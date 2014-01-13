Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obiano & His Wife Cruise In Keke In Awka As Crowd Hail Them(pics,video) (11444 Views)

Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) / Saraki & Ekweremadu Celebrating As FG Drops Charges Against Them (Pics) / Militants Shoot As Soldiers Look On In Delta As Crowd Jubilate (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdU-gAub2XI



cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



Source: Governor Willie Obiano and wife, Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano were pictured cruising inside 'Keke' in Awka.Is this a campaign strategy?See photos belowcc; Lalasticlala, mynd44Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/governor-obiano-and-wife-cruise-in-keke.html?m=1 1 Like

what is all this?



if these politicians really want to impress those they are supposed to serve, let them take their two left legs to any keke park or wait by the bustop and board keke the way other Nigerians do.



and Nigerians should stop hailing these people. they are supposed to serve the people. 33 Likes

Yeye! no election in Anambra 14 Likes

people still dey fall for this scam? 20 Likes 3 Shares

Obiano do not need all these to win election as an incumbent governor his work should speak for him #OHO 9 Likes 1 Share

What kind of rubbish is this?Keke ride with many security aides,is that how they guide us while we enjoy our Keke ride?

Always trying to pretend as if they are with the poor 12 Likes

Is this method still working? 5 Likes 1 Share

14 Likes 1 Share

so?

pure nonsense, their children are overseas. 1 Like 1 Share

Useless thief

After supervising the ethnic cleansing of his people

by the Fulani caliphate under buhari...

He still has the audacity to ask for our votes







Only cursed souls will vote obiano 4 Likes

otokx:

pure nonsense, their children are overseas.

This is the same man who proscribed ipob for championing self determination and restructuring

While hailing the Fulani herdsmen in the process This is the same man who proscribed ipob for championing self determination and restructuringWhile hailing the Fulani herdsmen in the process 1 Like

God punish nnamdi kanu and his followers. Elections will hold in Anambra. Proudly South west 7 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahahahahahahaha, this his Apga cloth is annoying,

election don near, the deceiving tactics are out!

.

1) Anambra need a governor who can emberk on aggresive developmental projects,

.



2) a man who will grow the igr,

transform awka into a standard city,

reform onitsha and make it the entertainment center of southeast like in those days,

top 10 most beautiful cities in Nigeria, awka is not among,

what a Shame!

.



3)a man who will transform nnewi from a town to a city, today nnewi is abandoned by obiano,

.



4) a man who can built quality roads with julius berger,

build a standard stadium and a power plant by help of ppp,

obiano has no built a quality general hospital nor a world class standard collage since 4yrs of his administration

.



5) a man who can pull quality investors to the state like how obi brought sabmiller,innoson etc,



.

enough of obiano endless fake MOUs signing abeg,

they are all SCAM!



Anambra deserves better biko 11 Likes 1 Share

Unfortunately these kind of politicians have their preys.They prey on the gullible. I am definitely not one of the gullible. 2 Likes

A drunkard and a drug addict 1 Like

Amarabae:

Hahahahahahahahahaha, this his Apga cloth is annoying,

election don near, the deceiving tactics are out!

.

1) Anambra need a governor who can emberk on aggresive developmental projects,

.



2) a man who will grow the igr,

transform awka into a standard city,

reform onitsha and make it the entertainment center of southeast like in those days,

top 10 most beautiful cities in Nigeria, awka is not among,

what a Shame!

.



3)a man who will transform nnewi from a town to a city, today nnewi is abandoned by obiano,

.



4) a man who can built quality roads with julius berger,

build a standard stadium and a power plant by help of ppp,

obiano has no built a quality general hospital nor a world class standard collage since 4yrs of his administration

.



5) a man who can pull quality investors to the state like how obi brought sabmiller,innoson etc,



.

enough of obiano endless fake MOUs signing abeg,

they are all SCAM!



Anambra deserves better biko



If by mistake, Obiano win, he will enter Guiness book of records for signing MOUs. If by mistake, Obiano win, he will enter Guiness book of records for signing MOUs. 5 Likes

months:







If by mistake, Obiano win, he will enter Guiness book of records for signing MOUs. the thing tire me,

look at ben ayade and how ambitious he is in cross river,

obiano is doing nothing in that state,

no new schools built,

no a single hospital built,

poor inferior roads,

he abandoned the legendary nnewi,

no quality industrial investment attracted,

he must go biko the thing tire me,look at ben ayade and how ambitious he is in cross river,obiano is doing nothing in that state,no new schools built,no a single hospital built,poor inferior roads,he abandoned the legendary nnewi,no quality industrial investment attracted,he must go biko 6 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

the thing tire me,

look at ben ayade and how ambitious he is in cross river,

obiano is doing nothing in that state,

no new schools built,

no a single hospital built,

poor inferior roads,

he abandoned the legendary nnewi,

no quality industrial investment attracted,

he must go biko Precisely, I have to agree with everything u listed.



