|Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by tynewsng: 12:55pm
Kachikwu's letter on corruption in NNPC: SERAP asks Buhari to suspend Baru
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari requesting him to use his “good offices and leadership position to urgently refer the allegations of corruption and abuse of office against Mr Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for investigation, and if there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, for him to face prosecution.”
The organization also urged Buhari to “suspend Mr Baru pending the referral to the EFCC and ICPC, and theoutcome of any investigation by the anti-corruption agencies in order not to create the impression that your government is treating Mr Baru as a sacred cow. We urge you not to allow the allegations against Mr Baru go the way of past inconclusive investigations of allegations of massive corruption within the NNPC.”
In the letter dated 5th October 2017 and signed by SERAP executive director Adetokunbo Mumuni the organization said that, “The allegations by Dr Kachikwu constitute grave breaches of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Act of 2000; and the UN Convention against Corruption (UNAC) which Nigeria recently ratified. In particular, the UN Convention against Corruption imposes clear obligations on Nigeria to investigate allegations of corruption such as the present one; prosecute suspected perpetrators and ensure return and repatriation of proceeds of corruption.”
The letter reads in part: “SERAP is concerned that years of systemic corruption within the NNPC and looting of Nigeria’s natural resources have had uneven consequences against the vulnerable groups of the society, including the poor, women and children, perpetrating and institutionalizing discrimination, and jeopardizing the needs and well-being of future generations. If left unaddressed, the allegations by Dr Kachikwu have the potential of undermining your government’s expressed commitment to returning Nigeria to the path of transparency and accountability.”
“SERAP believes that Mr Baru’s case presents your Administration with yet another rare opportunity to reassure a lot of Nigerians who may be worried about the direction of travel of your anti-corruption agenda. Rather than keeping silent on the matter, we advise you to use this case to show to Nigerians that no form of corruption will be tolerated in the NNPC under your watch.”
“SERAP also believes the recommended approach would help to address the growing public suspicion and pessimism about your government’s ability to fight high-level official corruption to a standstill, and to avoid any collateral consequences. It is absolutely important that the public should have complete confidence and trust in your Administration’s oft-repeated commitment to fight corruption and the impunity of perpetrators.”
“SERAP notes the recent allegations of corruption against Mr Baru by Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State of Petroleum and Chairman NNPC Board. In the letter to you Dr Kachikwu alleged among others appointments and postings in NNPC without due process; award of contracts above $20m without following the legal and procedural requirements for such contracts including the Crude Term contracts- value at over $10bn; the DSDP contracts- value over $5bn; the AKK pipeline contract- value approximately $3bn; various financing allocation funding contracts with the NOCs – value over $3bn; and various NPDC production service contracts – value at over $3bn--$4bn.”
To assist the government to achieve this public confidence and trust, effectively spread the gospel of anticorruption, and be on the right side of history, SERAP asked Buhari to implement the following recommendations:
1. Urgently refer the allegations against Mr Baru to both the EFCC and ICPC for further investigations, and if there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, for him to face prosecution;
2. Pending the referral to the EFCC and ICPC, to suspend Mr Baru from his position as Group Managing Director NNPC, pending the outcome of any investigation by the EFCC and ICPC;
http://serap-nigeria.org/kachikwus-letter-on-corruption-in-nnpc-serap-asks-buhari-to-suspend-baru.ngo/
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by harmless011: 1:17pm
It did not start today, buhari can never change:
Between 1983 and 1985, Peter Onu of Nigeria was Acting Secretary-General of the OAU. At the 1985 Summit in Addis Ababa, statesmen like Julius Nyerere, President of Tanzania, lobbied for his election as substantive Secretary-General. However, there was a major stumbling block to Peter Onu’s candidature: his Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari, was campaigning against him. Buhari claimed: “This generation of Nigerians and indeed future generations have no other country than Nigeria.” But when the crunch came, his allegiance to Nigeria disappeared. In the election of the OAU Secretary-General in 1985, Buhari preferred a man from Niger instead of Nigeria. He secured the election of Ide Oumarou, a Fulani man from Niger; as opposed to an Igbo man from Nigeria. By so doing, Buhari became the first and only Head of State in the history of modern international relations to vote against his country in favour of his tribe... -
Reference: The OAU: Reality Or Fiction by Ibrahim Daggash, former Head of Information and Communication, Organization of African Unity (OAU); pg 69; ISBN 1-9044722-25-3._
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by clevvermind(m): 2:05pm
BUHARI WILL NEVER SUSPEND HIM. IF YOU AGREE WITH ME CLICK LIKE, IF YOU DONT CLICK SHARE.
