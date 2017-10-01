Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / A Kenyan Converts Nissan Fuga Car Into A Mercedes Benz Car (11883 Views)

The car was seen on a Kenyan road by a Mercedes Benz specialist who noticed that something is definitely wrong and he decided to share it online.



As the popular adage says, if you can't beat them, you join them! If your money can go for Mercedes Benz, Kenya is just around the corner. We bring to you the pictures of the converted and that of the real Nissan Fuga. Before you buy any car, please shine your eyes.





http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/yet-again-kenyan-man-converts-nissan.html Kenya seems to be the new king when it comes to replica of cars these days. Remember the story of a Kenyan that converted a Mercedes Benz car to a Rolls Royce? well, we have another one for you again. A Kenyan motorist has taken the internet by storm by converting a Nissan Fuga into a Mercedes Benz car, but this time, he has a few challenge with changing the logos.The car was seen on a Kenyan road by a Mercedes Benz specialist who noticed that something is definitely wrong and he decided to share it online.As the popular adage says, if you can't beat them, you join them! If your money can go for Mercedes Benz, Kenya is just around the corner. We bring to you the pictures of the converted and that of the real Nissan Fuga. Before you buy any car, please shine your eyes.Source: 1 Like





Na that bike man I de look



See how he wore his helmet and dressed nicely 5 Likes

send your keke to me and I would convert it to Bugatti chiron Very easysend your keke to me and I would convert it to Bugatti chiron 6 Likes

Na small thing for naija na. Here we dey convert VOLVO Saloon into Datsun Pick Up. 13 Likes

I like it...

Funkeeeeee ... You know you can be prosecuted for this. 2 Likes

COOL

it does not change the fact that it is a nissan it does not change the fact that it is a nissan 3 Likes

Homeboiy:

Na that bike man I de look



See how he wore his helmet and dressed nicely 3 Likes

A scar would never be the true body self..



Bleep it!!

If you cant buy it, make one.

Finally, good news from Kenya.

good one

Interesting

what is this one talking about what is this one talking about

Hmmm, got nothing to say on this. As long as it makes he/she happy 1 Like







Homeboiy:

Na that bike man I de look



See how he wore his helmet and dressed nicely He must be a lagosian bro!

this guy can be sued

but Lagosians can convert Hiace bus into Danfo

Abeg if you want drive Mercedes, carry money enter market buy Mercedes. This one won't give you the feel of a Mercedes

but the nissan fine pass the benz naa

i see

dope

Beware of Kenyan used cars

oliidell:

Beware of Kenyan used cars

Kenya is right hand drive. Kenya is right hand drive.

He did not convert anything...he only installed a Benz logo on the back of the car

Although I applaud his ingenuity, what he did is technically a violation of applicable patent laws.

The law prevents a buyer from substantially converting the registered product of one company to that of another. In other words, if I convert an iPhone 7 into a Samsung Galaxy phone, in theory, I could be sued by Apple Inc. 1 Like