU and BARU join together before that Nov 7
1 Like
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by samyyoung1(m): 8:25am
Cool
2 Likes
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by ORACLE1975(m): 8:25am
WHAT NEXT
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by adem30: 8:26am
Mumu jobless people. Oya go and arrest him na
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Bari22(m): 8:26am
wahala dey
1 Like
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by skulgen: 8:26am
Lie lie
Once he is with APC, hes a saint.
Just watching how d NNPC saga will go silent soon.
They think we don't keep records.
A day is coming. Books shall be opened.
The arrestor today will be arrested tmrw.
Wht goes around comes around.
Only patience.
#Sabali
1 Like
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by magoo10: 8:26am
Magu is a robot used to fight perceived political opponents while the real looting goes on under is nose .
He really is of no use to the Nigerian anti corruption crusade other than molesting the former first Lady .
2 Likes
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by omooba969: 8:27am
Sometimes you just have to question the credentials of these posters, common self explanatory heading is a problem for some.
Nonsense !
Oh , Op has done the needful...wehdon sir.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Factfinder1(f): 8:27am
|Re: Arrest & Present Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Boss, Before November 7 - Reps Order by Mskay(m): 8:28am
Pls How Much Can International Passport Cost For Now And Renewal
Impeachment: When Will Our Governors Learn To Be Responsible? / Can Nigeria Ever Hold A Free And Fair Election? / A War That Foreshadowed Africa's Misery Haunts Nigeria Again
Viewing this topic: beycity(m), Triton1996(m), phayvoursky(m), Victory1989, article1, femani(m), austinauto(m), Ay4christ2010(m), suavetony(m), coolcars3, newtayo, loading425(m), OGBENIIFE, blaise00700, beeveepee, mbz101, doneyor(m), mizmia, MaziOmenuko, Bobby808, franugo(m), Talkloaded, beewhy009(m), senator2b, MrPdtech, ookesanjo(m), GetMeRight, ibemeekene, Donvic4u(m), Chrisx1x(m), TheSpellChecker, zolatokunbo(m), Soulsymbol99, kingjoe(m), Eibams60(m), Analog95(m), baganas, hadura29(m), carrydeygo(m), sharpboyus(m), tansho(m), Barezzi(m), Sluganmorris, 9japrof(m), Naaseer01(m), carsonchuks(m), annie74(f), Adijerry(m), Jobabori(m), innab, fulaniHERDSman(m), mmag(m), micolozico(m), LordKO(m), hitman22(m), Neatb(m), notttty(m), UmuEri(m), PMPhoenix(m), daniska3yaro(m), valentineuwakwe(m), gbeguse, hamadek(m), emmanuelabadi, funola, adegbindin247, realw, Kenmoris22, Mickybricks, Profitcost, keletex2000(m), RALPHOW(m), adesinakayode, mmilinaliugwu, Pauldanas, Michaellegend(m), yusuf99(m), Divinerace(m) and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20