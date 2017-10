Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dead Tagbo Umeike: Caroline Danjuma Accused Davido Of Dumping His Body & Running (20039 Views)

Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" / Caroline Danjuma Accused Of Doing A Butt Job(See Photos) / Is Peter Okoye Secretly Dumping His Brothers, Psquare? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





What we know about Tagbo? Umeike; the young man whose dead body was allegedly dumped at General Hospital.



Although Davido's camp has denied the reports, here's what we found after digging for info about the Tagbo guy.





Tagbo Umeike, according to his Facebook profile is an alumni of Home Science Association Secondary School and a graduate of Lagos State University. He once had a stint as an engineer with ASTRA Engineering and he's been around quite a couple of popstars and entertainers, Including Modenine.



Late Tagbo died on his birthday October 3, 2017 after a wild night out with friends.





http://news.nollyzone.com/details-emerge-tagbo-umeike-actually-died/ Last night, actress Caroline Danjuma took to her Instagram to boldly accuse pop star, Davido and his crew of dumping the lifeless body of a certain Tagbo, who happens to be her friend, at a General Hospital after he died mysteriously in Davido's car.What we know about Tagbo? Umeike; the young man whose dead body was allegedly dumped at General Hospital.Although Davido's camp has denied the reports, here's what we found after digging for info about the Tagbo guy.Tagbo Umeike, according to his Facebook profile is an alumni of Home Science Association Secondary School and a graduate of Lagos State University. He once had a stint as an engineer with ASTRA Engineering and he's been around quite a couple of popstars and entertainers, Including Modenine.Late Tagbo died on his birthday October 3, 2017 after a wild night out with friends.

hmmmmm

ok

So who killed Tagbo? 3 Likes

Crystalline:

So who killed Tagbo? we dont know yet 5 Likes

Setup , i guess he ws poisoned

Maybe he is a sickle cell patient 14 Likes 1 Share

See him neck for that third picture. 42 Likes

The guy was looking malnourished and dead already. Hin neck long pass flamingo own. All these guys that form attachee to celebs and cliam i know him, na my friend. Chaiii... see hin life, see what smoking, drinking and clubbing resulted to. 25 Likes

dead man

The guy no dey look okay na.





R.I.P Tagbo 5 Likes

Wizkid is Breaking record



........ is Breaking Law



My keyboard is having issue with a particular Alphabet, You can kindly fill in the missing Name Word at your own Peril



RIP TA--GBO My keyboard is having issue with a particular Alphabet, You can kindly fill in the missingWord at your ownRIP 7 Likes

someone could go to jail for this, I don't know why no one is acting actively on this case

But seriously this guy don't look health. Maybe continues intake of alcohol and hard drugs cause his death. 11 Likes

He doesn't look healthy at all... Anything can be the cause of his death cus i don diagnose him already for my head...Rip 9 Likes

Na way oooo

Negro became famous / popular in death



May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.



I would hate my death to be publicized like this



RIP



Sorry....couldnt resist this after looking at the pix-









TAGBO looks like an AFAGBO (weedsmoker) 2 Likes

, jst like dat Na so dem jst dey tell story on top d guy matter , Rip , jst like datNa so dem jst dey tell story on top d guy matter, Rip

Tagbo is dead but his manhood lives on.. 1 Like

that guy looks sickly 1 Like

So na Davido kill am?

He looks sick 3 Likes

Crystalline:

So who killed Tagbo?

I'm suppose to ask you I'm suppose to ask you 1 Like

Giraffes neck

Tagbo is probably an Abiku/Ogbanje. They're the ones that die on their birthdays or wedding days. No be davido kill this guy. 3 Likes 1 Share

Man looks too ugly to be Caroline Danjumas Brother. Anyways RIP Bro. Dying on your birthday wasnt a good thing at all. Too bad you had no choice. Once again RIP Man



RIP. Very curious.RIP.

The guy seems to have Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.