Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Daily4mative: 1:44pm
Two House of Representatives members on Thursday cross-carpeted from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmakers are Zaphaniah Gisalo representing Abuja Municipal Area Council/Buari and another member, Mr. Yusuf Tijani from Okene/Ogori-Magogo federal constituency of Kogi State.


Both lawmakers cross carpeted on the floor of the House amid wide protest from PDP lawmakers.

Both lawmakers, in their letter to the House attributed their defection to division in the various state chapters of their party.

Reacting to the defection, the Minority Whip of the House, Umar Barde, cited Section 68 of Nigerian constitution which states that a legislator will automatically vacate his seat if he/she leaves his political party without division.

However, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara ruled that only the court could decide the fate of both lawmakers.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/05/two-reps-members-decamp-pdp-apc/amp/

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by temitemi1(m): 2:18pm
clap.. clap... grin grin grin

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by veekid(m): 2:24pm
They are now saints

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by ifyan(m): 2:24pm
No be today political prostitute de 9ja.

And less l forget new Saint in the making.
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Burger01(m): 2:25pm
Smh undecided
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by DBossNG(m): 2:25pm
Ok
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Moreoffaith(m): 2:25pm
If una like cross to TSTV na una sabi.

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by elog(m): 2:25pm
They have started "The Battle for who rules 2019"

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:25pm
grin cheesy
Criminals moving from one criminal gang to another .... Only idiots still get excited with this
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by free2ryhme: 2:25pm
Daily4mative:



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/05/two-reps-members-decamp-pdp-apc/amp/

Nobody lost anything

they are only recycling thieves

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by MrImole(m): 2:26pm
Nonsense par excellence!
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by GavelSlam: 2:26pm
Sai Jubrin.

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by free2ryhme: 2:26pm
grin grin grin

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by magoo10: 2:27pm
This is quite shameful, the Nigeria political system can Never get it right with this type of jumping up and down from one political party to the other .

A politician who truly want to serve the people should have an ideology that is congruent to his political party.

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Homeboiy(m): 2:28pm
Not a new thing
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by free2ryhme: 2:28pm
Na dem dem

nothing change
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by seguno2: 2:28pm
veekid:
They are now saints

Na so oh.
All their sins have been washed away by our pastor VP.
What a joke Buhari has turned our country into.

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by captainlofe(m): 2:31pm
temitemi1:
clap.. clap... grin grin grin
Your signature though undecided
temitemi1:
clap.. clap... grin grin grin
Your signature though
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 2:31pm
why is it that if they move from APC to PDP, people say "It is a sigñ that the end is near for APC" but if it is movement from PDP to APC it is "they are now saints " that people say
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Izonpikin: 2:32pm
Hopeless country..

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by dehi: 2:32pm
Is APC even better the PDP
the corruption is still everywhere
Abeg bring back PDP ASAP


SIGNATURE: UROMI
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by allanphash7(m): 2:32pm
What is the difference between APC and PDP

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by EmperorLee(m): 2:32pm
I have nothing to say, for now.
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by wellmax(m): 2:33pm
veekid:
They are now saints

Because everyone in PDP is a criminal right?
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by BALLOSKI: 2:35pm
On what ground?
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Lawalemi(m): 2:36pm
It's the reason the country is not making progress

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Newbiee: 2:37pm
Hmmm !
Jubril smiling
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Adeyemibadmus: 2:39pm
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by madridguy(m): 2:46pm
tongue
Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Bimpe29: 3:04pm
Good for nothing political dealers here and there. Changing their bad attitudes for better, they won't but instead changing platform and party for bigger financial advantages.

1 Like

Re: Zaphaniah Gisalo And Yusuf Tijani Decamp From PDP To APC by Bimpe29: 3:05pm
Good for nothing political dealers here and there. Changing their bad attitudes for better, they won't but instead changing platform and party for bigger financial advantages.

...

