₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,028 members, 3,794,394 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017 at 02:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" (2081 Views)
Davido Video Chat Dammy Krane After His Release From Prison / Freeze Reacts To Dammy Krane’s Arrest / Davido Reacts To Dammy Krane's Arrest, Says "Free Dammy Krane" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by alobispot: 12:08pm
Award winning singer, Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, has come out to reveal that he has experienced same thing that happened to singer, Dammy Krane in the U.S.
Following Dammy Krane’s recent acquittal from charges of credit card fraud in Miami, his former label boss, 2baba revealed he was caught up in a Credit Card fraud case, but he was fortunate the public had no knowledge of it because it was settled before it became public knowledge.
He said;
“Yes, it happened to me once; there was this time I went for a show, I can’t really remember where, maybe Amsterdam or somewhere in Europe, my ticket was bought with a fraudulent credit card.
It almost caused problems for me but everything was cleared as soon as they realised I didn’t buy the tickets myself, so I was freed.
It is something that could happen to anybody, you just have to be careful”.
Speaking further he said he knew Dammy Krane was innocent all along, having experienced the same himself.
“I knew Dammy Krane was going to be freed of the charges against him; but you know when something like this happens, you still have to go to court and clear yourself, and that’s what happened in his case.
It was just unfortunate that something like that happened. I would say he was at the right place but at the wrong time.
He was only going for a show and somehow one or two of the people travelling with him were not clean and it got every other person involved in the scandal. It could have happened to anybody”, he stressed.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/happened-dammy-krane-happened-2face-idibia/
1 Share
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by alobispot: 12:09pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/happened-dammy-krane-happened-2baba-reveals/
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by mofeoluwadassah: 12:14pm
ok....so you have also been dammykraned before ba!
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by Benjom(m): 12:27pm
The truth is even if such was revealed to the public, people will still doubt that you did it because of the name you've carved for yourself... but the same set of people will swear with different 'gods' that Dammy Krane did it
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by Florblu(f): 12:28pm
Like boss like what? Like apprentice?
Tubaba you know I love you#winks
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by MhizzAJ(f): 1:53pm
Hmmm
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by nairavsdollars: 1:53pm
Lie lie 2face....you cant remember where it happened. How many years from now?
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by segebase(m): 1:54pm
vvvv
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by modelmike7(m): 1:54pm
Baba de Baba
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by Narldon(f): 1:54pm
My Most Embarrassing day was when I Fainted at Ojuelegba Junction
And I when woke up..
I heard one Yoruba Woman shouting
"Dee you do Aborshun"
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by maxiuc(m): 1:55pm
...
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by Ushiefrank(m): 1:56pm
.
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by Jerryojozy(m): 1:56pm
Okay 2baba. Make I sleep since Hamza never chase me with cutlass for Kano. Let's tolerate each other #KanawaDabo#EmekaDabo
Genius J
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by free2ryhme: 1:56pm
alobispot:
oga stay one side jare
1 Like
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by baike: 1:57pm
but you are not in jail?
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by free2ryhme: 1:57pm
alobispot:
make we hear word jare
1 Like
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by izzy4shizzy(m): 1:57pm
Medicine after death
RIP to dead career of dammy crane
60 seconds silence please
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by ncine: 1:57pm
As 2Baba would say, "Hope you holy pass Elijah sha!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7CTRnkkYYc
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by uzoclinton(m): 1:57pm
You dont mean it
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by DrOgunbuyide(m): 1:57pm
alobispot:2baba don dey smoke Calabar weed. Bro, d credit card company have a damning evidence against that Yahoo boy, he didn't send anybody, he pressed d computer himself
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by free2ryhme: 1:57pm
alobispot:
So why speak up when the man's problem has beenn solved by God?you could have showed him love and support in the beginning
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by OfficialBlogga(m): 1:58pm
Biafra has 6 letters. Nigeria has 7 letters.
Nigerian civil war was 1967. Buhari has 6
letters and Ojukwu also has 6 letters. Obama has 6 letters. Nigeria has 36
states. There are 3 markets around my area.
