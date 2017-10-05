Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / 12 Most Popular Nigerian Music Videos On Youtube (3068 Views)

<strong>Watch the Video Here</strong>:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjBxKJ16MkY



12. Aye by Davido - 41 million



11. Come closer by Wizkid - 42 million



10. If by Davido - 42 million



9. Oliver Twist - 43 million



8. Collabo by Psquare ft Don Jazzy - 45 million



7. Bum Bum by Timaya - 47 million



6. Do like that by Korede - 48 million



5. Mad over you by Runtown - 50 million



4. Pana by Tekno - 51 million



3. Shekini by Psquare - 53 million



2. Johny by Yemi ALade - 76 million



1. Personally by Psquare - 78 million



I hardly view videos on YouTube. I prefer to download it free of charge from our generous bloggers. 2 Likes

Psquare Leading the chart. Another reason they need to reconsider this whole separation thing.



I mean their enemies and rivals are happy as hell though. 2 Likes 1 Share



Rokia2:

Psquare Leading the chart. Another reason they need to reconsider this whole separation thing.



I mean their enemies and rivals are happy as hell though. lol yes hehe i dont konw why they fighting lol yes hehe i dont konw why they fighting

Keketu:

lol yes hehe i dont konw why they fighting

Envy jealousy sibling rivalry battle of the alpha, women problem, lack of elderly figure, useless big brother, Paul thinking he got all the talent and Peter don't yet Peter is more popular then him, Battle of the egos, Peter disrespectful to big brother, Jude favouring Paul more the list goes on. Envy jealousy sibling rivalry battle of the alpha, women problem, lack of elderly figure, useless big brother, Paul thinking he got all the talent and Peter don't yet Peter is more popular then him, Battle of the egos, Peter disrespectful to big brother, Jude favouring Paul more the list goes on. 3 Likes

11. Come closer by Wizkid - 42 million 10. If by Davido - 42 million

These two always going head to head in everything 2 Likes 1 Share

Rokia2:

Psquare Leading the chart. Another reason they need to reconsider this whole separation thing.



I mean their enemies and rivals are happy as hell though. I'll stick out my neck and say that Psquare have been the biggest and most consistent Nigerian artiste for 20 years now. There's no year that they don't release atleast one hit song. Even now that they're not as consistent as they use to be, they still manage to remain in circulation. If that list is extended to make it top 20, you'll realize that atleast 4 more of Psquare's songs will be there making it a total of 6. I'll stick out my neck and say that Psquare have been the biggest and most consistent Nigerian artiste for 20 years now. There's no year that they don't release atleast one hit song. Even now that they're not as consistent as they use to be, they still manage to remain in circulation. If that list is extended to make it top 20, you'll realize that atleast 4 more of Psquare's songs will be there making it a total of 6. 13 Likes 1 Share

nice

just look at all the crappy songs..lol



songs without meaning



songs way the artist no even know the lyrics



naija can swallow garbage



by the way views dont mean everyone loves the song just look at all the crappy songs..lolsongs without meaningsongs way the artist no even know the lyricsnaija can swallow garbageby the way views dont mean everyone loves the song 6 Likes

Nice one

wow

Afam4eva:



I'll stick out my head and say that Psquare have been the biggest and most consistent Nigerian artiste for 20 years now. There's no year that they don't release atleast one hit song. Even now that they're not as consistent as they use to be, they still manage to remain in circulation. If that list is extended to make it top 20, you'll realize that atleast 4 more of Psquare's songs will be there making it a total of 6. True, definitely one of the most consistent, it isn't easy to hold the public's attention or remain relevant musically for as long as they've managed True, definitely one of the most consistent, it isn't easy to hold the public's attention or remain relevantfor as long as they've managed 1 Like

thesicilian:

I hardly view videos on YouTube. I prefer to download it free of charge from our generous bloggers. who ask u question nah,you go like ofofo o. who ask u question nah,you go like ofofo o.

Good

Afam4eva:



I'll stick out my neck and say that Psquare have been the biggest and most consistent Nigerian artiste for 20 years now. There's no year that they don't release atleast one hit song. Even now that they're not as consistent as they use to be, they still manage to remain in circulation. If that list is extended to make it top 20, you'll realize that atleast 4 more of Psquare's songs will be there making it a total of 6. Psquare are the best... Even the overrated average tuface is no where near them... in terms of hit songs and financial net worth. Psquare are the best... Even the overrated average tuface is no where near them... in terms of hit songs and financial net worth.

cristianisraeli:



just look at all the crappy songs..lol

songs without meaning

songs way the artist no even know the lyrics

naija can swallow garbage

by the way views dont mean everyone loves the song y u de hate na? y u de hate na?

Jetleeee:







For 20 years? Yes, i think it's almost or even over 20 years since they released their first commercial success, Senorita. Yes, i think it's almost or even over 20 years since they released their first commercial success,

thesicilian:

I hardly view videos on YouTube. I prefer to download it free of charge from our generous bloggers.



Do you know you can actually download videos from YouTube? Do you know you can actually download videos from YouTube?

psquare na youtube boss 1 Like





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxNXSM2p_LM Amongst all Erigga still keep it real in this Nigeria music industry

Everybody thought drake will appear on come closer that's why it had so much views. D'banj ft Gucci mane- El chapo video

cristianisraeli:





just look at all the crappy songs..lol



songs without meaning



songs way the artist no even know the lyrics



naija can swallow garbage



by the way views dont mean everyone loves the song

Why must bad belle enter very thing? Why must bad belle enter very thing?