|Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by kidap: 6:06pm
OBO is at it again, davido took to his Instagram page to inform fans that he always won another award at the MTV EMA 2017.
See photo and caption...
OMG I JUST WON BEST WORLDWIDE ACT MTV EMA!!! I’m going madd!!!!! 2 EMA’s !! Whaaat!!! !!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbcV6Q1ljQ_/?hl=en
http://edition.soundoro.com/davido-wins-best-worldwide-act-mtv-ema/
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 6:10pm
Wow!!!!!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by choku123: 6:12pm
2 awards and you aren't aware off
hmmmm
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by mayweather145: 6:39pm
With yankee passport them say we local u better come shop i go see u later spend my money on top somebody summer body lets keep it rocking . Now we know who is international .
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by Onyi4live(m): 7:03pm
OMG wizyboy come and see Afrima and world Nawao
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 7:19pm
Funke!
Davido is on FIA
29 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 7:35pm
This life is so funny, proves that ass-licking makes u lose value and self respect. I hope wiz kid has learned a thing or two from this. Do your thing, no dey follow people for yansh up and down, them go see you finish...do your thing, if we support you enough you'll be highly regarded. Don't change just to please people, I noticed wiz kid started doing patua in all his international songs, that's not who u you are Bro, be yourself and do your thing and be the wiz kid we've all grown to love.
84 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by Twizzy30(m): 8:11pm
TeamBaddest.
i already said it OBO is the true definition of Afro pop, his vibes is lit... Haters Before u spew nonsense here, Mtv ema worldwide act means OBO had to tug it out with the likes of Shawn mendes, Migos, Nicki, Cardi, in short everyone doing music in this world and he won it. Hardwork pays, Asslicking pays to some extent.
34 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by Exclusive32: 8:18pm
wizkid be staying here and be dragging afrima with emtee
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by Twizzy30(m): 8:31pm
caroline save your drama, i dont need it for the soap opera.
davido dont need haters drama for the soap opera, save it for funke akindele's jenifa diary.
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by bizclef: 8:31pm
chai..dis davido no get shame o,wizkid wey 1st win ham no make noise o, davido is running to be ahead of wizkid bt wizkid no even no say person dey run behind him. wizkid won 3 awards last night nd he ddnt even make any noise. he won BET again dis year yet no noise.
b4 u start to dey bash me wt insults, i knw MTV EMA is superior to AFRIMA bt rememember say wizkid don win ham too
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:32pm
Local musician winning international award
Frog Voice ti takeover
Davido u the best
19 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:38pm
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:01pm
Haters gonna hate
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:06pm
The bros above, nah you be the MCM wen wan start Wizkid vs. Davido?
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 9:07pm
Davido better than Wizfool.
10 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 9:08pm
NaijaCelebrity:You be siren
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 9:10pm
It pays to be a frog voice afterall
13 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by Edoloaded: 9:10pm
Bx
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 9:11pm
Why is everyone just realizing ass licking doesn't pay ...wizkid change sound because of international recognition...but Luis that sang decipasito has the highest views on YouTube with his south America sound.. Angelina kidjo won Grammy with her Africa sound.. so tell me why wizkid is not a fool ...compare wizkid with samklef sounds and his current sound and judge
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by Nowenuse: 9:11pm
bizclef:
Oga no, the award was collected back from Wizkid last year and given to Tanzanian Alikiba. So, wizkid has no Ema award. Google and confirm.
Up OBO!
Shame on Wizkid for doing follow follow, fake patua accent and ass-licking of American artistes and yet he still did not win the biggest international award from Africa.
18 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by Sheun001(m): 9:12pm
dafuqqqqqq!!!!!! obo my man all the way mehn I'm fuckin happy right now Bleep haters mehn
8 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by Millz404(m): 9:12pm
Him deserve am jare.... I no no wetin wizkid d sing sef
This is coming from somebody that hates Nigerian songs...
I noticed davido is a beta act
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by iambabaG: 9:12pm
Bravo!!
He had a GREAT year.. Quality songs over average quantity all day everyday
1 Like
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by medolab90(m): 9:12pm
if any wizkid fan Dare come closer
banana fall on you all
our boy is on fia
like for davido
share for wizkid
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by aldexrio(m): 9:13pm
Can't we all just love these two without setting them against each other
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) by donstan18(m): 9:13pm
They said they are international, But our local DAVIDO is winning international award!!... Is God not a wonderful GOD!
Davido is on FIA, Not someone that's always singing " ye ye ye ye ye de know my story ooo... big baka ye ye ye oo"
14 Likes