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by jbkomo(m): 2:12pm
The problem wit us in nigeria is lack of trust. Whn one genuinely accuse anoda for a crime, there will be counter accusation and we will all believe it cos we knw our leaders are thesame. How i wish an independent probe is thouroughly carried out to unravel d baddies in this.
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by ifyan(m): 2:12pm
Please some body should remember SERAP that Bubu doesn't believe his brothers and sisters are corrupt.
Kachukwu is no long a Saint,he is a mole planted By his brother GEJ AND KANU according to LAI.
NLDers l lie
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by ShitHead: 2:13pm
Buhari would rather suspend himself than Baru abi Malu.
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by simultaneousboi(m): 2:13pm
Good....But going with d Buhari's current way of handling issues, I believe this will still end up like Magu's case. Anyway, let's watch and see.
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by EmperorLee(m): 2:13pm
clevvermind:
Go and sell the likes and shares on itunes when you are done, Odiegwu.
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by Bantino: 2:13pm
Na today??
What about the grass cutting contract fellow ... and others??
There s a government within Buhari’s government, he can only be suspended if this government within Buhari's government approves of it.
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by 1nigeriamyfoot: 2:14pm
Yinmu
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by fabulousfortune(m): 2:15pm
I pray o...... nothing of such will happen
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by deepwater(f): 2:15pm
The minister of petroleum himself should be suspended
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by castrokins(m): 2:15pm
Buhari Should First Suspend Himself
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by osuofia2(m): 2:15pm
The dullards won't remove baru.... God pls forgive me that I supported pmb 2015
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:15pm
Over Jubrinhari's dead body!
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by hucienda: 2:17pm
lol ... na today?
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by Olukat(m): 2:17pm
If he suspend Baru then what happens to Buhari that a minister cant access?
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by Billyonaire: 2:17pm
Just like that ?
Suspend him ?
Where is all the money ? We should recover the money and make him face firing squad alongside Buhari.
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by otijah(m): 2:17pm
PLZ CAN AN APC ZOMBIE DIFFERENTIATE THE LOOTING OF DASUKI AND BARU
WHY IS APC WITCHUNTING OTHER PARTIES?
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by Flexy2vybes(m): 2:17pm
Is it nt naija wit corupt leaders
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by victorazyvictor(m): 2:17pm
Buhari will not.
yash never dey open
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by Uyi168(m): 2:17pm
clevvermind:Just tell us u are looking for likes..
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by 989900: 2:17pm
Over Abba Kyari's dead body.
Sometimes I don't get this PMB, who the hell is the President?
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by free2ryhme: 2:17pm
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by aolawale025: 2:17pm
A judicial panel should be set up to get to the root of all especially the 26b dollar aspect
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by Uyi168(m): 2:18pm
K.
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by obaataaokpaewu: 2:18pm
Someone who a memo was sent to since August and refused to act, does he look like who will listen to SERAP's "rantings"? Buhari is just an Overrated Fulani herdsman #ForgiveMyFrench
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by LaughButton01(m): 2:18pm
,
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by Newbiee: 2:19pm
Investigation first
|Re: Kachikwu's Letter On Corruption In NNPC: SERAP Asks Buhari To Suspend Baru by oganology33(m): 2:19pm
Suspension ko . . .Gravity ni.
