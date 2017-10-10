₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,514 members, 3,846,086 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 01:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach (22839 Views)
Exercise Crocodile Smile Offers Free Medical Outreach To Bayelsans / Shocking: Governor Orders Officials To Withdraw Children From Private Schools / President Hassan Rouhani Calls Buhari Over Army/shiite Clash (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (11) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by BudeYahooCom: 10:18am
Pandemonium In Anambra As Parents Hurriedly Withdraw Children From School
There is Pandemonium in Anambra as Parents hurriedly withdraw children from school in Nnewi and environs
Reports have it that soldiers are invading schools and are vaccinating children
Those in Ozubulu and Nnewi environs please confirm and give us details.
UPDATE:
http://www.nairaland.com/4110276/press-statement-pandemonium-anambra-state
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Meklex(m): 10:20am
My brother just came home from school. I heard rumors that soldiers are shooting at people and they are injecting people with monkey pox. Reporting from Nnewi
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by venai(m): 10:20am
Where are the rogues that call themselves igbo leaders?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Noblecx: 10:21am
heard the sad news too. can someone confirm please.
lalasticlala pls front page
1 Like
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by BudeYahooCom: 10:26am
Meklex:
Why shoot people and kids? Why are these beasts in uniform senseless?
There is confusion in Nnewi as we speak. People are running helter-skelter with their kids. Some children are crying as their mates are taken home by their parents.
Looks like a typical war situation.
Kanu and IPOB is right. The East is under siege.
80 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by chelseaboi(m): 10:28am
Is true oo...confusion right in nnewi....Wsts happening ..
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by seunmsg(m): 10:28am
Noblecx:
The story sounds very incredible. There should be a confirmed and credible source before this is pushed to frontpage to avoid raising false alarm.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:29am
waiting for credible source but people at Nnewi should please give us genuine update about happenings over there
2 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Klinee: 10:29am
I heard the news now from a person that called in the live interactive program in ABS Onitsha. But I think it's a mere rumor.
6 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by greatiyk4u(m): 10:29am
BudeYahooCom:
Arrant nonsense
Show us the pictures of the kids running home
That was how Kanu pushed helpless kids to their early grave and ran away,
Intelligent people ask questions
126 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by AfonjaConehead: 10:31am
BudeYahooCom:this cannot be true n it certainly aint true.. Buh if it turns out to be true,then the bladdy army hav declared genocidal war against the east.
2 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Noblecx: 10:31am
seunmsg:
no sir, even if is a false alarm it doesn't matter for now until the government says so. for now is inhumane to condemn the news as false without any followed protocol.
3 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:31am
just recieved a call from my sister ...@holy innocent nnewi that all the schools at nnewi has closed for the day ..but the reasons she gave is what i dnt understand
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Klinee: 10:31am
cc: lalasticlala
Move this to front page let know exactly what is happening in nnewi now
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Spylord48: 10:33am
Social media Will kill us one day.this is exactly what happened during ebola saga. my mum came back and was broadcasting the news,I went out and enquire yet not even one person can say exactly what is happening. if you see the way people are driving just to pick up their kids from school eh.
And I can swear with my left balls that somebody started the rumour through whatsapp broadcast groups.
80 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:33am
mods please front page
1 Like
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by greatiyk4u(m): 10:33am
Noblecx:
With this type of mindset, Nigeria can never grow
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Noblecx: 10:35am
greatiyk4u:
so yours is superb right?? what if the news was right?
i guess you don't reason straight or do you?
is government responsibility to eradicate tension from her people or am i wrong now?
14 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by ChilledPill: 10:35am
What is jubril upto again
9 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by greatiyk4u(m): 10:37am
Noblecx:
Since there are no factual evidence to bck it up, it remains false till proven other wise.......telepathic minded people re not teacheable
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:37am
Noblecx:y cant u just leave that fulani ewedu muslim ...NWANNE OBURO OKWU NILE KA ANA ASA ASA
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Spylord48: 10:38am
BudeYahooCom:nothing is happening.. just rumors that soldiers are killing school children. I asked people to show me where and when the soldiers killed the students, they couldn't even say anything
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Leopantro: 10:39am
let me guess, soldiers in the company of monkeys have invaded the schools, they have created a vaccine against monkeypox?
this story has k-leg.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Meklex(m): 10:39am
Every school in Nnewi has closed for the day. There's no concrete reason for this other than the rumor that some people came in helicopter and was/is injecting students with what they believed to be monkey pox.
Me is afraid to go and find out as my mum called that soldiers are shooting too, maybe it's her way of scaring me from going out. Let me not play with chance.
4 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by clevvermind(m): 10:41am
THIS IS EVIL AT ITS PEAK. GOD HELP US FROM THOSE WICKED MONSTERS.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Noblecx: 10:41am
greatiyk4u:
you can't be a good leader..
you simply lack wisdom.
bye
8 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Noblecx: 10:43am
PASCALSILVA:I understand.
