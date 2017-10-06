Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics (2496 Views)

See more below...



Daramola and her secondary school heartthrob, Jaiye are set to tie the knot in few weeks time, and the lovely couple have decided to rock their school's uniform in these unique pre-wedding photos of theirs.See more below...Cc: Lalasticlala

Beautiful

Congratulations to them.

Wedding Every Damn Place... Wetin concern Me, as Long As Rice De Ground... Wish You The Best...





Note: The Woman I Will Marry Please Dont expect us To Do all This Pre Pre stuffs... 3 Likes

Young couple...

Love is a beautiful thing.

♤Are these things

♤real

DeadRat:

Wedding Every Damn Place... Wetin concern Me, as Long As Rice De Ground... Wish You The Best...





Note: The Woman I Will Marry Please Dont expect us To Do all This Pre Pre stuffs... Why na? Why na?

I'm tired of this madness.

Adaumunocha:

Why na? somebody Started This... I Dont follow The Crowd... We Would Have To Come Up With Something New somebody Started This... I Dont follow The Crowd... We Would Have To Come Up With Something New

Mariinee:

I'm tired of this madness. you Went Mad At Your Own Will you Went Mad At Your Own Will 2 Likes

DeadRat:

you Went Mad At Your Own Will What did I tell you about jumping on my mention at will? What did I tell you about jumping on my mention at will?

Mariinee:

What did I tell you about jumping on my mention at will? shut The Bleep up. I Said That First. shut The Bleep up. I Said That First. 1 Like

DeadRat:

shut The Bleep up. I Said That First. Alright.

Get lost. Now. Alright.Get lost. Now.

Mariinee:

Alright. Get lost. Now. seems You've been Eating Butt Holes. Enjoy seems You've been Eating Butt Holes. Enjoy 1 Like

Finally

badassProdigy:

Daramola and her secondary school heartthrob, Jaiye are set to tie the knot in few weeks time, and the lovely couple have decided to rock their school's uniform in these unique pre-wedding photos of theirs.



They look so cute. Check my signature They look so cute. Check my signature

U must because that is the new norms U must because that is the new norms

these these

Bros, the glasses highlighted the eyes CongratulationsBros, the glasses highlighted the eyes

Mariinee:

I'm tired of this madness. Celebrate with them Pls. What is madness here? Celebrate with them Pls. What is madness here?

Hmm

Nice uniform

which woman go won marry deadrat...lol which woman go won marry deadrat...lol

njk