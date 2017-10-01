₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by BiafranBushBoy: 10:33am
Are you asking how to survive in Lagos with a small salary? Or you have gotten an offer that is quite small and thinking of how to survive with it? I am going to give you real-life tips that would help you maximize your little salary and give you a bit of comfort from it.
The truth is that to survive with a low salary is extremely difficult. But with these ideas, you can pull the trick. The eventuality of this article depends on your spending discipline. If you don’t have low spending habits, I don’t think this write-up will do you good.
You can use these tips to survive in Lagos even if you are married and don’t earn so much.
If you are going to survive in Lagos with a small salary, then these tips should be at your fingertips. See them below.
1. Have another Source of Income
To survive in Lagos with a small salary, you need multiple streams of income. Even those who earn high find it difficult to survive on one stream of income, talk-less of you with earns such a low salary. It may be a general anthem in Nigeria, but I know that 50k can rent me a good self-contain house in Ibadan – but the reverse is the case in Lagos. This is one of the ways to even earn an extra income with your full time job
Earning such a low salary in Lagos should propel you towards thinking deep about other alternate means of making money. If you work in a place where you are paid low, and still don’t have time, then I guess you should quit (Hard decision with lots of benefits). There are other sources of income that can fetch you money on the side, a majority of them don’t even need any tangible amount of capital to start (I will write about it, later on, just subscribe to the post and get it in your inbox).
If you earn… let’s say 30k, and you have another stream of income that fetches you 20k or more monthly. You can spend the 30k salary all you want, and use the other as your savings – doesn’t it sound nice?
2. Learn to go the Distance
Those legs were made for a purpose, and it was designed basically for trekking. I remember when I came to Lagos newly and was placed on a 50k salary; I tried to keep up with the bus and bike lifestyle. Along the line, I discovered that I was always a debtor before the month runs out.
The month I decided to cover some short distances by trekking, instead of entering a tricycle; that was when I had enough to spare even after month end. I knew I had to survive in Lagos with my small salary, that made me take that decision.
Instead of biking just to cover a short distance, why not go the distance and save up the amount of money for something much more important?
Imagine you saving 100 Naira from your transport fare daily, couple with your main savings?
3. Flexing isn’t meant for everyone
It might be tempting to just go out and catch your fun once in a while, but if you are to survive in Lagos with a small salary, then you should strike this off your to-do list.
If you earn a small salary in Lagos, then I don’t think flexing is for you. You are not alone in this position, as there are others who are in similar position.
If you insist on spending 5k every weekend just to catch fun, you should know that…
5,000 x 4 weeks = 20,000 naira.
Imagine you earn 50,000 Naira, how would you manage and get those dreams in your head come to pass?
4. Avoid Unnecessary Spending
Gambling (Bet9ja, Nairabet)
Data Bundles (For streaming live videos)
Recharge Cards spending, etc. should be avoided.
The goal is not to remain like this for life; it is actually meant to be a phase of hard savings while waiting for better opportunities.
You need to have some money that would help you engage in things that would enhance your job search.
If you spend all your money on the above, which one would you use to acquire training and certifications that can give you an edge in the job search market?
Lagos is filled with opportunities, but you have to sacrifice lots of things just to remain there. To survive in Lagos with a small salary is a full-time job on its own, so you should mind how you spend unnecessarily.
I would have loved to mention other tips like;
Budgeting
Feeding (Eating at home)
Saving
Cohabiting with friends.
But I also guess that you should have known already. The basic point I wish to point out is that all underpaid job seekers should endeavour to get other sources of income, whether you are in Lagos or not.
It isn’t difficult starting it, and it boils down to sheer diligence and hard work. If you own a laptop and you data subscription, and you aren’t making money online, then I believe something is wrong.
Would you love to know some Businesses to go into? Please subscribe and get a wonderful business idea from me. Leave your ideas and comments about the post in the comment section of the blog.
Source: http://topwritersden.com/survive-in-lagos-with-a-small-salary/
Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Ninethmare: 10:39am
5) Get a girlfriend and stop fuccking prostitutes
Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by 8686(m): 12:20pm
Hmmm
Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Papiikush: 12:20pm
So you teaching people how to come and suffer in Lagos? For how long? To what end?
If you know your salary is peanut (below 40k) I'll just advise you to go back to your village. There are better chances you can survive with that amount there because Your salary Na another person transportation fee in a month.
