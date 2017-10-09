₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,551 members, 3,842,463 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 07:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" (22664 Views)
Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom / Drug Scarcity Hits Aso Rock Clinic Despite N3.87 Billion Budget / Scandal ! Fayose Attacks Buhari, Exposes Dirty Secret Of First Lady (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by NgcoboP: 3:36pm
..The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has followed the footsteps of her daughter, Zahra, by criticising the management of Aso Rock Clinic.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/245518-breaking-aisha-buhari-attacks-management-aso-rock-clinic.html
13 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by pauljumbo: 3:45pm
Why is buhari afraid of his appointees?
I have never seen this kind of weak leader before
90% of his minister are docile without doing nothing in Abuja
The president is afraid to reshuffle his government
Even the president wife is frustrated with his leadership style
234 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Linux007(m): 3:46pm
If the clinic right at your backyard is not functional, then i wonder how every other one including those thousands of kilometres away will function. This is the height of incompetency.
On a lighter note i think jubrin is not doing aisha well in za oza room, shes stylishly complaining.
Jubrin must return to sudan .
137 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:47pm
Then ... Jubrin must be forced to return to Sudan!
Give us our real sai baba!!
61 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 3:49pm
hehehe gen gen gen
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by davidodiba(m): 3:50pm
Wake me when we reash
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by capatainrambo: 3:50pm
old muhamadu is not better than the inefetual buffon.
infact he is worse
Goat
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by itchie: 3:53pm
How many billions was budgeted for this aso clinic this year? Anti corruption indeed!!! When the government stinks of corruption at every turn. APC and Buhari are the highest scam ever pulled off. They succeeded in scamming 170 million people
97 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by swagagolic01: 3:55pm
U can't expect a goat to do the duties of a dog and expect results.... una just dey start to wail.... 2019, my PVC my POWER
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by giftq: 3:57pm
swagagolic01:I wonder for these AP-Cheat members sef
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by LalaSnakeLala(m): 3:59pm
How did she attack them? With her long nails or with her fists. I need to know the form of attacks before contributing anything to this thread.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by coluka: 3:59pm
This is the true definition of corruption. You budget 3billion for a clinic and yet they don't even have common paracetamol? This is crazy. Let nairaland zombies come and defend their masters. Nonsense!!!
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by stobery(m): 3:59pm
The real figure to be probed is N3bn x 3yrs of Buhari
This cannot be budget of change!
But what can I say, it is only a foolishman that will vote an illiterate into power and expect him to work like Obama, the Harvard graduate
29 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by dannytoe(m): 3:59pm
Aisha already campaigning for 2019..........Meanwhile, what was she expecting, when her husband went to London to receive treatment.
13 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Adiola(f): 4:01pm
NgcoboP:Aisha shameless prostitute
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Paperwhite(m): 4:02pm
Sai Baba,Sai Chanji.Ndi ara
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Paperwhite(m): 4:02pm
[/b]"called the Aso Clinic to find out if they have an X-Ray machine, they said it’s not working
“In the end I had to go to a hospital owned and operated by foreigners 100 per cent
“There is a budget for the Hospital and if you go there now, you will see a number of constructions going on but they don’t have a single syringe there. What is the purpose of the buildings if there are no equipment there to work with?”[b] And more than 3 billion was budgeted for this damned clinic by this godforsaken government.APC corruption nah helele.Zombies do your work.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Adiola(f): 4:04pm
pauljumbo:his ministers knows he is not the real buhari so one wrong sacking ,the affected minister will sing a glorious song
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Ola17: 4:06pm
Come to think of it, this one that people at the corridors of power are going public with their grievances instead of going through the normal channel...
Hope the crazy conspiracy theory about 'Jubrin from Sudan' isn't true after all
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by CeterisXVII: 4:08pm
NgcoboP:
Who was that idiot that advised her to go abroad because she was ill? She would have flown there in a private jet, paid landing fees at the airport (whether Stanstead or Heathrow), paid for hotel rooms, paid for medical diagnosis, consultation and medication etc., all in hard foreign currency!! Can you see how they waste our money in this country? Thank God she decided to adopt a local option.
The Medical Director of the Aso Rock Clinic, the Perm Sec of the State House, and Health Minister should be called to account for the money budgeted for that clinic.
