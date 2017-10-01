₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Blue3k2: 8:28pm
But negotiates loan for Kano-Niger Republic rail line
http://www.authorityngr.com/2017/10/No-fund-for-Eastern-rail-projects-yet--FG/
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Amein(m): 8:32pm
Hahaha!!!!
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Boydehot: 8:32pm
I know this will make front page
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by EmeeNaka: 8:34pm
hmm
No money for Eastern railway flank but money will be sourced for Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by fallout87: 8:35pm
What kind of useless government is this?
Didn't they budget the money for this project? If so where is it? Didn't they go and borrow heavily, saddling future generations for this?
Seriously, this is not just an absurd level of nepotism and corruption, but incompetence and wastefulness.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Blue3k2: 8:36pm
Boydehot:
It's a sensational headline so it's possible. All the guy is saying we need to look for loans before starting.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Dedetwo(m): 8:41pm
Blue3k2:
Some of us have known that this rail line to Niger Republic is a military strategy in case of war. It is for transportation of volunteers from Niger and Chad that will swell Arewa troops. However, there is also a plan to thwart such clandestine machination.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by fallout87: 8:43pm
Blue3k2:
Hasn't this government already taken massive loans to pay for the budget?
What the heck are those loans for?
Are they just to pay salary to senators, reps and the president and his staff?
Are those loans just to be embezzled by allocating insane amounts for the presidency clinic then watching them disappear in thin air as if you're watching a magic show?
This is the worst most useless government in this country's history. Nothing but propaganda.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:51pm
No comment for now
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Blue3k2: 8:56pm
fallout87:
I dont think the buget covered all the rail projects. The big guys always get paid the ltitle guys get cuts. Lol they are clowns concerning clinic. Watching his daughter struggle to defend is funny. Other than that I do believe he's going to try get the rail done.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by deepwater(f): 8:59pm
Ok
We heard you clearly, no need putting it twice on fp Back to back
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by coolestchris(m): 9:00pm
ok
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by chloride6: 9:00pm
How can there be fund for the 5%?
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by samkay3g(m): 9:00pm
this mod is high on something cheap....
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by pauljumbo: 9:01pm
But they have funds for oil exploration in maiduguri
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by newbornmacho(m): 9:01pm
It will never be well with buhari and his entire generation.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by BakireBulmaker: 9:01pm
Chai
Flatiyeasterners have suffered.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Fadiga24(m): 9:01pm
Buhari is a terrorist!
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by VellyG(m): 9:01pm
Proudly 5%
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by olafum1(m): 9:01pm
But there is fund to be looking for oil in sokoto?
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by DanielsParker: 9:02pm
But there is money for northern rail lines?
after they Wii come to preach one Nigeria.
this marginalization is obvious, they are not even hiding it.
There can never be one Nigeria.
quote me and di.e tonight.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by kasheemawo(m): 9:02pm
Yes let them go and die
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Akinz0126(m): 9:02pm
whada F*uck No money for eastern project.
while those igbo leaders sit in the house to collect their share of the national cake and others visit IBB .
Chai which kind music we go sing for this gbedu now whada F*uck No money for eastern project.
while those igbo leaders sit in the house to collect their share of the national cake and others visit IBB .
Chai which kind music we go sing for this gbedu now
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Pavore9: 9:02pm
This government is so bold with its bias.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Dearlord(m): 9:02pm
Why always the East
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by Bonjoro: 9:03pm
Idiot pplp everywhere here
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by bejeria101(m): 9:03pm
The recovered loot and deiziani $90bn,what happend to the money? Magu check this pple they are fantastically corrupt. Awon olodo cms
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by luvinhubby(m): 9:03pm
Omenka come here.
Your imput is highly needed.
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by tsdarkside(m): 9:03pm
no money.....we were telling una that oyel was never the biggest earner,but una never listened....
no money oooo.....shey una don hear??......we voted for transperancy...and thats what we are getting,and thats enough for the moment...
jonathan would have just lied and nothing would still be done....atleast stop lying.....
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by HottestFire: 9:03pm
How about northern railway..
APC/Buhari & excuses are 5&6..
|Re: No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG by juman(m): 9:03pm
Senseless apc government that got nothing done.
APC is a curse.
