Nollywood actress mimi orjiekwe has cried out over her estranged husband’s refusal to gather the bride fee he paid on her.

In an specific chat with bon, mimi who's bored with staying within the marriage stated billions family have grew to become down invitation by her circle of relatives to get a refund of the bride rate they paid on her.

Right here is what mimi informed bon in a phone communication today:





Na different different men dey ooooo.. Which kind man be this one... Na wa ooooo!!!

see dem, calm down and study d man u wnt marry, dey wl nt hear, instead, dey prefer to jump from KFC to Mr Biggs, from London to Dubai, b4 u no, dey start flaunting engagement rings. Al Tnx 2 social media, atleast, u cn always com and dump ur complains, it's ur cross, carry it see dem, calm down and study d man u wnt marry, dey wl nt hear, instead, dey prefer to jump from KFC to Mr Biggs, from London to Dubai, b4 u no, dey start flaunting engagement rings. Al Tnx 2 social media, atleast, u cn always com and dump ur complains, it's ur cross, carry it 7 Likes

hian!

nawa o

na real wa.





sorry sister.

F

why not just send someone to enter their house and drop it on the table? 16 Likes

Citykings:



Your cup of tea Your cup of tea 3 Likes

Scam

Since you are not legally married.

Ignore him and move on.

Interesting

Jesus.... .... it made FP with just 2 posts

Lol funny people

? How long will these women keep complaining about husbands. You no know am before you marry am 2 Likes 1 Share

Sorry 1 Like 2 Shares

Super story

Don't worry ..he's wearing a red cap..he'll take care of you.

The last part of the story is laughable.. what a husband! Wife sent hubby money to help her buy a car and baba ended up buying himself a truck hehehe 2 Likes 1 Share

See wat tonto nd Churchill hv caused..

Igbo and their problems. They are the main central point when it comes to Naija problem. We are even tired of them.

How BILLION come take enter im name

hmm

Woly:

Na different different men dey ooooo.. Which kind man be this one... Na wa ooooo!!! is it d table dey paid it to? is it d table dey paid it to?

That's how they will be chopping guy money and agree to marry him thinking its for the purpose of a continuum only to come back to say they are tired.

How can you marry a man you didn't take time to study before going into marriage, if not because your sense was bought with God knows what.



Hey! Don't disturb my peace. I want to sleep. 1 Like

Upon how u fine reach, u cannot give this man the best sex of his life dat can make him remain faithful. U are hear crying 1 Like 1 Share



















k

y not just send d money to his Acc or u don't have Mobile app

IAMSASHY:

see dem, calm down and study d man u wnt marry, dey wl nt hear, instead, dey prefer to jump from KFC to Mr Biggs, from London to Dubai, b4 u no, dey start flaunting engagement rings. Al Tnx 2 social media, atleast, u cn always com and dump ur complains, it's ur cross, carry it







I Have Seen One Girl that has Brain....







































Pls am coming lemme tell My Mama... If only they will learn.. I Have Seen One Girl that has Brain....Pls am coming lemme tell My Mama... If only they will learn.. 1 Like

I can help him take it.

IAMSASHY:

see dem, calm down and study d man u wnt marry, dey wl nt hear, instead, dey prefer to jump from KFC to Mr Biggs, from London to Dubai, b4 u no, dey start flaunting engagement rings. Al Tnx 2 social media, atleast, u cn always com and dump ur complains, it's ur cross, carry it





I ave seen one Girl that Has Brain.....









































You Just said d fact.. But Dy won't listen or Hear I ave seen one Girl that Has Brain.....You Just said d fact.. But Dy won't listen or Hear