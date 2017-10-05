₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Daily4mative: 1:44pm
Two House of Representatives members on Thursday cross-carpeted from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/05/two-reps-members-decamp-pdp-apc/amp/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by temitemi1(m): 2:18pm
clap.. clap...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by veekid(m): 2:24pm
They are now saints
11 Likes
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by ifyan(m): 2:24pm
No be today political prostitute de 9ja.
And less l forget new Saint in the making.
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Burger01(m): 2:25pm
Smh
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by DBossNG(m): 2:25pm
Ok
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Moreoffaith(m): 2:25pm
If una like cross to TSTV na una sabi.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by elog(m): 2:25pm
They have started "The Battle for who rules 2019"
1 Like
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:25pm
Criminals moving from one criminal gang to another .... Only idiots still get excited with this
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by free2ryhme: 2:25pm
Daily4mative:
Nobody lost anything
they are only recycling thieves
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by MrImole(m): 2:26pm
Nonsense par excellence!
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by GavelSlam: 2:26pm
Sai Jubrin.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by free2ryhme: 2:26pm
1 Like
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by magoo10: 2:27pm
This is quite shameful, the Nigeria political system can Never get it right with this type of jumping up and down from one political party to the other .
A politician who truly want to serve the people should have an ideology that is congruent to his political party.
3 Likes
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Homeboiy(m): 2:28pm
Not a new thing
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by free2ryhme: 2:28pm
Na dem dem
nothing change
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by seguno2: 2:28pm
veekid:
Na so oh.
All their sins have been washed away by our pastor VP.
What a joke Buhari has turned our country into.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by captainlofe(m): 2:31pm
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 2:31pm
why is it that if they move from APC to PDP, people say "It is a sigñ that the end is near for APC" but if it is movement from PDP to APC it is "they are now saints " that people say
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Izonpikin: 2:32pm
Hopeless country..
1 Like
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by dehi: 2:32pm
Is APC even better the PDP
the corruption is still everywhere
Abeg bring back PDP ASAP
SIGNATURE: UROMI
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by allanphash7(m): 2:32pm
What is the difference between APC and PDP
1 Like
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by EmperorLee(m): 2:32pm
I have nothing to say, for now.
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by wellmax(m): 2:33pm
veekid:
Because everyone in PDP is a criminal right?
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by BALLOSKI: 2:35pm
On what ground?
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Lawalemi(m): 2:36pm
It's the reason the country is not making progress
1 Like
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Newbiee: 2:37pm
Hmmm !
Jubril smiling
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by nwakibie3(m): 2:44pm
Adeyemibadmus:
where is the venue?
plz also drop ur fone number, am interested
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by madridguy(m): 2:46pm
|Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Bimpe29: 3:04pm
Good for nothing political dealers here and there. Changing their bad attitudes for better, they won't but instead changing platform and party for bigger financial advantages.
1 Like
...
