|Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by autojosh: 9:39pm On Oct 09
The all-new concept car, which has been launched alongside the release of the latest PlayStation 4 Gran Turismo Sport video game, features a cutting-edge hybrid design that benefits from Peugeot and Peugeot Sport’s renowned performance credentials and ultra-efficient engine designs.
Taking every measure to balance performance and efficiency, the Peugeot L 750 R is equipped with both a petrol engine capable of delivering 572 hp and 10,000rpm, and a 168 hp electric motor, giving the car a potent 740 hp in total.
An innovative dual-circuit hydraulic braking system and four ventilated carbon discs, independent front and rear suspensions which vary the ride height according to the car’s speed, and forged-magnesium wheels, all combine to make the Peugeot L750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo as light and aerodynamic as possible.
A carbon-fibre structure means the L750 R weighs in at just 825 kg – 175 kg lighter than its predecessor – the performance hybrid was developed with competitive racing in mind.
Available to drive in the Playstation 4 exclusive Gran Turismo Sport video game, readers can take the wheel of the Peugeot L500 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo or the Peugeot L750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo in-game and compete in a 24-hour distance race on Twitter.
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by autojosh: 9:40pm On Oct 09
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:43pm On Oct 09
Make sense
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by billycayana(f): 7:17am
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by niqqaclaimz(m): 7:17am
Nice rides I see
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 7:17am
DC
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by kceewhyte(m): 7:18am
Hmm
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by DanielsParker: 7:18am
ok
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by Classicjadon(m): 7:19am
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by modelmike7(m): 7:20am
This is definitely not for everybody
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by nonsookoye1: 7:21am
this one na jet
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by Ayo4251(m): 7:22am
I wonder Wetin go happen if Dangote truck crash am
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by nelem: 7:26am
this thing wey resemble Bugatti abi na verratii sef...
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by Demigods666: 7:29am
Looks very low, can this one pass speed breaker so?
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by Emmanuelskye: 7:32am
Sport smooth
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by Elmuaz(m): 7:34am
You cannot drive this on almost all our roads in Naija
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by demsid(m): 7:35am
u sure say this car no go mistakenly fly?
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by Mckandre(m): 7:39am
This one Na Batmobile definitely not for our ajegunle street.
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by Damilare5882(m): 7:46am
Make I con drive am for ikorodu shagamu road jare
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by JoshMedia(m): 7:54am
|Re: Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Concept Revealed (photos) by dukeo(m): 7:54am
Thank God you said concept @ op
