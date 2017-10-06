Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari (2757 Views)

Abuja - The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu on Friday kept mum over the outcome of his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.



He had met behind closed doors with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Kachikwu, who arrived Aso Rock around 11.30a. m. left around 12:50 p.m



He simply said “No comment” when approached by journalists as he walked out of the President’s office with the Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina.



The minister has alleged that $25 billion contracts have been wrongly awarded by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru.



His protest was contained in a letter to the President, which somehow got leaked to the public on Tuesday.



Apart from the Senate mandating its committee to probe the matter, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had demanded for Baru’s sack.



He kept mum because they probably made him an offer he couldn't refuse.



Buhari kept mum, Baru kept mum and now Kachikwu.



Is this a case of: Don't talk while you're eating? 2 Likes

What do you expect?



The only person on earth that knows what they discussed is Nnamdi Kanu. Listen to radio biafra by 4pm to get the full gist. 9 Likes

Threatened by the imposter, Jibrin.

lobatan

Were u guys expecting him to say sumting? 1 Like

The gentle stride of a tiger doesn't symbolize cowardice.. His first bite resurrected the consciousness of the masses he is waiting for buhari to act before the second bite 1 Like

He has either been intimidated or pacified! 1 Like 1 Share

PapaBaby:

He kept mum because they probably made him an offer he couldn't refuse. And You Fail To Understand That A Threat To His Life Could Also Make Him Keep Mum. Grow Up BOY. And You Fail To Understand That A Threat To His Life Could Also Make Him Keep Mum. Grow Up BOY. 1 Like

PapaBaby:

He kept mum because they probably made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Since Kachikwu ain't talking can anyone ask Buboo/presidency what transpired

Or should we expect the usual sweeping under the carpet



We wait to to see how this monkey business aka paiting kworrupsion will handle this illegal 26b dollars contracts



LAW 26: KEEP YOUR HANDS CLEAN

- ROBERT GREENE (48 LAWS OF POWER)





[b]Men and women who have risen to power all have something in common; clean hands. Law 26 is all about either acting in a manner that no matter what happens, you’re free of blame or dealing with mistakes or circumstances in a manner that avoids the impending blame altogether. They never directly involve themselves (publicly, at least) in mistakes and unpleasant affairs, and they do this in two ways; either by having someone take the fall for their mistakes- a scapegoat, or by having someone else do their dirty work- a cat’s paw. The only other way with dealing with inevitable mistakes is to apologize and make excuses



An example of this law can be seen in our local politics. We all know that a lot of our politicians are corrupt, or are dealing shady business, but these politicos all use cat’s paws that do their dirty work- agents who have agents who have even more agents. The people we see getting caught on the news are often just pawns of even bigger fish. By having others do their dirty work, these politicians safeguard themselves.



[/b] ...Ria rigoroso Since Kachikwu ain't talking can anyone ask Buboo/presidency what transpiredOr should we expect the usual sweeping under the carpetWe wait to to see how this monkey business aka paiting kworrupsion will handle this illegal 26b dollars contracts

Mum?



If Kachikwu keeps mum, then it means Baru has kept Dad.



So that's double wahala o 1 Like

Congrats Kachiku, you have got first hand opportunity to meet the impostor, Jubrin from Sudan.



For your safety, please continue to keep 'mum', fear the presidency.

midolian:

What do you expect?



The only person on earth that knows what they discussed is Nnamdi Kanu. Listen to radio biafra by 4pm to get the full gist.



Clap for yourself.... Mr! Clap for yourself.... Mr!

Why won't he keep mum? HIS MINISTER MAY HAVE ORDERED HIM 1 Like





No surprises!



Let's see how PMB responds to the memo sent to him. The minutes of such a meeting will definitely be classified.No surprises!Let's see how PMB responds to the memo sent to him. 1 Like

Tolexander:

He has either been intimidated or pacified!

So you mean either way he's been offered corruption by the corruption czar himself So you mean either way he's been offered corruption by the corruption czar himself

midolian:

What do you expect?



The only person on earth that knows what they discussed is Nnamdi Kanu. Listen to radio biafra by 4pm to get the full gist.









Let us also add this confused things name to the long list of aba made jewish ignoramuses! Let us also add this confused things name to the long list of aba made jewish ignoramuses!

so he is silent about APC kwarapshon

midolian:

What do you expect?



The only person on earth that knows what they discussed is Nnamdi Kanu. Listen to radio biafra by 4pm to get the full gist. Yes Yes Yes Yes

Mr Junior Minister, remain silent or anything you say will be used against you in the court of the cabals

It's Buhari that should be worried Media should not blow this out of proportion. Kachukwu will leak another memo...It's Buhari that should be worried

This APC government is a government of the North by the North for the North making preparations for the next government comprised of the North.



Those journalist are very wicked, what did you expect to say.



Something funny must have been done.



We never can tell but only time

the guy should just resign... 1 Like