I'll Rather live as a lion in the jungle than a dog in the city.
Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Nelsizzy(m): 12:20pm
Just be smart and you will definitely survive in Lagos. Eko oni baje oooo
Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Olarababy(f): 12:20pm
Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by arodavoo(m): 12:20pm
Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by ifyan(m): 12:20pm
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Pells: 12:20pm
Minimum wage 18k...you will pay rent,, transport, feed,, talk more of needs and wants You want me to be proud of this country Abi? That's if your lucky to get a job o
#BuharyOut!!!
I weep for Nigeria!!!
By the way #BuhariOut
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Evaberry(f): 12:20pm
The facts still remains Lagos is a danger zone!!!
Stressful dangerous and annoying.
shout out to all lagosians.
may traffic not kill you
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Amosjaj(m): 12:21pm
5. Don't smoke too much weed and do drugs but not too much
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Keeppushing: 12:21pm
Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by 9jakohai(m): 12:22pm
Bros, change the title to 4 ays to survive in Nigeria on small salary.
Otherwise, your post is on point!
Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by tecnolad(m): 12:22pm
Thanks for this piece. Now I know how to handle myself when I finally relocate to Lagos
Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by free2ryhme: 12:22pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Lagos is a life MBA
BiafranBushBoy:
Lagos is a life MBA
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by twentyk(m): 12:23pm
this is post is definitely not for me....BIG MONEY is what im getting...no need to adapt to bullshit
owo pablo
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by OboOlora(f): 12:24pm
Nice one BushBaby abi wetin b ur name. This is more like it, not all those internet gibberish Nairametrics copy and paste for us here.
Let me also add this: If u must cum, please masturbate instead of paying olosho 5k for one round. hahahaha, be in control of ur own happiness.
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Pells: 12:24pm
Amosjaj:Buy more Rophynol and Tuxill C??!
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by 9jakohai(m): 12:25pm
twentyk:
Even with big money you can save big time
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by emmabest2000(m): 12:26pm
Ninethmare:
Nothing like correct there ...
Three Simple solutions are ....
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Rolly83(m): 12:26pm
You didn't mention joining molue everyday!
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by seuncyrus(m): 12:26pm
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Mharthings(m): 12:26pm
This OP sef, I agree with all you said but that "bet9ja" own he, I no gree.
you know how many people bet9ja Don Epp. abeg o. instead of 5k for flexing just carry Barça, Madrid, psg, Tottenham, man city, Man u with 5k, straight win and ov 1.5, cash out on Sunday and flex the next weekend. continue the process, aswear you go build house.
if bet9ja has been helpful click like and if not click share.. OP see the answers on the poll for yourself
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by veacea: 12:27pm
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Pavore9: 12:28pm
Am still of the opinion that so many people struggling in Lagos have no business being in Lagos in the first place as anyone who is smart enough to think outside the box can earn well irrespective of location within Nigeria.
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by PRINCEVICKEY: 12:28pm
arodavoo:
WEN U LIKE BUYING CHEAP THINGS ... THAT'S WHAT U GET ........................YOU CAN ALWAYS BUY UR CARD FROM UR ACCOUNT ONLINE OR WALK TO A STORE AND GET A CARD .... LOAD AND SUBSCRIBE......UNA TOO LIKE CHEAP TINS ....
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by Greatmind23: 12:28pm
its simple eat in a dirty kiosk or via hawkers buy rubbish non healthy cloth feel like drinking go for baby oku feel like flirting chill til 1am to get one #300 pusy that looks like slipers do ritual my bro, na joke o God go help
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by 1zynnvn(m): 12:29pm
its very difficult to survive with 50k especially when your place of work is very far from home, living in mainland and working in vi and you dont get lifts. transportation in lagos state is on the high side, jusst too expensive. its best to get another source of income(Passive income) and soon you might not need that job anymore
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by buffalowings: 12:30pm
free2ryhme:
And you had to quote the whole thing
|Re: 4 Secret Ways To Survive In Lagos With A Small Salary by yemififi: 12:30pm
Money must be made.
Without a lot of money, one will find living a good life difficult in any part of the world.
Money is what makes the world go round.
Money is what makes pastors pray for u fervently.
Money is what makes honey possible.
Money will buy u a place in heaven.
I say again:
Money must be made
