|Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by lightblazingnow(m): 8:10am
Fayose gives job to 51 physically challenged persons, places 100 more on social security
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/fayose-gives-job-51-physically-challenged-persons-places-100-social-security/?amp_markup=1
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by lightblazingnow(m): 8:10am
Impressive
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by LionInBoxOffice(m): 8:14am
More of this, please?!
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by fk001: 8:16am
Yea that's what they voted him to do, it is his responsibility to assist the people that he is governing.
So nothing special about the news
.
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by thesicilian: 8:45am
Only the ignorant is deceived by the benevolence of a campaigning politician.
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by Kingbet: 8:56am
fk001:What of Buhari we voted for?
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by TheCabal: 9:02am
Fayose the class clown.
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by Bolustical: 9:15am
Ok
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by clintonopah(m): 9:15am
Declaring his presidential ambition this early... I think, This are things he must also do to keep his name.
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by DemonHunTER: 9:15am
Observe the second pic well..
He was not even interested in hugging the little guy..
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by hezy4real01(m): 9:16am
Let not be sentimental, Ekiti people love Fayose no doubt, but Fayose for President kai e go hard ooo
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by Austindark(m): 9:16am
Nice gestures...
But before anything, he must provide a channel to hold him accountable in case he is elected as president.
Must be open to criticism and not trying to suppress the media like the present govt who benefited from the same.
Must have a blueprint for the actualization of true federalism in Nigeria. Each geopolitical zone must control her resources and pay tax to the federal government. From this tax other regions can borrow for investment and development. I think this encourages competition and hardwork to name but a few.
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by Alukoh: 9:16am
Fayose should stop this new Mr nice guy act
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by BENSIR: 9:16am
Good work
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by tim1256(m): 9:16am
This Fayose guy is looking for means of getting from the cake of this failed project called Nigeria
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by swiz123(m): 9:17am
fk001:See bad belle
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by McElvis: 9:17am
fk001:you talk in a stupid manner
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 9:17am
Austindark:Long time bro
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by Rutley(m): 9:17am
.
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by DemonHunTER: 9:18am
swiz123:
Buhahaha!
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by itiswellandwell: 9:18am
Nice one oshokomole
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by benedictac(f): 9:18am
Him try. Why is he just doing this? is it because of campaign? werin be my own self? Lemme be going abeg
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by malakus(m): 9:19am
okay
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by Proffdada: 9:19am
Presidential gimmick
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by longsnake(m): 9:19am
2019 loading........
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by yemififi: 9:19am
It's all hogwash. A leopard trying to change its spot.
No amount of whitewashing will change the fact that fayose is a fraudster who will lead Nigeria to disaster if elected president.
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by samwellz: 9:19am
lightblazingnow:
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by kay29000(m): 9:20am
He tried.
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by Notatribalist(m): 9:21am
Alukoh:what should he do instead? Your types are too difficult to impress.na waoh
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by Adaumunocha(f): 9:22am
Presidential campaign gimmick....
Which Igbo man is even interested in Aso Rock??
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by wahzupguy(m): 9:22am
this is election campaign.
|Re: Fayose Gives Job To 51 Physically Challenged Persons, Places 100 More On Social by AfonjaConehead: 9:22am
Man of the ppl.. God be with you #FAYOSE4PRESIDENT
