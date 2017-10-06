₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,940 members, 3,836,398 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 03:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari (2757 Views)
|Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Kingspin(m): 1:55pm
Kachikwu keeps mum after meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock
www.thenationonlineng.net/kachikwu-keep-mum-after-meeting-with-buhari-in-aso-rock/
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by PapaBaby: 1:56pm
He kept mum because they probably made him an offer he couldn't refuse.
Buhari kept mum, Baru kept mum and now Kachikwu.
Is this a case of: Don't talk while you're eating?
2 Likes
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by midolian(m): 1:58pm
What do you expect?
The only person on earth that knows what they discussed is Nnamdi Kanu. Listen to radio biafra by 4pm to get the full gist.
9 Likes
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by elChapo1: 2:00pm
Threatened by the imposter, Jibrin.
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by baralatie(m): 2:03pm
lobatan
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by prince4pro(m): 2:03pm
Were u guys expecting him to say sumting?
1 Like
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Bolustical: 2:06pm
Okkkk
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by princechurchill(m): 2:08pm
....
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by princechurchill(m): 2:08pm
The gentle stride of a tiger doesn't symbolize cowardice.. His first bite resurrected the consciousness of the masses he is waiting for buhari to act before the second bite
1 Like
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Tolexander: 2:08pm
He has either been intimidated or pacified!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by MikeBetty(m): 2:18pm
PapaBaby:And You Fail To Understand That A Threat To His Life Could Also Make Him Keep Mum. Grow Up BOY.
1 Like
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by AntiWailer: 2:32pm
Hmm
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by TheFreeOne: 2:33pm
PapaBaby:Since Kachikwu ain't talking can anyone ask Buboo/presidency what transpired
Or should we expect the usual sweeping under the carpet
We wait to to see how this monkey business aka paiting kworrupsion will handle this illegal 26b dollars contracts
LAW 26: KEEP YOUR HANDS CLEAN
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by AmadiAba: 2:35pm
n
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Cacawa2: 2:35pm
Mum?
If Kachikwu keeps mum, then it means Baru has kept Dad.
So that's double wahala o
1 Like
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Firefire(m): 2:36pm
Congrats Kachiku, you have got first hand opportunity to meet the impostor, Jubrin from Sudan.
For your safety, please continue to keep 'mum', fear the presidency.
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Firefire(m): 2:37pm
midolian:
Clap for yourself.... Mr!
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by bedspread: 2:37pm
Why won't he keep mum? HIS MINISTER MAY HAVE ORDERED HIM
1 Like
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Viergeachar: 2:37pm
The minutes of such a meeting will definitely be classified.
No surprises!
Let's see how PMB responds to the memo sent to him.
1 Like
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by TheFreeOne: 2:38pm
Tolexander:
So you mean either way he's been offered corruption by the corruption czar himself
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by funlord(m): 2:42pm
midolian:
Let us also add this confused things name to the long list of aba made jewish ignoramuses!
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by zenmaster: 2:56pm
so he is silent about APC kwarapshon
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by zenmaster: 2:56pm
midolian:Yes Yes
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by moscobabs(m): 3:00pm
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by nairavsdollars: 3:01pm
Mr Junior Minister, remain silent or anything you say will be used against you in the court of the cabals
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by alexistaiwo: 3:02pm
I have nothing to say about this Biafra struggle.
In other news.
Dear ladies,
If you are sweeping your boyfriend room please don't sweep any
white paper randomly, please check it well if u see
anything like:-
Barcelona vs Real Madrid:- over 1.5
Chelsea vs Tottenham:- GG
Liverpool vs Arsenal :- first half handicap
Hmmmm just drop it before you sweep away your bride price.
A word is enough for the wise.
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by supersystemsnig: 3:02pm
Media should not blow this out of proportion. Kachukwu will leak another memo... It's Buhari that should be worried
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by unlimitedx29: 3:02pm
See my Data balance is working for all mtn sim.
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by alexistaiwo: 3:02pm
This APC government is a government of the North by the North for the North making preparations for the next government comprised of the North.
Nobody should tagged me as an IPod or whatever.
