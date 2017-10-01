₦airaland Forum

Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by KingstonDome: 4:14pm
Yesterday was crazy.

Nigeria international and Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi has been celebrated by his Club Team on Twitter over his success yesterday.

Yesterday, Nigeria had a qualifying with Zambia which ended 1-0 with Alex Iwobi of Nigeria scoring the winning goal.

See pictures of Arsenal message below,

Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Arsenalholic(m): 4:21pm
He became a National hero.

Go to Russia and score the goal that will take us to the Semi Finals for the first time in African history and become a Continental hero grin

Up the Gunners! Up the Eagles!

Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Nobody: 4:26pm
Nigeria no go pass group stage for that world cup.

Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by KingstonDome: 5:23pm
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by stobery(m): 5:48pm
@22 he will score the goal that will send @ngsupereagles to the final

Click like if u believe

Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by joxxy01(m): 6:54pm
That typical arsenal goal.
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by KingstonDome: 7:05pm
joxxy01:
That typical arsenal goal.

Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Outofsync(m): 7:11pm
Arsenalholic:
He became a National hero.

Go to Russia and score the goal that will take us to the Semi Finals for the first time in African history and become a Continental hero grin

Up the Gunners! Up the Eagles!
Word!!
Gunners been balling for Nigeria since. Remember Kanu Nkwanwko?

Proudly a Gunner!!

Up Nigeria, Up Arsenal,

Football is a way of life!!

Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Cladez(m): 7:18pm
Lol 4rsenal by the time he is 25 without any notable trophy,he would ditch them for one of the best in England {United,Chelsea or City}
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by KnowMore: 7:18pm
Ok
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Teewhy2: 7:18pm
All Nigerians directly or indirectly supported ARSENAL during this weekend from next weekend we go dey some Nigerians beefing Alex iwobi if he scores against their club.

Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by OtemSapien: 7:18pm
Nice
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by JamesReacher(m): 7:18pm
African world best on or before 25! Watch this space cool
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Keneking: 7:18pm
Useless Club
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by lazymark: 7:18pm
joxxy01:
That typical arsenal goal.
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Oche211(m): 7:18pm
Arsenal Fc and it's fans have finally gotten something to celebrate.
I Celebrate Alex Iwobi, Super Eagles, Rohr, Nigeria...
Russia, here we come...
At least, quarter finals is what i pray for...
The CUP is all i dream off...
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by drimzbabe: 7:18pm
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by nurshah: 7:19pm
Nigeria no go pass group stage for that world cup.
And if they do? Don't be such a pessimist

Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:19pm
Good to know
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by LesbianBoy(m): 7:19pm
Biafra boy sends Nigeria to world cup

Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Gangster1ms: 7:19pm
Nigeria no go pass group stage for that world cup.
Na pple like u make this country not to progress.. Too much negative vibes.

Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by classicfrank4u(m): 7:19pm
celebrate my foot!world cup dat we cannot win?? mtcheeew grin
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:19pm
I hope during the world cup he no go Yakubu us... undecided
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Freshbaba98: 7:19pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Niyinficient(m): 7:20pm
Star boy
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by 1bunne4lif(m): 7:20pm
Nigeria no go pass group stage for that world cup.
clean your mouth, go to sleep
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by lilcashking(m): 7:20pm
Here in Enugu we don't know him
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by stobery(m): 7:20pm
Typical Arsenal, only active on Twitter not against Liverpool and stoke city grin grin
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by ZeeBaba17(m): 7:20pm
big kudos to him. it's worth celebrating
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by boolet(m): 7:20pm
Wehdone
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by oloriooko(m): 7:20pm
Rohr's change was spot on and Alex did not disappoint him.
The celebration is over the work just started
Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by nkhay(f): 7:20pm

