|Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by praizblog: 5:58am
Beautiful actress Omoni Oboli Uche Jombo, chioma Akpotha, toyin Abraham and others were seen in London having fun.thry arrived their to participate in a new movie titled Wives on strike.
They all look so elegant.
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by praizblog: 5:58am
Beautiful ladies
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by oshe11(m): 6:08am
If I gt MONEY ehn.......
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by mogboyelade(f): 6:12am
Enjoy your stay, wives on strike and you people should resume here in Nigeria.
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Ndlistic(m): 6:19am
The should not go on strike in real. Nice pic
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by MustiizRaja(m): 6:28am
please can u see they didn't have to expose their boobs just to display their beauty unlike toke makinwa
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by kay29000(m): 10:20am
I like Omoni Oboli.
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Arsenalholic(m): 10:20am
Chioma "Chukwuka" Akpotha: my everyday crush.
Respectful, humble, always modestly dressed, beautiful and so on and so forth.
What's there not to like about her?
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by AlwaysUltraPad: 10:21am
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Vince77(m): 10:21am
Beautiful
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by midehi2(f): 10:21am
Omoni too like flexing
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by joystickextendr: 10:21am
Lovely...
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by OTayobami(m): 10:21am
Why not in Naija, must it be in london!! Na was o
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by ednut1(m): 10:21am
actors dey suffer, actresses dey flex, why only one has gold laced kitty
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by pointzee: 10:22am
This is cool
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Bisjosh(f): 10:22am
Why that one dey form alhaja
So Toyin don dey bear Abraham abi?
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by phkka1(m): 10:24am
MustiizRaja:
The weather did not give them room for that.
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by OrestesDante(m): 10:24am
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Pain: 10:25am
Oh Pleaaaseee..Beautiful in Indeed More like MILFs
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by OrestesDante(m): 10:25am
The weather stole their skimpy dresses. bah?
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Romanreign2: 10:25am
To Bleep all of dem just dey hungry me :
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Oildichotomy(m): 10:26am
This Ufuoma Lady is gorgeous for days.. See Shape
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Flexherbal(m): 10:26am
Lovely!
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by BlackDBagba: 10:26am
Ok
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Schoolala(m): 10:27am
Extremely stunning @list is not easy to snap pics with one of the most humble and kind and best Nigeria female architectural woman. JUMOKE ADENOWO
WHEN YOU CLOSE WITH HER YOU WILL BE FORCE TO DRESS DESCENT .
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by martineverest(m): 10:27am
their complexion is on point we xcept one bleached one
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Ojuororun: 10:28am
OK SEEN
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by johnodago: 10:28am
fine looking damsels
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by Flexy2vybes(m): 10:29am
Issokay...wetin we wan
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by MhisTahrah: 10:29am
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by davodyguy: 10:31am
IFY is there too
|Re: Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha And Toyin Abraham Wow In London by irahub: 10:31am
Black people trooping in millions to London to give white man their money. Have you ever wondered what has all those UK degrees we pay millions to get done to change Nigeria's fortune. As I am typing now, one idiot is planning on how to run to UK and give them millions in the name of a UK degree only to return to the same country he ran away from to look for job.
Black race? That specie of human being with no common sense whatsoever. That specie of human that cannot provide an ordinary pipe borne water to up to 20% of its population after 57 years of independence. Black race! Too quick to blame a white man for his problems yet he is unable to solve any.
Waiting for another idiot to quote me to say " they are having fun", "it is their money", "go and make your own".
