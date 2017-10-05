Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Looking Cute, Healthier & Full Of Life In New Pictures (22794 Views)

New Pictures Of Buhari And Wife In London Sent In This Morning - AbujaReporters / Yusuf Buhari Looking Dapper At Zahra's Wedding Ball / Why Is Buhari Looking Weak And Fragile In Over Size Army Uniform? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



President Muhammadu Buhari was pictured looking much better as he presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in State House today. See more photos below.



Source : President Muhammadu Buhari was pictured looking much better as he presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in State House today. See more photos below.Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/buhari-new-pictures/ 6 Likes 2 Shares

That plastic surgery on that Sudanese Jubril must be powerful!



Handsome Jubril! 171 Likes 11 Shares





How much did Baru stole, money not enough to buy Tinubu private jet or PEJ Dubai mansions $26billion na small money??How much did Baru stole, money not enough to buy Tinubu private jet or PEJ Dubai mansions 14 Likes 3 Shares

FFK, Fayose and unfortunate Biafran pigs and idiots, where are thou? 52 Likes 4 Shares

He might be looking healthier.... but his actions stays the same, BIASED! and Incompetent! 78 Likes 7 Shares

look at the neck very well. vry smooth like 55yrs to 60yrs old man. i dnt understand this nation. 21 Likes 2 Shares

The question is that is our economy looking healthier?



Is security looking healthier ?



Is our the fight against corruption looking healthier?



Is electricity supply looking healthier ?



Are our roads looking healthier?



Is employment looking healthier ?



Are prices looking friendlier?



Is the standard of living looking healthier?



CAPITAL NO 81 Likes 6 Shares

this guy looks like a toy now.

una sure say Na buhari be this abi Na clone!?



I'm befuddled here.





#YOLO 21 Likes 1 Share

Unless improved health means a higher IQ there's no reason to get excited.

The illiterate dullard remains an illiterate dullard. 35 Likes 4 Shares

Baba is getting better



God bless Nigeria 7 Likes

SalamRushdie:

The question is that is our economy looking healthier?



Is security looking healthier ?



Is our the fight against corruption looking healthier?



Is electricity supply looking healthier ?



Are our roads looking healthier?



Is employment looking healthier ?



Are prices looking friendlier?



Is the standard of living looking healthier?



CAPITAL NO dont change d topic, we are talking about his health n looks here. iPod miscreants will never be happy dont change d topic, we are talking about his health n looks here. iPod miscreants will never be happy 11 Likes 2 Shares

HajimeSaito:

Unless improved health means a higher IQ there's no reason to get excited.

The illiterate dullard remains an illiterate dullard. Improved health is a blessing that your likes wished it never happened. And God has blessed him with a higher IQ compared to your village people of his age. Improved health is a blessing that your likes wished it never happened. And God has blessed him with a higher IQ compared to your village people of his age. 8 Likes









Are you sure he's our presdent?watch how is loyal dogs'll come barking now Make we fry beans?What does his look got to do with the hardship ravaging the nation you see all this sai baba E-warriors sef.Are you sure he's our presdent?watch how is loyal dogs'll come barking now 1 Like

Is this booboo or juju?? 3 Likes

DullarD-po

photo shop things



iphone 10 is doing a great job..lol





all hail the zombie king



na looking good we go chop



we need a better economy



and we need those wrongly imprisoned to be charged to court eg dasuki and zakki 5 Likes





Recession back to Back! Let him carry his cute evil curses face and shift!Recession back to Back! 4 Likes 1 Share

Haters won't like this.......... 4 Likes

GOOD FOR HIM

Ok

Hmmm....

efighter:

FFK, Fayose and unfortunate Biafran pigs and idiots, where are thou? fool. idiot.. thunder fire used fool. idiot.. thunder fire used 2 Likes

Handsome jibrin from sudan 5 Likes

Some animals are saying na plastic surgery den do for Baba...jamaica weed and ogogoro no good oo....Long live Mr president 2 Likes

This is the double



Where is the real Boo-Hari? 4 Likes

What is going on??!!!

Haters I have this for U 2 Likes

taaaa na jubrin be dat 1 Like 1 Share



Argu with your father I will vote for Buhari until he says it's over...Argu with your father 2 Likes

Fayose right now 2 Likes