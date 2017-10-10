₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by Nne5(f): 4:01pm
President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, has explained why her father may not be aware of the deteriorating state of the Aso Villa clinic.
Just yesterday, Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari ”flamed” up over the state of the hospital which according to her is shameful.
But before then, Zahra had on September 29th called out the permanent secretary of the state house over the poor condition of the hospital.
Zahra asked why the hospital lacked basic items such as a syringe even when it has a N3. 2 billion budgetary allocations.
After she called out the Permanent Secretary, Nigerians reacted in different ways; while some applauded her for speaking out, others asked her to go and seek answers from her father.
After her mother’s speech yesterday, Zahra took to her Instagram page to reply some of the question posted by Nigerians.
The President’s daughter wrote, “I was insulted a lot about the hospital thing and I have to tell you that I laughed at a lot of them and was really sad at a lot of them because it really made me understand that a lot of Nigerians are not as educated as I thought.
“Many people were saying that I should ask my father, I should tell him. The thing is that many people are appointed at different stages and they make sure that whatever they are in charge of works out well and they monitor properly.
“So, the president can’t be at every point. He can’t be monitoring everyone’s post. It is impossible. It is literally impossible. So there are some things happening now to help with the state house hospital.”
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by sarrki(m): 4:02pm
Baba buhari carry go
Your sins have been forgiven
If you even one
2019 sure pass for you
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by zombieHUNTER: 4:03pm
sarrki:
Nobody has the power to forgive sin in zombieland
The Hunger and suffering that buhari and his 40thieves put Nigerians into can never be forgotten or forgiven..
As Zara buhari rightly pointed out
Buharis job is to gallivant round the world and take pictures ..
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by jamace(m): 4:03pm
Oya, tell your papa to deal with the management of that clinic.
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by sarrki(m): 4:03pm
All enemies of our country will not end well
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by dingbang(m): 4:04pm
But the president can monitor nnamdi KANU abi... If woze that girl slap now...
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by sarrki(m): 4:04pm
zombieHUNTER:
What is gbam
Baba will contest and win 2019
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by sarrki(m): 4:04pm
dingbang:
Kanu is a criminal that needs close marking
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by Ebimor96: 4:07pm
sarrki:
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by Nne5(f): 4:07pm
I didn't know this girl is an isi azu.
I never expected this from her.Eziokwum!
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by Ebimor96: 4:07pm
Huh?
Say again!
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by zombieHUNTER: 4:08pm
sarrki:Gbam.... Any supporter of buhari is an enemy of Nigeria and of progress
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by Ebimor96: 4:09pm
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by Ebimor96: 4:09pm
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by haywire07(m): 4:09pm
The President’s daughter wrote, “I was insulted a lot about the hospital thing and I have to tell you that I laughed at a lot of them and was really sad at a lot of them because it really made me understand that a lot of Nigerians are not as educated as I thought.. And you are more educated than most Nigerians abi?
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by zombieHUNTER: 4:10pm
sarrki:While the Fulani herdsmen and aso rock clinic don't concern buhari
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by zionmade1: 4:10pm
sarrki:CHIEF RESIDENT ZONE B
NAIRALAND BRANCH OF ZOMBIES
ONLINE COALITION OF ZOMBIES
ZOMBIE ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA
APC SUPPORTERS WING
APC
I hail thee
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by tsdarkside(m): 4:12pm
now you know,....tell your father and stop making noise online....
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by AntiWailer: 4:15pm
Zara is more stupid than I think.
So when you observed that, you can not inform the President.
How will he know when he does not use the hospital ?
He even read state of the hospital as reported by our correspondent. Mrs. AISHA BUHARI on the pages of newspaper and no action was taken. By now, the Buhari I voted for should have sacked the minister of health and whoever is in charge. But no be him dey give me.
Any way if Zara's voice and Aisha's Voice can not get to Buhari's ear. I give up.
I am waiting for this time next year IF NOTHING CHANGES I will swallow my pride and scream
"I HAVE BEEN SCAMMED !!!"
Thanks to PDP and 16 years of looting the NATION DRY.if not why would an old man out of touch have a chance in the first place.
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by tsdarkside(m): 4:15pm
just unbelievable...except make she talk to her father and solve the problem,she is still ranting online......
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by dodelight(m): 4:18pm
Yes, he's probably not aware cause he's not in charge of his presidency; and what concerns him with Asorock clinic since his doctors are in the UK. And that's the mesaiah of some idiots.
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by tsdarkside(m): 4:18pm
we want to hear that you talked to your father and he is looking into the matter...we dont care about excuses....
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by 2chainzz(m): 4:23pm
He can't know, He's a myopic dullard
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by dominique(f): 4:29pm
No excuses, the corruption he swore to fight is going on right under his nose. Now that he knows, what is he going to do about it?
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by LUGBE: 4:32pm
We don't want to know why, we are tired of flimsy excuses
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 4:34pm
Where him papa office dey again? Aso rock, or aso ebi ?
This people be yarning rubbish since 1880bc
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by Nukilia: 4:47pm
“I was insulted a lot about the hospital thing and I have to tell you that I laughed at a lot of them and[b] was really sad at a lot of them because it really made me understand that a lot of Nigerians are not as educated as I thought.[/b]
After plenty ASUU strike... the president daughter now realised that lot of Nigerians are not as educated as she thought...
What a pity...
Donald Duke should contest in 2019 so that Nigerians will correct this nonsense.
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by dannytoe(m): 5:23pm
Your father or the president.
|Re: Why My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic –zahra by ritababe(f): 5:35pm
Mrs zahra is it not your father that appoint them? he appoint clueless people just like him
