₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,514 members, 3,846,086 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 01:21 PM

Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach (22839 Views)

Exercise Crocodile Smile Offers Free Medical Outreach To Bayelsans / Shocking: Governor Orders Officials To Withdraw Children From Private Schools / President Hassan Rouhani Calls Buhari Over Army/shiite Clash (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (11) (Reply) (Go Down)

Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by BudeYahooCom: 10:18am
Pandemonium In Anambra As Parents Hurriedly Withdraw Children From School

There is Pandemonium in Anambra as Parents hurriedly withdraw children from school in Nnewi and environs

Reports have it that soldiers are invading schools and are vaccinating children

Those in Ozubulu and Nnewi environs please confirm and give us details.

UPDATE:


PRESS STATEMENT: ARMY MEDICAL OUTREACH
10.10.17

The attention of the State Government has been drawn to an on going medical outreach being undertaken by the Army in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

The State has been made to understand that the exercise is part of Army social responsibility to members of the public.

However, strong apprehension among the populace has followed the exercise leading to withdrawal of students from schools by parents, misconception of the actual motive behind the exercise by stakeholders, community leaders and a general reservation by the public for whom the outreach is intended.

To this end and to ensure no further escalation of the situation, His Excellency the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has contacted the Army Authories and advised for immediate stoppage of the medical outreach until wide sensitization is conducted to reassure people of its intentions and benefits. The exercise has therefore been put on hold.

Parents and guardians are strongly advised to stop withdrawing their wards from schools as the situation has been handled. All schools within the State will remain open as there is no cause for alarm! Community leaders, Presidents General and all Stakeholders are hereby reassured of the commitment of the Governor and the State Government to the wellbeing of Ndi Anambra.

The State Government also strongly condemns observed rhetorics on social media completely misrepresenting the situation with insinuations of spread of diseases and death of students in schools arising from the exercise. The State categorically refutes these rhetorics and confirms that there is no death of any student anywhere in the State. Mischief makers are warned to desist from spreading falsehood. Anambra remains calm and peaceful!

Thank you!

Prof Solo Chukwulobelu
Secretary to the State Government.

http://www.nairaland.com/4110276/press-statement-pandemonium-anambra-state


3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Meklex(m): 10:20am
My brother just came home from school. I heard rumors that soldiers are shooting at people and they are injecting people with monkey pox. Reporting from Nnewi

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by venai(m): 10:20am
Where are the rogues that call themselves igbo leaders?

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Noblecx: 10:21am
heard the sad news too. can someone confirm please.

lalasticlala pls front page

1 Like

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by BudeYahooCom: 10:26am
Meklex:
My brother just came home. I heard rumors that soldiers are shooting at people. Reporting from Nnewi

Why shoot people and kids? Why are these beasts in uniform senseless?

There is confusion in Nnewi as we speak. People are running helter-skelter with their kids. Some children are crying as their mates are taken home by their parents.
Looks like a typical war situation.

Kanu and IPOB is right. The East is under siege.

80 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by chelseaboi(m): 10:28am
Is true oo...confusion right in nnewi....Wsts happening ..

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by seunmsg(m): 10:28am
Noblecx:
heard the sad news too. can someone confirm please.

lalasticlala pls front page

The story sounds very incredible. There should be a confirmed and credible source before this is pushed to frontpage to avoid raising false alarm.

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:29am
waiting for credible source but people at Nnewi should please give us genuine update about happenings over there

2 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Klinee: 10:29am
I heard the news now from a person that called in the live interactive program in ABS Onitsha. But I think it's a mere rumor.

6 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by greatiyk4u(m): 10:29am
BudeYahooCom:


Why shoot people and kids? Why are these beasts in uniform senseless?

There is confusion in Nnewi as we speak. People are running helter-skelter with their kids. Some children are crying as their mates are taken home by their parents.
Looks like a typical war situation.

Kanu and IPOB is right. The East is under siege.


Arrant nonsense

Show us the pictures of the kids running home

That was how Kanu pushed helpless kids to their early grave and ran away,

Intelligent people ask questions

126 Likes 13 Shares

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by AfonjaConehead: 10:31am
BudeYahooCom:
There is Pandemonium in Anambra as Parents hurriedly withdraw children from school in Nnewi and environs

Reports have it that soldiers are invading schools and forcibly vaccinating children which have reportedly led to some deaths.

Those in Ozubulu and Nnewi environs please confirm and give us details.
this cannot be true n it certainly aint true.. Buh if it turns out to be true,then the bladdy army hav declared genocidal war against the east.

