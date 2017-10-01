₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by AutoReportNG: 4:24pm
Kenya seems to be the new king when it comes to replica of cars these days. Remember the story of a Kenyan that converted a Mercedes Benz car to a Rolls Royce? well, we have another one for you again. A Kenyan motorist has taken the internet by storm by converting a Nissan Fuga into a Mercedes Benz car, but this time, he has a few challenge with changing the logos.
The car was seen on a Kenyan road by a Mercedes Benz specialist who noticed that something is definitely wrong and he decided to share it online.
As the popular adage says, if you can't beat them, you join them! If your money can go for Mercedes Benz, Kenya is just around the corner. We bring to you the pictures of the converted and that of the real Nissan Fuga. Before you buy any car, please shine your eyes.
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/yet-again-kenyan-man-converts-nissan.html
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by AutoReportNG: 4:24pm
All hail the new Germany of Africa.
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by Homeboiy(m): 5:18pm
Na that bike man I de look
See how he wore his helmet and dressed nicely
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by spartan117(m): 5:22pm
Very easy send your keke to me and I would convert it to Bugatti chiron
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by justi4jesu(f): 5:23pm
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by cremedelacreme: 5:23pm
Na small thing for naija na. Here we dey convert VOLVO Saloon into Datsun Pick Up.
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by ajibolabd: 5:23pm
I like it...
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by tdayof(m): 5:24pm
Funkeeeeee ... You know you can be prosecuted for this.
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by auntysimbiat(f): 5:24pm
COOL
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by free2ryhme: 5:25pm
AutoReportNG:
it does not change the fact that it is a nissan
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by BoyHuncho(m): 5:26pm
Homeboiy:
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by Sixaxis: 5:26pm
A scar would never be the true body self..
Bleep it!!
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by Muzanga(f): 5:26pm
If you cant buy it, make one.
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by oludavis123: 5:26pm
Finally, good news from Kenya.
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by ORACLE1975(m): 5:26pm
good one
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by itsandi(m): 5:27pm
Interesting
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by free2ryhme: 5:27pm
AutoReportNG:
what is this one talking about
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by kagari: 5:28pm
Hmmm, got nothing to say on this. As long as it makes he/she happy
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by asumo12: 5:28pm
He must be a lagosian bro!
Homeboiy:
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by alphaconde(m): 5:29pm
this guy can be sued
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by jaymejate(m): 5:31pm
but Lagosians can convert Hiace bus into Danfo
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by sonnie10: 5:35pm
Abeg if you want drive Mercedes, carry money enter market buy Mercedes. This one won't give you the feel of a Mercedes
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by SWORD419: 5:42pm
but the nissan fine pass the benz naa
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by Jaytecq(m): 5:43pm
i see
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by hemsquare(m): 5:45pm
dope
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by oliidell(m): 5:54pm
Beware of Kenyan used cars
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by Pavore9: 5:59pm
oliidell:
Kenya is right hand drive.
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by Kobicove(m): 6:01pm
He did not convert anything...he only installed a Benz logo on the back of the car
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by Kobicove(m): 6:01pm
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by PDPGuy: 6:07pm
Although I applaud his ingenuity, what he did is technically a violation of applicable patent laws.
The law prevents a buyer from substantially converting the registered product of one company to that of another. In other words, if I convert an iPhone 7 into a Samsung Galaxy phone, in theory, I could be sued by Apple Inc.
|Re: A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car by Onyenna(m): 6:08pm
Okay
