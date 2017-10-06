₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,940 members, 3,836,398 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 03:10 PM

Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari (2757 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Kingspin(m): 1:55pm
Kachikwu keeps mum after meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock

Abuja - The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu on Friday kept mum over the outcome of his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He had met behind closed doors with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kachikwu, who arrived Aso Rock around 11.30a. m. left around 12:50 p.m

He simply said “No comment” when approached by journalists as he walked out of the President’s office with the Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The minister has alleged that $25 billion contracts have been wrongly awarded by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru.

His protest was contained in a letter to the President, which somehow got leaked to the public on Tuesday.

Apart from the Senate mandating its committee to probe the matter, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had demanded for Baru’s sack.

www.thenationonlineng.net/kachikwu-keep-mum-after-meeting-with-buhari-in-aso-rock/

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by PapaBaby: 1:56pm
He kept mum because they probably made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

Buhari kept mum, Baru kept mum and now Kachikwu.

Is this a case of: Don't talk while you're eating?

2 Likes

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by midolian(m): 1:58pm
What do you expect?

The only person on earth that knows what they discussed is Nnamdi Kanu. Listen to radio biafra by 4pm to get the full gist.

9 Likes

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by elChapo1: 2:00pm
Threatened by the imposter, Jibrin.
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by baralatie(m): 2:03pm
lobatan
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by prince4pro(m): 2:03pm
Were u guys expecting him to say sumting?

1 Like

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Bolustical: 2:06pm
Okkkk
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by princechurchill(m): 2:08pm
....
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by princechurchill(m): 2:08pm
The gentle stride of a tiger doesn't symbolize cowardice.. His first bite resurrected the consciousness of the masses he is waiting for buhari to act before the second bite

1 Like

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Tolexander: 2:08pm
He has either been intimidated or pacified!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by MikeBetty(m): 2:18pm
PapaBaby:
He kept mum because they probably made him an offer he couldn't refuse.
And You Fail To Understand That A Threat To His Life Could Also Make Him Keep Mum. Grow Up BOY.

1 Like

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by AntiWailer: 2:32pm
Hmm
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by TheFreeOne: 2:33pm
PapaBaby:
He kept mum because they probably made him an offer he couldn't refuse.
Since Kachikwu ain't talking can anyone ask Buboo/presidency what transpired
Or should we expect the usual sweeping under the carpet

We wait to to see how this monkey business aka paiting kworrupsion will handle this illegal 26b dollars contracts cheesy

LAW 26: KEEP YOUR HANDS CLEAN
- ROBERT GREENE (48 LAWS OF POWER)


[b]Men and women who have risen to power all have something in common; clean hands. Law 26 is all about either acting in a manner that no matter what happens, you’re free of blame or dealing with mistakes or circumstances in a manner that avoids the impending blame altogether. They never directly involve themselves (publicly, at least) in mistakes and unpleasant affairs, and they do this in two ways; either by having someone take the fall for their mistakes- a scapegoat, or by having someone else do their dirty work- a cat’s paw. The only other way with dealing with inevitable mistakes is to apologize and make excuses

An example of this law can be seen in our local politics. We all know that a lot of our politicians are corrupt, or are dealing shady business, but these politicos all use cat’s paws that do their dirty work- agents who have agents who have even more agents. The people we see getting caught on the news are often just pawns of even bigger fish. By having others do their dirty work, these politicians safeguard themselves.

[/b] ...Ria rigoroso
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by AmadiAba: 2:35pm
n
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Cacawa2: 2:35pm
Mum?

If Kachikwu keeps mum, then it means Baru has kept Dad.

So that's double wahala o

1 Like

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Firefire(m): 2:36pm
Congrats Kachiku, you have got first hand opportunity to meet the impostor, Jubrin from Sudan.

For your safety, please continue to keep 'mum', fear the presidency.
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Firefire(m): 2:37pm
midolian:
What do you expect?

The only person on earth that knows what they discussed is Nnamdi Kanu. Listen to radio biafra by 4pm to get the full gist.


Clap for yourself.... Mr!
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by bedspread: 2:37pm
Why won't he keep mum? HIS MINISTER MAY HAVE ORDERED HIM

1 Like

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Viergeachar: 2:37pm
The minutes of such a meeting will definitely be classified.

No surprises!

Let's see how PMB responds to the memo sent to him. smiley

1 Like

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by TheFreeOne: 2:38pm
Tolexander:
He has either been intimidated or pacified!

So you mean either way he's been offered corruption by the corruption czar himself grin
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by funlord(m): 2:42pm
midolian:
What do you expect?

The only person on earth that knows what they discussed is Nnamdi Kanu. Listen to radio biafra by 4pm to get the full gist.





Let us also add this confused things name to the long list of aba made jewish ignoramuses!

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by zenmaster: 2:56pm
so he is silent about APC kwarapshon
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by zenmaster: 2:56pm
midolian:
What do you expect?

