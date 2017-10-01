₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by KingstonDome: 4:14pm
Yesterday was crazy.
Nigeria international and Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi has been celebrated by his Club Team on Twitter over his success yesterday.
Yesterday, Nigeria had a qualifying with Zambia which ended 1-0 with Alex Iwobi of Nigeria scoring the winning goal.
See pictures of Arsenal message below,
www.kingstondome.com/2017/10/arsenal-celebrates-alex-iwobi-for.html?m=1
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Arsenalholic(m): 4:21pm
He became a National hero.
Go to Russia and score the goal that will take us to the Semi Finals for the first time in African history and become a Continental hero
Up the Gunners! Up the Eagles!
16 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Nobody: 4:26pm
Nigeria no go pass group stage for that world cup.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by KingstonDome: 5:23pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by stobery(m): 5:48pm
@22 he will score the goal that will send @ngsupereagles to the final
Click like if u believe
27 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by joxxy01(m): 6:54pm
That typical arsenal goal.
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by KingstonDome: 7:05pm
joxxy01:
Lalasticlala
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Outofsync(m): 7:11pm
Arsenalholic:Word!!
Gunners been balling for Nigeria since. Remember Kanu Nkwanwko?
Proudly a Gunner!!
Up Nigeria, Up Arsenal,
Football is a way of life!!
5 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Cladez(m): 7:18pm
Lol 4rsenal by the time he is 25 without any notable trophy,he would ditch them for one of the best in England {United,Chelsea or City}
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by KnowMore: 7:18pm
Ok
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Teewhy2: 7:18pm
All Nigerians directly or indirectly supported ARSENAL during this weekend from next weekend we go dey some Nigerians beefing Alex iwobi if he scores against their club.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by OtemSapien: 7:18pm
Nice
Doctufos:
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by JamesReacher(m): 7:18pm
African world best on or before 25! Watch this space
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Keneking: 7:18pm
Useless Club
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by lazymark: 7:18pm
joxxy01:
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Oche211(m): 7:18pm
Arsenal Fc and it's fans have finally gotten something to celebrate.
I Celebrate Alex Iwobi, Super Eagles, Rohr, Nigeria...
Russia, here we come...
At least, quarter finals is what i pray for...
The CUP is all i dream off...
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by drimzbabe: 7:18pm
Nice one. please check my blog www.drimzmediaservices.com thank you
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by nurshah: 7:19pm
Nigeria no go pass group stage for that world cup.And if they do? Don't be such a pessimist
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:19pm
Good to know
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by LesbianBoy(m): 7:19pm
Biafra boy sends Nigeria to world cup
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Gangster1ms: 7:19pm
Nigeria no go pass group stage for that world cup.Na pple like u make this country not to progress.. Too much negative vibes.
6 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by classicfrank4u(m): 7:19pm
celebrate my foot!world cup dat we cannot win?? mtcheeew
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:19pm
I hope during the world cup he no go Yakubu us...
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Freshbaba98: 7:19pm
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by Niyinficient(m): 7:20pm
Star boy
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by 1bunne4lif(m): 7:20pm
Nigeria no go pass group stage for that world cup.clean your mouth, go to sleep
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by lilcashking(m): 7:20pm
Here in Enugu we don't know him
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by stobery(m): 7:20pm
Typical Arsenal, only active on Twitter not against Liverpool and stoke city
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by ZeeBaba17(m): 7:20pm
big kudos to him. it's worth celebrating
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by boolet(m): 7:20pm
Wehdone
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by oloriooko(m): 7:20pm
Rohr's change was spot on and Alex did not disappoint him.
The celebration is over the work just started
|Re: Arsenal Celebrates Alex Iwobi For Taking Nigeria To The World Cup. by nkhay(f): 7:20pm
2014 Federation Cup: Enyimba Beat Sharks FC To Book Semi-finals Place / About Nigeria's Representatives @ The Commonwealth / Get Updates On Premiership Scores,news And More...also Live TV Click Here
