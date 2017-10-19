₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,821 members, 3,839,695 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 01:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos (13980 Views)
16-year-old Boy Marries 71-year-old Woman In Indonesia (photos) / Girls Share Their Nudes For N30k On Facebook Page In Nigeria (Photos) / Meet The Shuwa Arab Women Of Nigeria (photos) - Most Beautiful Women In Nigeria! (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by CastedDude: 9:12am
Photos of this latest coupe in town are trending online due to obvious reason. According to a social media user who shared the photos and congratulated the couple on their union, the 19-year-old boy tied the knot with his 15-year-old bride. This happened in the Northern part of Nigeria.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/19-year-old-boy-marries-15-year-old-girl-northern-part-nigeria-photos.html
4 Likes
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by CastedDude: 9:12am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by kenonze(f): 9:15am
They still need close monitoring
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 9:15am
So young
God bless their union
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by BLINGZ88: 9:16am
Christian o, Muslim o. this thing is not right
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by beastofwestros(m): 9:17am
nawa ooo
people wey never get direction for life , very soon they will give birth to kids without understanding what life is all about.
please is the main essence of life procreation?
don't just give birth to child without understanding yourself first, if you love your unborn children , you will not bring them here to suffer.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by Tollicin(m): 9:17am
uhm
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by joelens007(m): 9:18am
At least they look happy
FP is certain
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by iamJ(m): 9:20am
kenonze:
You that is using uchemba pix as dp didn't get close monitoring abi?
typing nonsense like say ur free mb just arrive
55 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by Muhsinkhan(m): 9:24am
Some niggas will come and slam this one now. As if 14 year olds are not already having pre-marital sex. And who says getting married at 15 automatically means they will start giving birth immediately?
56 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:33am
kenonze:close monitoring on how and when they f**k abi waiting?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by LionDeLeo: 9:39am
Muhsinkhan:We know them.
Some of them are already full time ashees @10 especially among the potors, but they will come here and start typing garbage.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by indodon(m): 9:42am
before he's 25 she would have given birth to three or four kids .....
and the nigga wee goan marry another 15 yr old hahahahah
6 Likes
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by Muhsinkhan(m): 9:45am
LionDeLeo:One of them is just below your post and right above me
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by LionDeLeo: 9:48am
Muhsinkhan:
I see am
Meanwhile, at 10, they have more than 10 boyfriends.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by Evaberry(f): 9:50am
It is settled nothing good can ever come out from the North.
..
Bunch of people without directions or goals
This girl is pregnant
5 Likes
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by WeNoGoDie: 10:04am
.
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by elantraceey(f): 10:12am
What's with the north and early marriages?
Well it's a lot better than 15year olds committing abortion or with children out of wedlock.
5 Likes
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 10:12am
team catchthemyoung
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 10:13am
OOOOH wow!
Cud this be true love?
Anyway, as looong their union was being blessed by their parents sha..thats all matters..
1 Like
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by anthony533(m): 10:14am
Evaberry:why do you always sound so bittered?
Are you kind of related to AwAmaikpe?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by iamsirmichael1: 10:16am
What are they marrying??
Someone who isn't established wants to start fathering children for his parent to take care of
3 Likes
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by excanny: 10:18am
Most of these kinds of marriages end in regret or divorce by the time they leave teenage years.
That period of life is when you dont really know yourself and your thinking changes fast.
1 Like
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by gatelogic(m): 10:23am
Good,its better than committing illegal sexual intercourse.
some mumu ppl will bash them,but some of them are sleeping with girls far younger than her.some ppl have also been having sex since childhood..some ladies have been receiving dicks since childhood.but will open their dirty mouth and abuse the couples.
Is it not better to get married than to be having illegal sexual intercourse?
Anayway,may God bless their union..
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by tooth4tooth: 10:23am
Their case is far better than those teenagers getting pregnant and having children out of wedlock. Take a trip to the community i reside, see little girls between the ages of thirteen and fifteen either pregnant or nursing mothers.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by Muhsinkhan(m): 10:31am
LionDeLeo:Haba! Isn't that too much?
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by LionDeLeo: 10:32am
Muhsinkhan:Too much actually but it exists.
There is a report that effect.