I am a full-fledged YORUBA boy
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by ifyan(m): 3:02pm
Hmm
Those journalist are very wicked, what did you expect to say.
Something funny must have been done.
We never can tell but only time
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by temitemi1(m): 3:02pm
the guy should just resign...
1 Like
|Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Nellybank(m): 3:03pm
He knows certainly the he has been sacked for dare opposing the baba's man
1 Like
Nuclear Power Company Opens Office In Lagos / President Jonathan Orders Evacuation Of Nigerians In Egypt / They Have Damaged My Candidacy, Says Ribadu
Viewing this topic: kkevin, ogor67(m), abiodun56, Ekperechukwu, xpectme(m), Chrisbenogor(m), B737NG, Charly68, Yksoul(m), angusakpuogwu, ikanason(m), Truth801(m), down4bj, Funmiladey(m), obakore20(m), ejieson, Princedapace(m), peteonline, 1miccza, Neyova(m), awolam, davidodiba(m), dotlanre(m), Maqkobi(m), Potch, LadiIshola(m), Amacaco, kenostika(m), lore99(m), BMZK, stanilo4love(m), allcomage, jacoik(m), Ubjames(m), oluloveme, felixomor, salveoP(m), ayobami42, edoboy33(m), NJPot(m), volo112, 9jatriot(m), josielewa(m), Echala, kingandamy4life, Jonyblazze(m), Mrkumareze, juvewalex, BoleAndFish, Yinkame123(m), tjaz, oladapo123, obinon(m), Dat9jakid(m), e90, uchman101, Deglaz(m), 9jasave, Muhammadkodo, balogun16, rexchazy, tempest01(m), aPr, masinga07(m), Priapus007, moigem, hotswagg12, Welrez(m), undisputed12(m), ojoagba, kem82, Hawkler, Firefire(m), EddyNumerouno(m), Bizibi(m), x12345678x, Ajinoride(m), chegbe1104, maina55, SapeeSky, Reference(m), aloenzyme(m), Bari22(m), unlimitedx29, SpaceAngel, OMOTOWO(m), sanandreas(m), arote(m), Holluwasehun, Mpanyi, malyk1982(m), ede1(m), blunt(m), owenseddies, d33types, OtemAtum, apeakhai(m), emmyasam0, E99E(m), TimAllen, Essentials1(m), Bantino, February24, supernova007, steveblue, 1nigeriamyfoot, ChristyB(f), digsman200, Jsucre(m), Hofbrauhaus, Hades2016(m), OCEAN2000(m), defashan, papawember2016(m), wonder233, gleaf, shibanbo(m), dfrost, Akin1212(m), lipopo, FortifiedCity, Newbiee, BlissZone, waze63(m), okito, oluwaseun63, erons20ddon(m), rydow(m), mozonto(m), Ajibel(m), keruss(m), JAWBONE(m), Donkuro, Kockane(m), alexistaiwo, mentro, Morenikeji090, Auwaljunior, ivolt, grad, cross50(m), BEENUEL, blessorji, holatimmy(f), totorimi, lalas14, mecussey(m), signature2012(m), Akinya17, obonujoker(m), brownlord, Linqsz(m), Promismike(m), Amhappy(f), Nenejeje(f), keneryhark(m), olasheni(m), ABDamola(m), nnamdismart25(m), aje33, DrUcheMbah(m), EBLABOR(m), mako007(m), Onyeoma3, Tegasmoney(m), Adebowale911(m), lokotamak, Onoru1(m), anyaclinton, Elcid1(m), Mistermamus(m), benedictgold(m), Splashgurl(f), princeadams11, xreal, HMZi(m), ip2121918021(m), jbkomo(m), Dickson200(m), nairavsdollars, striker07(m), lexsals4real(m), OGHENE316, josite, KAYD007(m), untainted, ekygirl(f), Eluala(m), emerged01(m), IAMTHEHERO, joeyrayroy(m), agba1900, laurentunt, 377, KelvinC1(m), TheFreeOne, Adegokenath(m), UBGG(f), Talk2bryant(m), kkash(m), kaydp, irepnaija4eva(m), damoneymag(m) and 400 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29