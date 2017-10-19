Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos (13980 Views)

Source; Photos of this latest coupe in town are trending online due to obvious reason. According to a social media user who shared the photos and congratulated the couple on their union, the 19-year-old boy tied the knot with his 15-year-old bride. This happened in the Northern part of Nigeria.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/19-year-old-boy-marries-15-year-old-girl-northern-part-nigeria-photos.html 4 Likes

They still need close monitoring 15 Likes 1 Share

So young

God bless their union 34 Likes 3 Shares

Christian o, Muslim o. this thing is not right 25 Likes 1 Share

people wey never get direction for life , very soon they will give birth to kids without understanding what life is all about.

please is the main essence of life procreation?

don't just give birth to child without understanding yourself first, if you love your unborn children , you will not bring them here to suffer. 16 Likes 2 Shares

At least they look happy

FP is certain 14 Likes 2 Shares

They still need close monitoring

You that is using uchemba pix as dp didn't get close monitoring abi?

Some niggas will come and slam this one now. As if 14 year olds are not already having pre-marital sex. And who says getting married at 15 automatically means they will start giving birth immediately? 56 Likes 5 Shares

They still need close monitoring close monitoring on how and when they f**k abi waiting? close monitoring on how and when they f**k abi waiting? 3 Likes 1 Share

Some niggas will come and slam this one now. As if 14 year olds are not already having pre-marital sex. And who says getting married at 15 automatically means they will start giving birth immediately? We know them.



Some of them are already full time ashees @10 especially among the potors, but they will come here and start typing garbage. We know them.Some of them are already full time ashees @10 especially among the potors, but they will come here and start typing garbage. 16 Likes 3 Shares

before he's 25 she would have given birth to three or four kids .....







































































and the nigga wee goan marry another 15 yr old hahahahah 6 Likes

We know them.



Some of them are already full time ashees especially among the potors, but they will come here and start typing garbage. One of them is just below your post and right above me One of them is just below your post and right above me 10 Likes 2 Shares

One of them is just below your post and right above me

I see am



Meanwhile, at 10, they have more than 10 boyfriends. I see amMeanwhile, at 10, they have more than 10 boyfriends. 12 Likes 2 Shares

It is settled nothing good can ever come out from the North.

Bunch of people without directions or goals







This girl is pregnant 5 Likes

What's with the north and early marriages?





Well it's a lot better than 15year olds committing abortion or with children out of wedlock. 5 Likes

team catchthemyoung











Cud this be true love?



Anyway, as looong their union was being blessed by their parents sha..thats all matters.. OOOOH wow!Cud this be true love?Anyway, as looong their union was being blessed by their parents sha..thats all matters.. 1 Like

It is settled nothing good can ever come out from the North.

Bunch of people without directions or goals why do you always sound so bittered?



Are you kind of related to AwAmaikpe?



why do you always sound so bittered?Are you kind of related to AwAmaikpe? 4 Likes 1 Share

What are they marrying??



Someone who isn't established wants to start fathering children for his parent to take care of 3 Likes

Most of these kinds of marriages end in regret or divorce by the time they leave teenage years.



That period of life is when you dont really know yourself and your thinking changes fast. 1 Like

Good,its better than committing illegal sexual intercourse.



some mumu ppl will bash them,but some of them are sleeping with girls far younger than her.some ppl have also been having sex since childhood..some ladies have been receiving dicks since childhood.but will open their dirty mouth and abuse the couples.



Is it not better to get married than to be having illegal sexual intercourse?



Anayway,may God bless their union.. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Their case is far better than those teenagers getting pregnant and having children out of wedlock. Take a trip to the community i reside, see little girls between the ages of thirteen and fifteen either pregnant or nursing mothers. 8 Likes 1 Share

I see am

Meanwhile, at 10, they have more than 10 boyfriends. Haba! Isn't that too much? Haba! Isn't that too much?

Haba! Isn't that too much? Too much actually but it exists.



There is a report that effect. Too much actually but it exists.There is a report that effect. 1 Like

Nothing looks fishy here. Next 1 Like

Too much actually but it exists.

There is a report that effect. Well, nothing surprises me nowadays Well, nothing surprises me nowadays

It is settled nothing good can ever come out from the North. ..

Bunch of people without directions or goals Why u dey beef? Is it your sister that was married off? Why u dey beef? Is it your sister that was married off?