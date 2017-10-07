Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) (6266 Views)

Following an early morning rain which lasted for about two in Benin City, the state capital, INEC officials attributed the flood to the collapse of a fence between their premises and the Federal High Court.



According to INEC officials, the flood was a result of a heavy rain which lasted for about two hours on Saturday in Benin City, leading to the collapse of a fence between their premises and the Federal High Court.



In an interview with Channels Television, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Benin City, Lebari Sam-Nduh, blamed the flood on a road construction and the poor drainage system in the area.



He said, “Water entered the critical store of the Commission where our laptops and our smart card readers are all stored, all just because the fence adjoining the Federal High Court fell and because of the construction at Lucky Way.



“All the waters there have now been diverted to this place and as you can see that the drainage here is not adequate to carry the water. So, the fence fell under the weight of the water.”



Sam-Nduh, however, appealed to relevant agencies in the state and the Federal Ministry of Work, as well as the National Emergency Management Agency to come to their aid.



“It’s a tragedy that has befallen us and we call on the Federal Ministry of Works and the state government that embarked on the construction of both the highway and Lucky Way Road to quickly come to our aid to see what can be done,” he said.





FEAR EDO

Make dem close mouth, which property they for inec office.





But Edo I hail men for the under world 2 Likes

bedspread:

FEAR EDO

Edo state dont have drainage in most areas Edo state dont have drainage in most areas

Nigeria is a Joke oo.. seriously... with foolish citizens who don't know their left from their right. talk more of their right. For this jet age we still have states in this country wey no get proper drainage system.. when election time reaches now you will still see some fools who after collecting 1k will go and queue up to vote. 6 Likes 1 Share

ok

ufuosman:

Make dem close mouth, which property they for inec office.







But Edo I hail men for the under world

mention the name of your state



Aboki, cradle robber mention the name of your stateAboki, cradle robber 1 Like

What is INEC

nairaman66:

What is INEC 1 Like

sensitive material my assss, all of a sudden ballot boxes don worth milli. 3 Likes

That rain fell trees mehn.

This is serious.

[quote author=free2ryhme post=61203362][/quote] what is INEC







I heard the heavy downpour in the early hours of today in Benin city was disastrous!



Many were sacked from their mud houses,

Some Ogun shrines were even buried in the flood.



The Court of Appeal and INEC office location along Benin Auchi road is notorious for flooding & over the years, no conceived solution seems to have worked perfectly.



However, INEC officials in Edo state hqtrs should not cry foul because they deserve whatever evil that is befalling them now.



Karma is a sweet force!



The collapse of the fence is only a sign of worst things to come. They cannot be instrumental in ensuring that he that was not duly voted for by the people is sitting on the seat of power and go unpunished.



INEC will not only weep, they will bleed in Edo state! I heard the heavy downpour in the early hours of today in Benin city was disastrous!Many were sacked from their mud houses,Some Ogun shrines were even buried in the flood.The Court of Appeal and INEC office location along Benin Auchi road is notorious for flooding & over the years, no conceived solution seems to have worked perfectly.However, INEC officials in Edo state hqtrs should not cry foul because they deserve whatever evil that is befalling them now.Karma is a sweet force!The collapse of the fence is only a sign of worst things to come. They cannot be instrumental in ensuring that he that was not duly voted for by the people is sitting on the seat of power and go unpunished.INEC will not only weep, they will bleed in Edo state! 2 Likes

INEC the person you helped should come and epp u!!! 2 Likes

I know that place

we r just lucky in Africa



no landslide, earth quack, no too cold too hot



we rocks



let just let em water to free its ways

bedspread:

FEAR EDO

Fear edo for what?



Flooding is a global problem, don't come here soliciting for likes, or painting a residential area bad ( yes I used residential, if you are intelligent, you won't capitalize on it) wake up and ask the government to rise up to its duties. Fear edo for what?Flooding is a global problem, don't come here soliciting for likes, or painting a residential area bad ( yes I used residential, if you are intelligent, you won't capitalize on it) wake up and ask the government to rise up to its duties. 1 Like 1 Share

free2ryhme:



mention the name of your state

Aboki, cradle robber will no dey quarrel, I comment wetin I like

I for delta state, talk ur mind. wetin happen? will no dey quarrel, I comment wetin I likeI for delta state, talk ur mind. wetin happen?

RETIREDMUMU:

we r just lucky in Africa



no landslide, earth quack, no too cold too hot



we rocks



let just let em water to free its ways

No we are not lucky, we are very unlucky...



BUHARI alone is a NATURAL disaster No we are not lucky, we are very unlucky...BUHARI alone is a NATURAL disaster 1 Like

Dino Melaye wishing it is his own state

bedspread:

FEAR EDO Y? Y?

free2ryhme:



mention the name of your state

Aboki, cradle robber is like u hv a separate issue with Aboki is like u hv a separate issue with Aboki

This is not flooding, this is just a house poorly constructed along water way. Water must find its way.

teflonjake:





Fear edo for what?



NO VEX... HAIL EDO NO VEX... HAIL EDO

this one na flood?if una c flood una no go c mouth talk try and visit Asaba when I rains this one na flood?if una c flood una no go c mouth talk try and visit Asaba when I rains

we need proof properties worth millions of Nairawe need proof

deepwater:





No we are not lucky, we are very unlucky...



BUHARI alone is a NATURAL disaster

be positive about ur own president, short coming of a person is not to damn dem be positive about ur own president, short coming of a person is not to damn dem