Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face: “What Happened To Dammy Krane Happened To Me Before" (2081 Views)

Davido Video Chat Dammy Krane After His Release From Prison / Freeze Reacts To Dammy Krane’s Arrest / Davido Reacts To Dammy Krane's Arrest, Says "Free Dammy Krane" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Following Dammy Krane’s recent acquittal from charges of credit card fraud in Miami, his former label boss, 2baba revealed he was caught up in a Credit Card fraud case, but he was fortunate the public had no knowledge of it because it was settled before it became public knowledge.



He said;



“Yes, it happened to me once; there was this time I went for a show, I can’t really remember where, maybe Amsterdam or somewhere in Europe, my ticket was bought with a fraudulent credit card.



It almost caused problems for me but everything was cleared as soon as they realised I didn’t buy the tickets myself, so I was freed.



It is something that could happen to anybody, you just have to be careful”.







Speaking further he said he knew Dammy Krane was innocent all along, having experienced the same himself.



“I knew Dammy Krane was going to be freed of the charges against him; but you know when something like this happens, you still have to go to court and clear yourself, and that’s what happened in his case.



It was just unfortunate that something like that happened. I would say he was at the right place but at the wrong time.



He was only going for a show and somehow one or two of the people travelling with him were not clean and it got every other person involved in the scandal. It could have happened to anybody”, he stressed.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/happened-dammy-krane-happened-2face-idibia/ Award winning singer, Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, has come out to reveal that he has experienced same thing that happened to singer, Dammy Krane in the U.S.Following Dammy Krane’s recent acquittal from charges of credit card fraud in Miami, his former label boss, 2baba revealed he was caught up in a Credit Card fraud case, but he was fortunate the public had no knowledge of it because it was settled before it became public knowledge.He said;“Yes, it happened to me once; there was this time I went for a show, I can’t really remember where, maybe Amsterdam or somewhere in Europe, my ticket was bought with a fraudulent credit card.It almost caused problems for me but everything was cleared as soon as they realised I didn’t buy the tickets myself, so I was freed.It is something that could happen to anybody, you just have to be careful”.Speaking further he said he knew Dammy Krane was innocent all along, having experienced the same himself.“I knew Dammy Krane was going to be freed of the charges against him; but you know when something like this happens, you still have to go to court and clear yourself, and that’s what happened in his case.It was just unfortunate that something like that happened. I would say he was at the right place but at the wrong time.He was only going for a show and somehow one or two of the people travelling with him were not clean and it got every other person involved in the scandal. It could have happened to anybody”, he stressed. 1 Share







See more at >> cc lalasticlala cc mynd44See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/happened-dammy-krane-happened-2baba-reveals/

ok....so you have also been dammykraned before ba!

The truth is even if such was revealed to the public, people will still doubt that you did it because of the name you've carved for yourself... but the same set of people will swear with different 'gods' that Dammy Krane did it 7 Likes 1 Share

Like boss like what? Like apprentice?

Tubaba you know I love you#winks

Hmmm

Lie lie 2face....you cant remember where it happened. How many years from now?

vvvv

Baba de Baba







My Most Embarrassing day was when I Fainted at Ojuelegba Junction





And I when woke up..





I heard one Yoruba Woman shouting





"Dee you do Aborshun"







...

.

Okay 2baba. Make I sleep since Hamza never chase me with cutlass for Kano. Let's tolerate each other #KanawaDabo#EmekaDabo







Genius J

alobispot:

Award winning singer, Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, has come out to reveal that he has experienced same thing that happened to singer, Dammy Krane in the U.S.



Following Dammy Krane’s recent acquittal from charges of credit card fraud in Miami, his former label boss, 2baba revealed he was caught up in a Credit Card fraud case, but he was fortunate the public had no knowledge of it because it was settled before it became public knowledge.



He said;



“Yes, it happened to me once; there was this time I went for a show, I can’t really remember where, maybe Amsterdam or somewhere in Europe, my ticket was bought with a fraudulent credit card.



It almost caused problems for me but everything was cleared as soon as they realised I didn’t buy the tickets myself, so I was freed.



It is something that could happen to anybody, you just have to be careful”.







Speaking further he said he knew Dammy Krane was innocent all along, having experienced the same himself.



“I knew Dammy Krane was going to be freed of the charges against him; but you know when something like this happens, you still have to go to court and clear yourself, and that’s what happened in his case.



It was just unfortunate that something like that happened. I would say he was at the right place but at the wrong time.



He was only going for a show and somehow one or two of the people travelling with him were not clean and it got every other person involved in the scandal. It could have happened to anybody”, he stressed.







https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/happened-dammy-krane-happened-2face-idibia/

oga stay one side jare oga stay one side jare 1 Like

but you are not in jail?

alobispot:

Award winning singer, Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, has come out to reveal that he has experienced same thing that happened to singer, Dammy Krane in the U.S.



Following Dammy Krane’s recent acquittal from charges of credit card fraud in Miami, his former label boss, 2baba revealed he was caught up in a Credit Card fraud case, but he was fortunate the public had no knowledge of it because it was settled before it became public knowledge.



He said;



“Yes, it happened to me once; there was this time I went for a show, I can’t really remember where, maybe Amsterdam or somewhere in Europe, my ticket was bought with a fraudulent credit card.



It almost caused problems for me but everything was cleared as soon as they realised I didn’t buy the tickets myself, so I was freed.



It is something that could happen to anybody, you just have to be careful”.







Speaking further he said he knew Dammy Krane was innocent all along, having experienced the same himself.



“I knew Dammy Krane was going to be freed of the charges against him; but you know when something like this happens, you still have to go to court and clear yourself, and that’s what happened in his case.



It was just unfortunate that something like that happened. I would say he was at the right place but at the wrong time.