2 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by BudeYahooCom: 10:44am
greatiyk4u:
Zombie are you in Nnewi? Why not go on a fact-finding mission to Central primary school, Maria regina etc.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by OritaIbadan: 10:45am
This can't be true, please people should stop spreading rumours
2 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Meklex(m): 10:48am
greatiyk4u:arrant? Maybe... But nonsense? I doubt. Seems like a complete chaos up in here. Maybe it's just a rumor, but there's no smoke without fire.
4 Likes
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Yyeske(m): 10:49am
Lies and propaganda from the usual source.
Why are those in Onitsha still in school? I just called someone in Nnewi now and nothing of such.
Mods, OP should be banned for peddling false information and raising unnecessary alarm.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Parents Withdraw Children From School In Anambra Over Army Medical Outreach by Meklex(m): 10:50am
OritaIbadan:I can only tell you what is true. Schools are on shutdown and students are in the streets running home.
5 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (11) (Reply)
See Why Dele Momodu Blocked Me From His Twitter Handle [photo Illustration] / Adams Oshiomhole And Iara's Wedding Anniversary / Massive Crowd Turn Out For Benue PDP Campaign Flagoff (photos)
Viewing this topic: janykute, toniabella(f), doublestrika, kesterjay(m), highburygonner, Omofunaab2, MIGHTYMAN82(m), lkdolz(m), Boanage1(m), owomida1, netjoe, sirwealth(m), Talkwell, Prince4945(m), SaiNigeria, IPOBrep, dxplicit, onyfrank, ikd19, Nakuza(m), bigmom, fmlala, life4lekan2, Amacaco, Prognose, lilydave, EllisAde, davestead(m), happybrother, phymba, filcast(m), dasanchez1(m), praise366, fantasticshaw, ifecobaba(m), 1wolex85, Alexanda07(m), PMPhoenix(m), Marcelmuolokwu(m), cooljude(m), lizzb, hisenjos, Sirwisdom007, Raintaker(m), singwa, ugofab, royalduchess(f), ReLaTE(m), centononye(m), Ejenavi18(f), PitexyBaba(m), hoodboy(m), gbadexy(m), BAGCOSACK, bhabz01(m), oluwatomiwa(m), mayorG04, Ebony2390, Iykolysis, Xano(m), frleopardo, madey1302, CLIQBOY(m), Anambra1stSon(m), tonididdy(m), SnowJay92(m), sdee2k3, Tochi3(m), donfidelio(m), emmalexabl(m), frankman365(m), joeeee240(m), Amarabae(f), StaffofOrayan(m), Malawian(m), omoola007(m), phire2324(m), Kich142(m), josephmich(m), ernie4life(m), osas800(m), Llizyy(f), Dreamswayne(m), justnnecky(f), Tzarina(f), fannybaby(f), blueprint77(m), uscofield, Ediss(m), Delegate(m), stunt89(m), PureMe01, BORNTOSUCKPUSSY, OgbeniSir, ebomo79, AbrahamIsrael, manucho, ropoalade, Gbotun(m), OBAGADAFFI, sexyaliyah, Taofiq120(m), Arizona042, dustmalik, eagleonearth(m), Doctorfitz(m), ElsonMorali, Alaniyiokorausa, nairanaira12, oyila10yahooc(m), meforkene(m), Charles2016(m), Conner44, pedo360, TimFisher, fineyemi(m), free2ryhme, robinso01(m), JeffreyJamez(m), Oshanlaa, virtual3xpert, Kazim88, olaoreofe(f), chemicalDisease, TruePass(m), Ossaic66(m), Bibors(m), mrendaud(m), ikevictor, LivingBetter, chaidavese, Uyi168(m), Assurance1000(f), Yyeske(m), Larrykaysail(m), SESSOL, AyamStarch, sylviaeo(f), diamondpepz(f), TAD2(m), NaijaEcash(m), Alphasoar(m), delerx(m), ipromise, kingsleyy32, ChilledPill, KangOh(m), BekeeBuAgbara, Terver90, maxwell767(m), OKpaewu(m), Cyanwachinemelu, eduardo36(m), osondujt5, Isaacmacdon(m), Amhappy(f), Patto5050(m), Harrisee(m), herrlekan(m), KristenT, djpriopry(m), MurderEnglish(m), NCP, samblaze(m), HMZi(m), Hmajeed(m), brainbox1000(m), Sexy20, mayowa558, rotexsky(m), fakeprophet(m), koppa(m), kcy(m), Luv2byoung4eva, activities, opomulero101(m), Xsenga(f), ibj55, Saintp(m), Patented, ustinelee(m), joshrooy23(f), DeeMarh(f), kingteaser619(m), Centurion04, gbosaa(m), ERockson, Bowaley17(m), bloodsiamese(m), wickedworld, shegzarty, bibe(m), gradeA(m), Lajet, EzeAnambra, fumiswtpusy(f), GoodNewsUnltd, DaminiteHood014(m), Isantimkiet, marisdgreat(f), charliesco1(m), capspeter, lecturer11, afoobabs(m), profolaolu, tsquaure(f), Billbruno, Gazzy88(m), QuotaSystem and 236 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7