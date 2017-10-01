Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG (4726 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

But negotiates loan for Kano-Niger Republic rail line



Even though it has received official approval, the Federal Government has ruled out the immediate execution of the $16billion rail project in the eastern part of the country.



The government said that the project would be put on hold because “there is no money to commence it.”





The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, said on Thursday that despite the approval to modernise the rail system in the Eastern part of the country along with other sections, at the cost of $16 billion, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has no resources to go ahead with it. He told journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari, who he said was very concerned but pleased with developments in the transport sector, that “there are approvals but we have to look for the money. The money is just not there. It is not easy, it is a total of about $16 billon and you don’t pluck $16 billion from the sky.”



Amaechi continued: “That is No fund for Eastern rail projects yet , why I was summoned. Don’t forget that the President sleeps and wakes up thinking about railway and if his blood pressure (BP) will not rise, I must see him and tell him how far we have progressed.



Once he hears that progress is being made he feels a bit happy.” The minister said that one of the issues discussed with the President is the already approved Eastern flank of the railway modernisation spanning from Port Harcourt (Rivers State) to Maiduguri (Borno) cutting across Aba (Abia), Owerri (Imo), Enugu, Umuahia (Abia) to Makurdi (Benue), to Abakiliki (Ebonyi),and to Awka (Anambra), Lafia (benue) down to Bauchi, Gombe, Yola (Adamawa) and to Damaturu (Yobe) and ends in Borno State.



Asked when work would commence on the project, the minister insisted that “there are approvals but we have to look for the money. The money is just not there.”



On whether a Public-Private- Partnership (PPP) arrangement will be explored, he said that it was a difficult task because of the expensive nature of railway projects, but that the arrangement was more feasible for seaports.



According to him, “that is the first line of action, we will try and see if we can work on PPP particularly as it pertains to the seaport. Don’t forget that two deep seaports have been approved -Bonny Seaport and the Warri Seaport.





“For the Port Harcourt Railway Industrial Park, we should also be able to implement that through PPP. l hope we can but l doubt if it will be easy to get railway as PPP because it is quite expensive,” he said.



But for a similar rail project which links Kano to Niger Republic, the government has made progress on how to secure foreign loans to execute it.



Amaechi said: “The other railway from Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic, I needed to brief the President about how we are progressing with negotiations of loans and others and our possible financiers”; as well as efforts to complete the Lagos/Ibadan and Lagos/Kano axis.



He stated that the problem of gridlock on the road leading to Apapa Port in Lagos would be solved by December when the narrow gauge hitch would be overcome and trucking cargo from Apapa to Ebute-Metta-Lagos would begin.



The minister also announced “between now and December; we are bringing in more locomotives, coaches and wagons, to ensure efficiency in the narrow gauge. We are expecting 10 for Kaduna-Abuja axis and another seven, which will hopefully go to Itakpe-Warri because we believe that by June, that axis should also come alive”.



Amaechi spoke of the plans to construct two deep seaports in Bonny, Rivers State and Warri, Delta State; as well as the dredging of the Calabar Seaport through PPP and for which the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has advertised for bids.





http://www.authorityngr.com/2017/10/No-fund-for-Eastern-rail-projects-yet--FG/ 1 Like

Hahaha!!!! 3 Likes

I know this will make front page

hmm

No money for Eastern railway flank but money will be sourced for Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic. 8 Likes

What kind of useless government is this?



Didn't they budget the money for this project? If so where is it? Didn't they go and borrow heavily, saddling future generations for this?



Seriously, this is not just an absurd level of nepotism and corruption, but incompetence and wastefulness. 17 Likes

Boydehot:

I know this will make front page

It's a sensational headline so it's possible. All the guy is saying we need to look for loans before starting. It's a sensational headline so it's possible. All the guy is saying we need to look for loans before starting. 2 Likes

Blue3k2:



But negotiates loan for Kano-Niger Republic rail line



Even though it has received official approval, the Federal Government has ruled out the immediate execution of the $16billion rail project in the eastern part of the country.



The government said that the project would be put on hold because “there is no money to commence it.”







The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, said on Thursday that despite the approval to modernise the rail system in the Eastern part of the country along with other sections, at the cost of $16 billion, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has no resources to go ahead with it. He told journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari, who he said was very concerned but pleased with developments in the transport sector, that “there are approvals but we have to look for the money. The money is just not there. It is not easy, it is a total of about $16 billon and you don’t pluck $16 billion from the sky.”



Amaechi continued: “That is No fund for Eastern rail projects yet , why I was summoned. Don’t forget that the President sleeps and



wakes up thinking about railway and if his blood pressure (BP) will not rise, I must see him and tell him how far we have progressed.







Once he hears that progress is being made he feels a bit happy.” The minister said that one of the issues discussed with the President is the already approved Eastern flank of the railway modernisation spanning from Port Harcourt (Rivers State) to Maiduguri (Borno) cutting across Aba (Abia), Owerri (Imo), Enugu, Umuahia (Abia) to Makurdi (Benue), to Abakiliki (Ebonyi),and to Awka (Anambra), Lafia (benue) down to Bauchi, Gombe, Yola (Adamawa) and to Damaturu (Yobe) and ends in Borno State.



