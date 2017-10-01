₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:41pm
Governor Nyesom Wike was seen cherishing the beautiful views of Port-Harcourt city, Rivers state capital on his return from Bayelsa State, where he had gone on a private strategic visit to governor Seriake Dickson to strengthen the bonds between the two sister States.
Governor Wike was accompanied on the visit by Prince Uche Secondus, former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/governor-wike-cherishes-view-port-harcourt-city-helicopter-photos.html
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:43pm
make sense
1 Like
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 5:44pm
Ok many nigeria cities look beautiful from the air until you land!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by solid3(m): 5:46pm
What is there to cherish in that chaos?
Below is an African city.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by spartan117(m): 5:47pm
Nice no brown roofs
1 Like
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by spartan117(m): 5:50pm
Amarabae:
solid3:
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by Nedfed(m): 6:03pm
solid3:Always cherish wat we have here.
Bad belly
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by hatchy: 6:11pm
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by hatchy: 6:11pm
But a different story when you land!
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by uglyafonja: 6:27pm
Afonjas.....the brown roof republic citizens will not like this
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by nototribalist: 6:35pm
You see that post, just watch Afonjas the Brown roof people won't like dis
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 6:36pm
Amarabae:IT IS WHEN YOU LAND YOU WILL KNOW THE DIFFERENCE. YOU TALK TRUE.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 6:38pm
solid3:CHERISH YOUR OWN OK.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by Realfitbody: 7:04pm
g
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by Jetleeee: 7:04pm
uglyafonja:
nototribalist:
Hi, my name is Jetleeee I'm a reporter with Oduanews Channel. May I use your posts for a story we're doing on potor foolishness?
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by speaktome(m): 7:04pm
I also viewed Lagos from a plane last week
#MySignatureMyBusiness
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 7:05pm
Every city looks beautiful from the top until you come down.
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by Leakdaddy: 7:05pm
Better than that poverty stricken city they call lagos
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by YelloweWest: 7:06pm
My governor!
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by Wristler: 7:06pm
RIP Danbaba Suntai
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 7:06pm
that stomach tho...lol..i support wike the defeater of that yeye boy called amechi..lol.
PH is supposed to be the macau of nigeria
but amechi stole all the money...lol
zombies will come for me..lol
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by Jetleeee: 7:07pm
..
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by afrovizioncinem(m): 7:07pm
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by Spykey: 7:07pm
Nigerian cities look like villages
|Re: Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 7:08pm
PH city baby
