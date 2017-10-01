₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by kahal29: 2:00pm
THE Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen is leading the delegation of Supreme Court judges to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The judges arrived at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa about 12:38pm while the President is still meeting with the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.
As at press time, the agenda for the meeting between the Judges and the President was not made public.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/breaking-supreme-court-judges-meet-buhari/
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by Firefire(m): 2:00pm
AGENDA? Not KNOWN!
Imagine the type of leadership in Nigeria in 21st century?
We need Buhary to appear on Channels TV for a one-one talk on the state of the country and its economy. We need him to tell Nigerians his recovery strategy & the roadmap for his remaining days in office before his final retirement to tend to his cows.
We hope there would be a Q&A session for Nigerians to dial-in.
Buhary should please stop all this back door meeeings, its counterproductive. It's adding no value nor improving the life of Nigerians.
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by PapaBaby: 2:02pm
As at press time, the agenda for the meeting between the Judges and the President was not made public.
First on the agenda was how courts should not entertain any case involving Bubu's $26bil contract scam.
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by elChapo1: 2:03pm
.
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by Hashimyussufamao(m): 2:03pm
hope its nt a friovolous meeting,,
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by Oche211(m): 2:05pm
Ok
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by fiizznation(m): 2:05pm
Is a good thing that the judicial arm of the gov't is supporting the president on the fight against corruption.
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by PapaBaby: 2:07pm
fiizznation:
Which yeye fight?
Just admit you support Buhari because you're from the north. Please leave corruption outta it.
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by bedspread: 2:35pm
Until I know why they met, I won't comment
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by nrexzy(m): 2:37pm
If it wasn't made public how then did u know?
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by bkool7(m): 2:42pm
About time
I hope Justice Salami is among
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by cristianisraeli: 2:46pm
why are you meeting the zombie king
this man does not respect the rule of law
i hope you wigs boys tell him to charge dasuki and zakki to court asap
zombies feel free to attack me
i have a double edge sword
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by unlimitedx29: 2:46pm
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by eddieguru(m): 2:47pm
OK
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by okerekeikpo: 2:47pm
Supreme Court judges meets an illiterate? For what exactly? Nigeria is finished, quote and see how thunder works
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by NigerDeltan(m): 2:47pm
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by ifyan(m): 2:47pm
Hmm
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by ifyan(m): 2:48pm
okerekeikpo:
To finish anybody that speak against Bubu and his Fulani siblings.
Zombies l de lie
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by Kizyte(m): 2:49pm
Probably want to warn him to leave Biafra alone!
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by buchilino(m): 2:50pm
I DON'T FEEL COMFORTABLE WENEVA POLITICIANS TRY TO MEET OTHER SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT. IT ALWAYS END BAD.
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by tobtap: 2:51pm
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by Isokowadoo: 2:52pm
Tell Buhari That He is Mad-OMENKA 2017
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by kobiscompany: 2:53pm
Nice one
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:54pm
Meetings everywhere. Anyway, i hope their meeting is for the betterment of our dear country.
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by potent5(m): 2:54pm
Are they going there to verify if it's the Buhari they swore in or another?
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by Iamnobody: 2:56pm
Corrupt people all of them
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by Iamnobody: 2:57pm
unlimitedx29:
You guys need to do something about this bastard scammer
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by Patokeikem: 3:00pm
kahal29:Back Door Meetings. Is That Ways Of Eradicating Corruption In Nigeria?
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by nototribalist: 3:06pm
Buhari should be in jail by now, he's an illiterate that can't talk
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by cooljoe(m): 3:09pm
@op - Supreme Court "Justices". their lordship go just hold u for contempt of court o.
|Re: Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari by enemyofprogress: 3:09pm
Maybe dem wan go on strike
