|Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by Gbadegesin19(m): 2:35pm
With the too much expenses of girls wanting recharge cards, going to the cinemas and all that, is it wise to be broke and still veer into a relationship?
Broke guys in relationships share your experiences and thoughts too.
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by McBrooklyn(m): 2:36pm
Nigga, goan hustle for money and never forget to spend it on that particular chick your unborn kids would call "mummy"...
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by L3G3ND(f): 2:41pm
man why the rush? if you want sex outta the relationship get a steady olosho for 5h (it is ya choice) ... focus on ya hustle ooo
relationships and their wahala can slow you down especially if you date a slay queen
you will spend ya capital plus ya profit to maintain the package
nigga FOCUS
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by Patented: 2:55pm
A man should just do what he likes and accept the benefits or consequences therein.
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by Yelutide: 2:57pm
Romance is boring without Finance... Hence, he should keep a distance until he get financial substance.
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by L3G3ND(f): 3:09pm
Essentials1:do you realize you jut insulted me ? and that is not going down well with me
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by abelprice(m): 3:11pm
Only a lady can make a man a millionaire... dats if he's a billionaire already.... talk less of who nor get... if u try am na 20 nylon for your arm pit and your two hand for your head nai u go tk go bk 2 your papa house.. ...
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by Adaumunocha(f): 3:12pm
Gbadegesin19:You want WW3 to break out here?
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by Essentials1(m): 3:13pm
L3G3ND:Oh you know what you are and when you look into the mirror you know thats it. your business wouldn't expand here, go somewhere else.
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by SweetWJ(m): 3:17pm
It all depends on the individual. Your definition of broke may not be the same as another person. To me being broke is not a condition but the state of the mind, what you have inside of you.
If the sustainability of any relationship is all about the physical properties, material things of this world, then it can not last. That's why there are so many broken relationships today because all that those things may not remain permanent. I think the best thing to look for in a person is;
1. True Mutual Love
2. Understanding.
3. What that person is planning for the future. Good prospects.
These are the values we should look for. They are worth more than all the money.
If a lady dumps you because she feels you are broke, then its up to you how you handle it. Nothing is permanent is this world.
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by sunshineG(m): 3:17pm
L3G3ND:this is a terrible advice... it is always very difficult to stop bad habits
We all need to hustle because the economy of the country is not favorable at the moment.. I think guys need to do more than ladies though because of our culture...regardless of that, I think ladies should not look to sell their love to highest bidder
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by TheControversy: 3:19pm
You can, but don't expect your girl to be loyal and don't blame her if she leaves you for a rich working class guy later.
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by L3G3ND(f): 3:26pm
sunshineG:do you actually understand what I typed there? ....
i advised him to focus on his hustle and his sexual gratification is a choice btw the hoes and abstinence cos if he is unlucky enough to get involved with someone that would not value his hustle (a slay queen) then it is at his own peril
my post was driving at focus not whatever you mentioned me for
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by L3G3ND(f): 3:29pm
Essentials1:lol Nigga if you judge me by what i post here and you get pained by whatever i put on here then you ae doing it at your detriment
find someone else to pick on
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by sunshineG(m): 3:43pm
L3G3ND:lol hmmm
Yes I did
Read my post again.. my post is always almost philosophical to avoid insulting anyone
I said you shouldn't give a person advice to go after hoes... since it is a bad habit and it extremely hard to change
I also said you should not tell him to go and hustle just because he wants to date a girl because the economy is hard for both men and women alike..
I taught you will understand.... but I was wrong
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by DeadRat(m): 3:45pm
L3G3ND:so He Should Contact Disease Abi
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by Gbadegesin19(m): 3:46pm
lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by L3G3ND(f): 3:47pm
sunshineG:we are basically sayin the same thing in different ways ... i advised him using a slay queen as an example not to go into a relationship but to be focused on his hustle .. you just did not get ma drift
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by player007(m): 3:49pm
Gbadegesin19:
Money or not. All you need is a girl who sees potentials in you. And the World is yours.
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by L3G3ND(f): 3:50pm
DeadRat:this is why it is a pubic forum so he has to choose which advice to flow with .... you did nt read the other ones after it abi
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by DeadRat(m): 3:55pm
L3G3ND:theres Nothing Wrong If A Broke Guy Has a Girl He Loves
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by L3G3ND(f): 3:58pm
DeadRat:no absolutely nothing wrong in that but there's nothing wrong also in staying focused with the hustle ... not for the sake of getting a girl but for the sake of growth ... emotional challenges has a sure way of pulling a man down one way or another
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by Raydan(f): 4:30pm
L3G3ND:
you call this insult??
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by L3G3ND(f): 4:31pm
Raydan:is it supposed to be a compliment? seriously?
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by kingsmaila: 4:35pm
Yes that is when you know who truly loves you. I did that and i married the lady when things chanted for good.
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by Raydan(f): 4:39pm
[quote author=L3G3ND post=61167040] is it supposed to be a compliment? seriously?[/quo
your lucky I wasn't the one
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by L3G3ND(f): 4:41pm
[quote author=Raydan post=61167332][/quote]
whatever that means I dont have the time BYE!!!
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by ivoatt(m): 4:49pm
He should go into hustle
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by DrObum(m): 4:50pm
Why not?!
Are there no jobless girls?!
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by SmartyPants: 4:50pm
relationship this relationship that...why cant you all realize that everyone has their own life to live?
Do what works for you!
|Re: Should A Jobless Guy Go Into A Relationship? by Pojomojo: 4:50pm
NAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!! be a hustleprenuer.
look at great men on earth or in the time past women follow the money like poo
hustle more
