Nigeria international and Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi has been celebrated by his Club Team on Twitter over his success yesterday.



Yesterday, Nigeria had a qualifying with Zambia which ended 1-0 with Alex Iwobi of Nigeria scoring the winning goal.



See pictures of Arsenal message below,



www.kingstondome.com/2017/10/arsenal-celebrates-alex-iwobi-for.html?m=1



Go to Russia and score the goal that will take us to the Semi Finals for the first time in African history and become a Continental hero



He became a National hero.

Nigeria no go pass group stage for that world cup. 3 Likes 1 Share

@22 he will score the goal that will send @ngsupereagles to the final



Click like if u believe 27 Likes

That typical arsenal goal.

That typical arsenal goal.

Gunners been balling for Nigeria since. Remember Kanu Nkwanwko?



Proudly a Gunner!!



Up Nigeria, Up Arsenal,



Word!!

Gunners been balling for Nigeria since. Remember Kanu Nkwanwko?

Proudly a Gunner!!

Up Nigeria, Up Arsenal,

Football is a way of life!!

Lol 4rsenal by the time he is 25 without any notable trophy,he would ditch them for one of the best in England {United,Chelsea or City}

Ok

All Nigerians directly or indirectly supported ARSENAL during this weekend from next weekend we go dey some Nigerians beefing Alex iwobi if he scores against their club. 1 Like



Worldly Music 13:19-23



A Song Of Otem: clap your hands for the champions



19. clap your hands for the champions,

We go there and won all nations

We clipped their wings and they could not fly

the way to our post they could not ply



20. We are too good for our opponents

Lifting the trophy of the continents

We hope this is gonna be permanent

Winning way is so imminent



21. We're not gonna quit

We ain't where we'll sit

We are gonna stay fit



22. We concede no defeat

We'll repeat the same feat

We've got the swiftest feet



23. We beat them in their own home soil

There's no team we didn't spoil

They try to act with a strong recoil

But in vain went all their toils Nice

African world best on or before 25! Watch this space

Useless Club

Arsenal Fc and it's fans have finally gotten something to celebrate.

I Celebrate Alex Iwobi, Super Eagles, Rohr, Nigeria...

Russia, here we come...

At least, quarter finals is what i pray for...

The CUP is all i dream off...

And if they do? Don't be such a pessimist

Good to know

Biafra boy sends Nigeria to world cup 1 Like

Na pple like u make this country not to progress.. Too much negative vibes.

celebrate my foot!world cup dat we cannot win?? mtcheeew

I hope during the world cup he no go Yakubu us...

Star boy

clean your mouth, go to sleep

Here in Enugu we don't know him

Typical Arsenal, only active on Twitter not against Liverpool and stoke city

big kudos to him. it's worth celebrating

Wehdone