2 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Noblecx: 10:31am
seunmsg:


The story sounds very incredible. There should be a confirmed source before this is pushed to frontpage to avoid raising false alarm.

no sir, even if is a false alarm it doesn't matter for now until the government says so. for now is inhumane to condemn the news as false without any followed protocol.

3 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:31am
just recieved a call from my sister ...@holy innocent nnewi that all the schools at nnewi has closed for the day ..but the reasons she gave is what i dnt understand

37 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Klinee: 10:31am
cc: lalasticlala

Move this to front page let know exactly what is happening in nnewi now

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Spylord48: 10:33am
Social media Will kill us one day.this is exactly what happened during ebola saga. my mum came back and was broadcasting the news,I went out and enquire yet not even one person can say exactly what is happening. if you see the way people are driving just to pick up their kids from school eh.
And I can swear with my left balls that somebody started the rumour through whatsapp broadcast groups.

80 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:33am
mods please front page

1 Like

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by greatiyk4u(m): 10:33am
Noblecx:


no sir, even if is a false alarm it doesn't matter for now until the government says so. for now is inhumane to condemn the news as false.



With this type of mindset, Nigeria can never grow

35 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Noblecx: 10:35am
greatiyk4u:




With this type of mindset, Nigeria can never grow

so yours is superb right?? what if the news was right?
i guess you don't reason straight or do you?
is government responsibility to eradicate tension from her people or am i wrong now?

14 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by ChilledPill: 10:35am
What is jubril upto again

9 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by greatiyk4u(m): 10:37am
Noblecx:


so yours is superb right?? what if the news was right?
i guess you don't reason straight or do you?


Since there are no factual evidence to bck it up, it remains false till proven other wise.......telepathic minded people re not teacheable

22 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:37am
Noblecx:


so yours is superb right?? what if the news was right?
i guess you don't reason straight or do you?
y cant u just leave that fulani ewedu muslim ...NWANNE OBURO OKWU NILE KA ANA ASA ASA

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Spylord48: 10:38am
BudeYahooCom:
There is Pandemonium in Anambra as Parents hurriedly withdraw children from school in Nnewi and environs

Reports have it that soldiers are invading schools and forcibly vaccinating children which have reportedly led to some deaths.

Those in Ozubulu and Nnewi environs please confirm and give us details.
nothing is happening.. just rumors that soldiers are killing school children. I asked people to show me where and when the soldiers killed the students, they couldn't even say anything

52 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Leopantro: 10:39am
let me guess, soldiers in the company of monkeys have invaded the schools, they have created a vaccine against monkeypox?


this story has k-leg.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Meklex(m): 10:39am
Every school in Nnewi has closed for the day. There's no concrete reason for this other than the rumor that some people came in helicopter and was/is injecting students with what they believed to be monkey pox.

Me is afraid to go and find out as my mum called that soldiers are shooting too, maybe it's her way of scaring me from going out. Let me not play with chance.

4 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by clevvermind(m): 10:41am
THIS IS EVIL AT ITS PEAK. GOD HELP US FROM THOSE WICKED MONSTERS.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Noblecx: 10:41am
greatiyk4u:



Since there are no factual evidence to bck it up, it remains false till proven other wise.......telepathic minded people re not teacheable

you can't be a good leader..
you simply lack wisdom.
bye

8 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Noblecx: 10:43am
PASCALSILVA:
y cant u just leave that fulani ewedu muslim ...NWANNE OBURO OKWU NILE KA ASA ASA
I understand.

2 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by BudeYahooCom: 10:44am
greatiyk4u:



Arrant nonsense

Show us the pictures of the kids running home

That was how Kanu pushed helpless kids to their early grave and ran away,

Intelligent people ask questions

Zombie are you in Nnewi? Why not go on a fact-finding mission to Central primary school, Maria regina etc.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by OritaIbadan: 10:45am
This can't be true, please people should stop spreading rumours

2 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Meklex(m): 10:48am
greatiyk4u:



Arrant nonsense

Show us the pictures of the kids running home

That was how Kanu pushed helpless kids to their early grave and ran away,

Intelligent people ask questions
arrant? Maybe... But nonsense? I doubt. Seems like a complete chaos up in here. Maybe it's just a rumor, but there's no smoke without fire.

4 Likes

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Yyeske(m): 10:49am
Lies and propaganda from the usual source.
Why are those in Onitsha still in school? I just called someone in Nnewi now and nothing of such.
Mods, OP should be banned for peddling false information and raising unnecessary alarm.

