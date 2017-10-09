Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" (22664 Views)

..The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has followed the footsteps of her daughter, Zahra, by criticising the management of Aso Rock Clinic.



Zahra Buhari had last week taken to her Instagram page to criticise the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Jalal Arabi, for his inability to provide even Paracetamol tablets to the clinic despite a budget of N3 billion for the provision of drugs to the hospital.



Speaking Monday at a stakeholders meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Nutrition, Child Advocacy and Health and Nutrition, RMNCAH+N, at the State House, Abuja, Mrs. Buhari said she recently fell ill and was advised to travel to London for treatment, but she refused.



“I called the Aso Clinic to find out if they have an X-Ray machine, they said it’s not working

“In the end I had to go to a hospital owned and operated by foreigners 100 per cent



“There is a budget for the Hospital and if you go there now, you will see a number of constructions going on but they don’t have a single syringe there. What is the purpose of the buildings if there are no equipment there to work with?”



“You can imagine what happens across the states to governors wives if this will happen to me in Abuja,” she said.



The Aso Rock Clinic management said last week it was short of funds for major projects and purchases and would demand the commercialisation of the clinic’s operations for efficiency.

Why is buhari afraid of his appointees?



I have never seen this kind of weak leader before



90% of his minister are docile without doing nothing in Abuja



The president is afraid to reshuffle his government



Even the president wife is frustrated with his leadership style 234 Likes 14 Shares



Then ... Jubrin must be forced to return to Sudan!



Give us our real sai baba!! 61 Likes 6 Shares

How many billions was budgeted for this aso clinic this year? Anti corruption indeed!!! When the government stinks of corruption at every turn. APC and Buhari are the highest scam ever pulled off. They succeeded in scamming 170 million people 97 Likes 12 Shares

U can't expect a goat to do the duties of a dog and expect results.... una just dey start to wail.... 2019, my PVC my POWER 49 Likes 2 Shares

How did she attack them? With her long nails or with her fists. I need to know the form of attacks before contributing anything to this thread.

This is the true definition of corruption. You budget 3billion for a clinic and yet they don't even have common paracetamol? This is crazy. Let nairaland zombies come and defend their masters. Nonsense!!! 30 Likes 2 Shares

The real figure to be probed is N3bn x 3yrs of Buhari



This cannot be budget of change!



But what can I say, it is only a foolishman that will vote an illiterate into power and expect him to work like Obama, the Harvard graduate 29 Likes

Aisha already campaigning for 2019..........Meanwhile, what was she expecting, when her husband went to London to receive treatment. 13 Likes

[/b]"called the Aso Clinic to find out if they have an X-Ray machine, they said it’s not working

“In the end I had to go to a hospital owned and operated by foreigners 100 per cent



“There is a budget for the Hospital and if you go there now, you will see a number of constructions going on but they don’t have a single syringe there. What is the purpose of the buildings if there are no equipment there to work with?”[b] And more than 3 billion was budgeted for this damned clinic by this godforsaken government.APC corruption nah helele.Zombies do your work. And more than 3 billion was budgeted for this damned clinic by this godforsaken government.APC corruption nah helele.Zombies do your work. 6 Likes 1 Share

Hope the crazy conspiracy theory about 'Jubrin from Sudan' isn't true after all Come to think of it, this one that people at the corridors of power are going public with their grievances instead of going through the normal channel...Hope the crazy conspiracy theory about 'Jubrin from Sudan' isn't true after all 23 Likes 1 Share

Who was that idiot that advised her to go abroad because she was ill? She would have flown there in a private jet, paid landing fees at the airport (whether Stanstead or Heathrow), paid for hotel rooms, paid for medical diagnosis, consultation and medication etc., all in hard foreign currency!! Can you see how they waste our money in this country? Thank God she decided to adopt a local option.



The Medical Director of the Aso Rock Clinic, the Perm Sec of the State House, and Health Minister should be called to account for the money budgeted for that clinic.



As for the governors' wives in other states, I do not pity them. If their husbands who are the governors, had put in place proper medical facilities within each of their states, then there would be no need for complaints. Instead, most of the governors have failed to pay workers including doctors. Now, they would feel the pinch whenever governor's wives fall sick within their states, and there are no medical supplies or equipment to treat them. And hopefully, they would do the right thing! She would have flown there in a private jet, paid landing fees at the airport (whether Stanstead or Heathrow), paid for hotel rooms, paid for medical diagnosis, consultation and medication etc., all in hard foreign currency!!Thank God she decided to adopt a local option.The Medical Director of the Aso Rock Clinic, the Perm Sec of the State House, and Health Minister should be called to account for the money budgeted for that clinic.If their husbands who are the governors, had put in place proper medical facilities within each of their states, then there would be no need for complaints. Instead, most of the governors have failed to pay workers including doctors. Now, they would feel the pinch whenever governor's wives fall sick within their states, and there are no medical supplies or equipment to treat them. And hopefully, they would do the right thing! 9 Likes

I won't talk! Government of the corrupt, by the corrupt and for the Zombies!! Under Bubu's nose, he can't handle the villa clinic despite that huge budget! Zombies over to you 15 Likes

Haba, does Aisha sleep in the guest room? Doesn't she sleep with her husband on the same bed at night? Can't she complain to her husband? 4 Likes

Buhari is pantastically kwarapt. 10 Likes

Aso rock clinic for that matter....SMH



Na now I believe Zahra Instagram post.



Let's await what those who tagged her a suicide bomber from Yola will call her after this new revelation. A hospital without a single syringeAso rock clinic for that matter....SMHNa now I believe Zahra Instagram post.Let's await what those who tagged her a suicide bomber from Yola will call her after this new revelation. 16 Likes

Buhari integrity working..... 6 Likes

After two years,it is now they know that there is no common paracetamol in the clinic, too much oversea medical expedition have blindfolded them to the sufferings of the people.

Later some people will say changebegins from them even when it is clear that the leaders are not ready to change. 12 Likes