He is basing his re-election on Flyovers he built in a hurry in the last year of his governorship. Precisely, I have to agree with everything u listed.He is basing his re-election on Flyovers he built in a hurry in the last year of his governorship. 6 Likes

Wen it is time for election they will wear Ojukwu face on their cloth, after election they remove it.



Who is deceiving who? 6 Likes 2 Shares

months:



Precisely, I have to agree with everything u listed.



He is basing his re-election on Flyovers he built in a hurry in the last year of his governorship.

a substandard flyover that add nothing to the igr!

Even the flyover is cracking!

Go to cross river and see ben ayade projects,

thats an ambitious governor,

Anambra need a top performer!

https://elombah.com/index.php/root776/world-news783/contact-us784/gallery785/press-statements787/interviews788/write-for-us789/gallery/home-page/2014-01-13-09-24-16/11296-tension-in-awka-as-obiano-s-flyovers-crack-collapsing a substandard flyover that add nothing to the igr!Even the flyover is cracking!Go to cross river and see ben ayade projects,thats an ambitious governor,Anambra need a top performer! 4 Likes

Amarabae:

Hahahahahahahahahaha, this his Apga cloth is annoying,

election don near, the deceiving tactics are out!

.

1) Anambra need a governor who can emberk on aggresive developmental projects,

.



2) a man who will grow the igr,

transform awka into a standard city,

reform onitsha and make it the entertainment center of southeast like in those days,

top 10 most beautiful cities in Nigeria, awka is not among,

what a Shame!

.



3)a man who will transform nnewi from a town to a city, today nnewi is abandoned by obiano,

.



4) a man who can built quality roads with julius berger,

build a standard stadium and a power plant by help of ppp,

obiano has no built a quality general hospital nor a world class standard collage since 4yrs of his administration

.



5) a man who can pull quality investors to the state like how obi brought sabmiller,innoson etc,



.

enough of obiano endless fake MOUs signing abeg,

they are all SCAM!



Anambra deserves better biko akwatuodike obianu has taken us 10years back,that's Why peter obi was lamenting.......obi did 1000km of roads during his tenure,this drunkard is still signing mou and commissioning individuals's filling station and eatries akwatuodike obianu has taken us 10years back,that's Why peter obi was lamenting.......obi did 1000km of roads during his tenure,this drunkard is still signing mou and commissioning individuals's filling station and eatries 1 Like

months:

Wen it is time for election they will wear Ojukwu face on their cloth, after election they remove it.



Who is deceiving who? do you know that ben ayade is building a tech smart city in calabar?

But some anambra youths are busy celebrating a substandard flyover!

SMH do you know that ben ayade is building a tech smart city in calabar?But some anambra youths are busy celebrating a substandard flyover!SMH 4 Likes 1 Share

Kingsley1000:

akwatuodike obianu has taken us 10years back,that's Why peter obi was lamenting.......obi did 1000km of roads during his tenure,this drunkard is still signing mou and commissioning individuals's filling station and eatries thank you jare,

look at how industries are springing up in ogun,

tell me one multinational industry obiano attracted to anambra,

peter obi attracted sabmiller and innoson,

Obiano must go thank you jare,look at how industries are springing up in ogun,tell me one multinational industry obiano attracted to anambra,peter obi attracted sabmiller and innoson,Obiano must go 4 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

the thing tire me,

look at ben ayade and how ambitious he is in cross river,

obiano is doing nothing in that state,

no new schools built,

no a single hospital built,

poor inferior roads,

he abandoned the legendary nnewi,

no quality industrial investment attracted,

he must go biko PDP woman, I know you are blind by party politice to notice Obaino's achievements, google how much Obiano gave to missions for education and how much he invested in health sector, can you compare security in Anambra to your Rivers? Obiano brought many investments to Anambra Coscharies farm, Lyden farm, eckel farm, Stanel, Chealse group, Richbon assembly plant, Stain rice mill, etc can you mention what Peter Obi did during his first tenure? Obiano changed Awka into a befitting capital, remodenized Onitsha brought security and sanity into eastern commercial city, Nnewi is next, former gov Obi achieved little in his first tenure if not for Ikemba who asked for his last wish, Obi was busy with master plans of Onitsha, Nnewi and Awka throughout his first tenure, gov Obiano has done credibly well in his first tenure he will do better in second tenure. PDP woman, I know you are blind by party politice to notice Obaino's achievements, google how much Obiano gave to missions for education and how much he invested in health sector, can you compare security in Anambra to your Rivers? Obiano brought many investments to Anambra Coscharies farm, Lyden farm, eckel farm, Stanel, Chealse group, Richbon assembly plant, Stain rice mill, etc can you mention what Peter Obi did during his first tenure? Obiano changed Awka into a befitting capital, remodenized Onitsha brought security and sanity into eastern commercial city, Nnewi is next, former gov Obi achieved little in his first tenure if not for Ikemba who asked for his last wish, Obi was busy with master plans of Onitsha, Nnewi and Awka throughout his first tenure, gov Obiano has done credibly well in his first tenure he will do better in second tenure. 5 Likes

Amarabae:

Hahahahahahahahahaha, this his Apga cloth is annoying,

election don near, the deceiving tactics are out!