As for the governors' wives in other states, I do not pity them. If their husbands who are the governors, had put in place proper medical facilities within each of their states, then there would be no need for complaints. Instead, most of the governors have failed to pay workers including doctors. Now, they would feel the pinch whenever governor's wives fall sick within their states, and there are no medical supplies or equipment to treat them. And hopefully, they would do the right thing!
9 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Mrjo(m): 4:13pm
Who open that kitchen and the other room for u?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Annie939(f): 4:14pm
they are saint like buhariaaa anyways, we thank God our first lady is not corrupt like her husband .
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Singingbae(m): 4:19pm
I won't talk! Government of the corrupt, by the corrupt and for the Zombies!! Under Bubu's nose, he can't handle the villa clinic despite that huge budget! Zombies over to you
15 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by CaptainJeffry: 4:20pm
Haba, does Aisha sleep in the guest room? Doesn't she sleep with her husband on the same bed at night? Can't she complain to her husband?
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Penalty82(m): 4:31pm
True True....
7 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Ojiofor: 4:39pm
Buhari is pantastically kwarapt.
10 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Blue3k(m): 4:40pm
You guys should tell Buhari.
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by TheFreeOne: 4:44pm
A hospital without a single syringe
Aso rock clinic for that matter....SMH
Na now I believe Zahra Instagram post.
Let's await what those who tagged her a suicide bomber from Yola will call her after this new revelation.
16 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by Keballl: 4:46pm
Buhari integrity working.....
6 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by magoo10: 4:48pm
After two years,it is now they know that there is no common paracetamol in the clinic, too much oversea medical expedition have blindfolded them to the sufferings of the people.
Later some people will say changebegins from them even when it is clear that the leaders are not ready to change.
12 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" by TheFreeOne: 4:50pm
magoo10:
In short the real change should begin with Buhari.
He's got the wherewithal to seek medicals abroad as he pleases but didn't deemed it fit to equip Aso rock clinic to the extent that even his immediate family can't get treatment after budgeting 3b for the clinic.
So what's the fate of workers in Aso rock? They can go and die I presume.
5 Likes
What's The Power Supply Situation In Your Area Since The Handover Of PHCN? / At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta / Thousands Of Nigerian Muslims Hold Pro-Morsi Rally
Viewing this topic: ifyn4real(m), sharpwriter, Castroii(m), issy4vic, TundeSeun(m), Questyjayblack(m), IyayiSon(m), tiwiex, amnesty7, lekantruth, ima1616(f), marcopollo(m), danmasani101, arithcom(m), didinet(f), Bodexman, username12, cross50(m), captain247(f), ofadaboy(m), Shinor(m), Mariokenny(m), clemhova, Officialnelly(m), trenchard(m), SPECTRE777(m), replete(m), straighttalk(m), silvoice, gabbywatch77, cptjacksparrow, fabrista(m), kennosman(m), odogwubiafra, LesbianBoy(m), twinsroyale, vincencior(m), halilu44, olaposii, banio, gaintru, swtteks(f), kwankwaso(m), 4dor, Ahijo1990(m), Ernestbukky(m), Matadaz(m), Chujor1634, malabite3, kaystick86(m), foxychev, luglio, mekus74, megasoul, massinola(m), crazygod(m), gentleoyink, paddedbabe, 1bunne4lif(m), jiorhemen(m), Amaa2019(m), Igwe2nero(m), Mashrock, sesaan(m), Bizinton, kmzee(m), superstar1(m), NavierStokes(m), nedum77, hisgrace090, Kokadomfreedom(m), Opez4real, cutiedave(m), merineze, Wasquad(m), marygold(f), Filosofa, nairanaira12, sherifadekola, bluaero(m), westlife79(m), barrydee(m), DisGuy, kman2222, barbiesparkz2(f), dd12345, SammieLowkey(m), PotatoSalad(m), Johnayoola(m), Ihutomi, Joannicky(f), adeboizy11(m), jammyunn(m), Ugooluwa(m), ekwuemeuzo(m), Neyoor(m), auroraborealis, donstevoz(m), Idiris(m), dumga, WorkSmartEdu, buske(m), joshujoshu(m), fonzie2u, mii72, Ronnicute(m), Tiffdel(m), donshaddow(m), Ace16(m), gist4real(m), purplemonkey(m), stiggymode(m), babsdeebabs(m), sexyT2, skot7 and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27