The only person on earth that knows what they discussed is Nnamdi Kanu. Listen to radio biafra by 4pm to get the full gist.
Yes Yes

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by moscobabs(m): 3:00pm
grin
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by nairavsdollars: 3:01pm
Mr Junior Minister, remain silent or anything you say will be used against you in the court of the cabals
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by alexistaiwo: 3:02pm
I have nothing to say about this Biafra struggle.
In other news.
Dear ladies,
If you are sweeping your boyfriend room please don't sweep any
white paper randomly, please check it well if u see
anything like:-
Barcelona vs Real Madrid:- over 1.5
Chelsea vs Tottenham:- GG
Liverpool vs Arsenal :- first half handicap
Hmmmm just drop it before you sweep away your bride price.
A word is enough for the wise.
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by supersystemsnig: 3:02pm
Media should not blow this out of proportion. Kachukwu will leak another memo... grin It's Buhari that should be worried
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by unlimitedx29: 3:02pm
See my Data balance is working for all mtn sim.

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by alexistaiwo: 3:02pm
This APC government is a government of the North by the North for the North making preparations for the next government comprised of the North.

Nobody should tagged me as an IPod or whatever.
I am a full-fledged YORUBA boy

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by ifyan(m): 3:02pm
Hmm

Those journalist are very wicked, what did you expect to say.

Something funny must have been done.

We never can tell but only time
Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by temitemi1(m): 3:02pm
the guy should just resign...

1 Like

Re: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari by Nellybank(m): 3:03pm
He knows certainly the he has been sacked for dare opposing the baba's man

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nuclear Power Company Opens Office In Lagos / President Jonathan Orders Evacuation Of Nigerians In Egypt / They Have Damaged My Candidacy, Says Ribadu

Viewing this topic: kkevin, ogor67(m), abiodun56, Ekperechukwu, xpectme(m), Chrisbenogor(m), B737NG, Charly68, Yksoul(m), angusakpuogwu, ikanason(m), Truth801(m), down4bj, Funmiladey(m), obakore20(m), ejieson, Princedapace(m), peteonline, 1miccza, Neyova(m), awolam, davidodiba(m), dotlanre(m), Maqkobi(m), Potch, LadiIshola(m), Amacaco, kenostika(m), lore99(m), BMZK, stanilo4love(m), allcomage, jacoik(m), Ubjames(m), oluloveme, felixomor, salveoP(m), ayobami42, edoboy33(m), NJPot(m), volo112, 9jatriot(m), josielewa(m), Echala, kingandamy4life, Jonyblazze(m), Mrkumareze, juvewalex, BoleAndFish, Yinkame123(m), tjaz, oladapo123, obinon(m), Dat9jakid(m), e90, uchman101, Deglaz(m), 9jasave, Muhammadkodo, balogun16, rexchazy, tempest01(m), aPr, masinga07(m), Priapus007, moigem, hotswagg12, Welrez(m), undisputed12(m), ojoagba, kem82, Hawkler, Firefire(m), EddyNumerouno(m), Bizibi(m), x12345678x, Ajinoride(m), chegbe1104, maina55, SapeeSky, Reference(m), aloenzyme(m), Bari22(m), unlimitedx29, SpaceAngel, OMOTOWO(m), sanandreas(m), arote(m), Holluwasehun, Mpanyi, malyk1982(m), ede1(m), blunt(m), owenseddies, d33types, OtemAtum, apeakhai(m), emmyasam0, E99E(m), TimAllen, Essentials1(m), Bantino, February24, supernova007, steveblue, 1nigeriamyfoot, ChristyB(f), digsman200, Jsucre(m), Hofbrauhaus, Hades2016(m), OCEAN2000(m), defashan, papawember2016(m), wonder233, gleaf, shibanbo(m), dfrost, Akin1212(m), lipopo, FortifiedCity, Newbiee, BlissZone, waze63(m), okito, oluwaseun63, erons20ddon(m), rydow(m), mozonto(m), Ajibel(m), keruss(m), JAWBONE(m), Donkuro, Kockane(m), alexistaiwo, mentro, Morenikeji090, Auwaljunior, ivolt, grad, cross50(m), BEENUEL, blessorji, holatimmy(f), totorimi, lalas14, mecussey(m), signature2012(m), Akinya17, obonujoker(m), brownlord, Linqsz(m), Promismike(m), Amhappy(f), Nenejeje(f), keneryhark(m), olasheni(m), ABDamola(m), nnamdismart25(m), aje33, DrUcheMbah(m), EBLABOR(m), mako007(m), Onyeoma3, Tegasmoney(m), Adebowale911(m), lokotamak, Onoru1(m), anyaclinton, Elcid1(m), Mistermamus(m), benedictgold(m), Splashgurl(f), princeadams11, xreal, HMZi(m), ip2121918021(m), jbkomo(m), Dickson200(m), nairavsdollars, striker07(m), lexsals4real(m), OGHENE316, josite, KAYD007(m), untainted, ekygirl(f), Eluala(m), emerged01(m), IAMTHEHERO, joeyrayroy(m), agba1900, laurentunt, 377, KelvinC1(m), TheFreeOne, Adegokenath(m), UBGG(f), Talk2bryant(m), kkash(m), kaydp, irepnaija4eva(m), damoneymag(m) and 400 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.