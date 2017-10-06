₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by badassProdigy(m): 10:00pm On Oct 05
Daramola and her secondary school heartthrob, Jaiye are set to tie the knot in few weeks time, and the lovely couple have decided to rock their school's uniform in these unique pre-wedding photos of theirs.
See more below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/10/couple-who-met-in-secondary-school-rock.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by badassProdigy(m): 10:00pm On Oct 05
1 Like
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Rukkydelta(f): 10:04pm On Oct 05
Beautiful
Congratulations to them.
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by DeadRat(m): 10:05pm On Oct 05
Wedding Every Damn Place... Wetin concern Me, as Long As Rice De Ground... Wish You The Best...
Note: The Woman I Will Marry Please Dont expect us To Do all This Pre Pre stuffs...
3 Likes
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Adaumunocha(f): 10:05pm On Oct 05
Young couple...
Love is a beautiful thing.
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by RoyalBlak007: 10:06pm On Oct 05
♤Are these things
♤real
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Adaumunocha(f): 10:07pm On Oct 05
DeadRat:Why na?
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Mariinee(f): 10:09pm On Oct 05
I'm tired of this madness.
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by DeadRat(m): 10:10pm On Oct 05
Adaumunocha:somebody Started This... I Dont follow The Crowd... We Would Have To Come Up With Something New
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by DeadRat(m): 10:12pm On Oct 05
Mariinee:you Went Mad At Your Own Will
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Mariinee(f): 10:17pm On Oct 05
DeadRat:What did I tell you about jumping on my mention at will?
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by DeadRat(m): 10:19pm On Oct 05
Mariinee:shut The Bleep up. I Said That First.
1 Like
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Mariinee(f): 10:20pm On Oct 05
DeadRat:Alright.
Get lost. Now.
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by DeadRat(m): 10:21pm On Oct 05
Mariinee:seems You've been Eating Butt Holes. Enjoy
1 Like
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Daniel058(m): 6:48pm
Finally
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by angelboy01(m): 6:49pm
badassProdigy:
They look so cute. Check my signature
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Lizzdeb(f): 6:49pm
DeadRat:
U must because that is the new norms
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Ugaboy: 6:49pm
"BY KNOWLEDGE SHALL THE JUST BE DELIVERED. "
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by emmieaddiz(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by victorazyvictor(m): 6:51pm
DeadRat:
these
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by unlimitedx64: 6:52pm
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by BlackDBagba: 6:52pm
Congratulations
Bros, the glasses highlighted the eyes
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Lawrenzium2k3(m): 6:52pm
Mariinee:Celebrate with them Pls. What is madness here?
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by johnstar(m): 6:53pm
Hmm
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by Lalas247(f): 6:54pm
Nice uniform
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by cristianisraeli: 6:54pm
DeadRat:
which woman go won marry deadrat...lol
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by holatin(m): 6:54pm
njk
|Re: Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics by johnstar(m): 6:54pm
Mariinee:Ar u pained??
Nobody don come ask for ur hand for marriage abi
(0) (Reply)
