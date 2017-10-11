₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime's Sister
|Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by celebsnestblog: 8:16pm On Oct 10
The family of Chime Amaechi, who was found dead in the same car with Olugbemiga Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Olu, have broken their silence, and claim he may have been poisoned as he or the late DJ Olu weren't drug users..
This was made in an exclusive interview with TheNET..
Chime’s father said;
My late son was not a drug user. Like me he didn’t even drink and when he did, it was always in very small quantities.
He was a level-head, nice human being. Even when he left school and started business, he would always let me know his next line of action, so I am surprised that these lies are being spread about him.
Chime is not that type of person. If you see drug addicts, they don’t think straight most times. Chime is not like that.
Punch had earlier reported that a source told them hard drugs were found in the car, and both Chime and DJ Olu were found bleeding through their noses and mouths.
They also reported that the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Egdar Imohimi, corroborated the story that drugs were found in the car.
But Chime’s father, speaking to NET, said:
I spoke to the DPO of Ikoyi Police Station when I saw the Punch story and he said investigations were still ongoing and there’s no way that can be correct.
They even got the age wrong: they said he’s 25. My son that I gave birth to is just 23. He was 23 in February. We just want justice to be done.
Sopulu Amaechi, Chime’s sister, said she suspects that the two friends were poisoned. She said her brother was not a drug user.
“Chime was not that kind of person, I have seen addicts and I know how they act.
My brother or DJ Olu were definitely not addicts.
You see, addicts are always fidgeting, their account of what they do is not constant. Chime was always coherent. I never suspected his moves because he confided in me.
So how would they say he overdosed on drugs? Nobody is asking for the name of the place they went to eat, neither are they asking if he was poisoned.
I am convinced that this was a case of poisoning or sabotage, because I know my brother,” she said.
She added that she suspected the poisoning is connected to a business deal her brother and DJ Olu were negotiating with the Oyo State Government.
“My belief is that it was something connected to his business. Him and Olu were negotiating a deal with the Oyo State Government and he had just arrived from Ibadan.
The person who reviewed the CCTV footage told us they saw someone drop something in their car and the person left. They should tell us who that person is,” she added.
Watch the video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQxiSdct_1g
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/chimes-family-says-poisoned/
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by WeNoGoDie: 8:18pm On Oct 10
Nothing like probably. Do autopsy and confirm with certainty
4 Likes
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by Kingbet: 8:23pm On Oct 10
Chai let me faint.
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by maryjan8(f): 8:27pm On Oct 10
This is serious
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by anitapreeti(f): 8:29pm On Oct 10
Hmmm
Drugs! Deals!
Drug dealers!!
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:30pm On Oct 10
NwaChibuzor4:
Must you be this foolish and insensitive everytime? Wtf is biafra here now. Stop displaying your foolishness on important issues biko?
90 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by saltoftheearth: 8:32pm On Oct 10
It is well.
1 Like
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by MhizzAJ(f): 8:40pm On Oct 10
The fact is that they re both dead
I feel for both families
Those guys died untimely
2 Likes
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by Yeligray(m): 8:44pm On Oct 10
NwaChibuzor4:How i wish that sometimes people use what we call 'brain'..
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by rex444(m): 8:58pm On Oct 10
There is no need pleasing the masses about the cause of his death but if the masses is ur concern, use autopsy to tell them...am sure if still works
1 Like
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by LUGBE: 8:59pm On Oct 10
Is well, karma is real. Two of them never spoke out when it was Tagbos, unknown to them they are next
1 Like
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by egopersonified(f): 9:56pm On Oct 10
a drug user is not necessarily a drug addict. some people hide their two faced life from family and friends for decades. let's wait for the autopsy. seems autopsies and DNA testing is the next science based business thing in Nigeria
20 Likes
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by steveyoungwealth: 10:30pm On Oct 10
I see
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by nairavsdollars: 10:32pm On Oct 10
Deal in Oyo State? Mr Constituted Authority must be quizzed
1 Like
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by ybalogs(m): 10:32pm On Oct 10
Drugs deal?
