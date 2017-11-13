Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Davido Wins Best Worldwide Act At MTV EMA (Photos) (13906 Views)

See photo and caption...



OMG I JUST WON BEST WORLDWIDE ACT MTV EMA!!! I’m going madd!!!!! 2 EMA’s !! Whaaat!!! !!



https://www.instagram.com/p/BbcV6Q1ljQ_/?hl=en



Wow!!!!!!! 4 Likes

2 awards and you aren't aware off



hmmmm 3 Likes

With yankee passport them say we local u better come shop i go see u later spend my money on top somebody summer body lets keep it rocking . Now we know who is international . 58 Likes 2 Shares

wizyboy come and see Afrima and world Nawao OMGwizyboy come and see Afrima and world Nawao 4 Likes





Davido is on FIA Funke!Davido is on FIA 29 Likes

This life is so funny, proves that ass-licking makes u lose value and self respect. I hope wiz kid has learned a thing or two from this. Do your thing, no dey follow people for yansh up and down, them go see you finish...do your thing, if we support you enough you'll be highly regarded. Don't change just to please people, I noticed wiz kid started doing patua in all his international songs, that's not who u you are Bro, be yourself and do your thing and be the wiz kid we've all grown to love. 84 Likes 4 Shares



i already said it OBO is the true definition of Afro pop, his vibes is lit... Haters Before u spew nonsense here, Mtv ema worldwide act means OBO had to tug it out with the likes of Shawn mendes, Migos, Nicki, Cardi, in short everyone doing music in this world and he won it. Hardwork pays, Asslicking pays to some extent. TeamBaddest.i already said it OBO is the true definition of Afro pop, his vibes is lit... Haters Before u spew nonsense here, Mtv ema worldwide act means OBO had to tug it out with the likes of Shawn mendes, Migos, Nicki, Cardi, in short everyone doing music in this world and he won it. Hardwork pays, Asslicking pays to some extent. 34 Likes 5 Shares

wizkid be staying here and be dragging afrima with emtee 37 Likes 2 Shares

caroline save your drama, i dont need it for the soap opera.

davido dont need haters drama for the soap opera, save it for funke akindele's jenifa diary. 6 Likes

chai..dis davido no get shame o,wizkid wey 1st win ham no make noise o, davido is running to be ahead of wizkid bt wizkid no even no say person dey run behind him. wizkid won 3 awards last night nd he ddnt even make any noise. he won BET again dis year yet no noise.

b4 u start to dey bash me wt insults, i knw MTV EMA is superior to AFRIMA bt rememember say wizkid don win ham too 10 Likes 1 Share





Local musician winning international award



Frog Voice ti takeover





Davido u the best 19 Likes

Haters gonna hate 3 Likes 1 Share





The bros above, nah you be the MCM wen wan start Wizkid vs. Davido? The bros above, nah you be the MCM wen wan start Wizkid vs. Davido? 3 Likes

Davido better than Wizfool. 10 Likes

NaijaCelebrity:

Wow!!!!!!! You be siren You be siren 2 Likes

It pays to be a frog voice afterall 13 Likes

Bx

Why is everyone just realizing ass licking doesn't pay ...wizkid change sound because of international recognition...but Luis that sang decipasito has the highest views on YouTube with his south America sound.. Angelina kidjo won Grammy with her Africa sound.. so tell me why wizkid is not a fool ...compare wizkid with samklef sounds and his current sound and judge 18 Likes 2 Shares

bizclef:

chai..dis davido no get shame o,wizkid wey 1st win ham no make noise o, davido is running to be ahead of wizkid bt wizkid no even no say person dey run behind him. wizkid won 3 awards last night nd he ddnt even make any noise. he won BET again dis year yet no noise.

b4 u start to dey bash me wt insults, i knw MTV EMA is superior to AFRIMA bt rememember say wizkid don win ham too

Oga no, the award was collected back from Wizkid last year and given to Tanzanian Alikiba. So, wizkid has no Ema award. Google and confirm.









Up OBO!

Shame on Wizkid for doing follow follow, fake patua accent and ass-licking of American artistes and yet he still did not win the biggest international award from Africa. Oga no, the award was collected back from Wizkid last year and given to Tanzanian Alikiba. So, wizkid has no Ema award. Google and confirm.Up OBO!Shame on Wizkid for doing follow follow, fake patua accent and ass-licking of American artistes and yet he still did not win the biggest international award from Africa. 18 Likes

Bleep haters mehn dafuqqqqqq!!!!!! obo my man all the way mehn I'm fuckin happy right nowBleep haters mehn 8 Likes

Him deserve am jare.... I no no wetin wizkid d sing sef



This is coming from somebody that hates Nigerian songs...

I noticed davido is a beta act 9 Likes

Bravo!!

He had a GREAT year.. Quality songs over average quantity all day everyday 1 Like

if any wizkid fan Dare come closer





banana fall on you all



our boy is on fia





like for davido



share for wizkid 29 Likes 1 Share

Can't we all just love these two without setting them against each other 7 Likes