President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by viviangist: 6:54pm
 President Muhammadu Buhari was pictured looking much better as he presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in State House today. See more photos below.

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Tolexander: 6:58pm
That plastic surgery on that Sudanese Jubril must be powerful!

Handsome Jubril!

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by obonujoker(m): 7:01pm
$26billion na small money??

How much did Baru stole, money not enough to buy Tinubu private jet or PEJ Dubai mansions grin

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by efighter: 7:03pm
FFK, Fayose and unfortunate Biafran pigs and idiots, where are thou?

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by ghettowriter(m): 7:06pm
He might be looking healthier.... but his actions stays the same, BIASED! and Incompetent!

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by anpipac: 7:14pm
look at the neck very well. vry smooth like 55yrs to 60yrs old man. i dnt understand this nation.

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by SalamRushdie: 7:16pm
The question is that is our economy looking healthier?

Is security looking healthier ?

Is our the fight against corruption looking healthier?

Is electricity supply looking healthier ?

Are our roads looking healthier?

Is employment looking healthier ?

Are prices looking friendlier?

Is the standard of living looking healthier?

CAPITAL NO

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Bitchiamjay(m): 7:23pm
this guy looks like a toy now.
una sure say Na buhari be this abi Na clone!?

I'm befuddled here.


#YOLO

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by HajimeSaito: 7:27pm
Unless improved health means a higher IQ there's no reason to get excited.
The illiterate dullard remains an illiterate dullard.

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Mediapace: 7:43pm
Baba is getting better

God bless Nigeria

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Unik3030: 7:49pm
dont change d topic, we are talking about his health n looks here. iPod miscreants will never be happy

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by MalcoImX: 7:59pm
Improved health is a blessing that your likes wished it never happened. And God has blessed him with a higher IQ compared to your village people of his age.

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Akinz0126(m): 8:13pm
Make we fry beans?What does his look got to do with the hardship ravaging the nation you see all this sai baba E-warriors sef.



Are you sure he's our presdent?watch how is loyal dogs'll come barking now tongue

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Felixalex(m): 8:13pm
Is this booboo or juju?? grin

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Tobilastik(m): 8:13pm
DullarD-po
Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by cristianisraeli: 8:13pm
photo shop things

iphone 10 is doing a great job..lol


all hail the zombie king

na looking good we go chop

we need a better economy

and we need those wrongly imprisoned to be charged to court eg dasuki and zakki

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by YelloweWest: 8:13pm
Let him carry his cute evil curses face and shift!

Recession back to Back! angry

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by sureheaven(m): 8:13pm
Haters won't like this..........

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by alienhumam: 8:14pm
GOOD FOR HIM
Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by kings09(m): 8:14pm
Ok
Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by CakezbyMarie: 8:14pm
Hmmm....
Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Asajesus(f): 8:14pm
fool. idiot.. thunder fire used

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by austinziza: 8:15pm
Handsome jibrin from sudan

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by toyinjimoh(m): 8:15pm
Some animals are saying na plastic surgery den do for Baba...jamaica weed and ogogoro no good oo....Long live Mr president

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by CARLOSZ: 8:15pm
This is the double

Where is the real Boo-Hari?

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by BlackDBagba: 8:15pm
What is going on??!!!
Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by sureheaven(m): 8:15pm
Haters I have this for U

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by ProsperMVE(m): 8:15pm
taaaa na jubrin be dat

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by PastorandMentor(m): 8:15pm
I will vote for Buhari until he says it's over...
Argu with your father smiley

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by nairavsdollars: 8:15pm
Fayose right now

Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by valentineuwakwe(m): 8:16pm
this is an old picture of the FEC meeting sometime last year. .stop this prank

