Two House of Representatives members on Thursday cross-carpeted from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.



The lawmakers are Zaphaniah Gisalo representing Abuja Municipal Area Council/Buari and another member, Mr. Yusuf Tijani from Okene/Ogori-Magogo federal constituency of Kogi State.





Both lawmakers cross carpeted on the floor of the House amid wide protest from PDP lawmakers.



Both lawmakers, in their letter to the House attributed their defection to division in the various state chapters of their party.



Reacting to the defection, the Minority Whip of the House, Umar Barde, cited Section 68 of Nigerian constitution which states that a legislator will automatically vacate his seat if he/she leaves his political party without division.



However, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara ruled that only the court could decide the fate of both lawmakers.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/05/two-reps-members-decamp-pdp-apc/amp/ 1 Like 2 Shares

clap.. clap... 3 Likes 1 Share

They are now saints 11 Likes

No be today political prostitute de 9ja.



And less l forget new Saint in the making.

Smh

Ok

If una like cross to TSTV na una sabi. 10 Likes 2 Shares

They have started "The Battle for who rules 2019" 1 Like



Criminals moving from one criminal gang to another .... Only idiots still get excited with this Criminals moving from one criminal gang to another .... Only idiots still get excited with this

Daily4mative:







https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/05/two-reps-members-decamp-pdp-apc/amp/

Nobody lost anything



they are only recycling thieves Nobody lost anythingthey are only recycling thieves 5 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense par excellence!

Sai Jubrin. 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

This is quite shameful, the Nigeria political system can Never get it right with this type of jumping up and down from one political party to the other .



A politician who truly want to serve the people should have an ideology that is congruent to his political party. 3 Likes

Not a new thing

Na dem dem



nothing change

veekid:

They are now saints

Na so oh.

All their sins have been washed away by our pastor VP.

What a joke Buhari has turned our country into. Na so oh.All their sins have been washed away by our pastor VP.What a joke Buhari has turned our country into. 2 Likes 2 Shares

temitemi1:

clap.. clap... Your signature though temitemi1:

clap.. clap... Your signature though Your signature thoughYour signature though

why is it that if they move from APC to PDP, people say "It is a sigñ that the end is near for APC" but if it is movement from PDP to APC it is "they are now saints " that people say

Hopeless country.. 1 Like

Is APC even better the PDP

the corruption is still everywhere

Abeg bring back PDP ASAP





SIGNATURE: UROMI

What is the difference between APC and PDP 1 Like

I have nothing to say, for now.

veekid:

They are now saints

Because everyone in PDP is a criminal right? Because everyone in PDP is a criminal right?

On what ground?

It's the reason the country is not making progress 1 Like

Hmmm !

Jubril smiling

where is the venue?



plz also drop ur fone number, am interested where is the venue?plz also drop ur fone number, am interested

Good for nothing political dealers here and there. Changing their bad attitudes for better, they won't but instead changing platform and party for bigger financial advantages. 1 Like