₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,627 members, 3,842,722 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 10:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu (13477 Views)
"Davido Killed Tagbo, Chime, DJ Olu, 3 Of His Friends": Fan; Davido Replies / DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) / Saint Obi Steps Out For AFRIMMA Awards In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by Muckross1122(m): 7:54pm
After receiving the best artiste of the year and best song of the year at the 2017 "AFRIMMA" Awards. Davido has taken to his instagram page to dedicate the two awards to his friends he lost within a week. "Tagbo" and "Dj Olu".
"One for Olu , One for Tagbo � ! Nothing but love , support , and positive energy came from you guys ! Thanks for you guys for keeping me motivated . This is ‘OUR’ Award. Thank you Afrimma ! Thank you Lord ." He Wrote.
May their soul rest in perfect peace.
Check It On His Instagram Page Below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaCWjkilQiI/
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/davido-dedicate-his-afrimma-awards-to.html
1 Share
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by benzene00: 7:57pm
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by mogboyelade(f): 8:13pm
Where is chime's own?
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by Swaggzkid: 8:43pm
No be lie
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:16pm
Sholaqe:is it a crime to be sensible?
41 Likes
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:16pm
Nice
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by Danielzane: 9:16pm
Na so..
Eye service
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by awa(m): 9:16pm
While there is nothing wrong with Davido dedicating his awards to anyone whether dead or alive yet one could wish such awards ain't dedicated to them especially to Tagbo whose death still have a lot of mysteries surrounding it.
#justice4tagbo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by kn23h(m): 9:16pm
I guess no one cares about Chime. The other dead guy
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by 1dorzine(m): 9:17pm
.
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by Ayo4251(m): 9:17pm
So we should now stop frying our water melon
1 Like
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by chibwike(m): 9:17pm
Last last Na God sure pass....Flexing
..money.. babes....drinks could not help... I saw David replying someond on Instance "God bless you"......So The celebs actually know God .
Things like this happen periodically.. so that we'd know that there I'd actually life after here.. and that one is for eternity.
we should be carefull
Rip to the Dead
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by Sholaqe(f): 9:17pm
murderer dedicating his award to those he murdered
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by room089: 9:17pm
Iranu!
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by TDEMONEW: 9:17pm
Some mumu will come and yab the boy here oooo
1 Like
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by coolestchris(m): 9:17pm
I refuse to say anything concerning davido
the more you look, the less you see.
all I can say is karma will surely do it's duties of righting any wrongs.
if davido is guilty, karma will find him out
if davido is innocent, karma will fight the real people responsible for taking life that they can't create
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by kn23h(m): 9:17pm
mogboyelade:
Does that sound like a Yoruba name?
Let Alex Ikubo go and mourn him.
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by flawlessT(f): 9:17pm
mogboyelade:Abi ooo
1 Like
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by Elnino4ladies: 9:17pm
What about Chime? the third guy he killed?
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by jamarifox(m): 9:17pm
Sigh*
All na publicity stunt. You must go to jail for murderssss froggy or at least be interrogated.
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by OyiboOyibo: 9:18pm
Davido 2 Wizkid 0....more coming OBO
10 Likes
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by AntiWailer: 9:18pm
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by Tekzyflex(m): 9:18pm
All is vanity....vanity upon vanity.
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by flawlessT(f): 9:18pm
kn23h:Hmmmm
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by emeIshiwu: 9:18pm
x
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by Abfinest007(m): 9:18pm
this is mercy after death.help when am still alive not when am dead
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by oviejnr(m): 9:18pm
They should just let Tagbo rest Abeg, he became famous after his death. May their soul rest in peace
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by abike12(f): 9:18pm
what a loss... RIP to both of them
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by nairaman66(m): 9:18pm
A moment of silence for those who have lost a loved one!!
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by TonyOputa(m): 9:18pm
!
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by Natural01: 9:18pm
Sholaqe:
|Re: Davido Dedicates His AFRIMMA Awards To Tagbo And Dj Olu by vicky6: 9:19pm
what of chime own? Because he no come from rich family?
Stop this eye service biko.....and come clean
Is Eddie Murphy Dating Johnny Gill? / Don-Jazzy Donates N2M To Funmi Lawal Cancer Patient / Beyoncé Knowles Vs. Victoria Beckham - Who Is A Better Dresser?
Viewing this topic: pablo21(m), Swatz, oclive007, Davidscott(m), itopat007, nigeriagospel(m), Esperooke(m), flawlessT(f), mhizpinky(f), Rumobaba, noblebookshop, JJ4A, missyb08(f), Cencia, msboye, walexGodson(m), KingsleyCEO, Smarte724(m), iChooseLove(m), degyoniro(m), goalgetter1247, givenbiznews, tokuboeric(m), dontai, mayysen, Djnotte88(m), Masterbiodun, yusuf01(m), misschocolate, TonyBankz(m), peze63(m), Egedeboy, abani1(m), Adebowale89(m), oladoja1(m), zcnox, richeeyo(m), Silvertrinity(f), malache(m), Kustin(m), segzyndpep(m), McAnarchy, Lokoyen(m), Stormrest4806, Rnbstar1, uyisteven(m), dice007(m), Ilemona93(m), NicoBaba(m), frankells(m), MissGracy(f), okayman4real(m), four4, shilefan2(m), tamethem(m), Eteo, Lajet, timzyrhymes(m), dearie(m), gare(f), dondemex(m), michony505(m), bamisegunoluwa, collinometricx, smacky619(m), BunbleBee, Wirelessmic(m), daomi(m), Naturalized(m), laimzydl, naijalien, xtiandamondre, davidodufote, nakotee, Abeycityng, wunmi590(m), lasisi69(m), alphamodel1(m), TAILODUL(m) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6