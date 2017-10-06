Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? (7028 Views)

With the too much expenses of girls wanting recharge cards, going to the cinemas and all that, is it wise to be broke and still veer into a relationship?



Broke guys in relationships share your experiences and thoughts too. 2 Likes



Nigga, goan hustle for money and never forget to spend it on that particular chick your unborn kids would call "mummy"... 60 Likes

(it is ya choice) ... focus on ya hustle ooo

relationships and their wahala can slow you down especially if you date a slay queen

you will spend ya capital plus ya profit to maintain the package



A man should just do what he likes and accept the benefits or consequences therein. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Romance is boring without Finance... Hence, he should keep a distance until he get financial substance. 24 Likes

Essentials1:

do you realize you jut insulted me ? and that is not going down well with me

... Only a lady can make a man a millionaire... dats if he's a billionaire already.... talk less of who nor get... if u try am na 20 nylon for your arm pit and your two hand for your head nai u go tk go bk 2 your papa house..... 9 Likes

Gbadegesin19:

L3G3ND:



do you realize you jut insulted me ? and that is not going down well with me Oh you know what you are and when you look into the mirror you know thats it. your business wouldn't expand here, go somewhere else. Oh you know what you are and when you look into the mirror you know thats it. your business wouldn't expand here, go somewhere else. 3 Likes

It all depends on the individual. Your definition of broke may not be the same as another person. To me being broke is not a condition but the state of the mind, what you have inside of you.

If the sustainability of any relationship is all about the physical properties, material things of this world, then it can not last. That's why there are so many broken relationships today because all that those things may not remain permanent. I think the best thing to look for in a person is;

1. True Mutual Love

2. Understanding.

3. What that person is planning for the future. Good prospects.

These are the values we should look for. They are worth more than all the money.

If a lady dumps you because she feels you are broke, then its up to you how you handle it. Nothing is permanent is this world. 19 Likes 2 Shares

L3G3ND:

nigga FOCUS this is a terrible advice... it is always very difficult to stop bad habits



this is a terrible advice... it is always very difficult to stop bad habits

We all need to hustle because the economy of the country is not favorable at the moment.. I think guys need to do more than ladies though because of our culture...regardless of that, I think ladies should not look to sell their love to highest bidder

You can, but don't expect your girl to be loyal and don't blame her if she leaves you for a rich working class guy later. 1 Like

sunshineG:

do you actually understand what I typed there? ....

i advised him to focus on his hustle and his sexual gratification is a choice btw the hoes and abstinence cos if he is unlucky enough to get involved with someone that would not value his hustle (a slay queen) then it is at his own peril



my post was driving at focus not whatever you mentioned me for do you actually understand what I typed there? ....i advised him to focus on his hustle and his sexual gratification is a choice btw the hoes and abstinence cos if he is unlucky enough to get involved with someone that would not value his hustlethen it is at his own perilmy post was driving at focus not whatever you mentioned me for 7 Likes

Essentials1:

Oh you know what you are and when you look into the mirror you know thats it. your business wouldn't expand here, go somewhere else. lol Nigga if you judge me by what i post here and you get pained by whatever i put on here then you ae doing it at your detriment

find someone else to pick on lolNigga if you judge me by what i post here and you get pained by whatever i put on here then you ae doing it at your detrimentfind someone else to pick on 3 Likes

L3G3ND:



my post was driving at focus not whatever you mentioned me for lol hmmm

Yes I did

Read my post again.. my post is always almost philosophical to avoid insulting anyone



I said you shouldn't give a person advice to go after hoes... since it is a bad habit and it extremely hard to change





I also said you should not tell him to go and hustle just because he wants to date a girl because the economy is hard for both men and women alike..



lol hmmm

Yes I did

Read my post again.. my post is always almost philosophical to avoid insulting anyone

I said you shouldn't give a person advice to go after hoes... since it is a bad habit and it extremely hard to change

I also said you should not tell him to go and hustle just because he wants to date a girl because the economy is hard for both men and women alike..

I taught you will understand.... but I was wrong

L3G3ND:

nigga FOCUS so He Should Contact Disease Abi so He Should Contact Disease Abi

lalasticlala,Mynd44

sunshineG:

I taught you will understand.... but I was wrong we are basically sayin the same thing in different ways ... i advised him using a slay queen as an example not to go into a relationship but to be focused on his hustle .. you just did not get ma drift we are basically sayin the same thing in different ways ... i advised him using a slay queen as an example not to go into a relationship but to be focused on his hustle .. you just did not get ma drift

Gbadegesin19:

Money or not. All you need is a girl who sees potentials in you. And the World is yours. Money or not. All you need is a girl who sees potentials in you. And the World is yours. 5 Likes 1 Share

DeadRat:

so He Should Contact Disease Abi this is why it is a pubic forum so he has to choose which advice to flow with .... you did nt read the other ones after it abi this is why it is a pubic forum so he has to choose which advice to flow with .... you did nt read the other ones after it abi

L3G3ND:



this is why it is a pubic forum so he has to choose which advice to flow with .... you did nt read the other ones after it abi theres Nothing Wrong If A Broke Guy Has a Girl He Loves theres Nothing Wrong If A Broke Guy Has a Girl He Loves 1 Like

DeadRat:

theres Nothing Wrong If A Broke Guy Has a GirHe Loves no absolutely nothing wrong in that but there's nothing wrong also in staying focused with the hustle ... not for the sake of getting a girl but for the sake of growth ... emotional challenges has a sure way of pulling a man down one way or another no absolutely nothing wrong in that but there's nothing wrong also in staying focused with the hustle ... not for the sake of getting a girl but for the sake of growth ... emotional challenges has a sure way of pulling a man down one way or another 2 Likes

L3G3ND:



do you realize you jut insulted me ? and that is not going down well with me

you call this insult?? you call this insult??

Raydan:





you call this insult?? is it supposed to be a compliment? seriously ? is it supposed to be a compliment? seriously

Yes that is when you know who truly loves you. I did that and i married the lady when things chanted for good. 3 Likes

He should go into hustle

Why not?!



Are there no jobless girls?! 5 Likes

relationship this relationship that...why cant you all realize that everyone has their own life to live?



Do what works for you! 4 Likes