Asked when work would commence on the project, the minister insisted that “there are approvals but we have to look for the money. The money is just not there.”







On whether a Public-Private- Partnership (PPP) arrangement will be explored, he said that it was a difficult task because of the expensive nature of railway projects, but that the arrangement was more feasible for seaports.



According to him, “that is the first line of action, we will try and see if we can work on PPP particularly as it pertains to the seaport. Don’t forget that two deep seaports have been approved -Bonny Seaport and the Warri Seaport.







“For the Port Harcourt Railway Industrial Park, we should also be able to implement that through PPP. l hope we can but l doubt if it will be easy to get railway as PPP because it is quite expensive,” he said.







But for a similar rail project which links Kano to Niger Republic, the government has made progress on how to secure foreign loans to execute it.







Amaechi said: “The other railway from Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic, I needed to brief the President about how we are progressing with negotiations of loans and others and our possible financiers”; as well as efforts to complete the Lagos/Ibadan and Lagos/Kano axis.



He stated that the problem of gridlock on the road leading to Apapa Port in Lagos would be solved by December when the narrow gauge hitch would be overcome and trucking cargo from Apapa to Ebute-Metta-Lagos would begin.







The minister also announced “between now and December; we are bringing in more locomotives, coaches and wagons, to ensure efficiency in the narrow gauge. We are expecting 10 for Kaduna-Abuja axis and another seven, which will hopefully go to Itakpe-Warri because we believe that by June, that axis should also come alive”.



Amaechi spoke of the plans to construct two deep seaports in Bonny, Rivers State and Warri, Delta State; as well as the dredging of the Calabar Seaport through PPP and for which the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has advertised for bids.

http://www.authorityngr.com/2017/10/No-fund-for-Eastern-rail-projects-yet--FG/

Some of us have known that this rail line to Niger Republic is a military strategy in case of war. It is for transportation of volunteers from Niger and Chad that will swell Arewa troops. However, there is also a plan to thwart such clandestine machination. Some of us have known that this rail line to Niger Republic is a military strategy in case of war. It is for transportation of volunteers from Niger and Chad that will swell Arewa troops. However, there is also a plan to thwart such clandestine machination. 12 Likes

Blue3k2:





It's a sensational headline so it's possible. All the guy is saying we need to look for loans before starting.

Hasn't this government already taken massive loans to pay for the budget?



What the heck are those loans for?



Are they just to pay salary to senators, reps and the president and his staff?



Are those loans just to be embezzled by allocating insane amounts for the presidency clinic then watching them disappear in thin air as if you're watching a magic show?





This is the worst most useless government in this country's history. Nothing but propaganda. Hasn't this government already taken massive loans to pay for the budget?What the heck are those loans for?Are they just to pay salary to senators, reps and the president and his staff?Are those loans just to be embezzled by allocating insane amounts for the presidency clinic then watching them disappear in thin air as if you're watching a magic show?This is the worst most useless government in this country's history. Nothing but propaganda. 6 Likes 1 Share

No comment for now

fallout87:





Hasn't this government already taken massive loans to pay for the budget?



What the heck are those loans for?



Are they just to pay salary to senators, reps and the president and his staff?



Are those loans just to be embezzled by allocating insane amounts for the presidency clinic then watching them disappear in thin air as if you're watching a magic show?





This is the worst most useless government in this country's history. Nothing but propaganda.

I dont think the buget covered all the rail projects. The big guys always get paid the ltitle guys get cuts. Lol they are clowns concerning clinic. Watching his daughter struggle to defend is funny. Other than that I do believe he's going to try get the rail done. I dont think the buget covered all the rail projects. The big guys always get paid the ltitle guys get cuts. Lol they are clowns concerning clinic. Watching his daughter struggle to defend is funny. Other than that I do believe he's going to try get the rail done.