1 Like
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by ednut1(m): 10:34am
Nothing looks fishy here. Next
1 Like
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by haywire07(m): 10:41am
I can't even comment .
I'm still weak from the 4months ban.
A f.ool called someone a bastard and I told the f.ool he was a bastard instead.
The silly mods took sides and handed me a 4month ban while the person that insulted first wasn't banned.
I'm not even a new member but probably because the other guy was more active and spreads his stupidity all over each thread, he was pardoned .
It's injustice and it hurts me!
Paapi_kush you are still a bastard for calling another person a bastard when he did nothing wrong to u
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by Muhsinkhan(m): 11:04am
LionDeLeo:Well, nothing surprises me nowadays
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by Muhsinkhan(m): 11:05am
Evaberry:Why u dey beef? Is it your sister that was married off?
|Re: 19-Year-Old Boy Marries 15-Year-Old Girl In Northern Part Of Nigeria. Photos by muller101(m): 11:19am
Which one is latest COUPE.
Blood Convenant! / She Is 29, I Am 30+ / Are Women Hypocrites?
Viewing this topic: Engrobiorah(m), klazbaba(m), niphemey, amilak, slateman(m), xty50(f), amakabel, iamdee17(f), paulostical2004(m), Boyooosa(m), oluhyohmih(m), leckon(m), Gabi15, Charlesdablazer, kingzleyz, Ollysaro(f), cberryx, excess4luv, Consray(f), afeez5808(m), lakeside3020(m), johndwayy(m), Gigateem(m), Amosola93(m), misano(m), Seamareggae(m), matrixA(m), Ola24luv(m), miketayo(m), JuneOctober(f), Gfrey6(m), Ifeconwaba(m), Mosesbutez, EepCrood(f), nanotechy, Adelz(m), enemona90, taurus21, manneger2, Mikeonyeibo, NwaGodl1000(m), Cuntslayer, Immality(m), alpattini(m), adesinakayode, Carlmax(m), daewoorazer(m), mozzti(m), cricifixo(m), Slayer2, captainbell, Lekison(m), uzot(m), KingSHUAIBU(m), kayjee101, Diegostan(m), Dionnetech, swiitJese(f), CaroLyner(f), beambally, Dhavido(m), Mustiboy(m), tollyboy5(m), BumbleBee2ice(f), Adukey, SonOfMargaret27(m), YourWife(f), whemmytopsy(m), xxxtedyxxx(m), Horlubunmmy, proxitaly, embee3(m), jaytee01(m), babz21(m), humble100(m), Trottle, xterra2(m), YesNoMaybe, Queenakande(f), markonuche14, jajdmenace, quivah(f), kaypluse, seye001, Lijams(m), yhemster(m), streetshuttle(m), CloudlogNG, softchristo(m), Gmajor(m), Khutie, mrsakz(m), sainttwist1(m), SunnyJose(m), ikesim, Igweann979(f), Milaxx, Baronnaire, ehimon, chyke100(m), ayox1, yemoxy, cristianisraeli, yeahh(m), mexxy1(m), pecjosh, eastman11, QSFemi(m), ifex370(m), ceeeeeeeeY(m), Muzanga(f), profmiganigal, Muhsinkhan(m), able88(m), Nafizzey(m), nopains, muh4eva(m), Bonaventura(m), Positivepoint(m), akintom(m), miguella20(f), Baruwaaaaa(m), ultimate121, Shesweetdie(f), LOGISTICS10, daejavuu, LotusFan, VEE2010(m), hulkhiharitoz(m), luckyikhide(m), usmanjamiu723(m), trenchard(m), Urchee, advocate007(m), XwhY(m), Arizona042, ysyowel(m), thaddeuschuks, Phrank19(m), Abakeade, avicky(f), fk001, Wojujor, Chibabi(m), Victory1989, Emvicprints1, UAE123(m), husseinjnr, justmi1, petrick10(m), Bamidele539, Almusty6060(m), morrizo, Jerryojozy(m), WetSmoke, 1Sharon(f), Akeemj189(m), memilanmania(m), purplemonkey(m), tobigerard(m), dohyn(m), emeraldknytt(m), dadaojames(m), Teel012, markmarble(m), baresy007(m), WetinConsignMe, JohnsonEmma(m) and 230 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13