|Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by Anstalk(f): 5:12pm
Sensitive Materials and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by flood at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters in Edo State.
Following an early morning rain which lasted for about two in Benin City, the state capital, INEC officials attributed the flood to the collapse of a fence between their premises and the Federal High Court.
According to INEC officials, the flood was a result of a heavy rain which lasted for about two hours on Saturday in Benin City, leading to the collapse of a fence between their premises and the Federal High Court.
In an interview with Channels Television, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Benin City, Lebari Sam-Nduh, blamed the flood on a road construction and the poor drainage system in the area.
He said, “Water entered the critical store of the Commission where our laptops and our smart card readers are all stored, all just because the fence adjoining the Federal High Court fell and because of the construction at Lucky Way.
“All the waters there have now been diverted to this place and as you can see that the drainage here is not adequate to carry the water. So, the fence fell under the weight of the water.”
Sam-Nduh, however, appealed to relevant agencies in the state and the Federal Ministry of Work, as well as the National Emergency Management Agency to come to their aid.
“It’s a tragedy that has befallen us and we call on the Federal Ministry of Works and the state government that embarked on the construction of both the highway and Lucky Way Road to quickly come to our aid to see what can be done,” he said.
More Pictures: http://anstalk.com/properties-destroyed-flood-hits-inec-hq-edo/
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by bedspread: 7:27pm
FEAR EDO
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 7:38pm
Make dem close mouth, which property they for inec office.
But Edo I hail men for the under world
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by free2ryhme: 8:16pm
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by free2ryhme: 8:17pm
bedspread:
Edo state dont have drainage in most areas
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by uzoclinton(m): 8:17pm
Nigeria is a Joke oo.. seriously... with foolish citizens who don't know their left from their right. talk more of their right. For this jet age we still have states in this country wey no get proper drainage system.. when election time reaches now you will still see some fools who after collecting 1k will go and queue up to vote.
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by olamilian1: 8:17pm
ok
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by free2ryhme: 8:18pm
ufuosman:
mention the name of your state
Aboki, cradle robber
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by nairaman66(m): 8:18pm
What is INEC
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by free2ryhme: 8:19pm
nairaman66:
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by fuckerstard: 8:19pm
sensitive material my assss, all of a sudden ballot boxes don worth milli.
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by Deseo(f): 8:19pm
That rain fell trees mehn.
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:20pm
This is serious.
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by nairaman66(m): 8:20pm
[quote author=free2ryhme post=61203362][/quote] what is INEC
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by KunkAcid: 8:22pm
I heard the heavy downpour in the early hours of today in Benin city was disastrous!
Many were sacked from their mud houses,
Some Ogun shrines were even buried in the flood.
The Court of Appeal and INEC office location along Benin Auchi road is notorious for flooding & over the years, no conceived solution seems to have worked perfectly.
However, INEC officials in Edo state hqtrs should not cry foul because they deserve whatever evil that is befalling them now.
Karma is a sweet force!
The collapse of the fence is only a sign of worst things to come. They cannot be instrumental in ensuring that he that was not duly voted for by the people is sitting on the seat of power and go unpunished.
INEC will not only weep, they will bleed in Edo state!
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by deepwater(f): 8:22pm
INEC the person you helped should come and epp u!!!
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by jetbomber17: 8:23pm
I know that place
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:23pm
we r just lucky in Africa
no landslide, earth quack, no too cold too hot
we rocks
let just let em water to free its ways
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by teflonjake(m): 8:23pm
bedspread:
Fear edo for what?
Flooding is a global problem, don't come here soliciting for likes, or painting a residential area bad ( yes I used residential, if you are intelligent, you won't capitalize on it) wake up and ask the government to rise up to its duties.
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 8:26pm
free2ryhme:will no dey quarrel, I comment wetin I like
I for delta state, talk ur mind. wetin happen?
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by deepwater(f): 8:27pm
RETIREDMUMU:
No we are not lucky, we are very unlucky...
BUHARI alone is a NATURAL disaster
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by gsogbu(m): 8:28pm
Dino Melaye wishing it is his own state
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by lexy2014: 8:30pm
bedspread:Y?
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by dtruth50(m): 8:31pm
free2ryhme:is like u hv a separate issue with Aboki
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by Robbin7(m): 8:35pm
This is not flooding, this is just a house poorly constructed along water way. Water must find its way.
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by bedspread: 8:37pm
teflonjake:NO VEX... HAIL EDO
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by highchief1: 8:38pm
Anstalk:this one na flood?if una c flood una no go c mouth talk try and visit Asaba when I rains
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by KKKWHITE(m): 8:42pm
properties worth millions of Naira we need proof
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:53pm
deepwater:
be positive about ur own president, short coming of a person is not to damn dem
|Re: Flood Hits INEC Headquarters In Edo (Photo) by deepwater(f): 8:54pm
RETIREDMUMU:
Not every one here is a Nigerian.