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by Neyoor(m): 10:32pm On Oct 10
Punch
The Punch Newspaper failed at this..... Even ordinary age of a victim, they can't verify
6 Likes
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by Uyi168(m): 10:32pm On Oct 10
They weren't drug users abi..madam,u dy follow them waka?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by Ebimor96: 10:32pm On Oct 10
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by wayne4loan: 10:32pm On Oct 10
R.I.P Chime , Gone But Not Forgotten
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by Ebimor96: 10:32pm On Oct 10
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by Ebimor96: 10:33pm On Oct 10
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by kolnel: 10:33pm On Oct 10
Nasty
With those heavy black lips ?
Those guys are heavy on narcotics
Even Davido’s daughter has marijuana in her bloodstream
1 Like
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by uduvwurode(m): 10:33pm On Oct 10
wetin the investigstors don talk?
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by MillionDollars: 10:33pm On Oct 10
Is it coincidence that made three of Davido's friend die in one week, not 1 not 2 ..... 3
2 Likes
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by fk001: 10:34pm On Oct 10
Froggie is it true
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by sharon395(f): 10:34pm On Oct 10
NwaChibuzor4:this one doesn't have sense or
can't make use of it.what brought Biafra here
8 Likes
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by ybalogs(m): 10:35pm On Oct 10
NwaChibuzor4:Sense fall on you!!
5 Likes
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by janellemonae: 10:35pm On Oct 10
Yeah. Rich daddy boys in ikoyi always have a deal theyre doing wt the oyo state govt or ogun state govt. Some spoilt brats or political huncho probably killed them for this. I believe this storyline.
**sippingzobo**
1 Like
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by chukzyfcbb: 10:35pm On Oct 10
these people no sabi sup.
Guys can be involved in frat activities but once they go home, they change mode faking an angel that can't hurt a fly. Na normal thing na.
Because u never saw ur bro do drugs don't mean he doesn't do drugs, everything these days na Under G naa..Nobody wan cast in front of I'm family. Abi no be olosho dey marry Christian brother wey no sabi sup.
Make una wiseup o
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by MillionDollars: 10:36pm On Oct 10
My late son was not a drug user. Like me he didn’t even drink and when he did, it was always in very small quantities.
He was a level-head, nice human being. Even when he left school and started business, he would always let me know his next line of action, so I am surprised that these lies are being spread about him.
Everyone is a saint in the presence of their parents, never trust you kid in this year 2017
7 Likes
|Re: Chime And DJ Olu Were Probably Poisoned Because Of A Deal - Chime’s Sister by Homeboiy(m): 10:36pm On Oct 10
23yrs
Hmmmm
Which deal with Oyo govt
1 Like
Viewing this topic: ArcSEMPECJ(m), jeckin205, dvkot(m), Bibors(m), Harwehroh1(f), psalmsjob, splendore(m), linobrown9(m), Danjizzle, EENGAGER, fyneguy, Alliance01, diistill(m), Eluwilussit(m), Billyonaire, Gurusblend(m), Gustavo404, Blessedman3056, Alphamale2017(m), emmaco955(m), GirlNextDoor777, Jabioro, xhale99, Onojasteve(m), sshy, Manuche(m), karaye, Delznik(m), 9jacrib222, kabe(m), Zipopo(m), admax(m), passwelle, slamstanlee(m), docadams, lovingyouhun, Jace234(m), ShawnMcJoe, Tgblinkz(m), jagabanlewis(m), olaoye4(m), Joe980, Tobbylobba(m), AdesinaOlajide(m), Donawoite(m), lumydee44, happymummy(f), bilms(m), DEMOO07, fisfat(m), Yem2ram(m), iberu001(m), janellemonae, LETDEMSAY(f), tracrbloc, ayanfede(m), Dronedude(m), ogbevireo, coobboy(m) and 110 guest(s)
