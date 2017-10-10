Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra (18472 Views)

Aisha Buhari Exposes Aso Rock Clinic Management: "No Single Syringe There" / "N3billion Budgeted And There Is No Paracetamol In The State House Clinic-zahra / Drug Scarcity Hits Aso Rock Clinic Despite N3.87 Billion Budget (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





Just yesterday, Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari ”flamed” up over the state of the hospital which according to her is shameful.



But before then, Zahra had on September 29th called out the permanent secretary of the state house over the poor condition of the hospital.



Zahra asked why the hospital lacked basic items such as a syringe even when it has a N3. 2 billion budgetary allocations.



After she called out the Permanent Secretary, Nigerians reacted in different ways; while some applauded her for speaking out, others asked her to go and seek answers from her father.



After her mother’s speech yesterday, Zahra took to her Instagram page to reply some of the question posted by Nigerians.



The President’s daughter wrote, “I was insulted a lot about the hospital thing and I have to tell you that I laughed at a lot of them and was really sad at a lot of them because it really made me understand that a lot of Nigerians are not as educated as I thought.



“Many people were saying that I should ask my father, I should tell him. The thing is that many people are appointed at different stages and they make sure that whatever they are in charge of works out well and they monitor properly.



“So, the president can’t be at every point. He can’t be monitoring everyone’s post. It is impossible. It is literally impossible. So there are some things happening now to help with the state house hospital.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/10/father-not-aware-poor-state-aso-rock-clinic-presidents-daughter-zahra/ President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, has explained why her father may not be aware of the deteriorating state of the Aso Villa clinic.Just yesterday, Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari ”flamed” up over the state of the hospital which according to her is shameful.But before then, Zahra had on September 29th called out the permanent secretary of the state house over the poor condition of the hospital.Zahra asked why the hospital lacked basic items such as a syringe even when it has a N3. 2 billion budgetary allocations.After she called out the Permanent Secretary, Nigerians reacted in different ways; while some applauded her for speaking out, others asked her to go and seek answers from her father.After her mother’s speech yesterday, Zahra took to her Instagram page to reply some of the question posted by Nigerians.The President’s daughter wrote, “I was insulted a lot about the hospital thing and I have to tell you that I laughed at a lot of them and was really sad at a lot of them because it really made me understand that a lot of Nigerians are not as educated as I thought.“Many people were saying that I should ask my father, I should tell him. The thing is that many people are appointed at different stages and they make sure that whatever they are in charge of works out well and they monitor properly.“So, the president can’t be at every point. He can’t be monitoring everyone’s post. It is impossible. It is literally impossible. So there are some things happening now to help with the state house hospital.” 6 Likes 1 Share

Baba buhari carry go



Your sins have been forgiven



If you even one



2019 sure pass for you 27 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

Baba buhari carry go



Your sins have been forgiven





Nobody has the power to forgive sin in zombieland

The Hunger and suffering that buhari and his 40thieves put Nigerians into can never be forgotten or forgiven..



As Zara buhari rightly pointed out

Buharis job is to gallivant round the world and take pictures .. Nobody has the power to forgive sin in zombielandThe Hunger and suffering that buhari and his 40thieves put Nigerians into can never be forgotten or forgiven..As Zara buhari rightly pointed outBuharis job is to gallivant round the world and take pictures .. 99 Likes 10 Shares

Oya, tell your papa to deal with the management of that clinic. 8 Likes

All enemies of our country will not end well 7 Likes

But the president can monitor nnamdi KANU abi... If woze that girl slap now... 70 Likes 3 Shares

zombieHUNTER:

Gbam



What is gbam





Baba will contest and win 2019 What is gbamBaba will contest and win 2019 2 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

But the president can monitor nnamdi KANU abi... If woze that girl slap now...

Kanu is a criminal that needs close marking Kanu is a criminal that needs close marking 18 Likes

sarrki:





Kanu is a criminal that needs close marking

3 Likes 1 Share

I didn't know this girl is an isi azu.



I never expected this from her.Eziokwum! 66 Likes 3 Shares

Huh?



Say again!

sarrki:

All enemies of our country will not end well Gbam.... Any supporter of buhari is an enemy of Nigeria and of progress Gbam.... Any supporter of buhari is an enemy of Nigeria and of progress 95 Likes 8 Shares

The President’s daughter wrote, “I was insulted a lot about the hospital thing and I have to tell you that I laughed at a lot of them and was really sad at a lot of them because it really made me understand that a lot of Nigerians are not as educated as I thought. . And you are more educated than most Nigerians abi? . And you are more educated than most Nigerians abi? 57 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:





Kanu is a criminal that needs close marking While the Fulani herdsmen and aso rock clinic don't concern buhari While the Fulani herdsmen and aso rock clinic don't concern buhari 45 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:







What is gbam





Baba will contest and win 2019 CHIEF RESIDENT ZONE B



NAIRALAND BRANCH OF ZOMBIES



ONLINE COALITION OF ZOMBIES

ZOMBIE ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA





APC SUPPORTERS WING

APC





I hail thee CHIEF RESIDENT ZONE BNAIRALAND BRANCH OF ZOMBIESONLINE COALITION OF ZOMBIESZOMBIE ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIAAPC SUPPORTERS WINGAPCI hail thee 53 Likes 3 Shares

now you know,....tell your father and stop making noise online.... 1 Like

Zara is more stupid than I think.



So when you observed that, you can not inform the President.



How will he know when he does not use the hospital ?



He even read state of the hospital as reported by our correspondent. Mrs. AISHA BUHARI on the pages of newspaper and no action was taken. By now, the Buhari I voted for should have sacked the minister of health and whoever is in charge. But no be him dey give me.



Any way if Zara's voice and Aisha's Voice can not get to Buhari's ear. I give up.





I am waiting for this time next year IF NOTHING CHANGES I will swallow my pride and scream



"I HAVE BEEN SCAMMED !!!"



Thanks to PDP and 16 years of looting the NATION DRY.if not why would an old man out of touch have a chance in the first place. 80 Likes 7 Shares

just unbelievable...except make she talk to her father and solve the problem,she is still ranting online......

Yes, he's probably not aware cause he's not in charge of his presidency; and what concerns him with Asorock clinic since his doctors are in the UK. And that's the mesaiah of some idiots. 32 Likes 1 Share

we want to hear that you talked to your father and he is looking into the matter...we dont care about excuses.... 12 Likes 1 Share

He can't know, He's a myopic dullard 8 Likes

No excuses, the corruption he swore to fight is going on right under his nose. Now that he knows, what is he going to do about it? 32 Likes 1 Share

We don't want to know why, we are tired of flimsy excuses 3 Likes

Where him papa office dey again? Aso rock, or aso ebi ?















This people be yarning rubbish since 1880bc 3 Likes









After plenty ASUU strike... the president daughter now realised that lot of Nigerians are not as educated as she thought...



What a pity...



Donald Duke should contest in 2019 so that Nigerians will correct this nonsense. “I was insulted a lot about the hospital thing and I have to tell you that I laughed at a lot of them and[b] was really sad at a lot of them because it really made me understand that a lot of Nigerians are not as educated as I thought.[/b]After plenty ASUU strike... the president daughter now realised that lot of Nigerians are not as educated as she thought...What a pity...Donald Duke should contest in 2019 so that Nigerians will correct this nonsense. 13 Likes 1 Share

Your father or the president.