24 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Meklex(m): 10:50am
OritaIbadan:
This can't be true, please people should stop spreading rumours
I can only tell you what is true. Schools are on shutdown and students are in the streets running home.

5 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (11) (Reply)

See Why Dele Momodu Blocked Me From His Twitter Handle [photo Illustration] / Adams Oshiomhole And Iara's Wedding Anniversary / Massive Crowd Turn Out For Benue PDP Campaign Flagoff (photos)

Viewing this topic: janykute, toniabella(f), doublestrika, kesterjay(m), highburygonner, Omofunaab2, MIGHTYMAN82(m), lkdolz(m), Boanage1(m), owomida1, netjoe, sirwealth(m), Talkwell, Prince4945(m), SaiNigeria, IPOBrep, dxplicit, onyfrank, ikd19, Nakuza(m), bigmom, fmlala, life4lekan2, Amacaco, Prognose, lilydave, EllisAde, davestead(m), happybrother, phymba, filcast(m), dasanchez1(m), praise366, fantasticshaw, ifecobaba(m), 1wolex85, Alexanda07(m), PMPhoenix(m), Marcelmuolokwu(m), cooljude(m), lizzb, hisenjos, Sirwisdom007, Raintaker(m), singwa, ugofab, royalduchess(f), ReLaTE(m), centononye(m), Ejenavi18(f), PitexyBaba(m), hoodboy(m), gbadexy(m), BAGCOSACK, bhabz01(m), oluwatomiwa(m), mayorG04, Ebony2390, Iykolysis, Xano(m), frleopardo, madey1302, CLIQBOY(m), Anambra1stSon(m), tonididdy(m), SnowJay92(m), sdee2k3, Tochi3(m), donfidelio(m), emmalexabl(m), frankman365(m), joeeee240(m), Amarabae(f), StaffofOrayan(m), Malawian(m), omoola007(m), phire2324(m), Kich142(m), josephmich(m), ernie4life(m), osas800(m), Llizyy(f), Dreamswayne(m), justnnecky(f), Tzarina(f), fannybaby(f), blueprint77(m), uscofield, Ediss(m), Delegate(m), stunt89(m), PureMe01, BORNTOSUCKPUSSY, OgbeniSir, ebomo79, AbrahamIsrael, manucho, ropoalade, Gbotun(m), OBAGADAFFI, sexyaliyah, Taofiq120(m), Arizona042, dustmalik, eagleonearth(m), Doctorfitz(m), ElsonMorali, Alaniyiokorausa, nairanaira12, oyila10yahooc(m), meforkene(m), Charles2016(m), Conner44, pedo360, TimFisher, fineyemi(m), free2ryhme, robinso01(m), JeffreyJamez(m), Oshanlaa, virtual3xpert, Kazim88, olaoreofe(f), chemicalDisease, TruePass(m), Ossaic66(m), Bibors(m), mrendaud(m), ikevictor, LivingBetter, chaidavese, Uyi168(m), Assurance1000(f), Yyeske(m), Larrykaysail(m), SESSOL, AyamStarch, sylviaeo(f), diamondpepz(f), TAD2(m), NaijaEcash(m), Alphasoar(m), delerx(m), ipromise, kingsleyy32, ChilledPill, KangOh(m), BekeeBuAgbara, Terver90, maxwell767(m), OKpaewu(m), Cyanwachinemelu, eduardo36(m), osondujt5, Isaacmacdon(m), Amhappy(f), Patto5050(m), Harrisee(m), herrlekan(m), KristenT, djpriopry(m), MurderEnglish(m), NCP, samblaze(m), HMZi(m), Hmajeed(m), brainbox1000(m), Sexy20, mayowa558, rotexsky(m), fakeprophet(m), koppa(m), kcy(m), Luv2byoung4eva, activities, opomulero101(m), Xsenga(f), ibj55, Saintp(m), Patented, ustinelee(m), joshrooy23(f), DeeMarh(f), kingteaser619(m), Centurion04, gbosaa(m), ERockson, Bowaley17(m), bloodsiamese(m), wickedworld, shegzarty, bibe(m), gradeA(m), Lajet, EzeAnambra, fumiswtpusy(f), GoodNewsUnltd, DaminiteHood014(m), Isantimkiet, marisdgreat(f), charliesco1(m), capspeter, lecturer11, afoobabs(m), profolaolu, tsquaure(f), Billbruno, Gazzy88(m), QuotaSystem and 236 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.