Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix
Staff of the Rivers State sustainable Development Agency today staged a protest over the non payment of 24months salary owed them by the State government.
The workers who dressed in black were seen wearing agonizing faces and showing visible signs of hardship.Some came with their children who couldn't go to school because their parents couldn't pay their fees.
Speaking to newsmen,a staff of the Agency who pleaded anonymity lamented the state governor's refusal to keep to his promise to pay them their wages. She said their peaceful and non violent protest was necessary after all effort to get the authorities to pay their salaries failed.
Pointing to her colleagues, the visibly angry worker called on all well meaning Rivers people to help them mount pressure on the state government to attend to their plight. She went further to state that they are Rivers men and women with family responsibilities.
Another worker said that the governor maybe persecuting them for being staff of an Agency that was set up by the former administration of Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.
Recall that the one of the agencies established during the past administration has been neglected ,abandoned and in some cases disbanded for instance the The Rivers state transport management agency TIMARIV
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by LionDeLeo:
You mean for 24 months, no salary?
Is Wike alright?
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by kn23h:
Wike is too busy mingling in potopoto republic to care.
I wonder how potopoto terrorists go blame Yorubas for this.
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Oasis007:
Thought it's only Aregbesola owing Salaries?! Rivers State, one of the two richest States in Nigeria, also owe Salary.....?! 24 Months.....?!
Wike is......... Wicked!!!
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by brainpulse:
Haaaaaaa! Wike owing 24months salary is devilish. Upon 13% derivation, Federal allocations, Paris club intervention fund and huge tax from multinational companies.
Who are mine to ask, when goats, pigs and idiots are very happy the way you are ruining their lives.
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by eleojo23:
No salary for 24months?
Similar scenarios in Benue and Kogi...
How do these governors manage to sleep soundly at night?
Wickedness resides in the heart of these politicians.
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by simijimi:
24 months!! That is two years and where were they?
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by maxiuc:
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by PetrePan:
Is wike mad?
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Amajerry83:
One of the reasons I don't vote.
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by cristianisraeli:
AMECHI STOLE ALL THE MONEY..WETIN UNA WANT MAKE WIKE DO..LOL
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Olarababy:
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Beehshorp:
kn23h:
Jubril from Sudan can't get paracetamol and syringes for his hospital o,...
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by HMZi:
this one is normal in benue'' ........
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by lonelydora:
Karma is a b.itch. This RSSDA that deceived us few years ago that they are going to give us loan. We all submitted our documents and till today no one heard about it.
I thanked God i didn't see my documents with any suya, akara, or groudnut seller because i am sure they junked them all.
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by madridguy:
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Abfinest007:
you have said ur own is now the turn of the lying minister lai Mohammed to say his own
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Evablizin:
Nawa o.
Wike fear God small nau,24months is not 2days,is your heart made of iron?
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Sisqoman:
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by dejavubobo1:
He's saving for reelection
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Jh0wsef:
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by abike12:
height of wickedness. how can someone work for 24 months and you withhold their pay?
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by skylarr:
This Wike is such an insensitive a*sshole. Not even fit to rule a local government.
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by brixton:
Wicked people in a wicked country, whoever say Nigeria go better is just talking coz s/he has had too many food to eat. How can you hold on to people's salary for 24months and be able to sleep? We are talking meager salary o and governors still feel at peace to hold the salaries without any care or remorse. Nobody to hold them accountable, governors acting like they are god.
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Kutis2030:
And his leaving comfortable
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Florblu:
24months?
That's two good years! What about the "Constituted authorities" of the state?
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Florblu:
24months?
That's two good years! What about the "Constituted authorities" of the state?
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Danielzane:
Amajerry83:
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by brainpulse:
simijimi:Including the ones Wike has been collecting, the person wey dash you sense gave you a cockroach one
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by Spatta:
The mentality of these so called Nigerian governors is just too crude
How does a governor become the accountant General of the state's finance just because he goes to Abuja to collect allocation every month and some of the money is immediately transferred into his private vaults in Zurich or wherever they are kept now thereby depriving the people who worked in the state
this style is old fashion and should be immediately upturned by a better system
I saw all this in Delta state as a Korper many years back and it is still the system operated in Nigeria
too bad, the common man are the ones suffering for their greed
THESE guys are not leaders, they suddenly become demi-god after being elected and pridefully lord it over the people
so sad
Re: Staff Of Rivers Development Agency Protest Over 24months Salary Owed By Wike(pix by IYIMAN:
How have they been coping/living for the past 24 months? If this agency has outlived it's relevance to the government, the workers can be redeployed to where they are needed in other ministries/agency.
