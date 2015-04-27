₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by UNIZIK1stSon: 8:35pm
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, while travelling to Abia State today, took his time to appreciate the beauty of Aba and Umuahia from a Helicopter.
Mr Wike who paid a courtesy visit to Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu described him as "a brother and friend".
Check out the well-planned road network, the uplands and the beautiful buildings.
View photos of the Commercial State of Abia as seen from the skies below.
http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/10/abia-state-looks-like-helicopter-beautiful-photos
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by UNIZIK1stSon: 8:36pm
More photos here......
http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/10/abia-state-looks-like-helicopter-beautiful-photos/
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 8:36pm
Beautiful
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by kenonze(f): 8:37pm
This must be Umuahia .
Umuahia is still the best planned city in the entire SE and SS.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by Tolexander: 8:44pm
kenonze:comedienne
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by clarocuzioo(m): 8:57pm
I wish he traveled from portharcourt to Abia state via road transportation, he would have given a better judgement, beautiful indeed.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by psucc(m): 9:08pm
This Abians never fail to amuse. Wike was merely avoiding arthritis occasioned by bumpy roads and the stench from refuse dumps and gutters and somebody is here clapping.
Even though I am not from Abia I supported Ikpeazu to win the election hoping he will wipe away the reproach of Aba in particular. But he is working not at snail speed but Buhari speed.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by kn23h(m): 9:17pm
See the brown roofs and poto poto soil
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 9:24pm
kenonze:It's Umuahia for sure but not even as planned as Aba.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 9:25pm
psucc:
Obigbo is worse than Aba.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by heendrix(m): 9:29pm
no single sky scrapper n op called it beautiful. abeg person with other meaning of beautiful maybe the one I sabi don change meaning
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by Nedfed(m): 9:30pm
It seems dis Nyesom Wike no get job again.
Na town viewing is the new agenda I guess, ok.
But i'll luv it if he can try view Bornu State especially sambisa
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:50pm
heendrix:show us oshogbo
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by GogobiriLalas: 9:51pm
Glorified village
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by Chukazu: 9:51pm
Tolexander:
Umuhia , though not big ,has the best road network after Enugu.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by Thukzee01(m): 9:52pm
OP come here
Are u telling me Wike eyes captured this photos ? Cos me ayam konfused.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 9:53pm
And so what? We should beat drum and dance? When Ambode, Amosun are doing everything to bring investors and generate more IGR, Our Ofa is busy site seeing.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by Israel13(m): 9:56pm
My friend come back to rivers state
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by HopeAtHand: 9:56pm
Wikes display of pettiness is really disturbing. Though an Ikwerre as me, i think hes done enough at the brick house, about time for serious minded individual to kickstart from where CRA stopped.
This is absolute rubbish.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by kn23h(m): 9:57pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Very stupid reply
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by AFONJACOW(m): 9:57pm
kenonze:aba is planned more than umuahia
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by victorazyvictor(m): 9:57pm
ye can see my house
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by flexyebe(m): 9:59pm
Let him fly to Uyo nah very beautiful view we have here
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by RisMas(m): 10:00pm
So, is this Abia state in South east
And some people will be calling south west states Brown roof republic, as if they roof their house with white roof
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by chiscodedon(m): 10:00pm
To see the kind of people we voted for... From pH to aba suppose to be 40mins drive, but he chose going by air... He knows the bad state of the road, leaving ordinary people to meet there death on the road
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by blaqroy: 10:01pm
Bulshit......beautiful from above, dirty and rough down
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by mrlaw93(m): 10:01pm
Even from up above, i could see potopoto
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 10:02pm
Chukazu:
Owerri has better road network than all. Umuahia is not expanding rapidly as it should being a State capital. Awka has expanded more in recent years.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by checkolatunji: 10:02pm
Sey you dey see brown roof everywhere
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by Ristamike: 10:02pm
Umuahia is surprisingly green and beautiful. Wowww!
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by Mitch1: 10:03pm
kenonze:see story? Please stop deceiving yourself
|Re: Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) by MICHEALADEX(m): 10:03pm
Just be weary of any fly object behind you
Just passing sha
