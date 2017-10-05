₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by viviangist: 7:10am
As shared on her Instagram Page , Read below.
I used to be a fixer. I stayed in bad relationships, attracting the same type of men—men who needed to be fixed.
I know so many women in the same position. We attract cheating men, commitment-phobic men, emotionally unavailable men, emotionally damaged men, alcoholics, drug abusers, narcissists and sociopaths.
It’s like we are a magnet for men whose pieces are shattered all over the place. And for some reason, we feel compelled to put these pieces back together.
But I must admit, I have failed every single time.
I never gave myself a chance to sit back and question my motives. Instead of asking why I constantly felt obligated to pick up someone else’s broken pieces, I ran to pick them up without a second thought. Being selfless made me think that coming second didn’t matter because I was putting someone else’s worthiness first. And in the end, rank doesn’t matter, right?
I realized that the reason I was attracting these types of men was because I believed I could save them.
As selfless, thoughtful, giving women, we think we will be “that woman”—the one who will change them. We think we can turn a cheater into a loyal boyfriend. We think we can help him walk away from the drugs and alcohol. We believe we can help him get over his commitment issues and aim for a stable future with us. We trust that we can get rid of the emotional baggage that he has been carrying for years.
We attract these men because we believe they need us. And to leave them would be selfish, insensitive and ruthless.
The sad news is, we constantly blame ourselves when they don’t change. Every time they fail us, we think it’s because we failed them. Their hold on us becomes stronger; they keep us around knowing they have nothing to offer.
It’s just my view. What’s your view Let’s interact
#JustMyView #JMVwithDayoAmusa
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:13am
Cos of who you're
poo attracts flies my sister
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by divinehand2003(m): 7:15am
You can force a horse to the stream but you can't force it to drink the water.
Only God can save men. No-one can.
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by Patented: 7:31am
Choi!!!! You are 'Wikid"
ishowdotgmail:
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by bobdee05: 8:11am
My dear sister you attract the exact kind of personality and character that you are,pls run a check on your self. Likes be get likes.
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:41am
I see
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by twentyk(m): 9:45am
see this one
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by generationz(f): 10:49am
She's right most nice "Mr and Mrs fixalot" usually attract narcissist and terrible people.
Sometimes it has nothing to do with being that type of person. That's why good girls end up with bad guys and vice versa. It's the natural law of opposites being attracted to each other.
However, nobody walks around with a sign on their forehead saying "I am a cheat, wifebeater or womanizer"
However with experience you'll learn to notice subtle signs, that's why it's advisable not to fall head over heels in love with someone without knowing and studying them well enough.
Many of these people are the most charming and charismatic, but when you look beneath you'll discover that they are very shallow with nothing to offer rather than excessive baggage and pain.
Most of the time they do not take out time to work on themselves or see the amount of pain that they are causing their loved ones because they think after all people are always attracted to them so they can't be the ones with the problems it has to be the other person.
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by free2ryhme: 2:23pm
viviangist:
They will not tell you they came to hustle for money
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by Yomzzyblog: 2:28pm
Ok
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by ifyan(m): 2:28pm
But U de enjoy am no lie
Women love bad guys but when it goes down south, them go start to de blow trumpet.
Next tori go be men are scum.
Women una mata no get rival.
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by free2ryhme: 2:29pm
viviangist:
Both of partners are looking for the same thing only one is smarter than the other
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by Moreoffaith(m): 2:29pm
mumu
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by Yungstev007(m): 2:30pm
ishowdotgmail:#Baddest.
Funny but true.
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by Beehshorp(m): 2:30pm
Are you the person that they gave the nnpc money? I don't think so, you are irrelevant to the matter at hand now so get the fvck out of here
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by allanphash7(m): 2:31pm
Dewunmi iberu
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by EmperorLee(m): 2:31pm
Bitch sit down, be humble.
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:31pm
Fatso
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by Burger01(m): 2:32pm
Who be this one wey look like amoeba
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by tdbankplc: 2:32pm
Ppl like you fall for them coz u too want to be with fine boi.
Fine chic with cash no get time to fix a nonentity.
Fat chic with cash do that "I picked u from gutter and polish you things"
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by Drazeen(m): 2:32pm
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by pocohantas(f): 2:33pm
Most people will attack her...but she is right.
This is exactly what I was talking about @Mrphysics. The "I can fix him" mentality.
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by ScotFree(m): 2:34pm
Mtcheww When hot fine girls and women claim they get lots of attention, this one too will be claiming hot and attractive! Amorphous-looking like Amoeba. Bleached up Amoeba. Be there consoling yourself
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by castrol180(m): 2:34pm
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by chukzyfcbb: 2:34pm
very true.
I think its a thing of nature for the women folks to act that way, its the reason they are attracted to bad boiz or someone who they perceive is dangerous, because they feel they can always change the person.
So dating such person gives them the adventure and the thrill, so they feel like they have impacted in his life at the end.
Why do you think Good guys are perceived boring? Its simply because they have no anomaly for the women folk to correct.
Ever heard the sentence , Wise Women build their home? Its this sentence that they all abide by and try to build the man and kids to that Mr/Mrs perfect, which never always works.
She is so on point like decimal.
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by cremedelacreme: 2:34pm
Olosho, why u never attract husband? Abi u never reach to marry?
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by harmeyd: 2:34pm
Who is she
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by theapeman: 2:35pm
viviangist:cos you are a mad woman
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by Viccur(m): 2:35pm
I'm lost abeg. Simplify
Re: Dayo Amusa - Why Women Like Me Attract Cheating Partners "PICTURES" by iyke926(m): 2:36pm
Burger01:Lol...na person mother you dey call micro organism.
She is quite right.
