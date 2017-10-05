Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead (6049 Views)

Governor Yahaya Bello's Outfit To Mercy Johnson's Event In Kogi / Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) / S.S Yusuf Is Dead. Ex-Ambassador Assassinated By Unknown Men (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Renowned Itsekiri historian, Pa. Johnson Oritsegbubemi Sunday Ayomike a.k.a, Pa. J.O.S. is dead.



The former Chairman of Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILO, the apex Itsekiri Social Cultural body, died in Warri, the Delta State capital, Wednesday night at a private hospital.



The deceased younger brother, Joe Ayomike, who confirmed the passage in a terse statement said, “The former leader of Itsekiri apex socio-cultural umbrella body, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, is dead.”



“Pa J O S Ayomike passed on peacefully in a Warri private hospital at about 9pm today Wednesday 4th October, 2017. He was aged 90 on April 7th, 2017”.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/05/jos-ayomike-renowned-historian-itsekiri-leader-dead/



Renowned Itsekiri historian, Pa. Johnson Oritsegbubemi Sunday Ayomike a.k.a, Pa. J.O.S. is dead.The former Chairman of Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILO, the apex Itsekiri Social Cultural body, died in Warri, the Delta State capital, Wednesday night at a private hospital.The deceased younger brother, Joe Ayomike, who confirmed the passage in a terse statement said, “The former leader of Itsekiri apex socio-cultural umbrella body, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, is dead.”“Pa J O S Ayomike passed on peacefully in a Warri private hospital at about 9pm today Wednesday 4th October, 2017. He was aged 90 on April 7th, 2017”.

RIP Chief Ayomike, the defender of the Itsekiri!



Omi'Were Dede! 11 Likes

RIP baba...greet my grandfather for me

Rip

Its appointed unto men to die.



90 is a ripe age.

Itsekiri Leaders of Thought .





Imagine......





Africans are really thinking backwards.



What exactly is this group for?







Westerners are inventing stuffs like Li-fi





What we could think of is ONE CORNER DANCE.







#shame 2 Likes

Rest in peace

Hmmmm. Death sha. How old was he?

ok

Warri delta state capital.. Mtchew 2 Likes

RIP Sir

RIP baba. Only those who want to die young will type rubbish here 2 Likes

dead, dead,dead everywhere, I must leave to see when buhari will step down 1 Like

And the man died 1 Like

Why is the name looking like a yoruba name? 1 Like 1 Share

sukkot:

hmmm. i notice as ipod matter done die for nairaland after inamidi kanu ran to ivory coast

Strike the Shepherd and the sheep would scatter.



The day PDP starts campaign would mark the death of Ipob. Remember that the day Markarfi was declared PDP chairman, there was no single ipob thread created on Nairaland that day?



As if Markarfi is a wawa osu Jew like them. Strike the Shepherd and the sheep would scatter.The day PDP starts campaign would mark the death of Ipob. Remember that the day Markarfi was declared PDP chairman, there was no single ipob thread created on Nairaland that day?As if Markarfi is a wawa osu Jew like them. 5 Likes 2 Shares

gurunlocker:

Why is the name looking like a yoruba name?

How does Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi look like an Igbo name? How does Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi look like an Igbo name? 3 Likes

Warri is not the capital of Delta state please

sukkot:

hmmm. i notice as ipod matter done die for nairaland after inamidi kanu ran to ivory coast That is what you lots are always on the lookout for to begin another round of tribalistic dance. At a point it almost bore this forum to comatose..



We all need a breathe of fresh air.. That is what you lots are always on the lookout for to begin another round of tribalistic dance. At a point it almost bore this forum to comatose..We all need a breathe of fresh air.. 2 Likes

EponOjuku:





How does Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi look like an Igbo name?

Oga, I am asking something I don't know. If you don't have anything to say, kindly get of my mention. Thanks Oga, I am asking something I don't know. If you don't have anything to say, kindly get of my mention. Thanks 1 Like

fratermathy:

RIP Chief Ayomike, the defender of the Itsekiri!



Omi'Were Dede!

CC:

Lalasticlala

Aren't Yorubas and Itsekiris siblings?



Dede = Dede

Omowunmi = Omawunmi



Just a random thought! Aren't Yorubas and Itsekiris siblings?Dede = DedeOmowunmi = OmawunmiJust a random thought!

Emmerlee:



That is what you lots are always on the lookout for to begin another round of tribalistic dance. At a point it almost bore this forum to comatose..



We all need a breathe of fresh air.. am actually quite happy it has ended. it was getting irritating 1 Like 1 Share

gurunlocker:





Oga, I am asking something I don't know. If you don't have anything to say, kindly get of my mention. Thanks

Cos it's you that is paying for my data?



Better go online, read up on Yoruboid and Igboid groups and stop asking kindergarten questions here. Cos it's you that is paying for my data?Better go online, read up on Yoruboid and Igboid groups and stop asking kindergarten questions here. 4 Likes 1 Share

RIP

ferhyntorlah:





Aren't Yorubas and Itsekiris siblings?



Dede = Dede

Omowunmi = Omawunmi



Just a random thought!



You forgot Oritse = Orisa (alias for deity or GOD)



They bear Yoruba names too. You forgot Oritse = Orisa (alias for deity or GOD)They bear Yoruba names too. 1 Like 1 Share

RIP

EponOjuku:





Cos it's you that is paying for my data?



Better go online, read up on Yoruboid and Igboid groups and stop asking kindergarten questions here.

Sure you are one of those fu.cktard tribalist on here? You sound so pained because of the question I asked, why can't you just ignore if you have nothing sensible to say? Sure you are one of those fu.cktard tribalist on here? You sound so pained because of the question I asked, why can't you just ignore if you have nothing sensible to say? 2 Likes

RIP :oRIP

ferhyntorlah:





Aren't Yorubas and Itsekiris siblings?



Dede = Dede

Omowunmi = Omawunmi



Just a random thought!



Itsekiri is a Yoruboid group. They speak a dialect of Yoruba but their culture is more of Edo/Urhobo. Itsekiri is a Yoruboid group. They speak a dialect of Yoruba but their culture is more of Edo/Urhobo.

warrior capital of delta state

hmm