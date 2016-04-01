Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) (22418 Views)

Who remembers the movie, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"?



The movie was produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, and directed by Zeb Ejiro in 1992.

It starred Ndidi Obi as the lead character, Nneka, a mermaid disguised as human whose mission on earth was to go after married men. "Nneka The Pretty Serpent" also starred actors like Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Rita Nzelu, late Sam Loco, Kanayo O.Kanayo, late James Iroha, Claude Eke and Nelly Uchendu.









Here Is what the Lead actress, Ndidi Obi Looks like now, 25 Years after the movie.







Wow. 8 Likes





see accumulated fats for her Belle yansh Region, Genny keeps her cool after 19 yrs? 4 Likes 1 Share

chai! it have teyed oo 4 Likes

Real actors and actresses, not the Instagram actresses we have now 19 Likes

And she's still beautiful. 25 Likes

Empress opolo eye no be today oo





As for Ndidi





Mehn she go good as a sugar mommy oo 1 Like 1 Share

veekid:

see accumulated fats for her Belle yansh Region, Genny keeps her cool after 25 yrs?

Genny wasn't in the movie, the picture with Genny is 19 years Genny wasn't in the movie, the picture with Genny is 19 years

25years later!

And Genevieve celebrated her 38th birthday this year.

Meaning she was 13 when this picture was taken.

Still love her sha. 4 Likes

lalasticlala:





Genny wasn't in the movie, the picture with Genny is 19 years Thank you for clarifying. Thank you for clarifying. 3 Likes

U are a child nt pikin 9 Likes 2 Shares

natural beauty!!! 1 Like

Still slaying? 2 Likes

Good to see her after all this while.

Looking cool.

Ladies will only show you their "pretty" face without their fat body. don't fall for that sh*t homies, don't fall for that sh*t. Find her full image, thank me later. 2 Likes

nneka the fat serpent 6 Likes

Genevieve has got a very good gene. I like her

Chai! I still remember the sound track. "Nne e eeh e eeh e eeh, Nneka a aah a aah, Nneka mo! Obu gini... (etc)" 9 Likes

