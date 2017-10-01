Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary (3894 Views)

The truth is that to survive with a low salary is extremely difficult. But with these ideas, you can pull the trick. The eventuality of this article depends on your spending discipline. If you don’t have low spending habits, I don’t think this write-up will do you good.



You can use these tips to survive in Lagos even if you are married and don’t earn so much.



If you are going to survive in Lagos with a small salary, then these tips should be at your fingertips. See them below.



1. Have another Source of Income



To survive in Lagos with a small salary, you need multiple streams of income. Even those who earn high find it difficult to survive on one stream of income, talk-less of you with earns such a low salary. It may be a general anthem in Nigeria, but I know that 50k can rent me a good self-contain house in Ibadan – but the reverse is the case in Lagos.



Earning such a low salary in Lagos should propel you towards thinking deep about other alternate means of making money. If you work in a place where you are paid low, and still don’t have time, then I guess you should quit (Hard decision with lots of benefits). There are other sources of income that can fetch you money on the side, a majority of them don’t even need any tangible amount of capital to start (I will write about it, later on, just subscribe to the post and get it in your inbox).



If you earn… let’s say 30k, and you have another stream of income that fetches you 20k or more monthly. You can spend the 30k salary all you want, and use the other as your savings – doesn’t it sound nice?



2. Learn to go the Distance



Those legs were made for a purpose, and it was designed basically for trekking. I remember when I came to Lagos newly and was placed on a 50k salary; I tried to keep up with the bus and bike lifestyle. Along the line, I discovered that I was always a debtor before the month runs out.



The month I decided to cover some short distances by trekking, instead of entering a tricycle; that was when I had enough to spare even after month end. I knew I had to survive in Lagos with my small salary, that made me take that decision.



Instead of biking just to cover a short distance, why not go the distance and save up the amount of money for something much more important?



Imagine you saving 100 Naira from your transport fare daily, couple with your main savings?







3. Flexing isn’t meant for everyone



It might be tempting to just go out and catch your fun once in a while, but if you are to survive in Lagos with a small salary, then you should strike this off your to-do list.



If you earn a small salary in Lagos, then I don’t think flexing is for you. You are not alone in this position, as there are others who are in similar position.



If you insist on spending 5k every weekend just to catch fun, you should know that…



5,000 x 4 weeks = 20,000 naira.



Imagine you earn 50,000 Naira, how would you manage and get those dreams in your head come to pass?



4. Avoid Unnecessary Spending



Gambling (Bet9ja, Nairabet)



Data Bundles (For streaming live videos)



Recharge Cards spending, etc. should be avoided.



The goal is not to remain like this for life; it is actually meant to be a phase of hard savings while waiting for better opportunities.

You need to have some money that would help you engage in things that would enhance your job search.



If you spend all your money on the above, which one would you use to acquire training and certifications that can give you an edge in the job search market?



Lagos is filled with opportunities, but you have to sacrifice lots of things just to remain there. To survive in Lagos with a small salary is a full-time job on its own, so you should mind how you spend unnecessarily.



I would have loved to mention other tips like;



Budgeting

Feeding (Eating at home)

Saving

Cohabiting with friends.

But I also guess that you should have known already. The basic point I wish to point out is that all underpaid job seekers should endeavour to get other sources of income, whether you are in Lagos or not.



It isn’t difficult starting it, and it boils down to sheer diligence and hard work. If you own a laptop and you data subscription, and you aren’t making money online, then I believe something is wrong.



Would you love to know some Businesses to go into? Please subscribe and get a wonderful business idea from me. Leave your ideas and comments about the post in the comment section of the blog.



Source:



5) Get a girlfriend and stop fuccking prostitutes 5 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm





If you know your salary is peanut (below 40k) I'll just advise you to go back to your village. There are better chances you can survive with that amount there because Your salary Na another person transportation fee in a month.



I'll Rather live as a lion in the jungle than a dog in the city. So you teaching people how to come and suffer in Lagos? For how long? To what end?If you know your salary is peanut (below 40k) I'll just advise you to go back to your village. There are better chances you can survive with that amount there because Your salary Na another person transportation fee in a month.I'll Rather live as a lion in the jungle than a dog in the city. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Just be smart and you will definitely survive in Lagos. Eko oni baje oooo 2 Likes

xd

Good



For any you go take survive do am because if you follow another man way,there is is possibility of failure but another possibility of success.



But for this jungle was we de ,abeg no body No's U.



Take it or leave it.

You want me to be proud of this country Abi? That's if your lucky to get a job o

#BuharyOut!!!

I weep for Nigeria!!!

By the way #BuhariOut Minimum wage 18k...you will pay rent,, transport, feed,, talk more of needs and wantsYou want me to be proud of this country Abi? That's if your lucky to get a job o#BuharyOut!!!I weep for Nigeria!!!By the way #BuhariOut 1 Like 1 Share

.



The facts still remains Lagos is a danger zone!!!







Stressful dangerous and annoying.







shout out to all lagosians.





may traffic not kill you 1 Like

5. Don't smoke too much weed and do drugs but not too much 2 Likes

If you spend all your money on the above, which one would you use to [b]acquire training and certifications that can give you an edge in the job search market?[/b]



This to me is the best part of the write up by the op. Certifications will always give you an edge in the Job market.



Bros, change the title to 4 ays to survive in Nigeria on small salary.



Otherwise, your post is on point!

Thanks for this piece. Now I know how to handle myself when I finally relocate to Lagos 1 Like 1 Share

Lagos is a life MBA Lagos is a life MBA

this is post is definitely not for me....BIG MONEY is what im getting...no need to adapt to bullshit





owo pablo 1 Like

Nice one BushBaby abi wetin b ur name. This is more like it, not all those internet gibberish Nairametrics copy and paste for us here.



Let me also add this: If u must cum, please masturbate instead of paying olosho 5k for one round. hahahaha, be in control of ur own happiness.

Amosjaj:

5. Don't smoke too much weed and do drugs but not too much Buy more Rophynol and Tuxill C??! Buy more Rophynol and Tuxill C??! 1 Like

twentyk:

this is post is definitely not for me....BIG MONEY is what im getting...no need to adapt to bullshit





owo pablo



Even with big money you can save big time Even with big money you can save big time

Ninethmare:

Correct

Nothing like correct there ...





Three Simple solutions are .... Nothing like correct there ...Three Simple solutions are .... 1 Share

You didn't mention joining molue everyday!

nna

This OP sef, I agree with all you said but that "bet9ja" own he, I no gree.





you know how many people bet9ja Don Epp. abeg o. instead of 5k for flexing just carry Barça, Madrid, psg, Tottenham, man city, Man u with 5k, straight win and ov 1.5, cash out on Sunday and flex the next weekend. continue the process, aswear you go build house.



if bet9ja has been helpful click like and if not click share.. OP see the answers on the poll for yourself

Issorite

Am still of the opinion that so many people struggling in Lagos have no business being in Lagos in the first place as anyone who is smart enough to think outside the box can earn well irrespective of location within Nigeria.

arodavoo:

its simple eat in a dirty kiosk or via hawkers buy rubbish non healthy cloth feel like drinking go for baby oku feel like flirting chill til 1am to get one #300 pusy that looks like slipers do ritual my bro, na joke o God go help 1 Like

its very difficult to survive with 50k especially when your place of work is very far from home, living in mainland and working in vi and you dont get lifts. transportation in lagos state is on the high side, jusst too expensive. its best to get another source of income(Passive income) and soon you might not need that job anymore

free2ryhme:





Lagos is a life MBA

And you had to quote the whole thing And you had to quote the whole thing