Ok

We heard you clearly, no need putting it twice on fp Back to back



*List of countries by external debt in us dollars*

this are countries with world highest debts

1 United States 18,624,000,000,00

2 United Kingdom 7,852,460,000,000

3 France 5,369,125,000,000

4 Germany 5,141,400,000,000

5 Netherlands 4,306,190,000,000

6 Luxembourg 3,900,665,000,000

7 Japan 3,516,200,000,000

8 Italy 2,324,420,000,000

9 Ireland 2,236,430,000,000

10 Spain 2,036,560,000,000

11 Canada 1,775,920,000,000

12 Switzerland 1,738,370,000,000

13 China 1,562,800,000,000

— Hong Kong 1,498,880,000,000

14 Australia 1,487,720,000,000

15 Singapore 1,320,567,000,000

16 Belgium 1,278,465,000,000

17 Sweden 938,692,000,000

18 Austria 638,340,000,000

19 Norway 623,223,000,000

20 Brazil 538,693,000,000

21 Russia 532,846,000,000

22 Denmark 491,617,000,000

23 Finland 483,369,000,000

24 India 471,852,000,000

25 Greece 471,763,000,000

26 Portugal 447,022,000,000

27 Turkey 432,352,000,000

28 Mexico 431,344,000,000

29 South Korea 407,341,000,000

30 Poland 363,658,000,000

31 Indonesia 335,289,000,000

32 United Arab Emirates 220,400,000,000

33 Malaysia 202,572,000,000

34 Saudi Arabia 200,900,000,000

35 Argentina 192,462,000,000

36 Mauritius 189,220,000,000

37 New Zealand 186,216,000,000

38 Chile 170,293,000,000

— Taiwan 170,138,000,000

— Puerto Rico 167,400,000,000

39 Kazakhstan 165,501,000,000

40 Qatar 159,200,000,000

41 Hungary 148,024,000,000

42 South Africa 142,833,000,000

43 Thailand 140,510,000,000

44 Czech Republic 137,606,000,000

45 Colombia 121,097,200,000

46 Cyprus 119,672,000,000

47 Ukraine 114,836,000,000

48 Venezuela 110,878,000,000

49 Romania 108,880,000,000

50 Malta 96,251,300,000

51 Israel 89,438,400,000

52 Slovakia 86,630,000,000

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_external_debt ok*List of countries by external debt in us dollars*this are countries with world highest debts1 United States 18,624,000,000,002 United Kingdom 7,852,460,000,0003 France 5,369,125,000,0004 Germany 5,141,400,000,0005 Netherlands 4,306,190,000,0006 Luxembourg 3,900,665,000,0007 Japan 3,516,200,000,0008 Italy 2,324,420,000,0009 Ireland 2,236,430,000,00010 Spain 2,036,560,000,00011 Canada 1,775,920,000,00012 Switzerland 1,738,370,000,00013 China 1,562,800,000,000— Hong Kong 1,498,880,000,00014 Australia 1,487,720,000,00015 Singapore 1,320,567,000,00016 Belgium 1,278,465,000,00017 Sweden 938,692,000,00018 Austria 638,340,000,00019 Norway 623,223,000,00020 Brazil 538,693,000,00021 Russia 532,846,000,00022 Denmark 491,617,000,00023 Finland 483,369,000,00024 India 471,852,000,00025 Greece 471,763,000,00026 Portugal 447,022,000,00027 Turkey 432,352,000,00028 Mexico 431,344,000,00029 South Korea 407,341,000,00030 Poland 363,658,000,00031 Indonesia 335,289,000,00032 United Arab Emirates 220,400,000,00033 Malaysia 202,572,000,00034 Saudi Arabia 200,900,000,00035 Argentina 192,462,000,00036 Mauritius 189,220,000,00037 New Zealand 186,216,000,00038 Chile 170,293,000,000— Taiwan 170,138,000,000— Puerto Rico 167,400,000,00039 Kazakhstan 165,501,000,00040 Qatar 159,200,000,00041 Hungary 148,024,000,00042 South Africa 142,833,000,00043 Thailand 140,510,000,00044 Czech Republic 137,606,000,00045 Colombia 121,097,200,00046 Cyprus 119,672,000,00047 Ukraine 114,836,000,00048 Venezuela 110,878,000,00049 Romania 108,880,000,00050 Malta 96,251,300,00051 Israel 89,438,400,00052 Slovakia 86,630,000,000

How can there be fund for the 5%? 3 Likes

this mod is high on something cheap....

But they have funds for oil exploration in maiduguri 1 Like

It will never be well with buhari and his entire generation. 9 Likes

Chai



Flatiyeasterners have suffered. 1 Like

Buhari is a terrorist! 1 Like

Proudly 5% 12 Likes

But there is fund to be looking for oil in sokoto? 1 Like

But there is money for northern rail lines?



after they Wii come to preach one Nigeria.



this marginalization is obvious, they are not even hiding it.



There can never be one Nigeria.



quote me and di.e tonight. 2 Likes

Yes let them go and die







while those igbo leaders sit in the house to collect their share of the national cake and others visit IBB .



Chai which kind music we go sing for this gbedu now whada F*uck No money for eastern project.





while those igbo leaders sit in the house to collect their share of the national cake and others visit IBB .



Chai which kind music we go sing for this gbedu now whada F*uck No money for eastern project.while those igbo leaders sit in the house to collect their share of the national cake and others visit IBB .Chai which kind music we go sing for this gbedu nowwhada F*uck No money for eastern project.while those igbo leaders sit in the house to collect their share of the national cake and others visit IBB .Chai which kind music we go sing for this gbedu now 1 Like

This government is so bold with its bias.

Why always the East

Idiot pplp everywhere here

The recovered loot and deiziani $90bn,what happend to the money? Magu check this pple they are fantastically corrupt. Awon olodo cms

Omenka come here.



Your imput is highly needed.

no money.....we were telling una that oyel was never the biggest earner,but una never listened....



no money oooo.....shey una don hear??......we voted for transperancy...and thats what we are getting,and thats enough for the moment...



jonathan would have just lied and nothing would still be done....atleast stop lying.....



How about northern railway..



APC/Buhari & excuses are 5&6..



1 Like