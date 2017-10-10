₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by nghubs1: 11:32pm On Oct 09
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State today joined His Eminence, Francis Cardinal Arinze, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Dr. C.V.C Onaga, staff and students of the famous Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu to inaugurate the 2017/2018 academic year of the seminary.
At the colourful event, Gov. Ugwuanyi who participated in the Holy Mass and solemn blessing of the new St. Luke’s Clinic, also commissioned the new asphalted Bigard 2nd Avenue road in the seminary, among other activities.
In his address, the governor said he was “deeply honoured and privileged to share company with His Eminence, Francis Cardinal Arinze, His Excellency, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev Dr C.V.C Onaga, the Rector, Very Rev. Dr. Albert Ikpenwa, as well as the Formators and the Students of the Seminary, in this special occasion”.
According to him, “The Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu has certainly come a long way and currently enjoys an iconic status as one of the most notable Catholic institutions in the country and beyond.
“From its humble beginning at Onitsha in 1922, when it was known as St Paul’s Seminary, it has grown progressively over the years to produce three Cardinals including His Eminence Francis Cardinal Arinze; 11 Archbishops, 31 Bishops and thousands of Priests and Lay Church workers both within and outside the country. It has also given birth to four other Major Seminaries and currently maintains a student population of 800 Seminarians along with 26 Formators, 43 external Lecturers and 150 Lay staff.
“The Seminary and the glorious achievements it has recorded over the years, have indeed helped to project Enugu City and Enugu State positively around the world.
“We are proud therefore, to identify with the Seminary in all occasions and we will certainly continue to offer the institution our necessary support and assistance as it dutifully carries on the virtuous task of producing capable workers for the Lord’s Vineyard.
“Enugu State is truly in the hands of God and we must continue to thank the Catholic Church in Enugu State for its unceasing support and prayers for my administration from the beginning.
“We pray that God will continue to grant the leaders of the Church and particularly, those trained and being trained in this Seminary, the wisdom, spiritual strength, good health and the resources to guide triumphantly, the flock that He has entrusted to their loving care through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen”.
Other highlights of the event were discussion points and reflections on the Priestly Ministry by Cardinal Arinze with staff and seminarians of the seminary; presentation of awards to outstanding students in learning and behavior during the last academic year; cultural dance by the Ikorodo/Ojinaka Togbo troupes, among others.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by tuborme: 3:09am
An honourable institution of learning.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by greatseed: 9:43am
OK.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by vcente(m): 9:43am
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by kay29000(m): 9:43am
Cool.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Pavore9: 9:44am
Nice one. Was there some years back to watch a football match between the Seminarians.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by MARKone(m): 9:45am
The weeping governor.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by analsexqueen(f): 9:45am
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Apina(m): 9:45am
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Dearlord(m): 9:45am
A prayerful governor
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by christejames(m): 9:46am
That's my guvnor!
more power to your elbow.
Just add a little more effort in your transformation of the state to make it quicker.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Democrat1c(m): 9:46am
My love for the Catholic Church. Peaceful and calm. But for some randy priests.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by medolab90(m): 9:46am
Our politicians and pot belly
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by hucienda: 9:47am
Arinze. One of the three cardinals in the country atm.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Pavore9: 9:49am
Democrat1c:
Among every 12, there is a Judas.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by nony43(m): 9:49am
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by snipesdam(m): 9:50am
A school were Priest are formed.
Ave Maria
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Sirheny007(m): 9:50am
religionis magna est, et summa sitam esse locum!
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Pavore9: 9:52am
tuborme:
True. To get admitted there ain't easy.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:55am
Mazi Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Anam ekelegi o
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by buzzcypha(m): 9:57am
We don hear
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by kswkings: 9:57am
mtn go give u free recharge card see waiting u work
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by tansdif: 10:01am
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Bede2u(m): 10:03am
Lol my people. That guy infront (the deacon) is a jolly good fellow. A comedian. I call him unfortunate European. I dont know his own kind of Albinism with black hair. Lol.
Ndi ukochukwu anyi
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Andrew3(m): 10:10am
Gej don be bishop?
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by deepwater(f): 10:15am
so these guys aint gonna dig a well?
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Redfruit(m): 10:36am
Bede2u:Agu bede, imagine someone posting your picture that way on the Internet. Please put down okide''s picture from here.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Bede2u(m): 10:37am
Redfruit:lol. Na u cast everything o.
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Visits Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu by Bede2u(m): 10:42am
Redfruit:removed so who are u?
