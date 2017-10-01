₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by Citykings(m): 8:58pm On Oct 10
Nollywood actress mimi orjiekwe has cried out over her estranged husband’s refusal to gather the bride fee he paid on her.
In an specific chat with bon, mimi who's bored with staying within the marriage stated billions family have grew to become down invitation by her circle of relatives to get a refund of the bride rate they paid on her.
Right here is what mimi informed bon in a phone communication today:
Source= http://www.kelechisblog.com.ng/2017/10/mimi-orjiekwe-charles-billion-refusing.html
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by Woly: 9:58pm On Oct 10
Na different different men dey ooooo.. Which kind man be this one... Na wa ooooo!!!
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by IAMSASHY(f): 10:13pm On Oct 10
see dem, calm down and study d man u wnt marry, dey wl nt hear, instead, dey prefer to jump from KFC to Mr Biggs, from London to Dubai, b4 u no, dey start flaunting engagement rings. Al Tnx 2 social media, atleast, u cn always com and dump ur complains, it's ur cross, carry it
7 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by igbsam(m): 10:14pm On Oct 10
hian!
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by michresa(m): 10:14pm On Oct 10
nawa o
na real wa.
sorry sister.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by designer01(m): 10:14pm On Oct 10
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by RapportNaija(m): 10:14pm On Oct 10
F
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by abike12(f): 10:15pm On Oct 10
why not just send someone to enter their house and drop it on the table?
16 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by Badonasty(m): 10:15pm On Oct 10
Citykings:
Your cup of tea
3 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by Francon(f): 10:15pm On Oct 10
Scam
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by ivolt: 10:15pm On Oct 10
Since you are not legally married.
Ignore him and move on.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by MRAKBEE(m): 10:16pm On Oct 10
Interesting
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by ProsperMVE(m): 10:16pm On Oct 10
Jesus.... .... it made FP with just 2 posts
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by gbegudujo: 10:16pm On Oct 10
Lol funny people
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by Innominds101: 10:16pm On Oct 10
How long will these women keep complaining about husbands. You no know am before you marry am?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by SLYBABA(m): 10:17pm On Oct 10
Sorry
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by toyzeal(m): 10:17pm On Oct 10
Super story
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by edgecution(m): 10:17pm On Oct 10
Don't worry ..he's wearing a red cap..he'll take care of you.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by TinaAnita(f): 10:17pm On Oct 10
The last part of the story is laughable.. what a husband! Wife sent hubby money to help her buy a car and baba ended up buying himself a truck hehehe
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by Kimy97(f): 10:18pm On Oct 10
See wat tonto nd Churchill hv caused..
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by Zico5(m): 10:19pm On Oct 10
Igbo and their problems. They are the main central point when it comes to Naija problem. We are even tired of them.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by HugeDan(m): 10:20pm On Oct 10
How BILLION come take enter im name
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by kay29000(m): 10:20pm On Oct 10
hmm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by Kimy97(f): 10:20pm On Oct 10
Woly:is it d table dey paid it to?
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by georgeceekay: 10:20pm On Oct 10
That's how they will be chopping guy money and agree to marry him thinking its for the purpose of a continuum only to come back to say they are tired.
How can you marry a man you didn't take time to study before going into marriage, if not because your sense was bought with God knows what.
Hey! Don't disturb my peace. I want to sleep.
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by cashcity: 10:22pm On Oct 10
Upon how u fine reach, u cannot give this man the best sex of his life dat can make him remain faithful. U are hear crying
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by Modelqwen(f): 10:23pm On Oct 10
k
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by osazsky(m): 10:26pm On Oct 10
y not just send d money to his Acc or u don't have Mobile app
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by MaestroID(m): 10:28pm On Oct 10
IAMSASHY:
I Have Seen One Girl that has Brain....
Pls am coming lemme tell My Mama... If only they will learn..
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by ismokeweed(m): 10:28pm On Oct 10
I can help him take it.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by MaestroID(m): 10:30pm On Oct 10
IAMSASHY:
I ave seen one Girl that Has Brain.....
You Just said d fact.. But Dy won't listen or Hear
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married by DangotePikin: 10:32pm On Oct 10
Why is divorce so rampart in Nollywood?