He was only going for a show and somehow one or two of the people travelling with him were not clean and it got every other person involved in the scandal. It could have happened to anybody”, he stressed.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/happened-dammy-krane-happened-2face-idibia/

make we hear word jare make we hear word jare 1 Like





RIP to dead career of dammy crane



60 seconds silence please Medicine after deathRIP to dead career of dammy crane60 seconds silence please







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7CTRnkkYYc As 2Baba would say, "Hope you holy pass Elijah sha!"

You dont mean it

alobispot:

Award winning singer, Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, has come out to reveal that he has experienced same thing that happened to singer, Dammy Krane in the U.S.



Following Dammy Krane’s recent acquittal from charges of credit card fraud in Miami, his former label boss, 2baba revealed he was caught up in a Credit Card fraud case, but he was fortunate the public had no knowledge of it because it was settled before it became public knowledge.



He said;



“Yes, it happened to me once; there was this time I went for a show, I can’t really remember where, maybe Amsterdam or somewhere in Europe, my ticket was bought with a fraudulent credit card.



It almost caused problems for me but everything was cleared as soon as they realised I didn’t buy the tickets myself, so I was freed.



It is something that could happen to anybody, you just have to be careful”.







Speaking further he said he knew Dammy Krane was innocent all along, having experienced the same himself.



“I knew Dammy Krane was going to be freed of the charges against him; but you know when something like this happens, you still have to go to court and clear yourself, and that’s what happened in his case.



It was just unfortunate that something like that happened. I would say he was at the right place but at the wrong time.



He was only going for a show and somehow one or two of the people travelling with him were not clean and it got every other person involved in the scandal. It could have happened to anybody”, he stressed.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/happened-dammy-krane-happened-2face-idibia/ 2baba don dey smoke Calabar weed. Bro, d credit card company have a damning evidence against that Yahoo boy, he didn't send anybody, he pressed d computer himself 2baba don dey smoke Calabar weed. Bro, d credit card company have a damning evidence against that Yahoo boy, he didn't send anybody, he pressed d computer himself

alobispot:

Award winning singer, Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, has come out to reveal that he has experienced same thing that happened to singer, Dammy Krane in the U.S.



Following Dammy Krane’s recent acquittal from charges of credit card fraud in Miami, his former label boss, 2baba revealed he was caught up in a Credit Card fraud case, but he was fortunate the public had no knowledge of it because it was settled before it became public knowledge.



He said;



“Yes, it happened to me once; there was this time I went for a show, I can’t really remember where, maybe Amsterdam or somewhere in Europe, my ticket was bought with a fraudulent credit card.



It almost caused problems for me but everything was cleared as soon as they realised I didn’t buy the tickets myself, so I was freed.



It is something that could happen to anybody, you just have to be careful”.







Speaking further he said he knew Dammy Krane was innocent all along, having experienced the same himself.



“I knew Dammy Krane was going to be freed of the charges against him; but you know when something like this happens, you still have to go to court and clear yourself, and that’s what happened in his case.



It was just unfortunate that something like that happened. I would say he was at the right place but at the wrong time.



He was only going for a show and somehow one or two of the people travelling with him were not clean and it got every other person involved in the scandal. It could have happened to anybody”, he stressed.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/happened-dammy-krane-happened-2face-idibia/

So why speak up when the man's problem has beenn solved by God?you could have showed him love and support in the beginning So why speak up when the man's problem has beenn solved by God?you could have showed him love and support in the beginning

Biafra has 6 letters. Nigeria has 7 letters.

Nigerian civil war was 1967. Buhari has 6

letters and Ojukwu also has 6 letters. Obama has 6 letters. Nigeria has 36

states. There are 3 markets around my area.



We have 2 eateries close to my house. By the time you realize that this post has no

meaning, it's already too late for you, and you can't do me anything.I just wasted your time,

I'm not even at home so you won't even see me to beat me.!�����������

Hypocrite! When the guy was being dragged left, right and center and almost crucified by the media and Nigerians 2baba kept mute! Now that Dammy Krane is free he is now coming to spit trash!



2 face deserves vvv 1 Like

alobispot:

Award winning singer, Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, has come out to reveal that he has experienced same thing that happened to singer, Dammy Krane in the U.S.



Following Dammy Krane’s recent acquittal from charges of credit card fraud in Miami, his former label boss, 2baba revealed he was caught up in a Credit Card fraud case, but he was fortunate the public had no knowledge of it because it was settled before it became public knowledge.



He said;



“Yes, it happened to me once; there was this time I went for a show, I can’t really remember where, maybe Amsterdam or somewhere in Europe, my ticket was bought with a fraudulent credit card.



It almost caused problems for me but everything was cleared as soon as they realised I didn’t buy the tickets myself, so I was freed.



It is something that could happen to anybody, you just have to be careful”.







Speaking further he said he knew Dammy Krane was innocent all along, having experienced the same himself.



“I knew Dammy Krane was going to be freed of the charges against him; but you know when something like this happens, you still have to go to court and clear yourself, and that’s what happened in his case.



It was just unfortunate that something like that happened. I would say he was at the right place but at the wrong time.



He was only going for a show and somehow one or two of the people travelling with him were not clean and it got every other person involved in the scandal. It could have happened to anybody”, he stressed.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/happened-dammy-krane-happened-2face-idibia/

So why did you chased him out of hypertek family, why didn't you merge his problem to your past experience? Your story is so mendacious. So why did you chased him out of hypertek family, why didn't you merge his problem to your past experience? Your story is so mendacious.

Nigerians are VERY good at drawing conclusions

Swee

Buy bitcoin urgently for as cheap as 305/$. call or whatsapp 08037476374, offer valid for today only