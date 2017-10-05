₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,507 members, 3,835,034 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 09:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures (22794 Views)
New Pictures Of Buhari And Wife In London Sent In This Morning - AbujaReporters / Yusuf Buhari Looking Dapper At Zahra's Wedding Ball / Why Is Buhari Looking Weak And Fragile In Over Size Army Uniform? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by viviangist: 6:54pm
@VIVIANGIST
President Muhammadu Buhari was pictured looking much better as he presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in State House today. See more photos below.
Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/buhari-new-pictures/
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Tolexander: 6:58pm
That plastic surgery on that Sudanese Jubril must be powerful!
Handsome Jubril!
171 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by obonujoker(m): 7:01pm
$26billion na small money??
How much did Baru stole, money not enough to buy Tinubu private jet or PEJ Dubai mansions
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by efighter: 7:03pm
FFK, Fayose and unfortunate Biafran pigs and idiots, where are thou?
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by ghettowriter(m): 7:06pm
He might be looking healthier.... but his actions stays the same, BIASED! and Incompetent!
78 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by anpipac: 7:14pm
look at the neck very well. vry smooth like 55yrs to 60yrs old man. i dnt understand this nation.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by SalamRushdie: 7:16pm
The question is that is our economy looking healthier?
Is security looking healthier ?
Is our the fight against corruption looking healthier?
Is electricity supply looking healthier ?
Are our roads looking healthier?
Is employment looking healthier ?
Are prices looking friendlier?
Is the standard of living looking healthier?
CAPITAL NO
81 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Bitchiamjay(m): 7:23pm
this guy looks like a toy now.
una sure say Na buhari be this abi Na clone!?
I'm befuddled here.
#YOLO
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by HajimeSaito: 7:27pm
Unless improved health means a higher IQ there's no reason to get excited.
The illiterate dullard remains an illiterate dullard.
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Mediapace: 7:43pm
Baba is getting better
God bless Nigeria
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Unik3030: 7:49pm
SalamRushdie:dont change d topic, we are talking about his health n looks here. iPod miscreants will never be happy
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by MalcoImX: 7:59pm
HajimeSaito:Improved health is a blessing that your likes wished it never happened. And God has blessed him with a higher IQ compared to your village people of his age.
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Akinz0126(m): 8:13pm
Make we fry beans?What does his look got to do with the hardship ravaging the nation you see all this sai baba E-warriors sef.
Are you sure he's our presdent?watch how is loyal dogs'll come barking now
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Felixalex(m): 8:13pm
Is this booboo or juju??
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Tobilastik(m): 8:13pm
DullarD-po
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by cristianisraeli: 8:13pm
photo shop things
iphone 10 is doing a great job..lol
all hail the zombie king
na looking good we go chop
we need a better economy
and we need those wrongly imprisoned to be charged to court eg dasuki and zakki
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by YelloweWest: 8:13pm
Let him carry his cute evil curses face and shift!
Recession back to Back!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by sureheaven(m): 8:13pm
Haters won't like this..........
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by alienhumam: 8:14pm
GOOD FOR HIM
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by kings09(m): 8:14pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by CakezbyMarie: 8:14pm
Hmmm....
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by Asajesus(f): 8:14pm
efighter:fool. idiot.. thunder fire used
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by austinziza: 8:15pm
Handsome jibrin from sudan
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by toyinjimoh(m): 8:15pm
Some animals are saying na plastic surgery den do for Baba...jamaica weed and ogogoro no good oo....Long live Mr president
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by CARLOSZ: 8:15pm
This is the double
Where is the real Boo-Hari?
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by BlackDBagba: 8:15pm
What is going on??!!!
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by sureheaven(m): 8:15pm
Haters I have this for U
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by ProsperMVE(m): 8:15pm
taaaa na jubrin be dat
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by PastorandMentor(m): 8:15pm
I will vote for Buhari until he says it's over...
Argu with your father
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by nairavsdollars: 8:15pm
Fayose right now
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures by valentineuwakwe(m): 8:16pm
this is an old picture of the FEC meeting sometime last year. .stop this prank
1 Like 1 Share
Nigerian Currency (faces) / Jonathan Is An Unserious President - Bisi Akande / Hoarded Fuel Explodes At Atani In Anambra
Viewing this topic: KMJY(m), Jblessing(m), gbogboade(f), martphreak(m), kolaaderin, Kemzone2003, ogundokun, sacramento1212, Geesunny, ikortion, spirited1, baromontesquie, NnaMEN1(m), meracool(m), dope904, bunmiade16, engrMikemd(m), Ikenna240(m), bibelo, Islamkillz, oluwaseun63, janey1984, wildernessVoice, whoubmrdust, zygony(m), abulbanaat(m), dammieco(m), Ayo8(m), Positivepoint(m), FKMagazine, nams77, faceURfront(m), Patwitme(m), ohepo2020(m), Mharthings(m), nzehchibueze, Benite, Goovo(m), SimpleMe07, AdesinaOlajide(m), BlinkyBling, benratigan(m), sorry1(m), Kaycee9242, luiginho2xl(m), chidextec, ibsadiq, israelboy1(m), Judgesledge(m), curiositymaster, carls003, ibromodzi, ezenna191(m), eflintsone(m), legaccii(m), Doctorflaky(m), Tush16, GogetterMD(m), neonly, okosodo, namu02(m), ItzLaw(m), centmichael101(m), brookz, Daniel806(m), wiseman2011, nuelsam(m), Atsinafepeter, TheVictors, OBAUX01(m), dictbennie(m), ishiamu(m), dhestiney(m), igbeke, BERNIMOORE, debque(m), Divinehenrich(m), daraj, Unkl(m), keeenee, Educhinedu, Mackin and 175 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16