Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu (13477 Views)

"Davido Killed Tagbo, Chime, DJ Olu, 3 Of His Friends": Fan; Davido Replies / DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) / Saint Obi Steps Out For AFRIMMA Awards In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





"One for Olu , One for Tagbo � ! Nothing but love , support , and positive energy came from you guys ! Thanks for you guys for keeping me motivated . This is ‘OUR’ Award. Thank you Afrimma ! Thank you Lord ." He Wrote.



May their soul rest in perfect peace.



Check It On His Instagram Page Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaCWjkilQiI/



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/davido-dedicate-his-afrimma-awards-to.html After receiving the best artiste of the year and best song of the year at the 2017 "AFRIMMA" Awards. Davido has taken to his instagram page to dedicate the two awards to his friends he lost within a week. "Tagbo" and "Dj Olu"."One for Olu , One for Tagbo � ! Nothing but love , support , and positive energy came from you guys ! Thanks for you guys for keeping me motivated . This is ‘OUR’ Award. Thank you Afrimma ! Thank you Lord ." He Wrote.May their soul rest in perfect peace.Check It On His Instagram Page Below:Source: 1 Share

Where is chime's own? 27 Likes 1 Share

No be lie

Sholaqe:

murderer dedicating his award to those he murdered is it a crime to be sensible? is it a crime to be sensible? 41 Likes

Nice

Na so..

Eye service 1 Like 1 Share

While there is nothing wrong with Davido dedicating his awards to anyone whether dead or alive yet one could wish such awards ain't dedicated to them especially to Tagbo whose death still have a lot of mysteries surrounding it.



#justice4tagbo 3 Likes 1 Share

I guess no one cares about Chime. The other dead guy 2 Likes

.

So we should now stop frying our water melon 1 Like

Last last Na God sure pass....Flexing

..money.. babes....drinks could not help... I saw David replying someond on Instance "God bless you"......So The celebs actually know God .



Things like this happen periodically.. so that we'd know that there I'd actually life after here.. and that one is for eternity.



we should be carefull



Rip to the Dead 6 Likes

murderer dedicating his award to those he murdered 4 Likes 1 Share

Iranu!

Some mumu will come and yab the boy here oooo 1 Like

I refuse to say anything concerning davido

the more you look, the less you see.

all I can say is karma will surely do it's duties of righting any wrongs.

if davido is guilty, karma will find him out

if davido is innocent, karma will fight the real people responsible for taking life that they can't create 4 Likes

mogboyelade:

Where is chime's own?

Does that sound like a Yoruba name?



Let Alex Ikubo go and mourn him. Does that sound like a Yoruba name?Let Alex Ikubo go and mourn him. 2 Likes

mogboyelade:

Where is chime's own? Abi ooo Abi ooo 1 Like

What about Chime? the third guy he killed? 4 Likes

Sigh*





All na publicity stunt. You must go to jail for murderssss froggy or at least be interrogated.

Davido 2 Wizkid 0....more coming OBO 10 Likes

All is vanity....vanity upon vanity.

kn23h:





Does that sound like a Yoruba name?



Let Alex Ikubo go and mourn him. Hmmmm Hmmmm

x

this is mercy after death.help when am still alive not when am dead

They should just let Tagbo rest Abeg, he became famous after his death. May their soul rest in peace

what a loss... RIP to both of them

A moment of silence for those who have lost a loved one!!

!

Sholaqe:

murderer dedicating his award to those he murdered