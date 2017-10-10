



Taking every measure to balance performance and efficiency, the Peugeot L 750 R is equipped with both a petrol engine capable of delivering 572 hp and 10,000rpm, and a 168 hp electric motor, giving the car a potent 740 hp in total.



An innovative dual-circuit hydraulic braking system and four ventilated carbon discs, independent front and rear suspensions which vary the ride height according to the car’s speed, and forged-magnesium wheels, all combine to make the Peugeot L750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo as light and aerodynamic as possible.



A carbon-fibre structure means the L750 R weighs in at just 825 kg – 175 kg lighter than its predecessor – the performance hybrid was developed with competitive racing in mind.



Available to drive in the Playstation 4 exclusive Gran Turismo Sport video game, readers can take the wheel of the Peugeot L500 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo or the Peugeot L750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo in-game and compete in a 24-hour distance race on Twitter.



