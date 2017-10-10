₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Opharhe: 10:55am
Avwebọ (or Amebọ as it's pronounced in some parts) is an Urhobo word meaning favorite wife in a polygamous home, the least favorite being referred to as 'Avweorọvwe'.
In Urhobo culture, where polygamy was common before Christianity, the favorite wife (Avwebo) of a homestead, is loved and desired by her husband for various reasons such as beauty, submissiveness, good culinary skills or other desires qualities.
The Avwebo was looked up to not just by the husband but by the extended family and even the community, with high expectations. It was her duty to ensure that everything is in place for the husband and she was expected to be friendly with her husband's family, friends and community and try not to fall out of favour with them.
Due to the high social expectations invested in her, such a woman would normally always go out of her way to try to please everybody with the husband at the helm. Some of the things an 'Avwebo' would normally do more than the others apart from spending more nights with the man of the house include washing Oga's clothes, cooking most times, being in charge of the hospitality for oga's guests, sharing thoughts with the Husband etc. Hence she has the ears of the man of the house and will be the first to report whatever must have transpired in the compound or community while hubby was away including the misdeeds of her mate's children.
'Avwebo' was also fond of breaking the news first and telling people around the negative things she must have heard about them from others in her efforts to be in their good books.
Why "Amebo" for gossip in Nigeria parlance?
The Urhobo people metaphorically do refer to people especially females with a holier-than-thou- attitude or those who will always talk about everything that happens, sometimes to the point of exaggeration as 'avwebo'. As a result of this, other Nigerians started using the word too when referring to a notorious gossips and the name spread gradually starting from Lagos.
Peter Ikogho also gave an interesting account about this matter in an earlier post.
"... Coming to Amebo being refered to as a Gossip is a fallout of the role played by Veteran Actress Mrs Ibidun Allison in the now long rested Soap Opera/Drama series -The Village Headmaster(NTA Series) of the middle 1960s up to early 1980s - where in her effort to please everyone in the Community became a gossip/local News carrier."
'Amebo' is more common as against the 'Avwebo' mostly due to the inability of most Nigerians, non Urhobo or Edo speakers to pronounce some consonants like 'vw/vb', replacing it with 'm', though some Urhobo groups pronounce 'Amebo' in their dialect.
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Efewestern: 12:30pm
nice
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by fratermathy(m): 3:06pm
Quite educative.
Lalasticlala.
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Probz(m): 3:50pm
Opharhe:
Awka use vb.
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Opharhe: 4:48pm
Probz:Awka in Anambra?
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Opharhe: 4:52pm
fratermathy and Efewestern welldone o. I greet you guys.
Help me mention some others like Onuwaje and co.
lalasticlala abeg do something.
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Probz(m): 4:56pm
Opharhe:Where else?
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by KendrickAyomide(m): 4:56pm
lol
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by BreezyCB(m): 4:56pm
Ambode
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Ayo4251(m): 4:57pm
Lol
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Sleyanya1(m): 4:57pm
Wooow...Truly the more we live the more we learn.
Before I been dey think say Amebo na those people wey go rush come tell you something with 80% jara, come still beg you before Dem go say make you sef no go tell anybody o. Meanwhile you be the 20th person wey Dem tell
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Efewestern: 4:57pm
Opharhe:
oniovo o ti front page nurhe'
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by FuckTheZero: 4:58pm
Even Ikébé (buttocks) come from the Urhobo language.
And don't get me started with their slangs
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Sharon6(f): 4:58pm
Solo Makinde
Gbeborun
Gbekeyide
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Alukoh: 4:58pm
Amebo every where... Bloggers don even advance the cause
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by MrImole(m): 4:59pm
This is awesome.
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by 9jvirgin(m): 4:59pm
lol
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Apina(m): 4:59pm
Never knew it had its origin from the urhobo Language. Urhobo wado!
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by crypto208: 5:00pm
9jvirgin:wat do u mean by lol?
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by 2chainzz(m): 5:00pm
Interesting
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by nnokwa042(m): 5:00pm
I think say na afonja get the word amebo, just una is Igbo word for all you like unu ncha
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by RIPEnglish: 5:01pm
How are this helped the current economy?
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by dhebz2pon(m): 5:01pm
OK, nice 1 from the OP
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Jerrypolo(m): 5:01pm
Amebo {Pronoun}
Origin {Yoruba Pidgin}
Meaning {Someone who pokes into others affairs unnecessarily especially uninvited}
Example Given. {That little girl that went back to the aboki to say "The difference is the taste" in that Indomie advert}.
Footnote: Amebos are found everywhere. They are offline bloggers with tales to tell always.
They know when you receive your salary, when you get a new girlfriend/boyfriend, they know something about everything/everyone.
When you get in their bad books or have a lil secret about you to tell, they pick unnecessary fights and arguments with you.
They are mostly poor, miserable and frustrated.
Does this describe you?.
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by naptu2: 5:03pm
naptu2:
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by nairavsdollars: 5:03pm
NOBODY BEATS YORUBAS WHEN IT COMES TO AMEBO.. THEY GOT PHD IN IT
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by BolaAdeyemo: 5:03pm
Story dosent add up abeg,amebo is just a made up slangs,,how Awvebo and amebo take resemble?
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by JKisOK(m): 5:03pm
The word AMEBO is purely Esan language in Edo State. It has the same meaning as the Urhobo simile, i.e. favourite wife in a polygamous marriage.
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by MhizzAJ(f): 5:06pm
Interesting
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Orobo2Lekpa: 5:06pm
Interesting but not correct.
Amebo was a character in a TV programme from the 1970's called Village Headmaster. She was the village gossip. The character was played by Ibidun Lawson
The word Amebo as used to ascribe to a gossip came from this character in the play
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by robosky02(m): 5:07pm
ok
|Re: "Amebo" In Nigeria Parlance: Its Origin And Meaning by Originalsly: 5:07pm
Hmmm....even Google can't give such details about the word. Very educative.
