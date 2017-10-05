₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by Efewestern: 7:25pm
Renowned Itsekiri historian, Pa. Johnson Oritsegbubemi Sunday Ayomike a.k.a, Pa. J.O.S. is dead.
The former Chairman of Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILO, the apex Itsekiri Social Cultural body, died in Warri, the Delta State capital, Wednesday night at a private hospital.
The deceased younger brother, Joe Ayomike, who confirmed the passage in a terse statement said, “The former leader of Itsekiri apex socio-cultural umbrella body, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, is dead.”
“Pa J O S Ayomike passed on peacefully in a Warri private hospital at about 9pm today Wednesday 4th October, 2017. He was aged 90 on April 7th, 2017”.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/05/jos-ayomike-renowned-historian-itsekiri-leader-dead/
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by fratermathy(m): 8:01pm
RIP Chief Ayomike, the defender of the Itsekiri!
Omi'Were Dede!
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by nairavsdollars: 8:30pm
RIP baba...greet my grandfather for me
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by princechiemekam(m): 8:31pm
Rip
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by kennygee(f): 8:31pm
Its appointed unto men to die.
90 is a ripe age.
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by emeijeh(m): 8:31pm
Itsekiri Leaders of Thought.
Imagine......
Africans are really thinking backwards.
What exactly is this group for?
Westerners are inventing stuffs like Li-fi
What we could think of is ONE CORNER DANCE.
#shame
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by ateamblezing(f): 8:31pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by unitysheart(m): 8:31pm
Hmmmm. Death sha. How old was he?
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 8:31pm
ok
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by SojiCash(m): 8:32pm
Warri delta state capital.. Mtchew
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by folakemigeh(f): 8:33pm
RIP Sir
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by Ezigbonmadu: 8:33pm
RIP baba. Only those who want to die young will type rubbish here
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by aziaka111(m): 8:33pm
dead, dead,dead everywhere, I must leave to see when buhari will step down
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by veacea: 8:35pm
And the man died
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by gurunlocker: 8:35pm
Why is the name looking like a yoruba name?
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by EponOjuku: 8:36pm
sukkot:
Strike the Shepherd and the sheep would scatter.
The day PDP starts campaign would mark the death of Ipob. Remember that the day Markarfi was declared PDP chairman, there was no single ipob thread created on Nairaland that day?
As if Markarfi is a wawa osu Jew like them.
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by EponOjuku: 8:37pm
gurunlocker:
How does Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi look like an Igbo name?
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by Edithspecials(f): 8:38pm
Warri is not the capital of Delta state please
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by Emmerlee(m): 8:40pm
sukkot:That is what you lots are always on the lookout for to begin another round of tribalistic dance. At a point it almost bore this forum to comatose..
We all need a breathe of fresh air..
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by gurunlocker: 8:40pm
EponOjuku:
Oga, I am asking something I don't know. If you don't have anything to say, kindly get of my mention. Thanks
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by ferhyntorlah(f): 8:40pm
fratermathy:
Aren't Yorubas and Itsekiris siblings?
Dede = Dede
Omowunmi = Omawunmi
Just a random thought!
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by sukkot: 8:43pm
Emmerlee:am actually quite happy it has ended. it was getting irritating
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by EponOjuku: 8:44pm
gurunlocker:
Cos it's you that is paying for my data?
Better go online, read up on Yoruboid and Igboid groups and stop asking kindergarten questions here.
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by Opakan2: 8:46pm
RIP
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by Opakan2: 8:47pm
ferhyntorlah:
You forgot Oritse = Orisa (alias for deity or GOD)
They bear Yoruba names too.
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by ettybaba(m): 8:50pm
RIP
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by gurunlocker: 8:50pm
EponOjuku:
Sure you are one of those fu.cktard tribalist on here? You sound so pained because of the question I asked, why can't you just ignore if you have nothing sensible to say?
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by Ojuororun: 8:50pm
RIP :oRIP
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by fratermathy(m): 8:51pm
ferhyntorlah:
Itsekiri is a Yoruboid group. They speak a dialect of Yoruba but their culture is more of Edo/Urhobo.
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by EzeEbira(m): 8:51pm
warrior capital of delta state
hmm
|Re: Johnson Oritsegbubemi Ayomike Is Dead by fratermathy(m): 8:53pm
gurunlocker:
Because Itsekiri is a Yoruboid language.
