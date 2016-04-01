₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,038 members, 3,836,789 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 06:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) (22418 Views)
Oge Okoye Rocks Bumshort, Felt Like Stealing The Pretty Kid She Met At A Tour / Throwback: Genevieve Nnaji, Empress Njamah, Jennifer Eliogu & Ndidi Obi / Sade Adu's transitioning Lesbian Daughter: Before & After Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 4:28pm
Who remembers the movie, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"?
The movie was produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, and directed by Zeb Ejiro in 1992.
It starred Ndidi Obi as the lead character, Nneka, a mermaid disguised as human whose mission on earth was to go after married men. "Nneka The Pretty Serpent" also starred actors like Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Rita Nzelu, late Sam Loco, Kanayo O.Kanayo, late James Iroha, Claude Eke and Nelly Uchendu.
Here Is what the Lead actress, Ndidi Obi Looks like now, 25 Years after the movie.
photo credit: facebook https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1841568175858765&set=a.156570167691916.33653.100000168004896&type=3&theater
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by Shelloween(m): 4:30pm
Wow.
8 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by Papiikush: 4:30pm
That last picture.
I just wanna put my dick in her and watch her mouth go.
"Arrrrghhh baby, do it faster."
Why are these guys quoting me acting like they will not fück a pretty MILF
I'll Bleep the _shìt outta this lady... Trust me, operation DRILL A HOLE IN YOUR BEHIND is in section
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by veekid(m): 4:31pm
see accumulated fats for her Belle yansh Region, Genny keeps her cool after 19 yrs?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by madridguy(m): 4:33pm
Seen.
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by SunFlow(m): 4:35pm
chai! it have teyed oo
4 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by Adaowerri111: 4:39pm
Real actors and actresses, not the Instagram actresses we have now
19 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by Tahra: 4:42pm
And she's still beautiful.
25 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by nerodenero: 4:50pm
... And after some few seconds, you go humble
Papiikush:
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by Homeboiy(m): 5:01pm
Empress opolo eye no be today oo
As for Ndidi
Mehn she go good as a sugar mommy oo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 5:08pm
veekid:
Genny wasn't in the movie, the picture with Genny is 19 years
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by OldBeer: 5:12pm
25years later!
And Genevieve celebrated her 38th birthday this year.
Meaning she was 13 when this picture was taken.
Still love her sha.
4 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 5:14pm
Hmmm
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by somapeters: 5:14pm
Shelloween:
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by OldBeer: 5:14pm
lalasticlala:Thank you for clarifying.
3 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by burg: 5:14pm
U are a child nt pikin
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by whisper88(m): 5:14pm
Y
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by cristianisraeli: 5:15pm
natural beauty!!!
1 Like
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by jmoore(m): 5:15pm
Still slaying?
2 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by SoftP: 5:15pm
Papiikush:u are possessed
24 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by Mopolchi: 5:16pm
Good to see her after all this while.
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by Josh44s(m): 5:17pm
Papiikush:
Wasted _sperm. A simple _condom would have prevented this specimen from growing into a public nuisance.
18 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by Pavore9: 5:17pm
Looking cool.
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by elChapo1: 5:17pm
Ladies will only show you their "pretty" face without their fat body. don't fall for that sh*t homies, don't fall for that sh*t. Find her full image, thank me later.
2 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by nototribalist: 5:18pm
Papiikush:so your people rejoice the day them born you, shameful
12 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by theapeman: 5:18pm
nneka the fat serpent
6 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by PrincessBecks(f): 5:18pm
Genevieve has got a very good gene. I like her
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by TurboBuilder: 5:18pm
Chai! I still remember the sound track. "Nne e eeh e eeh e eeh, Nneka a aah a aah, Nneka mo! Obu gini... (etc)"
9 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by kobijacobs(m): 5:18pm
Papiikush:
lost sheep
5 Likes
|Re: Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) by martineverest(m): 5:18pm
epitome of beauty
Chika Ike Shares Pictures From A Movie Set / Celebs You Wanna Slap? And Why? / Shemar Moore Vs Taye Diggs
Viewing this topic: pcguru1(m), nuland, MatthewN(m), 2babakizzy, ultimatebas(m), mybeauty(f), luvinhubby(m), KESO2, ayoomoba1(m), buzp(m), CheedyJ(m), magnificent5, Crystalbell17, uc4uandc(m), Mmirianu, valyzubxx(m), Eke40seven(m), Lordtrillion(m), frazsone12(m), sandland, Talius(m), debuscket(m), onyeomaonyeoma(m), readingokpara, loffyloffy, nkata09, seunshow, Eshiettk(m), Exciton(m), Tope2580(m), Ijoni, Topiipii(m), mema900, vingeophysicist(m), gevnet(m), banom(m), Paxziano, olamidefatoye(f), lizaloizaa, Charmerbeautylooks(f), Adeyanju23(m), chommyAngela, masaratiti(m), twalart, yebeans, dearie(m), Lexxyyla(m), faorex(m), Delphi(m), AustineCJ, raluchi93, ebysandra(f), Kachigifto3, kelly27(m), eponoloyin, faizy90, Antoinemercer, careytommy7(m), hill111, jawjaw1, 247tops(m), Melodyz(m), Abajosax007(m), Etosonc(m), babzo(m), aboyaji(m), edudguy(m), jtjohn(m), breeze23, thanki410(m), paulchucks, Relixy2k, CHARLOE(m), Chukazu, Jefhans, pius49(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), jokinexcel(m), Jobhuntee, TEYA, EmmadoxDB, lugjohn, SenatorJChris, QUICKMOVE, Freelancer007(m), Blazinraj01(f), Virus777, Akwadefender1, IfeanyiYagazie(m), oziandu(f), genecoide, bamite(m), Deo1986, shenney, Tozer(m), Pacecar(m), Chicolee(f), Josphine4good(f), mfm04622, DonJ29, NOKZ(m), anadozie1, oreayo2011, thekhal, unitysheart(m), aewhydot, emmatan4, Ibrochaka, Kenai, dotbaba86(m), 12stinep, tobbyoladejo, vicky3(m), Jxtmayor(m), nameoh, Cleodenile(f), Prince4945(m), ANDREW2EIC(m), Manuche(m), arabbunkum, ninnomedia, Jreserved(m), ctex4real, chaliebee(m), DoubleN(m), joelyusuf(m), odunjoy1(m), bamirotola, queenfav(f), mzzdharmy93(f) and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3