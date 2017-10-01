Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Supreme Court Judges Meet Buhari (3073 Views)

The judges arrived at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa about 12:38pm while the President is still meeting with the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.



As at press time, the agenda for the meeting between the Judges and the President was not made public.



AGENDA? Not KNOWN!



Imagine the type of leadership in Nigeria in 21st century?





We need Buhary to appear on Channels TV for a one-one talk on the state of the country and its economy. We need him to tell Nigerians his recovery strategy & the roadmap for his remaining days in office before his final retirement to tend to his cows.





We hope there would be a Q&A session for Nigerians to dial-in.



Buhary should please stop all this back door meeeings, its counterproductive. It's adding no value nor improving the life of Nigerians. 9 Likes 2 Shares

First on the agenda was how courts should not entertain any case involving Bubu's $26bil contract scam. First on the agenda was how courts should not entertain any case involving Bubu's $26bil contract scam. 1 Like

.

hope its nt a friovolous meeting,,

Ok

Is a good thing that the judicial arm of the gov't is supporting the president on the fight against corruption. 1 Like 1 Share

fiizznation:

Which yeye fight?

Just admit you support Buhari because you're from the north. Please leave corruption outta it. Which yeye fight?Just admit you support Buhari because you're from the north. Please leave corruption outta it. 5 Likes 1 Share

Until I know why they met, I won't comment 1 Like

If it wasn't made public how then did u know?

About time

I hope Justice Salami is among

why are you meeting the zombie king



this man does not respect the rule of law



i hope you wigs boys tell him to charge dasuki and zakki to court asap



zombies feel free to attack me



i have a double edge sword

OK

Supreme Court judges meets an illiterate? For what exactly? Nigeria is finished, quote and see how thunder works

Hmm

okerekeikpo:

Supreme Court judges meets an illiterate? For what exactly? Nigeria is finished, quote and see how thunder works

To finish anybody that speak against Bubu and his Fulani siblings.



Zombies l de lie To finish anybody that speak against Bubu and his Fulani siblings.Zombies l de lie

Probably want to warn him to leave Biafra alone!

I DON'T FEEL COMFORTABLE WENEVA POLITICIANS TRY TO MEET OTHER SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT. IT ALWAYS END BAD.

Tell Buhari That He is Mad-OMENKA 2017

Nice one

Meetings everywhere. Anyway, i hope their meeting is for the betterment of our dear country.

Are they going there to verify if it's the Buhari they swore in or another?

Corrupt people all of them

unlimitedx29:

kahal29:

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/breaking-supreme-court-judges-meet-buhari/ Back Door Meetings. Is That Ways Of Eradicating Corruption In Nigeria? Back Door Meetings. Is That Ways Of Eradicating Corruption In Nigeria?

Buhari should be in jail by now, he's an illiterate that can't talk

@op - Supreme Court "Justices". their lordship go just hold u for contempt of court o.