We have 2 eateries close to my house. By the time you realize that this post has no
meaning, it's already too late for you, and you can't do me anything.I just wasted your time,
I'm not even at home so you won't even see me to beat me.!�����������
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by ChappyChase(m): 1:58pm
Hypocrite! When the guy was being dragged left, right and center and almost crucified by the media and Nigerians 2baba kept mute! Now that Dammy Krane is free he is now coming to spit trash!
2 face deserves vvv
1 Like
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by free2ryhme: 1:58pm
alobispot:
So why did you chased him out of hypertek family, why didn't you merge his problem to your past experience? Your story is so mendacious.
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by Sugarboy4: 1:58pm
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by uzoclinton(m): 1:59pm
Nigerians are VERY good at drawing conclusions
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by Houseofglam7: 2:00pm
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by Niponamacbernar: 2:01pm
Swee
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by anita398: 2:01pm
Buy bitcoin urgently for as cheap as 305/$. call or whatsapp 08037476374, offer valid for today only
|Re: 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" by nairaman66(m): 2:02pm
Okay!
Scholarship / Exclusive: Busta Rhymes To Remix Faze's Originality [his Best African Song] / Hybikay Vs Wizkid , Two Young Talent: Check Out
Viewing this topic: kingjoe(m), maxiuc(m), MhizKristy(f), Adaowerri111, AUSTINABBA(m), pumpz(m), uzoclinton(m), Babygal4eva(f), Ibrahimche(m), ijele(m), deeway200(m), Punctual(m), Outlaw07(m), DopeMonies, amaifehenry(m), adslipps, Damienbright(m), Afam4eva(m), gbemoh, lauwhyte, Easyjay, Peterlawyer(m), brewdave(m), mrmatt(m), JPizzy(m), wale377(m), larion, happney65, chymes0359(m), mike234, cue64, Toheeb31(m), Eyinimofeoluwa(f), Tweetysparkles(f), KAYD007(m), noblebaba, lordjayabs, ShugaFly(m), alaroyeibadan(m), fasterwell(m), Tajbol4splend(m), Bhol28, Nig4Greatness, pertruchi, Shams4real76, abilemi(m), ocheezie, abiodunbest(m), Lorenzena(f), agarawu23(m), Bigfellas(m), xangerar, kingflav(m), Sugarboy4, djpet, teejarny(m), 9jaAmerican, bishopdave(m), FastShipping, zoeshalom(m), remedies4a(m), kehindeG(m), AnnyDaniel(m), enyi1, aAK1(m), odizeey(m), fixedhollies(m), wayaa007(m), hitman22(m), Kayoski(m), life4lekan2, Fessy09(m), matken(m), Chingyarmani(m), godfromGod, LordTrezy, Lummygold1, agborodun, ncine, jopex(m), Naff24(f), tonylaw07(m), Sammyjay4411(m), DIKEnaWAR, nairaman66(m), nickishire, Pinkblue(f), udemzyudex(m), shalommmmm, heywhytech1(m), Halleluyah2016, Niponamacbernar, DANGOTEONE, Bashliveon(m), Jeezuzpick(m), Kot4, legrande69, ednut1(m), wunmite90, creepsyme(f), IMASTEX, twilliamx, Jpreyz(m), Kexcellency, auntysimbiat(f), Patobanton, adebaxton(m), Joshchi(m), Ibukune(m), oau147, matrixA, kaluxy007(m), Simulator(m), yinksondudu(m), Dzes, majesty29, Rachiana(f), rozayx5(m), adun99(f), Adayi1(m), benob(m), EgunMogaji(m), goldenarrow, personal59(m), alt3r3g0, richard870(m), deboski60, Oloruntobi4382(m), Abayhormy(m), maximus14(m), ChappyChase(m), donsamtex(m), bligs, FamousRemdee, sammoe(m), kk4real, nurustent(m), Noblemarce, evy1(m), midexz(m), bleskid(m), Tonyberries30(m), larride(m), sealshakers(m), dowjones(m), PurestBoy(m), nairavsdollars, sambroose(m), dgudguy, gbmclub(m), donsteady(m), brianok(m), Benno4ever(m), naptu2, uyiekpenm(m), mordi12 and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13