.

1) Anambra need a governor who can emberk on aggresive developmental projects,

.



2) a man who will grow the igr,

transform awka into a standard city,

reform onitsha and make it the entertainment center of southeast like in those days,

top 10 most beautiful cities in Nigeria, awka is not among,

what a Shame!

.



3)a man who will transform nnewi from a town to a city, today nnewi is abandoned by obiano,

.



4) a man who can built quality roads with julius berger,

build a standard stadium and a power plant by help of ppp,

obiano has no built a quality general hospital nor a world class standard collage since 4yrs of his administration

.



5) a man who can pull quality investors to the state like how obi brought sabmiller,innoson etc,



.

enough of obiano endless fake MOUs signing abeg,

they are all SCAM!



Anambra deserves better biko . Amarachi,run for ur dear life. Chino11,aka oneeast is coming for ur head . Amarachi,run for ur dear life. Chino11,aka oneeast is coming for ur head 3 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

do you know that ben ayade is building a tech smart city in calabar?

But some anambra youths are busy celebrating a substandard flyover!

SMH . brutality



Cc:oneeast . brutalityCc:oneeast 1 Like

If he likes,let him enter okada and bicycle,honourable nwoye would give him a resounding defeat at the polls.hon nwoye is here to stay,ebe na kpotu.sweep anambra with tony nwoye(SWAT).up apc,up buhari. 2 Likes 1 Share

If he likes,let him enter okada and bicycle,honourable nwoye would give him a resounding defeat at the polls.honourable nwoye is here to stay.ebe na kpotu.sweep anambra with tony nwoye(SWAT).up apc,up buhari. 3 Likes 1 Share

When Obiano assumed office, he changed the face of the state and tightened its security through embarking in what he called ‘Operation Light Up Anambra State’ and Operation Nkpochapu’ respectively.



Recall that Gov Obiano who is widely reputed as one of the most performing governors in Nigeria bought over 150 police vehicles for patrol and renovated many dilapidated police stations in the state.

Undoubtedly, Anambarians and those in touch with the realities of the state resonates the good work of the working governor Obiano.

Onitsha Head Bridge was a ‘no-go-area’ for Anambarians and investors due to insecurity and disgruntled darkness along the metropolis.

Obiano mounted street lights in Onitsha and various areas in Anambra

few other achievements of Gov. Willie Obiano’s led administration which includes: Agulu teaching hospital.

Reconstruction of Ekwulobia Ezinifite road that was 85percent completed by Governor Obiano . Construction of isulo -school of the blind, deaf and dumb, isulo road, 50percent completed by Governor Obiano’s administration.

Construction of Ndiokwu-Amikpa-Oki umuchu road nsogwu umunze road , 59.2 percent completed by Governor Obiano’s administration (6 )Construction of Oye Neni-Adazi nnukwu -Akwaeze-igboukwu road, 60percent completed by Governor Obiano’s administration.

FGC, Nise Road/Akabo mbaukwu haba river -ukunu junction, 50percent completed by Governor Obiano’s administration.

Rehabilitation of Umunamehi road ihiala, 70percent completed by Governor Obiano’s administration.



Construction of Aguiyi by-pass (Agulu nwanchi-obeledu-Neni road), 60percent completed by Governor Obiano’s administration

Construction of kisa bridge Nteje umunya -umudioka road , 40percent completed by Governor Obiano’s administration Reconstruction of goodwill road okpuno Awka, completed by Governor Obiano’s administration



Reconstruction of Enugu/Anambra State boundary Agu Awka road, completed by Governor Obiano’s administration.

Reconstruction of Nkitaku -Obe-Comprehensive health facility, Anambra State university teaching hospital road Agulu (linking Amoji, Nneoha and odidima) completed by Governor Obiano’s administration.



Obiano constructed Ogbunike caves road



Gov Obiano Oyi Olisa Ogidi road to Umuoji



Gov Obiano constructed Azu Ogbunike road to express.

Obiano constructed many roads in Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha metropolis



Governor Obiano inherited 97 road projects from Peter Obi and completed 45, Governor also initiated many road projects and that some of the project's already completed. 1 Like