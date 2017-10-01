Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Wike Views Port-Harcourt City From A Helicopter (Photos) (1269 Views)

Governor Wike was accompanied on the visit by Prince Uche Secondus, former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.



make sense 1 Like

Ok many nigeria cities look beautiful from the air until you land! 11 Likes 1 Share

What is there to cherish in that chaos?



Below is an African city. 1 Like

Nice no brown roofs 1 Like

Below is an African city. 2 Likes

Below is an African city. Always cherish wat we have here.

Bad belly Always cherish wat we have here.Bad belly 2 Likes

But a different story when you land! 4 Likes

Afonjas.....the brown roof republic citizens will not like this

You see that post, just watch Afonjas the Brown roof people won't like dis

g

#MySignatureMyBusiness I also viewed Lagos from a plane last week#MySignatureMyBusiness

Every city looks beautiful from the top until you come down.

Better than that poverty stricken city they call lagos

My governor!

RIP Danbaba Suntai

that stomach tho...lol..i support wike the defeater of that yeye boy called amechi..lol.



PH is supposed to be the macau of nigeria



but amechi stole all the money...lol



zombies will come for me..lol

Nigerian cities look like villages