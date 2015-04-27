Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Wike Views Umuahia, Abia From A Helicopter (Photos) (3967 Views)

Mr Wike who paid a courtesy visit to Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu described him as "a brother and friend".



Check out the well-planned road network, the uplands and the beautiful buildings.



View photos of the Commercial State of Abia as seen from the skies below.



http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/10/abia-state-looks-like-helicopter-beautiful-photos/ More photos here......

Beautiful

This must be Umuahia .

Umuahia is still the best planned city in the entire SE and SS. 1 Like

kenonze:

This must be Umuahia . Umuahia is still the best planned city in the entire SE and SS. comedienne comedienne 4 Likes

I wish he traveled from portharcourt to Abia state via road transportation, he would have given a better judgement, beautiful indeed. 1 Like

This Abians never fail to amuse. Wike was merely avoiding arthritis occasioned by bumpy roads and the stench from refuse dumps and gutters and somebody is here clapping.



Even though I am not from Abia I supported Ikpeazu to win the election hoping he will wipe away the reproach of Aba in particular. But he is working not at snail speed but Buhari speed. 3 Likes 1 Share





See the brown roofs and poto poto soil 3 Likes

kenonze:

This must be Umuahia . Umuahia is still the best planned city in the entire SE and SS. It's Umuahia for sure but not even as planned as Aba. It's Umuahia for sure but not even as planned as Aba. 1 Like

psucc:

This Abians never fail to amuse. Wike was merely avoiding arthritis occasioned by bumpy roads and the stench from refuse dumps and gutters and somebody is here clapping.



Even though I am not from Abia I supported Ikpeazu to win the election hoping he will wipe away the reproach of Aba in particular. But he is working not at snail speed but Buhari speed.

Obigbo is worse than Aba. Obigbo is worse than Aba.

no single sky scrapper n op called it beautiful. abeg person with other meaning of beautiful maybe the one I sabi don change meaning 2 Likes

It seems dis Nyesom Wike no get job again.

Na town viewing is the new agenda I guess, ok.

But i'll luv it if he can try view Bornu State especially sambisa

heendrix:

no single sky scrapper n op called it beautiful. abeg person with other meaning of beautiful maybe the one I sabi don change meaning show us oshogbo show us oshogbo 5 Likes

Glorified village 2 Likes

Tolexander:

comedienne

Umuhia , though not big ,has the best road network after Enugu. Umuhia , though not big ,has the best road network after Enugu.

OP come here

Are u telling me Wike eyes captured this photos ? Cos me ayam konfused.

And so what? We should beat drum and dance? When Ambode, Amosun are doing everything to bring investors and generate more IGR, Our Ofa is busy site seeing.

My friend come back to rivers state

Wikes display of pettiness is really disturbing. Though an Ikwerre as me, i think hes done enough at the brick house, about time for serious minded individual to kickstart from where CRA stopped.



This is absolute rubbish.

DOUBLEWAHALA:



show us oshogbo

Very stupid reply Very stupid reply

kenonze:

This must be Umuahia . Umuahia is still the best planned city in the entire SE and SS. aba is planned more than umuahia aba is planned more than umuahia

ye can see my house

Let him fly to Uyo nah very beautiful view we have here

So, is this Abia state in South east



And some people will be calling south west states Brown roof republic, as if they roof their house with white roof

To see the kind of people we voted for... From pH to aba suppose to be 40mins drive, but he chose going by air... He knows the bad state of the road, leaving ordinary people to meet there death on the road

Bulshit......beautiful from above, dirty and rough down

Even from up above, i could see potopoto

Chukazu:





Umuhia , though not big ,has the best road network after Enugu.

Owerri has better road network than all. Umuahia is not expanding rapidly as it should being a State capital. Awka has expanded more in recent years. Owerri has better road network than all. Umuahia is not expanding rapidly as it should being a State capital. Awka has expanded more in recent years.

Sey you dey see brown roof everywhere

Umuahia is surprisingly green and beautiful. Wowww!

kenonze:

This must be Umuahia .

Umuahia is still the best planned city in the entire SE and SS.

see story? Please stop deceiving yourself see story? Please stop deceiving yourself