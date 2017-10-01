Black people trooping in millions to London to give white man their money. Have you ever wondered what has all those UK degrees we pay millions to get done to change Nigeria's fortune. As I am typing now, one idiot is planning on how to run to UK and give them millions in the name of a UK degree only to return to the same country he ran away from to look for job.



Waiting for another idiot to quote me to say " they are having fun", "it is their money", "go and make your own". Black people trooping in millions to London to give white man their money. Have you ever wondered what has all those UK degrees we pay millions to get done to change Nigeria's fortune. As I am typing now, one idiot is planning on how to run to UK and give them millions in the name of a UK degree only to return to the same country he ran away from to look for job.Black race? That specie of human being with no common sense whatsoever. That specie of human that cannot provide an ordinary pipe borne water to up to 20% of its population after 57 years of independence. Black race! Too quick to blame a white man for his problems yet he is unable to solve any.Waiting for another idiot to quote me to say " they are having fun", "it is their money", "go and make your own". 4 Likes