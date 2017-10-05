₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Ovokoo: 5:29pm
Since the advent of Youtube, Nigerian artiste have utilized the platform to promote their music videos to audiences all over the world. <strong>Here are the 12 Most popular Nigerian Music Videos on Youtube</strong>.
<strong>Watch the Video Here</strong>:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjBxKJ16MkY
12. Aye by Davido - 41 million
11. Come closer by Wizkid - 42 million
10. If by Davido - 42 million
9. Oliver Twist - 43 million
8. Collabo by Psquare ft Don Jazzy - 45 million
7. Bum Bum by Timaya - 47 million
6. Do like that by Korede - 48 million
5. Mad over you by Runtown - 50 million
4. Pana by Tekno - 51 million
3. Shekini by Psquare - 53 million
2. Johny by Yemi ALade - 76 million
1. Personally by Psquare - 78 million
View Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/12-popular-nigerian-music-videos-youtube-video/
1 Like
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by thesicilian: 5:34pm
I hardly view videos on YouTube. I prefer to download it free of charge from our generous bloggers.
2 Likes
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Rokia2(f): 5:38pm
Psquare Leading the chart. Another reason they need to reconsider this whole separation thing.
I mean their enemies and rivals are happy as hell though.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by ObaKlaz(m): 5:38pm
Shem Obafaiye (NSCDC) My Oga at the Top - 331, 651 views.
Legendary!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Keketu(m): 5:48pm
Rokia2:lol yes hehe i dont konw why they fighting
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Rokia2(f): 5:52pm
Keketu:
Envy jealousy sibling rivalry battle of the alpha, women problem, lack of elderly figure, useless big brother, Paul thinking he got all the talent and Peter don't yet Peter is more popular then him, Battle of the egos, Peter disrespectful to big brother, Jude favouring Paul more the list goes on.
3 Likes
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by CaroLyner(f): 6:02pm
11. Come closer by Wizkid - 42 million 10. If by Davido - 42 million
These two always going head to head in everything
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Afam4eva(m): 6:45pm
Rokia2:I'll stick out my neck and say that Psquare have been the biggest and most consistent Nigerian artiste for 20 years now. There's no year that they don't release atleast one hit song. Even now that they're not as consistent as they use to be, they still manage to remain in circulation. If that list is extended to make it top 20, you'll realize that atleast 4 more of Psquare's songs will be there making it a total of 6.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by DanielsParker(m): 6:47pm
nice
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by cristianisraeli: 6:48pm
Ovokoo:
just look at all the crappy songs..lol
songs without meaning
songs way the artist no even know the lyrics
naija can swallow garbage
by the way views dont mean everyone loves the song
6 Likes
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by winkmart: 6:48pm
Nice one
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by j4sure(m): 6:49pm
wow
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by ibkayee(f): 6:50pm
Afam4eva:True, definitely one of the most consistent, it isn't easy to hold the public's attention or remain relevant musically for as long as they've managed
1 Like
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Lanretoye(m): 6:50pm
thesicilian:who ask u question nah,you go like ofofo o.
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Joylove05(m): 6:50pm
Good
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by 1Rebel: 6:50pm
How does this change the fact that buhari is a bastard?
1 Like
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by eezeribe(m): 6:50pm
Afam4eva:Psquare are the best... Even the overrated average tuface is no where near them... in terms of hit songs and financial net worth.
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:51pm
13) Akpako by Terry G- 200 million views.
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Jetleeee: 6:51pm
Nvm
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Talkwell: 6:52pm
cristianisraeli:y u de hate na?
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Afam4eva(m): 6:52pm
Jetleeee:Yes, i think it's almost or even over 20 years since they released their first commercial success, Senorita.
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by EddieCAD: 6:54pm
thesicilian:
Do you know you can actually download videos from YouTube?
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Fuckadict(m): 6:54pm
n
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by donblade85555(m): 6:54pm
psquare na youtube boss
1 Like
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by jrerico1(m): 6:54pm
Amongst all Erigga still keep it real in this Nigeria music industry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxNXSM2p_LM
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by KingLennon(m): 6:54pm
Everybody thought drake will appear on come closer that's why it had so much views. D'banj ft Gucci mane- El chapo video
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Edu3Again: 6:57pm
cristianisraeli:
Why must bad belle enter very thing?
|Re: 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube by Diffdeef(m): 6:58pm
CaroLyner:Remember that wizikid's come closer reached 42M because Drake jumped on the song.
VIDEO: D’banj Has Fun With MAX On Choice FM / Jara Song Be Lyk Fried Rice / How To Love!!!!
